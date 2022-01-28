Lakers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-25) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-22) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 28, Charlotte Hornets 33 (Q2 10:39)

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves notched his 3rd bucket of the game to trim Charlotte’s lead down to 5 early in the 2nd Q.
Speaking of Reaves – he told me what was said leading up to the meme with LeBron in Brooklyn, and we’ll detail later in the 2nd Q on the @SpectrumSN broadcast. – 8:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Bench is powering the team to come back in this second quarter: It’s 33-28 Hornets, and Melo, Reaves, Ariza and Bazemore(!!) have combined for 22 of the Lakers’ points. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A 7-2 run from the Lakers has cut their deficit to just five, 33-28, with 10:39 left in the second quarter. Some spirited play from the second-unit group of Melo, Ariza, Bazemore, Reaves and THT. – 8:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cody Martin getting backup PF minutes right now, Bouknight at SF. Hornets choosing to go small instead of playing Thor – 8:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Watch Ya Head 🤯
@drpepper | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Fwf7S3i6Wl8:19 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not a bad way to start, eh?
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/vLu9KR2dIj8:16 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After falling behind 23-8, LAL’s bench rallied to trim the margin to as few as 7, before Rozier hit a 3 with 1.4 seconds left in the period to make it 31-21 for the home team. – 8:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: #Hornets 31, Lakers 21
Terry Rozier leads the way with 11 points and 3 rebounds. Miles Bridges has 8 points and 3 rebounds and LaMelo has 6 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s bench has been better than the makeshift starters tonight, with ‘Melo hitting 2 FG’s plus 2 FT’s, and Reaves and Bazemore each converting a FG, as LAL trails 26-17. – 8:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
9 year old: “Wow, the Lakers are getting killed.”
Me: “Yeah. But LeBron and Anthony Davis aren’t playing.”
9 year old: “Oh. So basically, they were already bad and now they’re just getting worse.”
Ouch.
BK – 8:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Clear the lane for SKY MILES ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/8C9MA8CK7O8:08 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
HERE COMES BAZEMORE!!! WE DID IT – 8:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Bouknight checks in to play alongside LaMelo. – 8:07 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Lakers like to dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble dribble – 8:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
One way to look at this game is as an opportunity for the vets who haven’t played recently to prove that they can do something with some minutes. After less than nine minutes in the first, the Hornets lead 23-8, and that gesture has been dismal at best. – 8:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have struggled considerably on both ends of the court without LeBron and AD, falling behind 23-8 into the 2nd time out of the 1st Q.
They’re 2 for 14 from the field, and 3 for 8 at the FT line. – 8:04 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Soft rims in the Spectrum Center tonight … for the #Hornets. Lots of weird bounces, but the shots are still going in. – 8:04 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 8:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
First possession of Ball on Westbrook and he commits a foul with Russ shooting a midrange J, been mostly hidden on Ellington so far. – 7:59 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Lakers defense is Swiss cheese, but oh man … this still made me stand up. pic.twitter.com/Ki1e46vW2m7:58 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have 3 points midway through the first quarter. – 7:57 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan pick and pop 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x1vB4ni1pV7:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting off strong 💪
@LaMelo Ball x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/iBjKHTdhNz7:55 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hornets are so fun to watch 📸
LaMelo connects with Bridges for the no-look lob 💥
pic.twitter.com/6ZeHOTHtp47:54 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
So according to the LaMelo fanboys, he will be subbed out now after his “Highlight” play…
I’ll wait – 7:52 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LeBron emerges from the locker room, as does Anthony Davis. James dapped up LaMelo before play began again. – 7:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Good news: LeBron has arrived.
