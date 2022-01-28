Joe Ingles on Donovan Mitchell rumors: I don't think he wants to leave

Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.”
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.” – 1:45 PM
Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.” – 1:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles was rocking some crocs post-shootaround today, augmented by some design additions from his kids, and a coffee cup sticker sent to him by a friend. He readily acknowledged they aren’t cool, but claims they are the comfiest footwear ever. pic.twitter.com/3JoGMB5zrP – 1:40 PM
Joe Ingles was rocking some crocs post-shootaround today, augmented by some design additions from his kids, and a coffee cup sticker sent to him by a friend. He readily acknowledged they aren’t cool, but claims they are the comfiest footwear ever. pic.twitter.com/3JoGMB5zrP – 1:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is at the tail end of his return to play conditioning phase. He has cleared concussion protocol, so it’s just about getting back into basketball shape at this point – 1:20 PM
Donovan Mitchell is at the tail end of his return to play conditioning phase. He has cleared concussion protocol, so it’s just about getting back into basketball shape at this point – 1:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell played 3-on-3 yesterday and has cleared the concussion protocol but is just reconditioning which is why he is out tonight – 1:20 PM
Donovan Mitchell played 3-on-3 yesterday and has cleared the concussion protocol but is just reconditioning which is why he is out tonight – 1:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Similar roster to Wednesday nights loss to Phoenix without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/28):
*OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain) – 12:58 PM
Similar roster to Wednesday nights loss to Phoenix without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/28):
*OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain) – 12:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell will not play tonight against Memphis.
Trent Forrest is questionable. – 12:57 PM
Donovan Mitchell will not play tonight against Memphis.
Trent Forrest is questionable. – 12:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell (concussion) is downgraded to out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 12:57 PM
Donovan Mitchell (concussion) is downgraded to out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 12:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell will not play tonight. He is out against the Grizzlies – 12:56 PM
Donovan Mitchell will not play tonight. He is out against the Grizzlies – 12:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Thing I’m surprised by: How did Dejounte Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards all get more player votes for All-Star starter than Donovan Mitchell? Mitchell only got one more vote than Desmond Bane! pic.twitter.com/Smt20ySK2i – 1:13 AM
Thing I’m surprised by: How did Dejounte Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards all get more player votes for All-Star starter than Donovan Mitchell? Mitchell only got one more vote than Desmond Bane! pic.twitter.com/Smt20ySK2i – 1:13 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert finished 3rd in media voting among Western frontcourt players, and 4th in player voting, but 9th in fan voting. Donovan Mitchell was 5th among Western guards by the media, 8th in fan voting, but only 9th among players. pic.twitter.com/1oHV9Es9Yq – 8:58 PM
Rudy Gobert finished 3rd in media voting among Western frontcourt players, and 4th in player voting, but 9th in fan voting. Donovan Mitchell was 5th among Western guards by the media, 8th in fan voting, but only 9th among players. pic.twitter.com/1oHV9Es9Yq – 8:58 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM
It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.
He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.
He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for tomorrows game at Memphis (an upgrade from where he was before.)
Rudy Gobert is out and did not travel with the Jazz on this two-game trip to Memphis and Minnesota. – 7:09 PM
Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for tomorrows game at Memphis (an upgrade from where he was before.)
Rudy Gobert is out and did not travel with the Jazz on this two-game trip to Memphis and Minnesota. – 7:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game in Memphis. Trent Forrest (right ankle sprain) is also QUESTIONABLE. Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) is OUT, and did not accompany the Utah Jazz on their road trip. – 7:01 PM
Donovan Mitchell is QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game in Memphis. Trent Forrest (right ankle sprain) is also QUESTIONABLE. Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) is OUT, and did not accompany the Utah Jazz on their road trip. – 7:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Jazz say Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) is out and Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) is questionable for Friday’s game at Memphis.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:58 PM
The Jazz say Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) is out and Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) is questionable for Friday’s game at Memphis.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert is out for the Jazz’s game vs. Memphis due to his calf strain. Donovan Mitchell, however, has been upgraded to questionable after his concussion. Trent Forrest is also questionable due to the ankle sprain he suffered last night. – 5:56 PM
Rudy Gobert is out for the Jazz’s game vs. Memphis due to his calf strain. Donovan Mitchell, however, has been upgraded to questionable after his concussion. Trent Forrest is also questionable due to the ankle sprain he suffered last night. – 5:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jazz injury report for game at Memphis on Friday:
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol) – 5:54 PM
Jazz injury report for game at Memphis on Friday:
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol) – 5:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/27):
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
*Rudy is not with the team* – 5:53 PM
Jazz Injury Report (as of 1/27):
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (Right Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol)
*Rudy is not with the team* – 5:53 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Walden: Asked about the Brian Windhorst report about him wanting to play in a bigger market, Donovan Mitchell cuts off the question, notes that in his mind, all the questions he gets when the team is losing are negative, and says it’s simple: “We’re trying to win a championship.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 15, 2022
Ben Anderson: I asked Donovan Mitchell about the ESPN report saying he may want to play in a bigger market, he cut me off: “Y’all like to talk a lot when we lose. I don’t understand. Y’all like to just keep all the negative stuff when we start losing, when we’re winning there’s nothing said.” -via Twitter @BensHoops / January 15, 2022
The athleticism, particularly the ability to dunk on people in traffic. The superior ability to handle the ball and get to wherever off the dribble, whenever. The ability to turn up in the postseason. The ability in transition. And the humility. Both share those traits. “I was definitely a Heat fan growing up,” Mitchell said. “I remember when him and LeBron were playing the Pacers in a playoff series. And I just remember how they manipulated the game in the fourth quarter and overtime. I remember … how much he impacted my life and my career growing up. “We just witnessed greatness when he was playing. He’s been a big influence on me in a number of ways.” -via The Athletic / January 12, 2022