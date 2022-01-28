Jazz vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (30-19) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (17-17) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
Utah Jazz 13, Memphis Grizzlies 9 (Q1 06:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz start the game doing what Quin stressed beforehand — extra passing, aggressive shooting. They’re 3-6 from deep and lead 13-9with 6:39 left 1Q. Defensively, still a few communication issues, particularly in transition. – 8:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:39 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Grizzlies 13-9…..big difference so far is the Jazz making threes…. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams and Ja Morant’s connection on those alley-oops is a sight to see. Williams was sprinting down the court like he knew the pass was coming the whole way. – 8:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
ROYC3 heatin’ up early ⏰
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is complaining to the official who gave Jaren Jackson Jr. a technical for clapping. – 8:18 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley looked like he might gave pulled something but waved off his teammates saying he was alright. Seemed to be the left leg, either knee or higher. – 8:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley took a knee to the thigh from Steven Adams….got up limping a bit – 8:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale back-to-back threes: makes a huge difference in the Jazz’s offense when he’s actually aggressive in taking the open threes he gets. – 8:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
A Ja Morant dunk to get things started tonight @FedExForum and I can’t think of better way to get things going #NBAAllStar – 8:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley remains such a legend here. Scorer’s table people all dapped him up as he took the court. – 8:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES ARRREEEEEEE STARRRTTTIINNGGGG!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aYv5t8YjHN – 8:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams carrying Tony Bradley has been added to the pregame hype video at FedExForum. 😂 – 8:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
First five vs. @Utah Jazz
1️⃣ @Ja Morant
2️⃣ @Desmond Bane
3️⃣ @Ziaire Williams
4️⃣ @Jaren Jackson Jr.
5️⃣ @RealStevenAdams
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎷 Mike
🎷 Joe
🎷 Royce
🎷 Bojan
🎷 Hassan
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the crib vibes are back.
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Jazz at FedExForum.
Jazz: Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Whiteside, Ingles and Mike Conley.
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Hey, @badunclep Here are your officials for Grizz-v-Jazz in a battle of the Two Zs at the end.
Pat Fraher
Dedric Taylor
Suyash Mehta.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says D’Angelo Russell is “day to day” with his shin contusion. Finch said, “hopefully he’s ready to go” for Sunday’s game against Utah. – 7:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that feeling when you’re back at the crib….. pic.twitter.com/rGVcKHepXg – 7:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Exchange between Rudy Gay and Quin Snyder was ‘just basketball’ https://t.co/eLy6935rKt pic.twitter.com/3QW43F14m4 – 7:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Watching Rudy Gay warm up and had a flashback. Kids LOVED Rudy Gay in Memphis. Pre-Ja, I’d be willing to say he was one of the most thrilling/exciting players to watch hoop here. Even more than the Core Four. IYKYK. pic.twitter.com/AY6WpysdZX – 7:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones are warming up. But they are out tonight pic.twitter.com/LbpUX1sGtU – 7:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that in the games without both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz must make it a priority to increase ball movement — particularly early in the shot clock — and be committed to looking for transition opportunities and shooting more 3s. – 6:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jazz coach Quin Snyder compared Steven Adams to Dick Butkus and Ray Lewis in terms of leadership and being an enforcer. – 6:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs notebook leads off with a look at the playing-time roller coaster Drew Eubanks is on, and how he made the most of late, limited minutes vs. Memphis.
“That’s just kind of what my calling card is, coming in, bringing energy, staying ready,” he said
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Quin Snyder on Steven Adams:
“I have a lot of love for Steven Adams and have for a while. He’s like a middle linebacker that leads the defense and communicates.”
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Enter to win a two night trip for winner and one guest to attend the Pelicans game in Memphis!
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
drip season 4ever
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz guard Trent Forrest, who had been questionable with a right ankle sprain, is AVAILABLE against the Grizzlies tonight. – 6:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Trent Forrest is available tonight after twisting his ankle on Wednesday. – 6:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said he yelled “YES YES YES” at the television as Ja Morant was announced as an All-Star starter.
He was confident it would work out, but still on edge “because you never know.” – 6:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“We know we can do it, so let’s do it.”
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Nominate a Jazz fan aged 18 or under who has their community’s back, and they could win the chance to raid a player’s locker!
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Coach Jenkins’ Assists for Education program continues this season.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Grizzlies territory 🐻
⏰ 6 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ish Wainright said before he knocked down one of those corner 3s in Utah he heard Monty tell him to shoot it and then his teammates behind him said “cash” as it left his hand. Noted how much that helps his confidence and that it’s an “unbelievable environment” to be a part of. – 2:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
“Lander Barton is clearly the Alpha, the Omega of this class.”
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz sign Danuel House to another 10-day deal https://t.co/7S0HsT1HKP pic.twitter.com/4UNtgedsNp – 2:12 PM
