Lakers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-22) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 28, Charlotte Hornets 33 (Q2 10:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves notched his 3rd bucket of the game to trim Charlotte’s lead down to 5 early in the 2nd Q.
Speaking of Reaves – he told me what was said leading up to the meme with LeBron in Brooklyn, and we’ll detail later in the 2nd Q on the @SpectrumSN broadcast. – 8:23 PM
Austin Reaves notched his 3rd bucket of the game to trim Charlotte’s lead down to 5 early in the 2nd Q.
Speaking of Reaves – he told me what was said leading up to the meme with LeBron in Brooklyn, and we’ll detail later in the 2nd Q on the @SpectrumSN broadcast. – 8:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A 7-2 run from the Lakers has cut their deficit to just five, 33-28, with 10:39 left in the second quarter. Some spirited play from the second-unit group of Melo, Ariza, Bazemore, Reaves and THT. – 8:20 PM
A 7-2 run from the Lakers has cut their deficit to just five, 33-28, with 10:39 left in the second quarter. Some spirited play from the second-unit group of Melo, Ariza, Bazemore, Reaves and THT. – 8:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cody Martin getting backup PF minutes right now, Bouknight at SF. Hornets choosing to go small instead of playing Thor – 8:20 PM
Cody Martin getting backup PF minutes right now, Bouknight at SF. Hornets choosing to go small instead of playing Thor – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After falling behind 23-8, LAL’s bench rallied to trim the margin to as few as 7, before Rozier hit a 3 with 1.4 seconds left in the period to make it 31-21 for the home team. – 8:15 PM
After falling behind 23-8, LAL’s bench rallied to trim the margin to as few as 7, before Rozier hit a 3 with 1.4 seconds left in the period to make it 31-21 for the home team. – 8:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: @NekiasNBA and I talked about the top tiers of the East and West, the Lakers’ struggles and much more on this week’s @RealGM Radio- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265583… – 8:14 PM
ICYMI: @NekiasNBA and I talked about the top tiers of the East and West, the Lakers’ struggles and much more on this week’s @RealGM Radio- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265583… – 8:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s bench has been better than the makeshift starters tonight, with ‘Melo hitting 2 FG’s plus 2 FT’s, and Reaves and Bazemore each converting a FG, as LAL trails 26-17. – 8:11 PM
LAL’s bench has been better than the makeshift starters tonight, with ‘Melo hitting 2 FG’s plus 2 FT’s, and Reaves and Bazemore each converting a FG, as LAL trails 26-17. – 8:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
9 year old: “Wow, the Lakers are getting killed.”
Me: “Yeah. But LeBron and Anthony Davis aren’t playing.”
9 year old: “Oh. So basically, they were already bad and now they’re just getting worse.”
Ouch.
BK – 8:10 PM
9 year old: “Wow, the Lakers are getting killed.”
Me: “Yeah. But LeBron and Anthony Davis aren’t playing.”
9 year old: “Oh. So basically, they were already bad and now they’re just getting worse.”
Ouch.
BK – 8:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Clear the lane for SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/8C9MA8CK7O – 8:08 PM
Clear the lane for SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/8C9MA8CK7O – 8:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Lakers like to dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble – 8:07 PM
Lakers like to dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have struggled considerably on both ends of the court without LeBron and AD, falling behind 23-8 into the 2nd time out of the 1st Q.
They’re 2 for 14 from the field, and 3 for 8 at the FT line. – 8:04 PM
LAL have struggled considerably on both ends of the court without LeBron and AD, falling behind 23-8 into the 2nd time out of the 1st Q.
They’re 2 for 14 from the field, and 3 for 8 at the FT line. – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
N🚫PE!
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vrTtPdmCGM – 8:00 PM
N🚫PE!
