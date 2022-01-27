Usman Garuba to miss 6-8 weeks

Houston Rockets: .@memorialhermann Injury Update: Rockets GM Rafael Stone announced that earlier today, forward Usman Garuba underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured left wrist. The injury occurred while Garuba was on assignment with the @RGVVipers. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announced rookie Usman Garuba underwent successful surgery today to repair his fractured left wrist. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks for rehabilitation. – 10:51 AM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Houston Rockets and GM Rafael Stone announce that Usman Garuba underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured left wrist. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/uNpNSTzdtw – 10:32 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to have wrist surgery ift.tt/32DkdWS – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to have wrist surgery houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
UPDATE: Usman Garuba to undergo surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
UPDATE: Usman Garuba to undergo surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to miss 6-to-8 weeks
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba to miss 6-to-8 weeks
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury ift.tt/3Aziw9a – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie Usman Garuba out indefinitely with wrist injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Usman Garuba’s injured left wrist is “pretty bad”. He did not have further details, but added surgery is a possibility – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Usman Garuba’s wrist injury is “pretty bad” Stephen Silas said. He did not have details. Surgery possible. – 6:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets recalled Usman Garuba from the GLeague. Should be a lot of practice for the team this week with only 2 games on the schedule, so Garuba will get to take part in those – 11:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston Rockets F Usman Garuba of Spain – the No. 23 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – will undergo right wrist surgery and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 26, 2022