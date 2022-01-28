Blazers vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (20-28) play against the Houston Rockets (34-34) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 12, Houston Rockets 7 (Q1 06:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets offense looks clunky with Porter out. They are 1 of 6 on 3s. Have scored on 2 of 11 possessions in 5 1/2 minutes. – 8:19 PM
Rockets offense looks clunky with Porter out. They are 1 of 6 on 3s. Have scored on 2 of 11 possessions in 5 1/2 minutes. – 8:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas is working on an early technical after Wood doesn’t get a call on one end, but Nurkic does – 8:17 PM
Stephen Silas is working on an early technical after Wood doesn’t get a call on one end, but Nurkic does – 8:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks recorded five steals and four blocks in tonight’s first quarter. It’s the first time this season the club has 5+ steals and 4+ blocks in one quarter and the first time since 1/26/19 at Portland. Atlanta’s one of only eight teams to do so this season. – 8:14 PM
The Hawks recorded five steals and four blocks in tonight’s first quarter. It’s the first time this season the club has 5+ steals and 4+ blocks in one quarter and the first time since 1/26/19 at Portland. Atlanta’s one of only eight teams to do so this season. – 8:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with the 6-4 Jae’Sean Tate on seven-footer Jusuf Nurkic. Looks like the plan is to have Wood double him in the post. – 8:14 PM
Rockets open with the 6-4 Jae’Sean Tate on seven-footer Jusuf Nurkic. Looks like the plan is to have Wood double him in the post. – 8:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Gerald Green was heckled like crazy by D.J. Augustin, Aleperen Sengun and John Lucas among others as he drained tonight’s First Shot – 8:10 PM
Gerald Green was heckled like crazy by D.J. Augustin, Aleperen Sengun and John Lucas among others as he drained tonight’s First Shot – 8:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5 for the #Rockets vs the Blazers! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RPlXiMZWJx – 8:09 PM
Starting 5 for the #Rockets vs the Blazers! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RPlXiMZWJx – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
There is a marching band on the court for the national anthem. If Damian Lillard was here and playing he would not be able to warm up from his customary spots. – 8:02 PM
There is a marching band on the court for the national anthem. If Damian Lillard was here and playing he would not be able to warm up from his customary spots. – 8:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Friday night 5.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/6P4yy4oEw5 – 8:00 PM
Friday night 5.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/6P4yy4oEw5 – 8:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Blazers have more players that played for the Rockets in the Bubble than the Rockets do. Robert Covington and Ben McLemore are on the Blazers and only Eric Gordon remains on the Rockets. It’s been like 16 months – 7:59 PM
The Blazers have more players that played for the Rockets in the Bubble than the Rockets do. Robert Covington and Ben McLemore are on the Blazers and only Eric Gordon remains on the Rockets. It’s been like 16 months – 7:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Norm’s wearing the And1 Attack 2.0 PEs tonight 🔥
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/dUUHp9Omzg pic.twitter.com/3FQ4AGqASi – 7:43 PM
Norm’s wearing the And1 Attack 2.0 PEs tonight 🔥
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/dUUHp9Omzg pic.twitter.com/3FQ4AGqASi – 7:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets will start Gordon, Green, Mathews, Tate and Wood vs. Portland. – 7:38 PM
#Rockets will start Gordon, Green, Mathews, Tate and Wood vs. Portland. – 7:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Blazers: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Green (KPJ in health & safety protocols)
Blazers starters: Covington, Powell, Nurkic, Simons, McCollum – 7:34 PM
#Rockets starters vs Blazers: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Green (KPJ in health & safety protocols)
Blazers starters: Covington, Powell, Nurkic, Simons, McCollum – 7:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Jalen Green
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Jalen Green
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Green, Gordon.
Trail Blazers starters: Covington, Powell, Nukic, Simons, McCollum. – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Green, Gordon.
Trail Blazers starters: Covington, Powell, Nukic, Simons, McCollum. – 7:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Christian Wood & Josh Christopher have been cleared to play tonight vs Portland – 7:26 PM
#Rockets Christian Wood & Josh Christopher have been cleared to play tonight vs Portland – 7:26 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Josh Christopher and Christian Wood have been cleared to play vs. Portland. – 7:23 PM
Josh Christopher and Christian Wood have been cleared to play vs. Portland. – 7:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Elvin Hayes is in the house signing autographs! 🔥
Local artist Tay Butler has created a limited edition Elvin Hayes poster that will be available for purchase in the Corona Beach House to benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/cO1cjuNKCp – 7:20 PM
Elvin Hayes is in the house signing autographs! 🔥
Local artist Tay Butler has created a limited edition Elvin Hayes poster that will be available for purchase in the Corona Beach House to benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/cO1cjuNKCp – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets center Christian Wood and guard Josh Christopher who were both game-time decisions have been cleared and will play against the Trail Blazers. – 7:18 PM
Rockets center Christian Wood and guard Josh Christopher who were both game-time decisions have been cleared and will play against the Trail Blazers. – 7:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Houston Rockets
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/okjxNKxci9 – 7:09 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Houston Rockets
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/okjxNKxci9 – 7:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr is in Health and Safety Protocols: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:00 PM
Kevin Porter Jr is in Health and Safety Protocols: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets put Kevin Porter Jr. in health and safety protocols houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:58 PM
Rockets put Kevin Porter Jr. in health and safety protocols houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Feel good Friday fits 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/l1gG0REqLR – 6:48 PM
Feel good Friday fits 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/l1gG0REqLR – 6:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas said he’s trying to call less and less plays so the team “can play free” but he found himself calling more plays in the last game. He wants to make a more concerted effort to get Jalen Green going. – 6:26 PM
Stephen Silas said he’s trying to call less and less plays so the team “can play free” but he found himself calling more plays in the last game. He wants to make a more concerted effort to get Jalen Green going. – 6:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green spent a lot of time working on his shot mechanics while he was injured and he shot the ball much better when he returned, but Stephen Silas feels he has reverted back to the release he had pre-injury – 6:23 PM
Jalen Green spent a lot of time working on his shot mechanics while he was injured and he shot the ball much better when he returned, but Stephen Silas feels he has reverted back to the release he had pre-injury – 6:23 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas believes Jalen Green’s shooting struggles have more to do with pace than shooting mechanics.
