Knicks vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (23-26) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-20) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
New York Knicks 82, Milwaukee Bucks 85 (Q3 02:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have missed all six of their threes thus far in the third quarter and are down to 34.6% on the game (9-for-26). They lead the #Knicks 85-82. – 11:53 PM
The #Bucks have missed all six of their threes thus far in the third quarter and are down to 34.6% on the game (9-for-26). They lead the #Knicks 85-82. – 11:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
TOUGH BUCKET.
@Evan Fournier is cookin’. pic.twitter.com/nw5XOkuHvf – 11:50 PM
TOUGH BUCKET.
@Evan Fournier is cookin’. pic.twitter.com/nw5XOkuHvf – 11:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks have never led in this game, though they’ve gotten to within a possession a few times now in the third quarter. #Bucks lead 83-80. – 11:49 PM
The #Knicks have never led in this game, though they’ve gotten to within a possession a few times now in the third quarter. #Bucks lead 83-80. – 11:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7-for-9 and has 21 points. Jrue Holiday is 6-for-10 and has 18 points. Khris Middleton is 6-for-12 or 14 points. #Bucks lead 77-72. – 11:40 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7-for-9 and has 21 points. Jrue Holiday is 6-for-10 and has 18 points. Khris Middleton is 6-for-12 or 14 points. #Bucks lead 77-72. – 11:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Basketball in upstate New York lost a brilliant mind today. Rest in peace, John Konowitz. – 11:22 PM
Basketball in upstate New York lost a brilliant mind today. Rest in peace, John Konowitz. – 11:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Good second quarter from the Knicks and they only trail the Bucks by four points at the break. – 11:17 PM
Good second quarter from the Knicks and they only trail the Bucks by four points at the break. – 11:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton’s buzzer-beating three salvages the end of the first half for the #Bucks, and they take a 67-63 lead over the #Knicks into the break. – 11:17 PM
Pat Connaughton’s buzzer-beating three salvages the end of the first half for the #Bucks, and they take a 67-63 lead over the #Knicks into the break. – 11:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Julius Randle scored his first basket of the game at the 1:58 mark of the first half – #Bucks lead 64-58. – 11:13 PM
Julius Randle scored his first basket of the game at the 1:58 mark of the first half – #Bucks lead 64-58. – 11:13 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks have been having Bobby Portis play very aggressively in PNR most of the season because it can mask his weakness as a rim protector — just now trying to play centerfield PNR coverage and he gives up an alley-oop and then Barrett drives right at him for a layup. Doesn’t work. – 11:10 PM
Bucks have been having Bobby Portis play very aggressively in PNR most of the season because it can mask his weakness as a rim protector — just now trying to play centerfield PNR coverage and he gives up an alley-oop and then Barrett drives right at him for a layup. Doesn’t work. – 11:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bobby Portis made the right business decision not to jump with Obi Toppin on this slam 🔨💪
pic.twitter.com/Ab0ZEOcVOB – 11:09 PM
Bobby Portis made the right business decision not to jump with Obi Toppin on this slam 🔨💪
pic.twitter.com/Ab0ZEOcVOB – 11:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead down to 57-49. Their shooting has trailed off and the #Knicks are making 50% of their shots. Milwaukee has 10 points off 10 New York turnovers. – 11:05 PM
#Bucks lead down to 57-49. Their shooting has trailed off and the #Knicks are making 50% of their shots. Milwaukee has 10 points off 10 New York turnovers. – 11:05 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
LOOK OUT BELOW‼️
@Obi Toppin | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/9udEGCgEbn – 11:05 PM
LOOK OUT BELOW‼️
@Obi Toppin | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/9udEGCgEbn – 11:05 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
That sophomore connection.
@Immanuel Quickley ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/7zaR6uwZmH – 11:04 PM
That sophomore connection.
