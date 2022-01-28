76ers fan banned indefinitely from games for taunting Carmelo Anthony

Dave McMenamin: A 76ers spokesperson told ESPN that an investigation conducted in the last 24 hours since the Sixers-Lakers game resulted in the fan who targeted Carmelo Anthony being banned indefinitely from all future 76ers games, as well as all future events at Wells Fargo Center.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dan Favale @danfavale
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Dave Early @DavidEarly
