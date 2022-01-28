Kings end pursuit of Ben Simmons

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kings won’t meet 76ers’ asking price for Ben Simmons before trade deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/28/rep… – 4:13 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Do you agree that adding one of these playmakers at the trade deadline would benefit the #Sixers in the playoffs even if they don’t move Ben Simmons until the summer? https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL #76ers pic.twitter.com/Zn0tV3fEBM – 4:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Timberwolves still have the incentive, fit, desire and relationship to go all in for Ben Simmons.
Sky is the limit for an Ant, KAT, D-Lo, Simmons quartet. – 3:55 PM
The Timberwolves still have the incentive, fit, desire and relationship to go all in for Ben Simmons.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources say the Sacramento Kings have moved on from Ben Simmons trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to focus on other pursuits, but they will remain aggressive as the current state of affairs is not acceptable. Full story from @sacbee_news ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:49 PM
Sources say the Sacramento Kings have moved on from Ben Simmons trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to focus on other pursuits, but they will remain aggressive as the current state of affairs is not acceptable. Full story from @sacbee_news ⬇️
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source: Sixers asking price on Ben Simmons too high, unrealistic for Kings kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/source-kings… – 3:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Sacramento Kings have ended their pursuit of trading for Ben Simmons, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Sixers’ asking price is reportedly too steep. pic.twitter.com/idzdKz6drr – 2:31 PM
The Sacramento Kings have ended their pursuit of trading for Ben Simmons, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source the Kings have ended conversations on the Ben Simmons front. Asking price is much higher than what is being reported. Kings moving on to other targets. More to come on this. @Adrian Wojnarowski first with the news. – 2:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sacramento Kings dropping out of pursuit of a Ben Simmons trade with the Philadelphia 76ers: es.pn/3ILAIzl – 2:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Sacramento Kings – one of the most aggressive teams in the market and once an eager suitor for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons – have ended pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks. Story soon. – 2:20 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
BetOnLine.ag lists the @Portland Trail Blazers as the second-most likely landing spot for 76ers’ Ben Simmons before the trade deadline at 7-2. @Sacramento Kings are 1st (3-1) and @Jaryd Wilson 3rd at 4-1.
Doesn’t project whom the Blazers give up to acquire Simmons, however.
#RipCity – 12:26 PM
BetOnLine.ag lists the @Portland Trail Blazers as the second-most likely landing spot for 76ers’ Ben Simmons before the trade deadline at 7-2. @Sacramento Kings are 1st (3-1) and @Jaryd Wilson 3rd at 4-1.
Doesn’t project whom the Blazers give up to acquire Simmons, however.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
At this point I’m pretty confident Ben Simmons to Sacramento isn’t happening. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
As much as I’ve wanted a swing for the fences move, going all-in for a small chance at the…PLAY IN…isn’t it.
Trade for good fit pieces, hard workers & picks. – 12:12 PM
At this point I’m pretty confident Ben Simmons to Sacramento isn’t happening. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
As much as I’ve wanted a swing for the fences move, going all-in for a small chance at the…PLAY IN…isn’t it.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers should try to add one of these playmakers at the Feb. 10 trade deadline even if Ben Simmons isn’t involved: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL pic.twitter.com/djrViY7Vvj – 12:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Even if the #Sixers don’t trade Ben Simmons at the deadline, they should add a playmaker to bolster the bench: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL #76ers pic.twitter.com/15wSUe2cG9 – 6:45 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
TNT analyst Charles Barkley feels bad for Joel Embiid; says 76ers must play or trade Ben Simmons to become ‘true contenders’ for first NBA championship since 1983
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:16 AM
TNT analyst Charles Barkley feels bad for Joel Embiid; says 76ers must play or trade Ben Simmons to become ‘true contenders’ for first NBA championship since 1983
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Shaquille O’Neal calls out ‘crybaby’ Ben Simmons amid holdout from 76ers: ‘I don’t respect him’
cbssports.com/nba/news/shaqu… – 1:28 AM
Shaquille O’Neal calls out ‘crybaby’ Ben Simmons amid holdout from 76ers: ‘I don’t respect him’
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With a chance the #Sixers will trade Ben Simmons by Feb. 10, here are the #Sixers’ all-time best deadline deals, including the blockbuster 2001 swap with the #Hawks for Dikembe Mutombo (for subscribers): https://t.co/UR2PDRKtwz #76ers pic.twitter.com/txB6VzN2vn – 12:45 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers need to add a playmaker at Feb. 10 trade deadline even if Ben Simmons isn’t traded: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL pic.twitter.com/fCABQQI80i – 11:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: A layer on the Sixers looming decision on Ben Simmons: Joel Embiid is having the kind of season that shouldn’t go to waste si.com/nba/2022/01/28… – 11:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The All-Star votes from players also shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
Ben Simmons received 2 votes. John Wall received 1.
They have played 0 minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/uVGItdTT0i – 10:06 PM
The All-Star votes from players also shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
Ben Simmons received 2 votes. John Wall received 1.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Even if the #Sixers don’t trade Ben Simmons at the deadline, here are some guards they could target: https://t.co/gBzqMeKTnc #76ers pic.twitter.com/LYTRpQQg4N – 9:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ben Simmons got two votes from players to be an All-Star starter. So did Grayson Allen. – 8:18 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“I would go to Daryl Morey and say ‘pick 4 on my team, and you can have them.'”
@Sean Cunningham joined us to talk about the deadline and he gave his thoughts on Ben Simmons.
🔊: https://t.co/CX5rAuHIeh
📺: https://t.co/y4dk9oextS pic.twitter.com/mm5P1afmJ3 – 4:18 PM
“I would go to Daryl Morey and say ‘pick 4 on my team, and you can have them.'”
@Sean Cunningham joined us to talk about the deadline and he gave his thoughts on Ben Simmons.
🔊: https://t.co/CX5rAuHIeh
The Kings’ roster represented one of the Sixers’ best options for a Simmons deal ahead of the trade deadline. Losing them in the marketplace somewhat diminishes the chances of an in-season trade, although the Sixers still believe there are potential avenues to a deal, sources said. -via ESPN / January 28, 2022
Jason Anderson: Source confirms the Kings have pulled out of trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sacramento is shifting its focus to other pursuits ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowksi: Inside of two weeks until the February 10 NBA trade deadline, the Kings believe the asking price for Simmons is too steep and that a pathway to reaching an agreement with the Sixers doesn’t exist, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 28, 2022