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/vrTtPdmCGM – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Made you l👀k
@Terry Rozier | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/AaMwnLOn88 – 7:59 PM
Made you l👀k
@Terry Rozier | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/AaMwnLOn88 – 7:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
First possession of Ball on Westbrook and he commits a foul with Russ shooting a midrange J, been mostly hidden on Ellington so far. – 7:59 PM
First possession of Ball on Westbrook and he commits a foul with Russ shooting a midrange J, been mostly hidden on Ellington so far. – 7:59 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Lakers defense is Swiss cheese, but oh man … this still made me stand up. pic.twitter.com/Ki1e46vW2m – 7:58 PM
Lakers defense is Swiss cheese, but oh man … this still made me stand up. pic.twitter.com/Ki1e46vW2m – 7:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan pick and pop 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x1vB4ni1pV – 7:56 PM
Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan pick and pop 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x1vB4ni1pV – 7:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting off strong 💪
@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/iBjKHTdhNz – 7:55 PM
Starting off strong 💪
@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/iBjKHTdhNz – 7:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hornets are so fun to watch 📸
LaMelo connects with Bridges for the no-look lob 💥
pic.twitter.com/6ZeHOTHtp4 – 7:54 PM
The Hornets are so fun to watch 📸
LaMelo connects with Bridges for the no-look lob 💥
pic.twitter.com/6ZeHOTHtp4 – 7:54 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
The Lakers only need to go 2-32 the rest of the way to outdo Magic Johnson’s coaching record… – 7:53 PM
The Lakers only need to go 2-32 the rest of the way to outdo Magic Johnson’s coaching record… – 7:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
So according to the LaMelo fanboys, he will be subbed out now after his “Highlight” play…
I’ll wait – 7:52 PM
So according to the LaMelo fanboys, he will be subbed out now after his “Highlight” play…
I’ll wait – 7:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A 9-0 start from the Hornets in less than three minutes. The Lakers’ offense is a mess and the Hornets are capitalizing by running on them the other way. – 7:49 PM
A 9-0 start from the Hornets in less than three minutes. The Lakers’ offense is a mess and the Hornets are capitalizing by running on them the other way. – 7:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
There’s been a bit too much of Avery Bradley offensively to start this game. – 7:48 PM
There’s been a bit too much of Avery Bradley offensively to start this game. – 7:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy Butler is currently having a season that only the following players have done before
-Larry Bird
-Magic Johnson
-Michael Jordan
-LeBron James
-James Harden
@CoupNBA shows what has Jimmy heading towards a potential #NBAAllStar appearance and All-NBA Team – 7:47 PM
Jimmy Butler is currently having a season that only the following players have done before
-Larry Bird
-Magic Johnson
-Michael Jordan
-LeBron James
-James Harden
@CoupNBA shows what has Jimmy heading towards a potential #NBAAllStar appearance and All-NBA Team – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After a week of a lot of Lakers fans here Sunday, a lot of Knicks fans here Wednesday . . . not so many (any?) Clippers fans here tonight. Clippers take the court to indifference. – 7:47 PM
After a week of a lot of Lakers fans here Sunday, a lot of Knicks fans here Wednesday . . . not so many (any?) Clippers fans here tonight. Clippers take the court to indifference. – 7:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not sure I’d count on them to win me an NBA basketball game, but I would absolutely trust the firm of Westbrook, Ellington, Bradley, Johnson and Jordan with all of my legal needs. BK – 7:42 PM
Not sure I’d count on them to win me an NBA basketball game, but I would absolutely trust the firm of Westbrook, Ellington, Bradley, Johnson and Jordan with all of my legal needs. BK – 7:42 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Cool pregame moment as Miles Bridges spends some time with his kids. pic.twitter.com/i0fI81nFgv – 7:34 PM
Cool pregame moment as Miles Bridges spends some time with his kids. pic.twitter.com/i0fI81nFgv – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Almost time to do our thing.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Los Angeles Lakers
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/QeEgeYkTa1 – 7:30 PM
Almost time to do our thing.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Los Angeles Lakers
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/QeEgeYkTa1 – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
look good.
ride good.
feel good.
play good.
#AllFly | @Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/2XU8hn8fdQ – 7:26 PM
look good.
ride good.
feel good.
play good.
#AllFly | @Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/2XU8hn8fdQ – 7:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
AD rockin Jose 🔥🔥
Get your @AlvaradoJose15 jersey tonight at SKC in the team shop 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/pEJPd3jvZu – 7:15 PM
AD rockin Jose 🔥🔥
Get your @AlvaradoJose15 jersey tonight at SKC in the team shop 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/pEJPd3jvZu – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First to take the stage!
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/xiq7zTKnOs – 7:07 PM
First to take the stage!
