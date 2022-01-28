Bulls vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (30-17) play against the San Antonio Spurs (31-31) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
Chicago Bulls 91, San Antonio Spurs 98 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson nearly pulled off the Christian Laettner there. That was fun. – 10:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Spurs 98, Bulls 91 after three.
Six Spurs have made at least one 3-pointers. Only two Bulls have made a 3: Coby White and Zach LaVine.
The 3-point line is the huge difference through three quarters…
Spurs: 14-for-32.
Bulls: 5-for-22. – 10:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are 19-5 when DeRozan and LaVine each score 20 or more.
They’re there thru 3 but Bulls trail by 7 entering final frame. – 10:11 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I appreciate White’s attempt to draw a charge there, but with 1.9 seconds remaining in the quarter and the Bulls in the bonus, maybe not the best of gambles. – 10:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEEBO WITH THE VICIOUS JAM.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/PNhZZTABEN – 10:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now up 39-15 from the 3PT line.
Spurs by 4 overall
Lonnie with his 3rd three tonight – 10:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch is battling. 💪
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/qSfk1KKfan – 10:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 80-79. 4 double figure scorers led by 17 of @DeMar DeRozan 5:30 left 3rd. – 10:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Good game between the Bulls and Spurs in San Antonio. Neither team can stop the other. – 9:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not sure if DeMar and his old buddies made a no-defense pact for this game. #Bulls still shooting 59.2% from field early 3rdQ. Bulls & Spurs are tied 71-71 – 9:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fans..we appreciate you listening to Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. You are THE best Bulls Nation. Thank you. – 9:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs with 17 points now.
8 paint points
4 points from mid-range
3 points from outside
2 points from the FT line
Spurs tie the Bulls at 71 all – 9:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Murray has the last seven points for the Spurs, including that score-tying jumper. He’s up to 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds early in the 3Q. Triple-double watch is on, again. – 9:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Not gonna lie: Weird not seeing Thad Young play after how good he was for Bulls last season.
ICYMI, I caught up with Thad this AM for long convo: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
10 retired numbers in Spurs rafters. I’ll spot two (hard?) ones: Paul Slias and Johnny Moore.
Name the rest. Will re-Tweet first correct answer. – 9:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Bulls shot 16 of 18 in the paint during the first half.
The Spurs only trail by 5 though because of their advantage in 3PT scoring pic.twitter.com/7OgSZ5zrcK – 9:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan with 17 points (8-10 fgs) Coby White off the bench with 15. Bulls up 68-63 at half. Vooch with 10-4-3. Murray 10-5-8-Spurs. – 9:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
never give up on the play! 😤
2 steals, 1 bucket 🍪🍪🪣 pic.twitter.com/2sMDCTZvAv – 9:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Leading halfway through.
DeMar DeRozan: 17 pts (8-10 FG)
Coby White: 16 pts (6-6 FG) pic.twitter.com/NFdfrXPH3q – 9:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Bulls by 5
Spurs take the 2Q 34-33
DeRozan with 17 points in his return half to San Antonio
Spurs +9 from the 3PT line
Bulls winning the paint, mid-range, and FT line pic.twitter.com/1xQN6hA9cz – 9:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
I mean… this is a master at work.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/v6nDdtrDv3 – 9:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan drops 17 points in the first half to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 68-63 lead.
Coby White (15 points) hasn’t missed a shot and Vooch (10 point) is looking confident as he builds a solid stretch of games. – 9:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 68, Spurs 63.
DeMar DeRozan is putting on a show in front of his former fans (and a lot of Bulls fans) in San Antonio. He’s got 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting.
