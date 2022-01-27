PJ Washington, Justin Champagnie fined $15,000

JD Shaw: Hornets forward PJ Washington and Raptors forward Justin Champagnie have been fined $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, the NBA says.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie have each been fined $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 11:57 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
It took a couple of days but the NBA has announced the punishment for Justin Champagnie & PJ Washington RE: their on-court altercation a few nights ago. Each have been slapped with a $15,000 fine. – 11:22 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington were both fined $15,000 for their roles in Tuesdays on-court altercation. League says Champagnie “initiated” by shoving Washington, Washington “escalated” by “forcefully shoving” back. They also noted Washington’s earlier hip-check. – 11:20 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors Justin Champagnie is fined $15K for roughhousing with PJ Washington of Charlotte, who also got dinged. – 11:20 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington hit with $15K fines for their wee dust-up in the Raptors-Hornets game the other night.
That’s a solid chunk of change for Raptor young ‘un on a two-way deal. – 11:19 AM
Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington hit with $15K fines for their wee dust-up in the Raptors-Hornets game the other night.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington have both been fined $15,000 for the altercation the other night – 11:17 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Wow, Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington are both ejected for what looked like a pretty minor scuffle. So the Raptors, who were already without VanVleet, Barnes and Birch, are down another body.
Watanabe checks in, and… wait… is that Malachi Flynn’s music? – 7:38 PM
Wow, Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington are both ejected for what looked like a pretty minor scuffle. So the Raptors, who were already without VanVleet, Barnes and Birch, are down another body.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wow. Justin Champagnie and PJ Washington ejected! Might not have even gotten two minutes for roughing had the ice been down here. – 7:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Yo that was a dirty hit from PJ Washington on the other end. Refs are only gonna see Champagnie’s hit and view him as the instigator though. – 7:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’m telling you, Justin Champagnie is a consistent corner three away from being a TO folk hero. Book it. – 7:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
We’ve got some Justin Champagnie contretemps with P.J. Washington, I believe. – 7:32 PM
