Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 27, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 81, Golden State Warriors 95 (Q3 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Hit ‘Em Up instrumental was playing in Poole’s head, had to be – 11:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson watching a mini movie about Klay Thompson on the big screen during the timeout pic.twitter.com/e0jyy1xp6I – 11:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mini-movie on Klay Thompson’s return pic.twitter.com/ONebQlxmeY – 11:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 89, Timberwolves 78, 2:11 Q3
-Thompson 18, Curry 17, Poole/Wiggins 16 each. The scoring balance the Warriors are seeking – 11:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is 4-for-6 from 3 and 1-for-7 from inside the arc. A lot of that has to do with Minnesota’s defense when he gets in the lane – 11:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Beverley — out
DLo — out
Ant — guarded by Gary Payton
KAT — goin off
KAT’s gonna need help, and a lot of it’s gonna have to come from Jaylen Nowell – 11:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Looney picks up his fifth with 4:16 left in the third, in comes Bjelica – 11:43 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The whistle has flipped this quarter. Warriors in the bonus with more than five minutes left while only being whistled for one foul – 11:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
D’Angelo Russell (left shin contusion) won’t return to tonights game, per Timberwolves PR – 11:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Timberwolves say D’Angelo Russell (left shin contusion) will not return to tonight’s TNT game at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell checked out 2.5 minutes into the third quarter, and Russell will NOT return tonight, the team says – 11:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves say D’Angelo Russell won’t return because of a left shin contusion – 11:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Warriors rolling to start the second half. 12-4 run to open the third. Not seeing Russell in the bench area, but that sentence comes with the condition that he sometimes leave the bench area to ride the exercise bike. – 11:30 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry/Thompson/Wiggins 11/18 from tonight
Curry 3/5
Thompson 4/8
Wiggins 4/5
Warriors open second half with 15-4 run, take 72-65 lead 8:39 of the third – 11:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry dances in motion after he drains his latest 3. Seems like Steph feels he’s back – 11:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves are gonna have to make shots now. Warriors have started to double and triple KAT. – 11:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph & Klay are setting up Wiggins to be the third Splash Brother tonight – 11:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’ve seen way too many NBA draft player comps for you to tell me that comparing Jarred Vanderbilt to Dennis Rodman is dumb. – 11:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Really good 1st half from KAT. Really bad defensive plan by Golden State on KAT.
To KAT’s credit, he is literally batting 100% in games against teams who think they can guard him with single coverage. Not batting 100% when they bring doubles on the catch. – 11:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Halftime at Chase Center, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 61-57.
Towns leads all with 23 points on 9-15 shooting and 7 rebounds.
Behind Towns’ 14 points in the paint in the first half, Minnesota is outscoring the Warriors in the paint 32-22. – 11:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
23 first half points for Karl-Anthony Towns, and on only one made 3.
I thought that was KAT’s best and smartest half of the season — asserting his dominance, creating space, with footwork finesse, not with his arms.
That, *that* was superstar play.
Wolves 61, Warriors 57 – 11:10 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Timberwolves, 61-57. Kevon Looney had 4 first-half fouls, which is big considering that Golden State doesn’t have any other palatable options on Karl-Anthony Towns. So far, Towns has had his way with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go with 7 boards. – 11:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dominant half for KAT. 23 and 7. Warriors don’t have much for him.
Vanderbilt showing a national audience how he rolls.
