Hawks are not in on Jerami Grant right now

Zach Lowe on the Hawks: They’ve been linked in recent reports to Jerami Grant. Personally, I think that’s old intel based on what I’ve heard and that they are not in on Jerami Grant right now.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant has exited health and safety protocols and is in the reconditioning program – 12:50 PM
Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant has exited health and safety protocols and is in the reconditioning program – 12:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
sportando.basketball/en/kings-repor… – 10:52 AM
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
sportando.basketball/en/kings-repor… – 10:52 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Can AD save the Lakers, Harden-Simmons buzz, Pistons plans for Jerami Grant, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Can AD save the Lakers, Harden-Simmons buzz, Pistons plans for Jerami Grant, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/B4mBUCg8ab0 – 5:42 PM