Coby White has 15 points off the bench and is 6-of-6 shooting. – 9:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 68, Spurs 63 at half
DeRozan 17 pts; 8-10 FGs
White 15 pts; 6-6 FGs
Vucevic 10 pts
Bulls shot 63.6% – 9:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
MONSTER of the Midrange 😤
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/BFDb68UMfE – 9:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: DeMar DeRozan is putting on a midrange clinic – 9:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Doug McDermott is shooting 40% from 3 on a career-high 5.1 attempts per game. – 9:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
13 points in the first half for DeMar DeRozan, with 8 points from the NON-PAINT TWO – 9:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan is the king of drawing the no-landing zone foul. Man, he gets that call a lot. Buries a midrange J in somebody’s face, falls down. Sometimes, the defender did step into his landing spot. Sometimes, the defender didn’t. More often than not, DeRozan gets the call. – 9:24 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this sequence…Dejounte Murray just such a menace. at all times. pic.twitter.com/d5kQAgZiW5 – 9:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan wants to see Ayo Dosunmu in the Rising Stars Game over the All-Star Weekend … new format and all … plus Captain LaVine speaks, and Javonte Green minute man… just one click for all this!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
That 10 point lead for the Bulls is gone. Spurs by 1.
San Antonio coming up with multiple stops in a row.
Murray with 6 points in a row – 9:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls hadn’t committed a TO before Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each got stripped on same sequence. – 9:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime..@DeMar DeRozan joins me and we covered everything-playing at @UnitedCenter Mentoring @AyoDos_11 and @Fred VanVleet His relationship with @Zach LaVine The impact Coaches Casey( Tor.) Pop ( Spurs) ( Donovan)-Bulls – 9:16 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Was glad to see this transcendent moment in DeRozan’s tribute video. Jakob Poeltl comforting Drew Eubanks after the unspeakable violence of a DeMar dunk in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/GcoBElJGEC – 9:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 41-37. 9:10 2nd. Coby with 13pts. DeRozan and Vucevic each with 8. – 9:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich raved about coaching Zach LaVine at the Olympics.
“I would be in awe from time to time with some of the things he would do on the court.”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-29 when trailing by 10 points this season.
cc @THE_BOOMSTEIN – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up early.
Coby White: 9 pts (3-3 on threes)
Nikola Vucevic: 8 pts, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/BdnwiKdxvQ – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Only a six-point lead, but a strong start for the Bulls in a 35-29 points.
Coby White hits three 3-pointers and Vooch leads with 8 points. No turnovers and only allowed one offensive rebound. That’s a lot of recent problem areas shored up at the start of this game. – 9:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls put up 35 on the board in the 1st quarter and lead the Spurs by6. Coby with 3-3s. Vooch with 8. Bulls 61%. (4-9-3s) Spurs 0 FTA. Murray 5 assists 4 rebounds. – 9:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Clean 35-point first quarter without a turnover. Bulls definitely straightening up the messy ball-handling displayed against OKC and Toronto. – 9:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar going in the bag!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/mQ7w6yxYKv – 9:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Bulls by 6
Keldon 7 pts | Coby 9 pts
McDermott 5 pts | Vucevic 8 pts
DeRozan 6 pts
Spurs are a +6 in the paint
Bulls are winning mid-range, 3PT line, and FT line – 9:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 35-29 after 1Q. Coby White leading everybody with nine points, all of it coming from 3-point land. – 9:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls 35, Spurs 29 after one.
The Bulls didn’t have a turnover in the opening period, only the second time they’ve done that this season. The other time was Dec. 27 at Atlanta. – 9:04 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Lakers and Bulls, the two non-Texas fan bases that flood the AT&T Center when their teams are good. – 9:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘮𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘋𝘦𝘔𝘢𝘳 𝘋𝘦𝘙𝘰𝘻𝘢𝘯
#SpursFamily for life. pic.twitter.com/5oKr8IDBed – 8:59 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
First-quarter minutes for Josh Primo, recently recalled from Austin. – 8:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby from deep 🔥🔥🔥
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/VACTXqHrdW – 8:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime on @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 1 on 1 with @DeMar DeRozan – 8:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White could really use a confidence-building game from 3-point range. That could happen tonight — he’s 2-for-2 tonight after pulling up from the AT&T logo for his first deep shot. – 8:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Back to Back jacks by White…Bulls 27-18..4 min left 1st. Vooch 8pts 3 assists. – 8:56 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White entered play 3/27 from 3 (11.1%) in last four games, but drills his first two tonight – 8:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Back to back 3s from Coby White and the Spurs find themselves down by 9.