If they get Edwards going in the second half they will be in great shape. – 11:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Warriors 61-57 at the half. Towns with 23. Ant is 1 of 6. Wolves will need him to get going in the 2H. Wolves only 4 of 20 from 3. – 11:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
us watching Vando play defense 😀 pic.twitter.com/iyP3DHjblX – 11:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Bjelica saying Vanderbilt pulled him down. He … might not be wrong. – 11:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that was smooth, @Jaylen Nowell 🪣 pic.twitter.com/Top2Qk4GU7 – 11:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Towns is up to 20 points on 8-14 shooting in the first half, his fifth 20+ point first half of the season. – 11:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Four first half fouls on Kevon Looney. Karl-Anthony Towns has 20 points and 7 rebounds. He crushed the Warriors’ frontline in Minnesota about 10 days ago. Had five and-1s that night. – 11:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looney’s fourth foul is the 13th by the Warriors, leading to 15 Minnesota free throws
The T’Wolves have been called for 4 fouls, leading to 8 Warrior free throws – 11:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP heating up 🔥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/oaDBTJeQIi – 10:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
big man putting in work 💪 pic.twitter.com/xxqIegDZWO – 10:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Karl-Anthony Towns has 18 in 14 minutes. Pretty much getting whatever he wants. – 10:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors bullish that they can get by with the centers they have. But KAT is feasting almost any way he wants from the buffet. – 10:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s a familiar sight 🧊 pic.twitter.com/aMxnruCRzp – 10:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Up next: Buckets
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Fa5mIXXZg0 – 10:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That this unit hasn’t been buried against Steph and Klay and actually could leave the game with a lead is a big thing for Wolves. – 10:48 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
#Timberwolves senior player personnel scout Zarko Durisic is in Iowa City right now watching multiple #NBA prospects, including Purdue’s Jaden Ivey. pic.twitter.com/KIMITrZujC – 10:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
no easy buckets around Malik ✋ pic.twitter.com/ENYmRwNUAb – 10:45 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
we’re only three hours in and i already feel bad for wiggins, geez louise everybody – 10:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That was Malik Beasley’s second hellacious block in two games. – 10:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden, D-Lo + bench hanging tough in a stretch where Klay and Steph are on the floor at the same time. – 10:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson the passer and Klay Thompson the dunker have been the more enjoyable developments to watch since his return from his Achilles injury – 10:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Having a PG that you can’t go under the screen/DHO against opens this up. KAT never had that until DLo showed up
pic.twitter.com/8Dt8Pdchg1 – 10:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wasted no time 👀
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6BvlbP9W7B – 10:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green, in his TNT outfit for the postgame broadcast, just made his way to the bench and congratulated Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/0PkXbKz1nN – 10:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 29.
Towns leads all with 11 point on 5-8 shooting and 5 rebounds.
Edwards has 6 points, going 6-6 from the line and 4 rebounds.
Minnesota is outscoring Golden State in the paint 14-4 and in 2nd chance points 8-2. – 10:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Game tied at 29-29. Nice start from Wiggins, who has eight early points. Has to be kind of nice for him playing his old team on the night he was named an All-Star starter. – 10:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The most poise on the interior we’ve seen from KAT all year. No voltage.
Phenomenal first quarter, maybe his best of the season.
11 points (5 of 8), 5 boards, 2 assists, competently defending the perimeter on switches.
Wolves 29, Warriors 29 after 1 – 10:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves and Warriors tied 29-29 after one. Towns got rolling with 11 points on 8 shots, already more than he took against Portland. Warriors 7-8 from three-point range. – 10:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors made 7 of 8 from 3 and still managed just 29 points. They were 3-for-13 inside the arc – 10:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
From one #NBAAllStar to another 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/5pfDBTJpv8 – 10:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves have done a decent job on Klay and Steph in the halfcourt. They’ve been lethal in transition early. – 10:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry makes his first two 3s . . . the latter prompting a Timberwolves timeout. Warriors lead 23-20, 2:56 Q1 – 10:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Asked Steve Kerr in pregame about Warriors depth at center. Bigs: Loon, Draymond, Porter, Bjelica
Draymond is rehabbing
Loon and Porter each have two first-quarter fouls
And Karl-Anthony Towns is waiting to feast on Beli – 10:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That dime by Curry to Thompson — left hand, off the dribble, across his body and against his momentum — is exactly why he gets in trouble with his left-handed passes lol – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Warriors paying Ant lots of attention. Wrote in today’s paper about the different coverages and more defenders Ant is seeing, and how he and Finch are working through it: startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 10:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Early possessions tonight signal Golden State’s main defensive priority tonight is to take away Anthony Edwards (loading up strong side on every Ant catch).
The only player other than KAT in a Wolves game that I can ever remember being the main defensive priority is Jimmy Butler – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors giving love to Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins for landing the starting nods for this year’s All-Star game pic.twitter.com/nU8zy5p1lr – 10:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 6:45 left in the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 14-11.
Towns leads the way with 4 points and 4 rebounds.
