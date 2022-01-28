Kevin Porter enters COVID protocols

Salman Ali: Kevin Porter Jr. has entered health and safety protocols.
Source: Twitter @SalmanAliNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr is in Health and Safety Protocols: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets put Kevin Porter Jr. in health and safety protocols houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Stephen Silas said Kevin Porter Jr. is in the health & safety protocols. – 6:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr is in Health and Safety Protocols per Stephen Silas – 6:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Kevin Porter Jr. is in health & safety protocols.
Christian Wood and Josh Christopher are both game-time decisions. – 6:20 PM
Coach Silas says Kevin Porter Jr. is in health & safety protocols.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets list Kevin Porter Jr (Non COVID illness) and Christian Wood (Migraine) Questionable for tonight’s game. Josh Christopher (Thigh) is Probable – 12:49 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Usman Garuba (Out – Left Wrist Fracture)
Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)
Trevelin Queen (G League -Two Way)
John Wall (Out)
No Kevin Porter Jr. listed. – 7:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr missed practice today with a non-COVID illness. Stephen Silas says he believes he’ll be available tomorrow night – 6:34 PM