@Immanuel Quickley ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/7zaR6uwZmH – 11:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Every Bulls fan seeing Grayson Allen back playing on ESPN right now … pic.twitter.com/Jzj2XJsojC – 11:03 PM
Every Bulls fan seeing Grayson Allen back playing on ESPN right now … pic.twitter.com/Jzj2XJsojC – 11:03 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
when i was a kid we went and watched this building in louisville get blown up as a stunt for ‘demolition man,’ the stallone movie — was a big event
im reminded of the way that building collapsed as i watch the knicks defense try to stop giannis – 11:01 PM
when i was a kid we went and watched this building in louisville get blown up as a stunt for ‘demolition man,’ the stallone movie — was a big event
im reminded of the way that building collapsed as i watch the knicks defense try to stop giannis – 11:01 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Noel should’ve been assessed a flagrant 2, and an automatic ejection for assaulting Giannis. Head and face is not part of the ball, which Noel never went for or came vaguely close to… – 10:55 PM
Noel should’ve been assessed a flagrant 2, and an automatic ejection for assaulting Giannis. Head and face is not part of the ball, which Noel never went for or came vaguely close to… – 10:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is 5-for-5, including 4-for-4 from behind the three-point line. He has 14 points and 4 assists as the #Bucks lead 50-36.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 10:55 PM
Jrue Holiday is 5-for-5, including 4-for-4 from behind the three-point line. He has 14 points and 4 assists as the #Bucks lead 50-36.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 10:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With his third 3-pointer, #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday passes Milwaukee basketball legend and former #Knicks all-star Latrell Sprewell (and Randy Foye) for 100th on the all-time made threes list. – 10:51 PM
With his third 3-pointer, #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday passes Milwaukee basketball legend and former #Knicks all-star Latrell Sprewell (and Randy Foye) for 100th on the all-time made threes list. – 10:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As they review this seems like Noel is going to get a flagrant – arm came across the face of Giannis. – 10:49 PM
As they review this seems like Noel is going to get a flagrant – arm came across the face of Giannis. – 10:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a shot to the face from Nerlens Noel. He’s still on the ground – and then just popped up. – 10:48 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a shot to the face from Nerlens Noel. He’s still on the ground – and then just popped up. – 10:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obvious note from this Knicks trip: Cleveland is good. Miami and Milwaukee are really good. – 10:47 PM
Obvious note from this Knicks trip: Cleveland is good. Miami and Milwaukee are really good. – 10:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jrue Holiday won a title and a gold medal last year but he’s still soo underrated. – 10:47 PM
Jrue Holiday won a title and a gold medal last year but he’s still soo underrated. – 10:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius this morning on Giannis: “It’s always a challenge. It’s always something I look forward to, and I’m excited to challenge myself.” First quarter: Giannis 5-for-5, 13 points. Randle 0-for-2, 0. – 10:46 PM
Julius this morning on Giannis: “It’s always a challenge. It’s always something I look forward to, and I’m excited to challenge myself.” First quarter: Giannis 5-for-5, 13 points. Randle 0-for-2, 0. – 10:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks shot 72.7%(!) from the field in the first quarter, including 50% from behind the three-point line (5-for-10). I don’t think the #Knicks head coach likes that. – 10:45 PM
#Bucks shot 72.7%(!) from the field in the first quarter, including 50% from behind the three-point line (5-for-10). I don’t think the #Knicks head coach likes that. – 10:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 13 points and Jrue Holiday added 8 points and 4 assists as the #Bucks lead the #Knicks 39-30 after one. – 10:44 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 13 points and Jrue Holiday added 8 points and 4 assists as the #Bucks lead the #Knicks 39-30 after one. – 10:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
End of first quarter: Bucks 39, Knicks 30.
Giannis is outscoring Julius, 13-0. – 10:43 PM
End of first quarter: Bucks 39, Knicks 30.