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/xiq7zTKnOs – 7:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Wayne & DJ ✔️
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/3oxPmGfCcW – 7:06 PM
Wayne & DJ ✔️
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/3oxPmGfCcW – 7:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a brand new starting lineup. I believe this is the first game when *both* LeBron and Anthony Davis have been out: pic.twitter.com/drOniLyYR8 – 7:01 PM
It’s a brand new starting lineup. I believe this is the first game when *both* LeBron and Anthony Davis have been out: pic.twitter.com/drOniLyYR8 – 7:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters vs. Charlotte:
DeAndre Jordan
Stanley Johnson
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:01 PM
Lakers starters vs. Charlotte:
DeAndre Jordan
Stanley Johnson
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:01 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Back to back NBA games, from sideline reporter to analyst! Chatting with Anthony Davis pregame as Lakers visited the 76ers in Philadelphia! On the call w/ my awesome teammate @Sean Kelley! 🏀🤓🎤✨ @espn pic.twitter.com/mToiTzI0bk – 6:34 PM
Back to back NBA games, from sideline reporter to analyst! Chatting with Anthony Davis pregame as Lakers visited the 76ers in Philadelphia! On the call w/ my awesome teammate @Sean Kelley! 🏀🤓🎤✨ @espn pic.twitter.com/mToiTzI0bk – 6:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs LAL
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (H&S Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SAtMRoPxgT – 6:34 PM
INJURY REPORT vs LAL
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (H&S Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SAtMRoPxgT – 6:34 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
No Oubre, Hayward or McDaniels tonight. Even more extended run for Bouknight, probably playing small with Cody/Ish, hoping but doubting some JT Thor too – 6:32 PM
No Oubre, Hayward or McDaniels tonight. Even more extended run for Bouknight, probably playing small with Cody/Ish, hoping but doubting some JT Thor too – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A drippy Friday night.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bEbpjSWzlt – 6:26 PM
A drippy Friday night.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bEbpjSWzlt – 6:26 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Can’t be too surprised to see AD and LeBron out tonight after the way last night went. Here’s my story from Philly: theathletic.com/3098895/2022/0… – 6:10 PM
Can’t be too surprised to see AD and LeBron out tonight after the way last night went. Here’s my story from Philly: theathletic.com/3098895/2022/0… – 6:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Russ making himself available to play seeing both LeBron and AD out tonight pic.twitter.com/jj8JHW6Xyh – 6:09 PM
Russ making himself available to play seeing both LeBron and AD out tonight pic.twitter.com/jj8JHW6Xyh – 6:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers reportedly still interested in Hield, offered Horton-Tucker but were shot down nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/28/lak… – 6:07 PM
Lakers reportedly still interested in Hield, offered Horton-Tucker but were shot down nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/28/lak… – 6:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel is hopeful the Lakers will get both Anthony Davis and LeBron James back for Sunday’s game against the Hawks in Atlanta. – 6:07 PM
Frank Vogel is hopeful the Lakers will get both Anthony Davis and LeBron James back for Sunday’s game against the Hawks in Atlanta. – 6:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (wrist) will miss tonight’s road game vs. Hornets, Frank Vogel says. – 6:03 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (wrist) will miss tonight’s road game vs. Hornets, Frank Vogel says. – 6:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:03 PM
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Status updates for tonight’s Lakers game at Charlotte…
LeBron James: out
Anthony Davis: out
Russell Westbrook: in
Avery Bradley: in – 6:02 PM
Status updates for tonight’s Lakers game at Charlotte…
LeBron James: out
Anthony Davis: out
Russell Westbrook: in
Avery Bradley: in – 6:02 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said they are going to look at Kelly Oubre in pregame to figure if he can go tonight. Should know more in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/O8qRUJnqEr – 5:53 PM
James Borrego said they are going to look at Kelly Oubre in pregame to figure if he can go tonight. Should know more in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/O8qRUJnqEr – 5:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron, AD, and Westbrook are questionable tonight vs. the Hornets.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/BxSbgL8ckd – 5:29 PM
LeBron, AD, and Westbrook are questionable tonight vs. the Hornets.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/BxSbgL8ckd – 5:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lead #76ers past #Lakers, 105-87 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 PM
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lead #76ers past #Lakers, 105-87 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI Best and worst from #Sixers–#Lakers: Matisse Thybulle’s stellar defense, Georges Niang’s clutch threes, classless fan and more inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-l… via @phillyinquirer #NBA75 – 5:04 PM
#ICYMI Best and worst from #Sixers–#Lakers: Matisse Thybulle’s stellar defense, Georges Niang’s clutch threes, classless fan and more inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-l… via @phillyinquirer #NBA75 – 5:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Year number 19 for LeBron James, and still rolling
Lakers Guard Avery Bradley joined @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson and talked about how special it’s been to play with LeBron. #LakersNation pic.twitter.com/QI4QO1VgJy – 5:00 PM
Year number 19 for LeBron James, and still rolling
Lakers Guard Avery Bradley joined @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson and talked about how special it’s been to play with LeBron. #LakersNation pic.twitter.com/QI4QO1VgJy – 5:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jumped on the pod with @Chris Haynes talking James Harden/Ben Simmons and if the Lakers can save their season pic.twitter.com/pVthBwzEA2 – 4:27 PM
Jumped on the pod with @Chris Haynes talking James Harden/Ben Simmons and if the Lakers can save their season pic.twitter.com/pVthBwzEA2 – 4:27 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers 🆚 Hornets
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios – 4:17 PM
Lakers 🆚 Hornets
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios – 4:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, whether Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid needs a rest, and a fan incident’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8714020337 – 3:53 PM
‘Dissecting a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, whether Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid needs a rest, and a fan incident’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8714020337 – 3:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s time to flip that hat around 😈
Get more behind-the-scenes content in the latest episode of Reel Access! 👇🏽 – 3:30 PM
It’s time to flip that hat around 😈
Get more behind-the-scenes content in the latest episode of Reel Access! 👇🏽 – 3:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: @NekiasNBA and I talked about the top tiers of the East and West, the Lakers’ struggles and much more on this week’s @RealGM Radio: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265583… – 3:28 PM
ICYMI: @NekiasNBA and I talked about the top tiers of the East and West, the Lakers’ struggles and much more on this week’s @RealGM Radio: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/265583… – 3:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Who else is counting the hours until 7:30pm?!