Minnesota shooting 5-10 (50%) from the field to start the game with the Wolves having assisted on 4 of the 5 baskets made. – 10:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#stephgonnasteph
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/jUvEBZidKv – 10:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves coaching staff dressed in all black tonight, looking like they’re about to head on a dark ops mission. – 10:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Banking it in ⚡️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/AlWl697NDC – 10:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game No. 807 tonight for 3️⃣0️⃣
*tying Chris Mullin for the franchise record* pic.twitter.com/k4ddXByVjj – 10:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Timberwolves open game with two buckets, Warriors respond with two turnovers – 10:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In Rookie Wire’s new first-year power rankings, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga became the latest to crack the list at No. 10. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/26/roo… – 10:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Andrew Wiggins has done a great job reframing the narrative of his career in Golden State. Personally, I think I’m just happy for him getting recognized more than upset about how/why he got there. – 9:38 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Usually when someone says something like, “Can you believe X movie came out in Y year?” it doesn’t get me, but damn if this being Andrew Wiggins’ eighth season doesn’t make the passage of time feel blindingly fast. – 9:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell is AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/zVREd9bZPr – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/3CpMosAqOK – 9:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Warriors…
KAT over 22.5 points
– Wiggins just made the AS team, national TV, Looney single coverage
Wiggins over 16.5 points + over 2 FTs made
–
McDaniels under 8.5 pts
–
Vando over 1.5 asts
–
DLo over 6.5 asts
–
Curry over 5.0 FTs made
– – 9:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Greatness.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/s0ULhuXxZw – 9:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels again getting the start tonight in place of Patrick Beverley (out with ankle injury).
Wolves starters: Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Vanderbilt, Towns
Prince played more in that Beverley spot than McDaniels did next game. Think we’ll see a lot of him too. – 9:23 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins have been named starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/202… – 9:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“I thought I was dreaming for a second.”
@Andrew Wiggins is officially an #NBAAllStar 👏 pic.twitter.com/vK6hc7jFyE – 9:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I gave very little thought to Andrew Wiggins being an All-Star. That result is pretty shocking. Here is my full ballot, with explanations of why I went the way I did.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/d… – 9:10 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Very happy for Andrew Wiggins. Whether you think he belongs as an all star starter or not (I think he’s borderline), he’s had a great season and has emerged from a ton of criticism for the balance of his career to being a vital player on a championship contender – 9:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The fan vote, in order of the top 10: LeBron, Steph, Durant, Giannis, Jokic, DeMar, Embiid, Ja, Wiggins, Paul George. – 9:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Draymond Green becoming an @NBAonTNT analyst: ” My only words of wisdom is when he’s analyzing the Warriors not to bash his coach. He can only wear one hat when he talks about the Warriors. He can’t wear two.” – 8:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked if he’s upset with Karl-Anthony Towns not being named an All Star starter:
“I’m not disappointed yet. I think he’s having an All Star-caliber year, for sure, and he still has an opportunity to make that. And I’m confident he will.” – 8:47 PM
Chris Finch when asked if he’s upset with Karl-Anthony Towns not being named an All Star starter:
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
These 7 players got as many or more votes from their peers as some All-Star starters but didn’t make the roster:
9-Zach LaVine, 22.6%
10-Devin Booker, 20.7%
11-Draymond Green, 18.0%
12-Luka Doncic, 16.7%
13-Rudy Gobert, 16.1%
14-Miles Bridges, 14.3%
14-James Harden, 14.3%
(end) – 8:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic did not receive any media votes to be an All-Star starter. (I don’t have an official vote but agree with the selections of Steph Curry and Ja Morant.) – 8:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Thought this was an interesting quote from Chris Finch when he was asked about Karl-Anthony Towns as a leader:
“My ability and willingness to coach our best players is absolutely key. And all of our best players let me do that. And it starts with KAT.” – 8:43 PM
Thought this was an interesting quote from Chris Finch when he was asked about Karl-Anthony Towns as a leader:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on his optimism that Karl-Anthony Towns will be an All-Star reserve pic.twitter.com/Rq1ivVsmJS – 8:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA fared best (7th) in the player vote, which accounted for 25%.
