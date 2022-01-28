76ers fan banned indefinitely from games for taunting Carmelo Anthony

76ers fan banned indefinitely from games for taunting Carmelo Anthony

Main Rumors

76ers fan banned indefinitely from games for taunting Carmelo Anthony

January 28, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Melo actually pointed Stanley Johnson to the middle spot to screen for Russ, who noticed, and was patient. Nice bit of team-wide communication to help get Russ to the line. AK – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Just brought to my attention by a follower: Carmelo Anthony scored his 28,000th point on that technical free throw. – 10:05 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Miles was just whistled for a technical foul for arguing a foul call. #Hornets clinging to a 105-101 lead after Carmelo Anthony makes the free throw. – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Miles Bridges hit with a tech. That’s a tough one, as Melo sinks it and makes it a 4-point game with 4:22 left. – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russ, Melo at the scorer’s table getting set to check in. – 9:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL entered the 3rd Q trailing by 16, then 20 … before a big run over the final 9 minutes.
Charlotte’s intensity waned, and LAL took advantage. The deficit is just 2, at 87-85.
Westbrook’s up to 19 points, with subs ‘Melo going for 18, Reaves 10 and Bazemore 13. – 9:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Hornets 87, Lakers 85
After trailing by 16 points at halftime, the Lakers rallied to make this a game in the fourth. Russell Westbrook has 19 points and 5 assists. Carmelo Anthony has 18 points. The Lakers are +12 without a traditional center on the floor. – 9:38 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
That was such a long stretch of minutes for Melo to start the half. Wonder how the team holds up with Ariza swapping in. He had some OK stretches in the first half. – 9:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook and ‘Melo have led a comeback that has LAL, suddenly, within 1 point with 2:11 left in the 3rd Q after an and-1 from Russ.
They trailed 73-53 early in the 3rd Q, and it’s now 82-21. – 9:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Some fan sitting next to Da Baby is getting the Lakers riled up. Feels like a purple shirt guy moment. Carmelo Anthony said something to him after he drained a a 3-pointer to cut the #Hornets lead to 82-78. DeAndre Jordan was barking at him during a timeout. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony’s 3 cuts the Lakers’ deficit to four points, 82-78, with 2:37 left in the third quarter. The Lakers have outscored the Hornets 26-17 in the frame. – 9:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Four point game after a great swing of ball movement for a Melo three. He has 18 points. The Lakers have been making a move with Stanley Johnson and Melo as the bigs, allowing Russ to play in some space. – 9:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Some better energy from LAL in the last few minutes allowed them to trim a 20-point deficit in half, at 79-69 into a time out. Ellington has 3 triples after hitting a pair in the 3rd, and ‘Melo 13 points off the bench. – 9:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony is starting the second half in place of Stanley Johnson. – 9:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers spokesperson confirmed to @YahooSports that following investigation, fan who made disparaging remarks toward Carmelo Anthony is banned indefinitely from all future Sixers games and events at Wells Fargo Center. Second fan suspended for remainder of season. – 9:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fan Mike Murphy has been banned indefinitely from all future 76ers’ games as well as future events at the Wells Fargo Center, according to a team source. The source confirmed an investigation over Murphy’s incident Thursday with Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony. – 8:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A 76ers spokesperson told ESPN that an investigation conducted in the last 24 hours since the Sixers-Lakers game resulted in the fan who targeted Carmelo Anthony being banned indefinitely from all future 76ers games, as well as all future events at Wells Fargo Center. – 8:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Bench is powering the team to come back in this second quarter: It’s 33-28 Hornets, and Melo, Reaves, Ariza and Bazemore(!!) have combined for 22 of the Lakers’ points. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A 7-2 run from the Lakers has cut their deficit to just five, 33-28, with 10:39 left in the second quarter. Some spirited play from the second-unit group of Melo, Ariza, Bazemore, Reaves and THT. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s bench has been better than the makeshift starters tonight, with ‘Melo hitting 2 FG’s plus 2 FT’s, and Reaves and Bazemore each converting a FG, as LAL trails 26-17. – 8:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers fan who used racial slur ‘boy’ in altercation with Carmelo Anthony calls into WIP morning show inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the significance of Anthony Davis’ dominant performance in the Philly loss, the no-show Lakers supporting cast, and Melo’s confrontation with a fan. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant…12:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