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/APz9ab4N0K – 2:26 PM
Who else is counting the hours until 7:30pm?!
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/APz9ab4N0K – 2:26 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
New #MannixAndScal: AD saving the Lakers, Wiz with a decision on Bradley Beal and what’s the best long term fit for James Harden? youtube.com/watch?v=ntTBDM… – 1:48 PM
New #MannixAndScal: AD saving the Lakers, Wiz with a decision on Bradley Beal and what’s the best long term fit for James Harden? youtube.com/watch?v=ntTBDM… – 1:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s injury report for Charlotte on Friday night includes several updates from last game:
OUT
– Monk (left groin soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
– LeBron (left knee soreness)
– AD (right wrist soreness)
– Westbrook (right knee soreness)
– Bradley (stomach illness) – 1:43 PM
LAL’s injury report for Charlotte on Friday night includes several updates from last game:
OUT
– Monk (left groin soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
– LeBron (left knee soreness)
– AD (right wrist soreness)
– Westbrook (right knee soreness)
– Bradley (stomach illness) – 1:43 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Are you copping the LeBron James Adidas from ’03? #FullCourtFits
👟: https://t.co/g4BwHurulw pic.twitter.com/WuxNkZcOEt – 1:30 PM
Are you copping the LeBron James Adidas from ’03? #FullCourtFits
👟: https://t.co/g4BwHurulw pic.twitter.com/WuxNkZcOEt – 1:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rough looking injury report for LAL, which will miss Monk and have four other key guys listed as questionable heading into tonight pic.twitter.com/GBHYkMNWLi – 1:25 PM
Rough looking injury report for LAL, which will miss Monk and have four other key guys listed as questionable heading into tonight pic.twitter.com/GBHYkMNWLi – 1:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Star starters, according to the players’ vote:
Ja Morant
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid – 1:20 PM
All-Star starters, according to the players’ vote:
Ja Morant
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid – 1:20 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Lakers fans, please direct your love letters to @jshector https://t.co/9LrNqP8UD8 pic.twitter.com/VWiMErqzIq – 1:19 PM
Lakers fans, please direct your love letters to @jshector https://t.co/9LrNqP8UD8 pic.twitter.com/VWiMErqzIq – 1:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Double @FrontOfficeShow to get you into the weekend! First up @Trevor_Lane and I talk tampering with James Harden?, What can the Lakers really get for “The Package”?, Knicks ready to make moves and more. Watch, like & subscribe. 20K subs here we come!
youtu.be/yjYNWsNxWY8 – 1:14 PM
Double @FrontOfficeShow to get you into the weekend! First up @Trevor_Lane and I talk tampering with James Harden?, What can the Lakers really get for “The Package”?, Knicks ready to make moves and more. Watch, like & subscribe. 20K subs here we come!
youtu.be/yjYNWsNxWY8 – 1:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A lot of complaining about LeBron James sitting against Philly and now likely in-line to play against Charlotte. Not me, I’m desperate to see LeBron vs Bridges, that’s going to be absolutely box office – 1:12 PM
A lot of complaining about LeBron James sitting against Philly and now likely in-line to play against Charlotte. Not me, I’m desperate to see LeBron vs Bridges, that’s going to be absolutely box office – 1:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers fan who used racial slur ‘boy’ in altercation with Carmelo Anthony calls into WIP morning show inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:11 PM
Sixers fan who used racial slur ‘boy’ in altercation with Carmelo Anthony calls into WIP morning show inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:11 PM