Player vote for West guards:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley is OUT tonight
Chris Finch says Jaylen Nowell is IN tonight – 8:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
All-Star fan votes for each Thunder player
SGA: 280,184
Giddey: 30,337
Dort: 19,951
Bazley: 8,930
Muscala: 6,690
JRE: 4,863
Poku: 4,720
Deck: 2,469
Favors: 2,057
Wiggins: 1,638
Roby: 1,512
Watson: 1,343
Krejci: 1,028
Maledon: 1,012
Mann: 863
Jerome: 771
Kenrich Williams: 570 – 8:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC30’s in the building
📍 #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/fumIDYcTJi – 8:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Whoa. Andrew WIggins finished 5th in player voting for the West frontcourt. He got 46.
Wiggins also had FOUR (4) media votes. That was the reason he got in. Finished 6th in that vote instead of 8th or 9th. – 8:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t expect Andre Iguodala to return for Saturday’s game vs Nets. Kerr expressed optimism Andre will return next week in Houston or San Antonio pic.twitter.com/dhGPcwIG5g – 8:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala has missed the last 3 games and will miss at least two more. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he hopes he’s back for the road trip next week – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors don’t expect Andre Iguodala to return on Saturday vs Nets, which will be a fourth straight missed game, but Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful Iguodala will return for road trip next week. Kerr called it a “mistake” playing Iguodala 31 minutes vs Pacers. – 8:25 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors are hopeful Andre Iguodala will return for the upcoming road trip. Not expected to play Saturday. Kerr said he made a mistake playing Iguodala 31 minutes against Indiana. “Looking back, that was too many.” – 8:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Media votes for Western Conference’s third All-Star Game frontcourt starting spot
– Rudy Gobert: 65
– Draymond Green: 20
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that Andre Iguodala will miss Saturday’s game against the Nets. The hope is he’ll return in Houston or San Antonio. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors staying with same starters tonight vs Timberwolves
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 8:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Utah’s Rudy Gobert & Golden State’s Draymond Green both finished above Andrew Wiggins in the media & player votes for the West’s third frontcourt starting spot, but missed out because Wiggins carried the fan vote. pic.twitter.com/L27a2uKJCC – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The finishing in the fan vote (50%), player vote (25%) and media vote (25%) for the top-5 in the West backcourt.
1. Stephen Curry: 1st, 1st, 1st
2. Ja Morant: 2nd, 2nd, 2nd
T-3. Luka Doncic: 3rd, 4th, 7th
T-3. Devin Booker: 5th, 3rd, 4th
5. Chris Paul: 7th, 5th, 3rd – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Fans voted Doncic third. Players voted him fourth. Media voted him seventh.
Seventh. Tied with Klay Thompson and Dame Lillard, who barely have played this season. pic.twitter.com/ImIR4H3mIK – 8:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
25.8 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 6.4 APG
@Stephen Curry x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9AFWTwMvxG – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George ranked 8th among players, 4th among fans, and 7th among media in West frontcourt.
Overall, finished behind James, Jokic, Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says seeing Andrew Wiggins reach All-Star status is one of his ‘proudest moments’ as a coach. – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins getting the All-Star nod pic.twitter.com/sCjDkiiGFs – 8:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star starter: “Man, one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach, just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here. … I just could not be any happier for him. The whole organization is just glowing right now.” – 8:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The background in the Warriors media room .@JimPeteHoops pic.twitter.com/0KEUZrXr3o – 8:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
👀 the BEST from @Andrew Wiggins so far this season 💥 pic.twitter.com/kwV3Jw6fCs – 8:12 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Folks got jokes about Wiggins being a starter in the All-Star Game. Deezam. Besides swapping him out for Draymond, who else should get that spot? – 8:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Whether or not Andrew Wiggins truly deserves All-Star status, his rebirth as an NBA player is a fantastic story, so I don’t really care. AK – 8:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Along with capping his run against the Mavs with a poster dunk over Josh Green, Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors in scoring with 22 points on Tuesday night. Here’s the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/26/roo… – 8:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline NBA All-Star starters.
zagsblog.com/2022/01/27/ste… – 7:54 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Happy place. #Timberwolves here too to watch OSU’s EJ Liddell and others. Easy in with vaccine proof needed starting tonight (or negative test). H/t @MattAnderson_8. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/M9dyGeR4ny – 7:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The difference between an All Star snub and an All Star starter:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2021
23.7 points
4.7 rebounds
5.9 assists
41.8 3PT%
50.8 FG%
Not Steph Curry’s teammate
Andrew Wiggins 2022
18.1 points
4.2 rebounds
2.0 assists
40.4 3PT%
48.1 FG%
Steph Curry’s teammate – 7:50 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Wiggins’ former team facing Warriors at Chase Center tonight, there’s no chance of trolling when he is announced (extra loud as an All-Star) in the starting lineup. Right? – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (ankle), Jae Crowder (wrist), JaVale McGee (sore knee) and Cameron Payne (wrist) OUT for Friday’s game vs. Minnesota.
Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee) are OUT as well.
#Suns #Timberwolves – 7:37 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins named 2022 NBA All-Star Starters pic.twitter.com/iy7B592gk7 – 7:35 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/ymRdrwDhxo – 7:34 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Chapter 11, if you want the behind-the-scenes details that led Cleveland to draft All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins No. 1 in 2014… amazon.com/Built-Lose-Tan… – 7:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick post on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry being named All-Star starters. More to come shortly. sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Criticism of Wiggins starting — and for the record, I voted for Gobert — ignores the fact that Golden State has unlocked Wiggins as a high level scorer/defender. He’s no longer just a big, tradable contract — he’s a 26-year old part of the Warriors core – 7:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready for a show.
@Stephen Curry x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xUK1OqTUjf – 7:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The broken part of this formula that Wiggins (I assume) got in off is that if you get zero media votes, you technically still get 6th or whatever if only 5 other guys got votes. A top 3/4 fan vote spot can get you far. I’m assuming that’s what happened. – 7:22 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Very happy DeMar is an All-Star starter, but the incongruity of allowing him to be a backcourt player but having Wiggins start the ASG due to lack of positional flexibility is maddening. Abolish position requirements in the All-Star Game. – 7:22 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
My differences in All-Star starters:
I had Rudy Gobert instead of Andrew Wiggins, and Jrue Holiday instead of Trae Young. – 7:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG on 52/41/81%.
He is the only player this season averaging 20+ points on 50/40% shooting.
Get rid of the fan vote immediately. pic.twitter.com/yFoNG46ZQG – 7:21 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG on 52/41/81%.
He is the only player this season averaging 20+ points on 50/40% shooting.
Get rid of the fan vote immediately. pic.twitter.com/yFoNG46ZQG – 7:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
If Andrew Wiggins is a real life All Star starter, then nobody can ever argue again with Thunder fans when they call Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an All Star talent. – 7:20 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Not convinced Wiggins is even the best small forward on the Warriors to be honest – 7:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Cannot wait to see what the next contract Andrew Wiggins signs is. – 7:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The worst part of the Wiggins selection is that every time he has a big playoff game, that fanbase is going to try to use it to justify him starting the freaking All-Star Game. – 7:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
does anyone actually think andrew wiggins is a better player than karl-anthony towns? – 7:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Andrew Wiggins is having a MONSTER year.
Now, he’s an #NBAAllStar starter 💪 pic.twitter.com/kvnY9NpLZS – 7:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were literally on the same team. Recently. We know which one of them is better. That alone makes this stupid even before we factor Rudy Gobert into the equation. – 7:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star game.
West: Steph, CP (kept going back and forth on either CP or Morant), LeBron, Draymond, Jokic. East: LaVine, DeRozan, Durant, Giannis, Embiid – 7:18 PM
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star game.
Andrew Wiggins takes the West frontcourt starting All-Star spot many expected to go to Rudy Gobert. Fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Wiggins was boosted there. Gobert didn’t make up necessary ground in player/media (other 50 percent) voting. – 7:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Absence of Kawhi and PG opens door for Wiggins, who is shooting 40.4 pct from 3, playing good to excellent defense, delivering a few highlights for a Warriors team with the second-best record in the NBA – 7:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Cavaliers always knew they were drafting a future All-Star starter when they took Andrew Wiggins.
