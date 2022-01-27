Raptors, Pacers discussed Domantas Sabonis-Pascal Siakam swap

Toronto has been circling centers for some time. There were discussions regarding a Sabonis-Pascal Siakam swap, but those negotiations stalled, sources said. The Raptors were closely monitoring Andre Drummond’s situation in Cleveland prior to last season’s deadline, and were lurking in the background of Jarrett Allen’s free agency last summer.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan … Trade talk special. Readers send in their best trades and we discuss what makes sense. Featuring Ben Simmons, Donte DiVincenzo, Pascal Siakam and more …
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hol… – 10:19 AM
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan … Trade talk special. Readers send in their best trades and we discuss what makes sense. Featuring Ben Simmons, Donte DiVincenzo, Pascal Siakam and more …
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam on learning from former teammate DeMar DeRozan: “If I can even get close to that (level) I’m in pretty good shape.” – 10:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis (ankle sprain) is doing better each day, Rick Carlisle said, and him returning this weekend at their pair of road games is in play. – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said “the weekend is potentially in play” for Domantas Sabonis’ return from a left ankle sprain. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: 76ers & Hawks briefly discussed a trade of Ben Simmons & Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic & Danilo Gallinari, but talks stalled with Atlanta unwilling to take Harris. More on Simmons, James Harden & Domantas Sabonis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sabonis, Turner, Brogdon, McConnell, and Warren remain out for the Pacers tonight against the Hornets. McConnell is still in health and safety protocols on top of his wrist injury. Sabonis, Turner, and Warren still not ready to return. Brogdon shut down for at least 6 more days. – 3:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against Charlotte. He’ll miss his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.
Also OUT, Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles rehab), T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. – 1:24 PM
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against Charlotte. He’ll miss his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Pacers aren’t moving Domantas Sabonis unless they get a Nikola Vucevic type of package in return. More on Sabonis, James Harden, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, Jalen Brunson, and others with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 10:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam tonight:
24 PTS
9 REB
12 AST (ties career high)
He’s averaging 23/9/7 on 49/42% shooting in 2022. pic.twitter.com/2xFj28pMGD – 9:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
24-12-9 and this was an exhibition in controlling the tempo of the game from pascal siakam – 9:22 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam will check out one rebound shy of a triple-double. He played 39 minutes – 9:21 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Career-high 13 assists for Pascal Siakam in play if he stays in game. Previous high for Point P was 12, which he’s tied. Second time he’s ever had more than 10. – 9:12 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
that was a very “we may be undermanned but we have the best player on the court” half of basketball from the raptors
that was a very “we may be undermanned but we have the best player on the court” half of basketball from the raptors
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Tonight’s Raptors “point guard,” 6-8, 240-pound Pascal Siakam, is doing whatever he wants against whoever Charlotte throws at him. He’s coming off Blazers game where he was easily best player on the floor when most Raptors struggled mightily. – 8:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If Pascal Siakam wants to get that triple-double that was taken away from him back, tonight appears to be a fine opportunity. – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Most consecutive games with 39+ minutes over the last 5 years:
Fred VanVleet: 8 (active)
Damian Lillard: 8 (Aug. 2020)
Pascal Siakam: 7 (ended Sunday) – 2:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Can the Wizards pry Domantas Sabonis away from the Pacers before the NBA trade deadline? If so, what would a reasonable offer look like? Now on @The Athletic, @bkravitz and I discuss the possibilities surrounding the two-time All-Star.
Can the Wizards pry Domantas Sabonis away from the Pacers before the NBA trade deadline? If so, what would a reasonable offer look like? Now on @The Athletic, @bkravitz and I discuss the possibilities surrounding the two-time All-Star.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forced to go small as Jonas Valanciunas has his way inside and drawn two fouls each on Bitadze and Jackson. So it’s Brissett at center. (Turner and Sabonis remain out with injuries.)
Pacers forced to go small as Jonas Valanciunas has his way inside and drawn two fouls each on Bitadze and Jackson. So it’s Brissett at center. (Turner and Sabonis remain out with injuries.)
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3zqh3YWhT8 – 7:04 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @ringer article on Eric Gordon as a trade target, Phoenix’s suddenly deep center rotation, Point Pascal Siakam, Jitty John Konchar, Quentin Grimes, All-Star voting, and some thoughts on @Marc Stein’s intriguing Westbrook/Wall report. theringer.com/nba/2022/1/24/… – 3:57 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma’s most recent follow?
Kyle Kuzma’s most recent follow?
More on this storyline
Regarding Domantas Sabonis, one NBA executive told me he doesn’t see the Pacers moving Sabonis unless they get a Nikola Vucevic type of package in return as Orlando did when they traded the All-Star center to Chicago last season. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022
Sabonis is one of the more interesting names that may find a new home before the NBA trade deadline comes and goes. He’s an All-Star and one of the best passing bigs in the game. According to a league source, Fox is not on the table in a swap for the big, as reported on Wednesday. Neither is Tyrese Haliburton. Can the Kings still land the 25-year-old big man? Maybe, but it would have to be for some package of picks and players and the price is likely going to be high. -via Kings Beat / January 20, 2022
The Kings remain active in trade conversations, informing teams in the marketplace that they want to build around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources said. The Kings have informed Fox and his representation, agent Chris Gaston of Family First Sports, that they do not want to trade him and want to center the team around him and Haliburton. Team sources said any potential deal around Fox for Pacers center Domantas Sabonis will not happen. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022