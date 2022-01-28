Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Clifford Robinson and more

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By HoopsHype |
January 28, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Stephen Curry No. 51 in points now
Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 19,597 points. He’s now 58 away from Bernard King
Andrew Wiggins No. 203 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of James Jones, Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 780 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Patrick Beverley
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
Steph jokes that the team was so excited about Wiggins’ All-Star selection that it took Draymond about 30 minutes to realize he hadn’t congratulated Steph yet. – 1:26 AM
Christopher Hine
@ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson:
“I was just telling them., it was easier to guard them when it’s just Steph. Get the ball out his hands, double him. But now you double him and it’s swing-swing to Klay Thompson. Pick your poison. That’s hard to guard, man.” – 1:23 AM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins shared how he found out he made the All-Star team.
“It was mind-blowing. I was taking my little pregame nap, and then my girl and my daughter woke me up and said you’re a starter! you’re a starter! I thought I was dreaming for a second.” – 1:18 AM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
Andrew Wiggins on having his first All-Star Game in Cleveland, which drafted him No. 1 overall back in the day: “Full circle. No better place to have my first All-Star than where it all started.” – 1:10 AM
Kendra Andrews
@kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins says he found out that he was an All-Star starter by getting woken up from his nap by his daughter.
” ‘You’re a starter! You’re a starter!’ I thought I was dreaming for a second.” – 1:08 AM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
Andrew Wiggins on getting named an All-Star starter: “It was mind-blowing. I was taking my pregame nap. My girl woke me up and said, ‘You’re a starter! You’re a starter!’ I thought I was dreaming for a second.” – 1:04 AM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
KAT on Wiggins getting All-Star: “My vote was for him. … We went to wars together out there. I just want to see him see the fruits of his labor.” – 12:46 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on Andrew Wiggins making the All Star team as a starter:
“I think it’s beautiful.”
KAT said he casted his vote for Wiggins as an All Star starter. – 12:44 AM
Marc J. Spears
@MarcJSpears
“That’s beautiful,” said Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns about his former teammate Andrew Wiggins becoming a West All-Star. – 12:44 AM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
After the final buzzer sounded on the Warriors’ 124-115 win over the Mavericks, at least a half-dozen Timberwolves players took turns embracing Andrew Wiggins at mid-court. On the night he was named an All-Star starter, Wiggins had 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting (5-for-8 from 3). – 12:29 AM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 124, Timberwolves 115
-21/36 beyond the arc
-Curry 29, most rhythmic shooting in many weeks
-Thompson a season-23, Wiggins and Poole 19 each
-Karl-Anthony Towns 23 in first half, 8 in the second largely thanks to aggressive double-teaming – 12:28 AM
Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
Curry finished 6-for-10 from 3. It’s the first time he’s made more than half his threes in a game since Dec. 23 against Memphis in Chase Center – 12:26 AM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Warriors beat Minnesota. That’s a 5-1 start to a seven-game homestand that closes with Brooklyn on Saturday. Record: 36-13. Efficient scoring balance tonight.
-Curry: 29 on 10/20 FG
-Klay: 23 on 9/16 FG
-Wiggins: 19 on 7/13 FG
-Poole: 19 on 5/10 FG – 12:26 AM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Warriors had been the NBA’s second worst 3-point shooting team the past 12 games. They’re 16/27 from 3 through three quarters tonight.