Shout out to the city of Cleveland which now gets to cheer on its own No. 1 overall pick on its home floor in the All-Star game. – 7:17 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Talked about this on radio this morning: Wondered if there’d be enough media/player consensus around one alternative to overcome the fan vote for Wiggins. – 7:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker, Luka, CP3 and Spida looking at the NBA for not letting fans vote 3 guards instead of Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/WaCLdHkTaW – 7:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
The Ringer @ringernba
Jimmy Butler seeing Andrew Wiggins make the All-Star team pic.twitter.com/zXIf3WtWf4 – 7:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic did not make the All-Star starters for the Western Conference. Ja Morqnt starts with Steph Curry. The reserves are announced on February 3 – 7:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Remember the All Star Game is an exhibition game and it’s for the fans…so be happy for Andrew Wiggins and stop the hate. – 7:12 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Cool for Andrew Wiggins. Bad for me, a sanctimonious dope. But cool for Andrew Wiggins. – 7:12 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan with all-time clap back seasons. – 7:11 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Eight #NBAAllStar appearances.
Eight #NBAAllStar starts.
⭐️ Congrats, Steph! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oNhgEzSBX0 – 7:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
First #NBAAllStar appearance for Two-Way Wiggins
⭐️ Congrats, Andrew! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fhJp3pt5F1 – 7:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Andrew Wiggins went from refusing to get vaccinated, folded and got it (right decision) and then became an All-Star starter. 😂😂 – 7:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins is starting an All-Star Game before C.J. McCollum even appears in one. End fan voting. – 7:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?
(And I ask this question believing Wiggins should be an all star this season as a reserve) – 7:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.
He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Warriors getting 3 All-Stars when they’re 3.5 games behind the Suns is wild – 7:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for tomorrows game at Memphis (an upgrade from where he was before.)
Rudy Gobert is out and did not travel with the Jazz on this two-game trip to Memphis and Minnesota. – 7:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry & Ja Morant will share the backcourt as the West All-Star starters. – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ja Morant voted an All-Star starter, along with Steph Curry, over Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Doncic a sure bet to make the team as a coaches’ selection. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Andrew Wiggins All-Star narrative tonight.
Ant Edwards aka Black Jesus is dropping 40 on him. – 7:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Devin Booker or Chris Paul in the starting lineup for the Western Conference. It’s Stephen Curry and Ja Morant in the backcourt.
Reserves announced next Thursday. – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Congrats to Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s UX team on his All-Star honors. (Shouts to @Tom Ziller on this: ziller.substack.com/p/why-andrew-w… – 7:07 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Oh my. Andrew Wiggins is a starting all-star. Just as we all expected years ago. – 7:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins named a West All-Star frontcourt starter. – 7:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors have a lot of All-Stars. Include Andrew Wiggins as one of them – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Andrew Wiggins becomes the 3rd Canadian to make an NBA All-Star Game, joining Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
First-time NBA All-Star as a starter in the West: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wiggins? Really? I knew he had the fan vote but the players/media didn’t shoot him down? – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star Game. What an absolute farce – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why is Steph Curry in worst shooting slump of his career? foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:42 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Coach Finch speaking facts 🗣
(via The @JimRome Show) pic.twitter.com/NV7OCeWl9R – 6:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors cruised to a blowout victory over the red-hot Mavs, NBA Twitter chimed in with a flurry of different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesd… warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers health tidbits from Doc Rivers:
-Seth Curry (left ankle) probably couldn’t have played even if this was a playoff game. Will see where he’s at before next game.
-There’s been discussion about a rest night for Joel Embiid, who’s pushed back against that a few times – 5:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“the player you consider the hardest to guard in the league, who and why?”
“myself because I’m unstoppable” – @Anthony Edwards
(via NBA Today on ESPN) pic.twitter.com/bglMuOn7ud – 5:05 PM
“the player you consider the hardest to guard in the league, who and why?”
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 dropped a career-high in our last visit to the Bay Area 🐜
check out every bucket of his 48 point performance pic.twitter.com/dQXI78B1Yf – 4:31 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Some interesting Draymond Green news here: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:23 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Who is the hardest player to guard in the league? “Myself because I’m unstoppable.” Anthony Edwards joins @Kendrick Perkins and me on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/ZlEwxfZ3Io – 4:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Draymond Green signs a deal with NBA on TNT to be the first active player to contribute to ‘Inside the NBA’. pic.twitter.com/QArguno0hn – 4:13 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Per Turner Sports: “Draymond Green, a three-time NBA Champion and three-time NBA All-Star with the Golden State Warriors, will join Turner Sports in an exclusive, multi-year agreement.”
Rare move for an active player. Green will appear on shows as his schedule allows. – 4:04 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Jim Petersen pic.twitter.com/B0snlzLq0m – 4:02 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
