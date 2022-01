Knicks have touched base with the Knicks about Jalen Brunson

When asked about Jalen Brunson’s pending free agency and potential trade market, Begley stated the Knicks ‘have at least touched base’ with the Mavericks about Brunson . Begley also mentioned there’s at least one more team willing to make him an offer ‘north of $20 million’ in free agency. “Jalen Brunson, for many different reasons, has been on the Knick radar for a while now. He’s got plenty of connections to the Knicks. So I know the Knicks, at the very least, have touched based with Dallas on Brunson and I can’t tell you what it would take to pry Brunson from Dallas from a Knick perspective. I’m not sure on that.Source: Grant Afseth @ Sports Illustrated