Giannis is outscoring Julius, 13-0. – 10:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Julius Randle is 0-for-2 with four rebounds for the #Knicks and he played the entire quarter. – 10:43 PM
Julius Randle is 0-for-2 with four rebounds for the #Knicks and he played the entire quarter. – 10:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has now passed #Celtics HOFer Kevin McHale for 98th on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 10:40 PM
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has now passed #Celtics HOFer Kevin McHale for 98th on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 10:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler: The first 16-for-16 game from the foul line in Heat history, second such game in the NBA this season (Giannis had a 17-for-17). – 10:34 PM
Jimmy Butler: The first 16-for-16 game from the foul line in Heat history, second such game in the NBA this season (Giannis had a 17-for-17). – 10:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Catch, shoot, cash out.
@Evan Fournier pic.twitter.com/OQTPNtrVRm – 10:33 PM
Catch, shoot, cash out.
@Evan Fournier pic.twitter.com/OQTPNtrVRm – 10:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
He can shoot.
He can dunk.
What can’t Giannis do?! pic.twitter.com/c0g136JuLQ – 10:29 PM
He can shoot.
He can dunk.
What can’t Giannis do?! pic.twitter.com/c0g136JuLQ – 10:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s four wins in a row for the #Nuggets, who’ll take their streak to Milwaukee on Sunday.
Nuggets win 116-105. – 10:26 PM
That’s four wins in a row for the #Nuggets, who’ll take their streak to Milwaukee on Sunday.
Nuggets win 116-105. – 10:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two early fouls on Mitchell Robinson and the #Bucks are up 13-8. – 10:23 PM
Two early fouls on Mitchell Robinson and the #Bucks are up 13-8. – 10:23 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The “let’s sit AD and Bron tonight and try to build up Westbrook’s trade value so the Knicks might be dumb enough to trade for him” strategy is going great for the Lakers right now. – 10:15 PM
The “let’s sit AD and Bron tonight and try to build up Westbrook’s trade value so the Knicks might be dumb enough to trade for him” strategy is going great for the Lakers right now. – 10:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks have leapfrogged the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings: pic.twitter.com/3fgb5Nd0js – 10:12 PM
Hawks have leapfrogged the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings: pic.twitter.com/3fgb5Nd0js – 10:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Starters and inactives for Knicks at Bucks tonight pic.twitter.com/CzYyxZqL1a – 9:55 PM
Starters and inactives for Knicks at Bucks tonight pic.twitter.com/CzYyxZqL1a – 9:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks and Knicks are meeting for the fourth and final time this regular-season.
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/ah9Dohqu9W – 9:52 PM
The Bucks and Knicks are meeting for the fourth and final time this regular-season.
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/ah9Dohqu9W – 9:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With Grayson Allen eligible, the #Bucks have a “normal” starting lineup tonight – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Allen. – 9:34 PM
With Grayson Allen eligible, the #Bucks have a “normal” starting lineup tonight – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Allen. – 9:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Deuce gettin’ loose.
@Miles McBride | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/3GNVNmUrri – 9:30 PM
Deuce gettin’ loose.
@Miles McBride | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/3GNVNmUrri – 9:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat has now scored 10+ points in four of his last five games. pic.twitter.com/Uj5djwvGHN – 9:27 PM
Pat has now scored 10+ points in four of his last five games. pic.twitter.com/Uj5djwvGHN – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rodney Hood is out tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks as his Achilles has flared up again. Has happened a couple times this year. Wesley Matthews (knee bruise) and Grayson Allen (suspension) are back. – 9:17 PM
Rodney Hood is out tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Knicks as his Achilles has flared up again. Has happened a couple times this year. Wesley Matthews (knee bruise) and Grayson Allen (suspension) are back. – 9:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In January, Khris is averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8
assists per game.
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/TfxfRsqDZ5 – 9:06 PM
In January, Khris is averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8
assists per game.
