Domantas Sabonis returns after missing last four games

Scott Agness: Sabonis will play in OKC and start after a four-game absence. He’s in the lineup with Duarte, LeVert, Craig and Holiday.
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
OKC calls timeout. #Pacers lead 13-7 after a corner 3 from Torrey Craig. Domantas Sabonis with the hockey assist. – 8:17 PM
OKC calls timeout. #Pacers lead 13-7 after a corner 3 from Torrey Craig. Domantas Sabonis with the hockey assist. – 8:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, it’s good to have Sabonis back. He drops a dime to Justin Holiday for a reverse dunk. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
Well, it’s good to have Sabonis back. He drops a dime to Justin Holiday for a reverse dunk. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis scores the first bucket of the night on a jump hook. Chris Duarte adds a midrange jumper. #Pacers up 4-0. – 8:11 PM
Domantas Sabonis scores the first bucket of the night on a jump hook. Chris Duarte adds a midrange jumper. #Pacers up 4-0. – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back after missing four straight games with a sprained left ankle) – 7:52 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back after missing four straight games with a sprained left ankle) – 7:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“The next couple of games, we got to come out with a different mindset. That cannot happen again.”
Pacers had a much-needed practice on Thursday. Then, Sabonis and a few others spoke about their humiliating loss.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-after… – 7:07 PM
“The next couple of games, we got to come out with a different mindset. That cannot happen again.”
Pacers had a much-needed practice on Thursday. Then, Sabonis and a few others spoke about their humiliating loss.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-after… – 7:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
We’ll find out soon if Domantas Sabonis will return from his left ankle sprain and play against his former team. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fthEF1xwI0 – 7:02 PM
We’ll find out soon if Domantas Sabonis will return from his left ankle sprain and play against his former team. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fthEF1xwI0 – 7:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is a game-time decision. He went through pregame walkthrough, and Rick Carlisle said he thinks Sabonis will play but couldn’t say definitively. #Pacers – 6:37 PM
Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is a game-time decision. He went through pregame walkthrough, and Rick Carlisle said he thinks Sabonis will play but couldn’t say definitively. #Pacers – 6:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight against OKC. I’ll know more about his status after talking to Rick Carlisle during pregame.
Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell and T.J Warren all remain OUT. – 9:13 AM
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight against OKC. I’ll know more about his status after talking to Rick Carlisle during pregame.
Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell and T.J Warren all remain OUT. – 9:13 AM
More on this storyline
Tony East: “I don’t know for sure that Domas is going to play, but I think he’s going to play,” Rick Carlisle says of Sabonis pregame. Won’t say definitely, but says he will “probably” play. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / January 28, 2022
Marc Stein: The Pacers have upgraded Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) to questionable for tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 28, 2022
Tony East: Domantas Sabonis is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / January 27, 2022