Bulls now winning area on the floor except the paint – 8:55 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are shooting 53 percent and losing by nine.
Bulls open 10 of 15 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3. – 8:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Back-to-back 3s from Coby White, who had been 3-for-27 over last 4 games from that distance. – 8:55 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Tough road test tonight for your Spurs at the United Center Riverwalk. – 8:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
DeRozan’s first basket comes midway through the 1Q.
Pop timeout with the Bulls leading by 1
Keldon with 7 pts for SA (4 in paint, 3 from outside) – 8:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 17-16 6:02 left 1st LaVine with 5. Green and Vooch with 4. Ayo 2pts 2 reb. – 8:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan thanked the Spurs for his tribute video by not attempting a shot for 1st 6 minutes.
He just scored on his first, a driving layup, and all starters have scored. – 8:50 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan tribute video here in San Antonio tonight. pic.twitter.com/BPlfkm984T – 8:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
As real as they come. 🙏
Welcome back to San Antonio, @DeMar DeRozan! #SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/W9F6vI0Rtc – 8:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Great DeRozan tribute video … done before the game … take notes Bulls! – 8:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fans gave DeMar DeRozan a standing ovation after another nicely done Spurs video tribute. Bulls fans, and there are many here, chanted “MVP, MVP.” – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Quality. Good stuff right here.” 😂
@Derrick White | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/ROSLuB2xwR – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs fans (or maybe a smattering of Bulls fans) starting a brief MVP chant for DeRozan. – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Bulls: Dosunmu, Lavine, DeRozan, Green, Vucevic – 8:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
When he was still at Florida, Billy Donovan came to San Antonio to spend 3 days picking the basketball brain of Gregg Popovich. There was only one rule.
“I kept calling him Coach,” Donovan said. “He told me I wasn’t going to be welcomed back if I didn’t start calling him Pop.” – 8:15 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
DeMar DeRozan returns to San Antonio as an All-Star, an honor he never earned with the Spurs. But he thinks he gained something here, and he’s proving SA was right to believe in him. expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 8:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green’s playing-time restriction is 24-26 minutes tonight, per Billy Donovan. Will “move up incrementally” moving forward
Green was on a 22-25 minute limit in first two games back from groin strain. Played 25 vs. OKC, 24 vs. TOR – 8:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach & DeMar both wearing the “Mamba Day” Kobe 1 Protros tonight in San Antonio.
#BullsNation | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/MulPLALVL3 – 8:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams carrying Tony Bradley has been added to the pregame hype video at FedExForum. 😂 – 8:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Derrick had to bring out that vintage #ULTRADrip for his Fiesta Bobblehead Night!! 💧😎 pic.twitter.com/6GNZ5Iam8v – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight against the Spurs.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/TwTSyc3t7Z – 8:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fans. And @AyoDos_11 fans as well pic.twitter.com/EP7duy9moi – 7:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Spurs average 14-thousand 300 fans per game…we could be looking at a near sellout tonight—there are THOUSANDS of @Chicago Bulls fans here and I am NOT exaggerating . Bulls Nation is alive and well. My goodness…Tons of red. – 7:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for the Texas Friday night lights.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/duoUxrFUf1 – 7:50 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Available-for-trade Thad Young gets huge hug from old teammate Zach LaVine, who dramatically places his arms in an X over the SPURS on Thad’s warm-up shirt.
