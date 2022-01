James Wiseman ramping up individual work

But guess what? Green is out with a concerning disk issue and on a similarly vague recovery timeline that probably won’t see his return until near or around the All-Star break. The trade deadline is only a few weeks away. Is it time for the Warriors to go searching for center help? No, sources insist, the front office doesn’t have any current plans to add outside help to shore up the center spot in the immediate. Marc Gasol has hinted at a possible NBA return in the coming months. Paul Millsap, whom the Warriors discussed adding this summer, is in search of another team. But don’t expect a shake-up. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022