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/TfxfRsqDZ5 – 9:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tonight is on national 📺, which may help Jrue Holiday’s all-star case:
“Now he’s on a team…where they’ve won. They’re on TV most of the time so we all get to see him more and his resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 9:02 PM
Tonight is on national 📺, which may help Jrue Holiday’s all-star case:
“Now he’s on a team…where they’ve won. They’re on TV most of the time so we all get to see him more and his resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 9:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A December matinee win against the Knicks at The Garden.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/gYkSSNu8FJ – 8:47 PM
A December matinee win against the Knicks at The Garden.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/gYkSSNu8FJ – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler actually sort of looking for his shots to start this game tonight, scoring 10 points on 4/5 FGs. Butler had 22 points on 7/8 FGs Wednesday vs Knicks. Miami leads 28-19 through one quarter of play. – 8:40 PM
Jimmy Butler actually sort of looking for his shots to start this game tonight, scoring 10 points on 4/5 FGs. Butler had 22 points on 7/8 FGs Wednesday vs Knicks. Miami leads 28-19 through one quarter of play. – 8:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After a week of a lot of Lakers fans here Sunday, a lot of Knicks fans here Wednesday . . . not so many (any?) Clippers fans here tonight. Clippers take the court to indifference. – 7:47 PM
After a week of a lot of Lakers fans here Sunday, a lot of Knicks fans here Wednesday . . . not so many (any?) Clippers fans here tonight. Clippers take the court to indifference. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Feels like a Bam Adebayo game tonight
Even though they’re facing drop, this isn’t a Knicks defense that has guards dying on every screen with DHO’s for Duncan Robinson
They’re going to try and take him out
{Enter Bam on the pocket pass} – 7:35 PM
Feels like a Bam Adebayo game tonight
Even though they’re facing drop, this isn’t a Knicks defense that has guards dying on every screen with DHO’s for Duncan Robinson
They’re going to try and take him out
{Enter Bam on the pocket pass} – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grab your coffee & study up!!
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/ZuqN4dFWsQ – 7:01 PM
Grab your coffee & study up!!
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/ZuqN4dFWsQ – 7:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As he and the team struggle, Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM
As he and the team struggle, Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I wouldn’t say that I’m necessarily underappreciated because basketball, it is a game and it is a sport but it is also entertainment. And I’m not flashy.” – Jrue Holiday Will the coaches send the #Bucks guard to his first #AllStar game in 9 years? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:23 PM
“I wouldn’t say that I’m necessarily underappreciated because basketball, it is a game and it is a sport but it is also entertainment. And I’m not flashy.” – Jrue Holiday Will the coaches send the #Bucks guard to his first #AllStar game in 9 years? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 6:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“His resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”- Dwyane Wade
“He’s playing an all-star level basketball…you can never find a point guard nowadays that can do it both ways.”- Giannis
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has made his case
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:32 PM
“His resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”- Dwyane Wade
“He’s playing an all-star level basketball…you can never find a point guard nowadays that can do it both ways.”- Giannis
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has made his case
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland calls win over Milwaukee a ‘little appetizer’ for what the future could hold
“It shows that we’re not any slouch. You can’t just come to Cleveland and roll over us.”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 5:22 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland calls win over Milwaukee a ‘little appetizer’ for what the future could hold
“It shows that we’re not any slouch. You can’t just come to Cleveland and roll over us.”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/c… – 5:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM
Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Q last time vs. Milwaukee:
☄️ Season-high 27 points
☄️ Broke a Knicks rookie record with seven made threes in a game
@Quentin Grimes | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/KarTMYZmfj – 4:15 PM
Q last time vs. Milwaukee:
☄️ Season-high 27 points
☄️ Broke a Knicks rookie record with seven made threes in a game
@Quentin Grimes | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/KarTMYZmfj – 4:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I’m excited to get back out there & compete with these guys again.”
We couldn’t agree more, Wes!! pic.twitter.com/0aNMt1TuEN – 4:12 PM
“I’m excited to get back out there & compete with these guys again.”
We couldn’t agree more, Wes!! pic.twitter.com/0aNMt1TuEN – 4:12 PM