Curry: 4/6
Klay: 4/8
Wiggins: 4/6 – 11:55 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 89, Timberwolves 78, 2:11 Q3
-Thompson 18, Curry 17, Poole/Wiggins 16 each. The scoring balance the Warriors are seeking – 11:47 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Curry/Thompson/Wiggins 11/18 from tonight
Curry 3/5
Thompson 4/8
Wiggins 4/5
Warriors open second half with 15-4 run, take 72-65 lead 8:39 of the third – 11:30 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Game tied at 29-29. Nice start from Wiggins, who has eight early points. Has to be kind of nice for him playing his old team on the night he was named an All-Star starter. – 10:35 PM
Marcus Thompson
@ThompsonScribe
That dime by Curry to Thompson — left hand, off the dribble, across his body and against his momentum — is exactly why he gets in trouble with his left-handed passes lol – 10:20 PM
Sam Vecenie
@Sam_Vecenie
Andrew Wiggins has done a great job reframing the narrative of his career in Golden State. Personally, I think I’m just happy for him getting recognized more than upset about how/why he got there. – 9:38 PM
David MacKay
@DavidMacKayNBA
Usually when someone says something like, “Can you believe X movie came out in Y year?” it doesn’t get me, but damn if this being Andrew Wiggins’ eighth season doesn’t make the passage of time feel blindingly fast. – 9:37 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks
for Wolves-Warriors…
KAT over 22.5 points
– Wiggins just made the AS team, national TV, Looney single coverage
Wiggins over 16.5 points + over 2 FTs made
–
McDaniels under 8.5 pts
–
Vando over 1.5 asts
–
DLo over 6.5 asts
–
Curry over 5.0 FTs made
– – 9:26 PM
Brian Geltzeiler
@BGeltzNBA
Very happy for Andrew Wiggins. Whether you think he belongs as an all star starter or not (I think he’s borderline), he’s had a great season and has emerged from a ton of criticism for the balance of his career to being a vital player on a championship contender – 9:06 PM
Tim Reynolds
@ByTimReynolds
The fan vote, in order of the top 10: LeBron, Steph, Durant, Giannis, Jokic, DeMar, Embiid, Ja, Wiggins, Paul George. – 9:02 PM
Tim MacMahon
@espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic did not receive any media votes to be an All-Star starter. (I don’t have an official vote but agree with the selections of Steph Curry and Ja Morant.) – 8:44 PM
Joe Mussatto
@joe_mussatto
SGA fared best (7th) in the player vote, which accounted for 25%.
Player vote for West guards:
1. Curry
2. Morant
3. Booker
4. Doncic
5. Paul
6. Murray
7. Gilgeous-Alexander
8. Edwards
9. Mitchell
10. Bane – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto
@joe_mussatto
All-Star fan votes for each Thunder player
SGA: 280,184
Giddey: 30,337
Dort: 19,951
Bazley: 8,930
Muscala: 6,690
JRE: 4,863
Poku: 4,720
Deck: 2,469
Favors: 2,057
Wiggins: 1,638
Roby: 1,512
Watson: 1,343
Krejci: 1,028
Maledon: 1,012
Mann: 863
Jerome: 771
Kenrich Williams: 570 – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Whoa. Andrew WIggins finished 5th in player voting for the West frontcourt. He got 46.
Wiggins also had FOUR (4) media votes. That was the reason he got in. Finished 6th in that vote instead of 8th or 9th. – 8:28 PM
Ben Golliver
@BenGolliver
Media votes for Western Conference’s third All-Star Game frontcourt starting spot
– Rudy Gobert: 65
– Draymond Green: 20
– Andrew Wiggins: 4 – 8:24 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
The finishing in the fan vote (50%), player vote (25%) and media vote (25%) for the top-5 in the West backcourt.
1. Stephen Curry: 1st, 1st, 1st
2. Ja Morant: 2nd, 2nd, 2nd
T-3. Luka Doncic: 3rd, 4th, 7th
T-3. Devin Booker: 5th, 3rd, 4th
5. Chris Paul: 7th, 5th, 3rd – 8:21 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George ranked 8th among players, 4th among fans, and 7th among media in West frontcourt.