From last night: Carmelo Anthony was subject to “unacceptable” fan taunts in Philadelphia last night es.pn/3s2535U10:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Carmelo Anthony has two 76ers fans ejected, says they called him “boy” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/28/car…1:50 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and the Lakers react to the Carmelo Anthony fan incident in the 4th quarter #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/joe… via @SixersWire11:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo on Joel Embiid “He’s a very tough guy to check out there on the court.” – 11:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Melo on what the Lakers miss when LeBron is out: “He brings more to the game than just 30 points. His presence, his IQ, his savviness on the court, his understanding of the game of basketball — that’s what we’re missing. Another voice.” – 11:01 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Carmelo Anthony on interactions with fans: “I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash …. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, that’s what you’re going to see.” – 10:58 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Melo on the interaction with the fan who was ejected: “I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash. … But when you cross certain lines, as a man, that’s what you’re gonna see.” Says his role in everything is over, he’s sure that the issue will be handled. – 10:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo on fan incident: “It is what it is. Some things were said that were unacceptable.” – 10:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid said he just wanted to play peacemaker with the Carmelo Anthony incident with the fan. He said he just wanted to get the game over with. #Sixers10:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says he wasn’t sure what happened with Carmelo Anthony and the fan tonight. Says he just wanted to calm the situation so they could get the game moving #Sixers10:30 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel on courtside incident between Carmelo Anthony and fans: “Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans, is the simplest way to put it. There’s gotta be a higher standard and hopefully that’s handled the right way.” – 10:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel, who grew up relatively close to Philly, on the fan interaction with Melo: “Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans.” – 10:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Carmelo’s altercation with Philly fans: “Unacceptable language, unacceptable behavior by fans.” – 10:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers fall in Philly, 105-87, drop to 2-2 on six-game trip. CHA tomorrow and ends in ATL on Sunday. AD 31p on 14-of-21 12r 4b 2s; Russ 20p on 9-of-15 4r 6tos; Monk 11p on 3-of-13 5a 2s; Melo 9p on 4-of-11. – 9:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
two sixers fans got tossed after an exchange with melo. another one was, er, visibly heated taking to him pic.twitter.com/EJYs5whJjR9:38 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
when we hear what that ejected fan said to Melo pic.twitter.com/r6kKWlVKTN9:36 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
He wasn’t involved but something crazy always seems to happen when Russell Westbrook is in Philly. A doctor flipped him a double bird to start his MVP season. Had popcorn tossed on his head last season. Now two fans get ejected for heckling Melo. I’m sure Russ will have thoughts – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After Melo got called for the goaltend, the entire section where he had his spat with the fan whirled their fingers around as he walked back to the other end of the court. Melo flashed a smile as the Lakers called timeout. I guess he’s enjoying it now. – 9:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not sure exactly what happened/was said there but Carmelo Anthony was not happy with a fan there. Embiid stood in the corner with him playing peacemaker – 9:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A fan must’ve said something to Carmelo Anthony. He’s not happy about it and the Lakers are huddled up around where that fan is. – 9:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Melo got into a heated exchange with a fan sitting a row back from courtside. Looks like the fan is getting booted. – 9:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc is heated about the defense that led to that Melo open 3. Timeout Sixers, leading 90-74 with less than 10 to play. – 9:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid isn’t running and working any less hard but he has been wincing a bit since that hard foul by Carmelo Anthony. – 9:09 PM

More on this storyline

A Knicks fan claimed that Julius Randle had him kicked out of FTX Arena in Miami earlier this week for heckling the slumping forward. Earlier this month, Randle was fined $25,000 for saying a thumbs-down gesture was intended to say “shut the f-ck up” to booing fans at Madison Square Garden. -via New York Post / January 28, 2022
A caller to WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” who identified himself as Dylan from Miami said he had “a horrible experience” at Wednesday’s road loss to the Heat. The fan said he was seated behind the visiting bench with his girlfriend when he stood up in the second quarter and yelled “Hey Randle, you get a $118 million contract and this is what I get? The fans get a thumbs down, this is what we get?” The fan insisted during the call that he said “nothing personal” or profane, but he was issued a warning after Randle pointed him out to arena security. -via New York Post / January 28, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home