Bad news: He’s in a hoodie. – 7:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Lakers might wanna score a point or two – 7:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A 9-0 start from the Hornets in less than three minutes. The Lakers’ offense is a mess and the Hornets are capitalizing by running on them the other way. – 7:49 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are off to a 9-0 start and are running the Lakers wild. Los Angeles needs a timeout to regroup. – 7:49 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have missed their first six shots of the game. The Hornets are waltzing through them, capped by that LaMelo flick to Miles Bridges. – 7:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
There’s been a bit too much of Avery Bradley offensively to start this game. – 7:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not sure I’d count on them to win me an NBA basketball game, but I would absolutely trust the firm of Westbrook, Ellington, Bradley, Johnson and Jordan with all of my legal needs. BK – 7:42 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Cool pregame moment as Miles Bridges spends some time with his kids. pic.twitter.com/i0fI81nFgv7:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Almost time to do our thing.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Los Angeles Lakers
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/QeEgeYkTa17:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
look good.
ride good.
feel good.
play good.
#AllFly | @Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/2XU8hn8fdQ7:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING 💜
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/16L3tEyovW7:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Cody Martin is starting in Gordon Hayward’s spot again tonight. – 7:13 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Wayne & DJ ✔️
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/3oxPmGfCcW7:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a brand new starting lineup. I believe this is the first game when *both* LeBron and Anthony Davis have been out: pic.twitter.com/drOniLyYR87:01 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters vs. Charlotte:
DeAndre Jordan
Stanley Johnson
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs LAL
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (H&S Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SAtMRoPxgT6:34 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
No Oubre, Hayward or McDaniels tonight. Even more extended run for Bouknight, probably playing small with Cody/Ish, hoping but doubting some JT Thor too – 6:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre is out tonight. #Hornets bench gets thinner. – 6:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A drippy Friday night.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bEbpjSWzlt6:26 PM

Bill Oram @billoram
Can’t be too surprised to see AD and LeBron out tonight after the way last night went. Here’s my story from Philly: theathletic.com/3098895/2022/0…6:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Russ making himself available to play seeing both LeBron and AD out tonight pic.twitter.com/jj8JHW6Xyh6:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel is hopeful the Lakers will get both Anthony Davis and LeBron James back for Sunday’s game against the Hawks in Atlanta. – 6:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley WILL play, however. – 6:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NO LeBron James, NO Anthony Davis tonight. – 6:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (wrist) will miss tonight’s road game vs. Hornets, Frank Vogel says. – 6:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are out. Davis is dealing with soreness in his wrist; James still has soreness in his knee.
Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley are in tonight in Charlotte. – 6:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Status updates for tonight’s Lakers game at Charlotte…
LeBron James: out
Anthony Davis: out
Russell Westbrook: in
Avery Bradley: in – 6:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are out tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said they are going to look at Kelly Oubre in pregame to figure if he can go tonight. Should know more in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/O8qRUJnqEr5:53 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron, AD, and Westbrook are questionable tonight vs. the Hornets.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/BxSbgL8ckd5:29 PM
Malik Monk @AhmadMonk
😒😒😒 – 5:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Year number 19 for LeBron James, and still rolling
Lakers Guard Avery Bradley joined @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson and talked about how special it’s been to play with LeBron. #LakersNation pic.twitter.com/QI4QO1VgJy5:00 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jumped on the pod with @Chris Haynes talking James Harden/Ben Simmons and if the Lakers can save their season pic.twitter.com/pVthBwzEA24:27 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers 🆚 Hornets
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios4:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s time to flip that hat around 😈
Get more behind-the-scenes content in the latest episode of Reel Access! 👇🏽 – 3:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Who else is counting the hours until 7:30pm?!
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/APz9ab4N0K2:26 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s injury report for Charlotte on Friday night includes several updates from last game:
OUT
– Monk (left groin soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
– LeBron (left knee soreness)
– AD (right wrist soreness)
– Westbrook (right knee soreness)
– Bradley (stomach illness) – 1:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Star starters, according to the players’ vote:
Ja Morant
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid – 1:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A lot of complaining about LeBron James sitting against Philly and now likely in-line to play against Charlotte. Not me, I’m desperate to see LeBron vs Bridges, that’s going to be absolutely box office – 1:12 PM