“It’s just a slump.”
Says Green has actually gotten away from the form that he developed with John Lucas. – 6:23 PM
Stephen Silas believes Jalen Green’s shooting struggles have more to do with pace than shooting mechanics.
“It’s just a slump.”
Says Green has actually gotten away from the form that he developed with John Lucas. – 6:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Stephen Silas said Kevin Porter Jr. is in the health & safety protocols. – 6:21 PM
#Rockets HC Stephen Silas said Kevin Porter Jr. is in the health & safety protocols. – 6:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr is in Health and Safety Protocols per Stephen Silas – 6:20 PM
Kevin Porter Jr is in Health and Safety Protocols per Stephen Silas – 6:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood and Josh Christopher and game time decisions per Silas – 6:20 PM
Christian Wood and Josh Christopher and game time decisions per Silas – 6:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Kevin Porter Jr. is in health & safety protocols.
Christian Wood and Josh Christopher are both game-time decisions. – 6:20 PM
Coach Silas says Kevin Porter Jr. is in health & safety protocols.
Christian Wood and Josh Christopher are both game-time decisions. – 6:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
KPJ is in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood and Josh Christopher are both gametime decisions. – 6:20 PM
KPJ is in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood and Josh Christopher are both gametime decisions. – 6:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Three years ago: Victor Oladipo has surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured right quad tendon.
He played just 28 more games with the Pacers, then was dealt to Houston, then Miami. – 6:20 PM
Three years ago: Victor Oladipo has surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured right quad tendon.
He played just 28 more games with the Pacers, then was dealt to Houston, then Miami. – 6:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Blazers
Ben Taylor
Matt Boland
Evan Scott
The Rockets were not pleased with Scott last Friday in San Francisco – 5:41 PM
Officials for #Rockets #Blazers
Ben Taylor
Matt Boland
Evan Scott
The Rockets were not pleased with Scott last Friday in San Francisco – 5:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rockets guard and Houston native Gerald Green of the RGV Vipers to talk the first shot before Rockets-Blazers. – 5:39 PM
Former Rockets guard and Houston native Gerald Green of the RGV Vipers to talk the first shot before Rockets-Blazers. – 5:39 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Tonight’s First Shot at the Rockets game will be taken by former Rocket (and former Rocket Assistant Coach) Gerald Green! – 5:30 PM
Tonight’s First Shot at the Rockets game will be taken by former Rocket (and former Rocket Assistant Coach) Gerald Green! – 5:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🧢 Tonight’s @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!
📍 Purchase at the In-Arena #Rockets Team Shop or the Mitchell & Ness Kiosk on the West Concourse. pic.twitter.com/XClm8ZmDVn – 5:30 PM
🧢 Tonight’s @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!
📍 Purchase at the In-Arena #Rockets Team Shop or the Mitchell & Ness Kiosk on the West Concourse. pic.twitter.com/XClm8ZmDVn – 5:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith is still my #1 choice for Houston in this Draft, but his Auburn teammate, 7’1″ Walker Kessler, is really intriguing to me with a late 1st or early 2nd-round pick. Rockets lack rim protection and he’s got real potential there. (h/t @HSTPodcast) pic.twitter.com/iXjDLg30me – 5:23 PM
Jabari Smith is still my #1 choice for Houston in this Draft, but his Auburn teammate, 7’1″ Walker Kessler, is really intriguing to me with a late 1st or early 2nd-round pick. Rockets lack rim protection and he’s got real potential there. (h/t @HSTPodcast) pic.twitter.com/iXjDLg30me – 5:23 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🔢 STAT OF THE WEEK 🔢
Somebody trade for Eric Gordon already 👀 pic.twitter.com/F0Yk96UF64 – 4:47 PM
🔢 STAT OF THE WEEK 🔢
Somebody trade for Eric Gordon already 👀 pic.twitter.com/F0Yk96UF64 – 4:47 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Flashback Friday hoops! 📀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/neGFsfdpj9 – 4:00 PM
Flashback Friday hoops! 📀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/neGFsfdpj9 – 4:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets list 3 players questionable vs. Trail Blazers ift.tt/3g6d4RT – 2:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets list 3 players questionable vs. Trail Blazers ift.tt/3g6d4RT – 2:18 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
THREAD:
New addition to the @UNIFootball coaching staff and former #Hawkeyes QB Drew Tate talking about coming to UNI on @nehawksnest podcast.
“I told (Coach Mark Farley) I will WALK to Cedar Falls from Houston, Texas to be back (in Iowa).”
#EverLoyal
1/4 pic.twitter.com/BPqRnEIx27 – 2:10 PM
THREAD:
New addition to the @UNIFootball coaching staff and former #Hawkeyes QB Drew Tate talking about coming to UNI on @nehawksnest podcast.
“I told (Coach Mark Farley) I will WALK to Cedar Falls from Houston, Texas to be back (in Iowa).”
#EverLoyal
1/4 pic.twitter.com/BPqRnEIx27 – 2:10 PM