Thad laughs. – 7:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Two more things after listening to Donovan’s pregame. The fact Lonzo Ball remains on the 6-8 week timeline is significant. As Donovan previously mentioned, surgeons didn’t fully know extent of meniscus damage until they began surgery. – 7:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on civil rights leader Andrew Young, who will be the Spurs’ guest next Tuesday:
“He was there in the beginning days…and was an important figure in making sure the momentum was kept up….an iconic figure along with many others.” – 7:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball’s meniscus surgery went well this morning, per Billy Donovan ahead of tonight’s game. Still weeks of recovery ahead for Ball before any potential return. – 7:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Billy Donovan says he’s spent a lot of time learning from Patriots coach Bill Belichick; did same with Popovich. #Bulls – 7:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
No such thing as a team that’s better than Spurs
No such thing, no such thing 💯
Happy Birthday @JColeNC !! 🎂 Come through for a @Derrick White bobblehead tonight! pic.twitter.com/x3V23Hzv3h – 7:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
When it’s a Friday Fiesta AND @Derrick White‘s Bobblehead Night 🙌
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/q7R1ZMA5EO – 7:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said Zach LaVine was a “hell of a lot of fun” in Tokyo:
“The thing I remember most about him, and I can almost quote him, is he’ say, “Pop, just tell me what you want me to do and I am going to do it.’ He must have told me that 10 times…and he followed through on it.” – 7:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s played incredibly well for us the whole entire year.” – Coach Donovan on DeMar DeRozan being selected as an All-Star starter last night – 7:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I think it’s between 24 and 26 (minutes)” – Coach Billy Donovan on Javonte Green being on a minutes restriction – 7:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on coaching Zach LaVine at Olympics: “He was a helluva lot of fun. And he was so important to what we did.” – 6:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on DeMar DeRozan: “Super human being in every way, shape and form.” – 6:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs notebook leads off with a look at the playing-time roller coaster Drew Eubanks is on, and how he made the most of late, limited minutes vs. Memphis.
“That’s just kind of what my calling card is, coming in, bringing energy, staying ready,” he said
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:43 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
San Antonio’s LGBTQ community is upset with the rule preventing some men – like @CouncilmanJalen @theloserteacher – from donating blood. The FDA still has a 3-month waiting period for sexually active gay men before they can donate: news4sanantonio.com/news/local/lgb… – 6:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
📍 San Antonio
@CobyWhite x @Alfonzo McKinnie pic.twitter.com/eKzSB6xRMn – 6:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
1️⃣0️⃣ makes his return to the @attcenter tonight!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/IsVPHuHRst – 5:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball in San Antonio @Chicago Bulls 7:15 pre @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/FIqMycLlIf – 5:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Whether on or off the court, Derrick’s impact on San Antonio is undeniable 🖤
As the ambassador for @MorgansWndrlnd and the Spurs Inclusive Sports League, @Derrick White shares the importance of inclusivity in sports and the inspiration behind his bobblehead. pic.twitter.com/ecav2sN6SG – 5:07 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
A huge game in the MAC is on tap Friday as Buffalo hosts Ohio U. for the first time since the schools played for a conference tournament title and automatic bid last March. Here’s a pick on the battle between Bobcats and Bulls from the @WagerTalk College Basketball Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/Wir37CZPkO – 3:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
today’s episode of open floor is with brother @Chris Herring. we talked about the dysfunctional nets, zach lavine disrespect, a fascinating fake trade between the celtics and nuggets, and more!
link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 3:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs vs. Heat on Feb. 3 at AT&T Center will be broadcast on CW35/GOAI-TV, Spurs announce. – 3:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
A year ago, Thad Young was playing his “Thadgic” role for the Bulls. Now, he’s on outside of Spurs’ youth movement, looking in.
Sat down with the always candid veteran to talk about the above, LaVine, DeRozan and what’s next.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:15 PM
A year ago, Thad Young was playing his “Thadgic” role for the Bulls. Now, he’s on outside of Spurs’ youth movement, looking in.
