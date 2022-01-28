Julius Randle had fan kicked out of Heat's arena

A Knicks fan claimed that Julius Randle had him kicked out of FTX Arena in Miami earlier this week for heckling the slumping forward. Earlier this month, Randle was fined $25,000 for saying a thumbs-down gesture was intended to say “shut the f-ck up” to booing fans at Madison Square Garden.
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As he and the team struggle, Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Despite struggles Randle insists he won’t bail on commitment to Knicks
Randle said he wouldn’t change his decision to sign a four-year contract extension and is still committed to bringing a title to New York. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:26 PM
Despite struggles Randle insists he won’t bail on commitment to Knicks
Fred Katz @FredKatz
“I still wanna see this thing through. I still wanna be a part of helping trying to bring a championship to the Knicks.”
Julius Randle is trekking through a gloomy month, but he’s not counting himself or the Knicks out.
Story: https://t.co/qZV9NYTVEu pic.twitter.com/qIBX9AF5VL – 3:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, Julius Randle, trade deadline, Tom Thibodeau, some Knicks’ reaction to Kemba Walker benching, James Harden and more on The Putback with @Stefan Bondy, @AshNicoleMoss and @CWilliamson44. Full show: https://t.co/40FXTZHxMU pic.twitter.com/Oygr4wncX5 – 1:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on Julius Randle, frustration among players about inconsistent standards and the upcoming trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 5:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talking Knicks’ issues, trade deadline, Julius Randle and more with @Stefan Bondy, @AshNicoleMoss and @CWilliamson44 on The Putback here:
Talking Knicks’ issues, trade deadline, Julius Randle and more with @Stefan Bondy, @AshNicoleMoss and @CWilliamson44 on The Putback here:
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
ICYMI: #Knicks hammered by #Heat as Julius Randle struggles again, goes silent while Fournier says club must “adapt” #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/26/kni… – 11:08 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cumulative stats over NY’s past two games
Obi Toppin:
+40 plus/minus in 36 mins
31 points on 12-for-18 shooting (67%)
11 rebs
5 made 3PTs’ (71% from deep)
Julius Randle:
-56 plus/mins in 59 mins
29 points on 11-for-29 (38%)
13 rebs
2 made 3PT’s (20%)
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Julius Randle, frustration among players about inconsistent standards and the upcoming trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 10:27 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks hammered by #Heat, Julius Randle lays an egg, goes silent again and Evan Fournier says “angry” at getting “dominated like that” #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/26/kni… – 11:58 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks hammered by Heat as Julius Randle struggles again nypost.com/2022/01/26/kni… – 10:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle again at center of Knicks starting lineup problems in loss to Miami Heat nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Final numbers:
Obi Toppin:
+20 in 21 minutes
18 points (on 7-of-9 shooting)
Julius Randle:
-34 in 26 minutes
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle:
-34 in 26 minutes
11 points (on 5-of-12 shooting)
4 turnovers
Obi Toppin:
+15 in 12 minutes
13 points (on 6-of-7 shooting)
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thibs rolled with the starters for 6-plus minutes as the Heat went up 26 — Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That lineup is minus-11.5 per 100 possessions on the season, but has played the third-most minutes of any lineup in the NBA. – 9:22 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Randle airball, Miami 3. Randle loses ball off backboard. Miami 3. It’s 70-48 and Thibs needs to bench Jules with 9:24 left in third. – 9:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
After a Randle airball and then something I can’t describe – pass? Shot? Who knows? – the Heat have expanded the lead to 22. And it’s a Knicks timeout 2:36 into the third quarter. – 9:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
That’s about as bad a sequence as you can get from Julius Randle. – 9:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks down 13 at the half, which seems as good as they could hope for. Another night where Randle has more turnovers (3) than field goals (2). – 8:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
On the Knicks last possession first Julius Randle and then RJ Barrett tried to isolate Jimmy Butler one-on-one and that is a terrible idea. – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said on the pregame show, this Knicks offense falls right into Miami’s defensive favor
When they begin to spam strong side Julius Randle, the Heat double and rely on rotations
Like they do at an extremely high level
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson starting tonight vs MIA, Knicks say. – 7:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: last week’s mailbag covered whether NYK will be buyers or sellers, past interest from teams in trading for Julius Randle & more. Thanks to @Jeminem07, @PlayoffBoundNYK, @Jmere09yc & @CeeTizzy for the questions! Link to the full mailbag here: https://t.co/IglY9f6D1t pic.twitter.com/RBvSaEzwOJ – 12:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle’s struggles, Barrett’s ascent may signal Knicks’ leadership shift
A caller to WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” who identified himself as Dylan from Miami said he had “a horrible experience” at Wednesday’s road loss to the Heat. The fan said he was seated behind the visiting bench with his girlfriend when he stood up in the second quarter and yelled “Hey Randle, you get a $118 million contract and this is what I get? The fans get a thumbs down, this is what we get?” The fan insisted during the call that he said “nothing personal” or profane, but he was issued a warning after Randle pointed him out to arena security. -via New York Post / January 28, 2022
Later in the game, the fan said he also yelled at the Knicks forward that he was “minus-34” in the blowout loss, and Randle alerted security again. The spectator then was thrown out of the game by two uniformed police officers, according to a video posted on WFAN’s Twitter account. -via New York Post / January 28, 2022
Play was paused for several minutes while security personnel advanced to the spot of the confrontation and refs guided Anthony away from the incident. “Some things were said,” Anthony said afterward. “Unacceptable. I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team, I’m all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, you just, that’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to get, as you saw there.” -via ESPN / January 28, 2022