Overall, finished behind James, Jokic, Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:19 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star starter: “Man, one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach, just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here. … I just could not be any happier for him. The whole organization is just glowing right now.” – 8:18 PM
Jason Jones
@mr_jasonjones
Folks got jokes about Wiggins being a starter in the All-Star Game. Deezam. Besides swapping him out for Draymond, who else should get that spot? – 8:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
The difference between an All Star snub and an All Star starter:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2021
23.7 points
4.7 rebounds
5.9 assists
41.8 3PT%
50.8 FG%
Not Steph Curry’s teammate
Andrew Wiggins 2022
18.1 points
4.2 rebounds
2.0 assists
40.4 3PT%
48.1 FG%
Steph Curry’s teammate – 7:50 PM
David Locke
@DLocke09
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
With Wiggins’ former team facing Warriors at Chase Center tonight, there’s no chance of trolling when he is announced (extra loud as an All-Star) in the starting lineup. Right? – 7:38 PM
Chris Mannix
@SIChrisMannix
Criticism of Wiggins starting — and for the record, I voted for Gobert — ignores the fact that Golden State has unlocked Wiggins as a high level scorer/defender. He’s no longer just a big, tradable contract — he’s a 26-year old part of the Warriors core – 7:27 PM
Damichael Cole
@DamichaelC
It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
The broken part of this formula that Wiggins (I assume) got in off is that if you get zero media votes, you technically still get 6th or whatever if only 5 other guys got votes. A top 3/4 fan vote spot can get you far. I’m assuming that’s what happened. – 7:22 PM
David Morrow
@_DavidMorrow
Very happy DeMar is an All-Star starter, but the incongruity of allowing him to be a backcourt player but having Wiggins start the ASG due to lack of positional flexibility is maddening. Abolish position requirements in the All-Star Game. – 7:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
If Andrew Wiggins is a real life All Star starter, then nobody can ever argue again with Thunder fans when they call Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an All Star talent. – 7:20 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
The worst part of the Wiggins selection is that every time he has a big playoff game, that fanbase is going to try to use it to justify him starting the freaking All-Star Game. – 7:19 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were literally on the same team. Recently. We know which one of them is better. That alone makes this stupid even before we factor Rudy Gobert into the equation. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins takes the West frontcourt starting All-Star spot many expected to go to Rudy Gobert. Fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Wiggins was boosted there. Gobert didn’t make up necessary ground in player/media (other 50 percent) voting. – 7:17 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Absence of Kawhi and PG opens door for Wiggins, who is shooting 40.4 pct from 3, playing good to excellent defense, delivering a few highlights for a Warriors team with the second-best record in the NBA – 7:17 PM
Micah Adams
@MicahAdams13
The Cavaliers always knew they were drafting a future All-Star starter when they took Andrew Wiggins.
Shout out to the city of Cleveland which now gets to cheer on its own No. 1 overall pick on its home floor in the All-Star game. – 7:17 PM
Bill Reiter
@sportsreiter
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Chris Herrington
@ChrisHerrington
Talked about this on radio this morning: Wondered if there’d be enough media/player consensus around one alternative to overcome the fan vote for Wiggins. – 7:16 PM
Chase Hughes
@ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
Eddie Sefko
@ESefko
Luka Doncic did not make the All-Star starters for the Western Conference. Ja Morqnt starts with Steph Curry. The reserves are announced on February 3 – 7:15 PM
NBA Math
@NBA_Math
Western Conference All-Star starter ranks in our RPR MVP Predictor, which factors in team success and individual excellence:
Nikola Jokic: No. 1
LeBron James: No. 3
Stephen Curry: No. 6
Ja Morant: No. 14 (which, subjectively, is too low)
Andrew Wiggins: No. 33 – 7:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Ben Golliver
@BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3
– 7:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky
@ctsbulls
Remember the All Star Game is an exhibition game and it’s for the fans…so be happy for Andrew Wiggins and stop the hate. – 7:12 PM
Baxter Holmes
@Baxter
Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
– 7:11 PM
James Boyd
@RomeovilleKid
Lol Andrew Wiggins went from refusing to get vaccinated, folded and got it (right decision) and then became an All-Star starter. 😂😂 – 7:11 PM
John Hollinger
@johnhollinger
I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?
(And I ask this question believing Wiggins should be an all star this season as a reserve) – 7:10 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes
@ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Synergy Sports Tech
@SynergySST
Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA
in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM
Brad Townsend
@townbrad
Ja Morant voted an All-Star starter, along with Steph Curry, over Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Doncic a sure bet to make the team as a coaches’ selection. – 7:08 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
No Devin Booker or Chris Paul in the starting lineup for the Western Conference. It’s Stephen Curry and Ja Morant in the backcourt.
Reserves announced next Thursday. – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Jon Hamm
@JonMHamm
I could watch TV to see Andrew Wiggins announced as an All-Star or I could just see it on Twitter in a moment. – 7:02 PM
Vivek Jacob
@vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Noah Levick
@NoahLevick
Sixers health tidbits from Doc Rivers:
-Seth Curry (left ankle) probably couldn’t have played even if this was a playoff game. Will see where he’s at before next game.
-There’s been discussion about a rest night for Joel Embiid, who’s pushed back against that a few times – 5:59 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says Seth Curry has some ways to go. He said even if today was a playoff game, he’s not sure if he could’ve played. He’s still dealing with left ankle soreness. #Sixers
– 5:55 PM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Otto Porter Jr. talked about the Warriors trying to get back to the team they’ve been most of the season.
“Since that buzzer-beater Steph (Curry) hit, we’re trying to find ways to get our mojo back and get our legs up under us and play the Warriors way.” – 2:16 PM