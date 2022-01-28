LeBron James, Anthony Davis out against Hornets

Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
9 year old: “Wow, the Lakers are getting killed.”
Me: “Yeah. But LeBron and Anthony Davis aren’t playing.”
9 year old: “Oh. So basically, they were already bad and now they’re just getting worse.”
Ouch.
BK – 8:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have struggled considerably on both ends of the court without LeBron and AD, falling behind 23-8 into the 2nd time out of the 1st Q.
They’re 2 for 14 from the field, and 3 for 8 at the FT line. – 8:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a brand new starting lineup. I believe this is the first game when *both* LeBron and Anthony Davis have been out: pic.twitter.com/drOniLyYR8 – 7:01 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Back to back NBA games, from sideline reporter to analyst! Chatting with Anthony Davis pregame as Lakers visited the 76ers in Philadelphia! On the call w/ my awesome teammate @Sean Kelley! 🏀🤓🎤✨ @espn pic.twitter.com/mToiTzI0bk – 6:34 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Can’t be too surprised to see AD and LeBron out tonight after the way last night went. Here’s my story from Philly: theathletic.com/3098895/2022/0… – 6:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Russ making himself available to play seeing both LeBron and AD out tonight pic.twitter.com/jj8JHW6Xyh – 6:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel is hopeful the Lakers will get both Anthony Davis and LeBron James back for Sunday’s game against the Hawks in Atlanta. – 6:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (wrist) will miss tonight’s road game vs. Hornets, Frank Vogel says. – 6:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Status updates for tonight’s Lakers game at Charlotte…
LeBron James: out
Anthony Davis: out
Russell Westbrook: in
Avery Bradley: in – 6:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron, AD, and Westbrook are questionable tonight vs. the Hornets.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/BxSbgL8ckd – 5:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Year number 19 for LeBron James, and still rolling
Lakers Guard Avery Bradley joined @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson and talked about how special it’s been to play with LeBron. #LakersNation pic.twitter.com/QI4QO1VgJy – 5:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
New #MannixAndScal: AD saving the Lakers, Wiz with a decision on Bradley Beal and what’s the best long term fit for James Harden? youtube.com/watch?v=ntTBDM… – 1:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s injury report for Charlotte on Friday night includes several updates from last game:
OUT
– Monk (left groin soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
– LeBron (left knee soreness)
– AD (right wrist soreness)
– Westbrook (right knee soreness)
– Bradley (stomach illness) – 1:43 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Are you copping the LeBron James Adidas from ’03? #FullCourtFits
👟: https://t.co/g4BwHurulw pic.twitter.com/WuxNkZcOEt – 1:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Star starters, according to the players’ vote:
Ja Morant
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid – 1:20 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A lot of complaining about LeBron James sitting against Philly and now likely in-line to play against Charlotte. Not me, I’m desperate to see LeBron vs Bridges, that’s going to be absolutely box office – 1:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Malik Monk won’t get a “revenge game” opp tonight against his former team. He’s OUT with groin soreness. Avery Bradley, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are all QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/yDxRDbTqRp – 12:56 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Monk out tonight…AD, Bron, Russ & Avery all Questionable pic.twitter.com/o4IYe75N3m – 12:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Could be a bumpy night in Charlotte. LeBron, AD, Russ, Bradley all questionable. Monk is out. pic.twitter.com/FupTaEk6yn – 12:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the significance of Anthony Davis’ dominant performance in the Philly loss, the no-show Lakers supporting cast, and Melo’s confrontation with a fan. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 12:08 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Another incredible program for my community. Everyone deserves the same access. Everyone deserves the opportunity to call their own shot. @LJFamfoundation @cryptocom beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… – 10:56 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.48
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.32
3. Joel Embiid: 15.01
4. LeBron James: 14.86
5. Stephen Curry: 14.04
6. Kevin Durant: 13.98
7. Trae Young: 13.75
8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/08NlUXFoSJ – 10:40 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The full page ad the Rams are taking out before Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/VNIyiP4DvR – 10:27 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is 1 of the more dominant players in the game and he got the respect of Anthony Davis and the Lakers after a win on Thursday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/28/ant… via @SixersWire – 9:33 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
LeBron James, Crypto.com team up to help Akron kids learn more about technological careers @kingjames @LJFamFoundation beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 9:11 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LeBron James partners with Crypto.com and a key feature of the deal is that LeBron James Family Foundation families will be provided with “educational and workforce development opportunities focused on Web3,” according to news release. – 9:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns breakdown #NBAAllStar West frontcourt starter vote:
Deandre Ayton 6th player (25%) 10th fan (50%) 9th media (25%)
Weighted score 8.75
Mikal Bridges 15th player (25%), 18th fan (50%) 9th media (25%).
Weighted score 15
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins starters pic.twitter.com/AyUzZfgMfW – 8:38 AM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Every day is leg day!! Squats, calf raises, lunges, and the delicious protein power of @rockinprotein all help maintain the strength, explosiveness, and speed I need to remain an All-Star in this league. #RockYourWorkout #TeamRockin #ad pic.twitter.com/jqYTEz917K – 8:30 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James and his LeBron James Family Foundation have entered a multi-year partnership with Crypto.com. The new partnership will support educational and workplace development and job training opportunities in Akron, Ohio, focused on Web3. – 5:50 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
When Warriors make 21 3s, you’re not winning even with a strong effort, and Minnesota was very strong. Edwards is absolutely scary and Towns is as effective as he’s ever been ad a pro. Nice win for GSW. – 12:29 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers had their Big 3 for all of one game. Then Thursday night in Philly, LeBron was out.
Anthony Davis played a fantastic game. He needed help: ocregister.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 11:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid scores 26, 76ers cruise past LeBron-less Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/joe… – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
As for his availability for tomorrow, the 3rd game in 4 nights since he returned from the knee injury, AD said he’ll “Wake up tomorrow and see how (his knee) feels” before they determine his status against Charlotte. – 10:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis said he got X-rays on his wrist after the game that came back negative. He hurt it on a quick dunk with Joel Embiid trying to block him at the rim in the first quarter. – 10:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on Joel Embiid: “It’s always fun playing against another great big.” – 10:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video to the Lakers’ 105-87 loss to the Sixers. Anthony Davis was spectacular on both ends, which is important moving forward, but outside of Russ, he got precious little help. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/DFZS08UCuD – 10:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s role players, many of whom are used to finding spots to shoot in open areas created by LeBron, really struggled to score tonight.
Monk went 3 for 13, Johnson 1 for 6, Bradley 1 for 4 and the entire bench just 8 for 29 (27.6%). – 10:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on being the primary defender against the #Lakers’ Anthony Davis in the second half tonight: pic.twitter.com/GMjgtGCuDO – 10:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on AD, who impressed with 31 points on 14 of 21 FG’s, with 12 boards, 4 blocks, 2 steals and 1 assist in 33 minutes:
“I thought he played really well … it was great to see him get a rhythm … Anthony played a hell of a game on both sides of the ball.” – 10:09 PM
Vogel on AD, who impressed with 31 points on 14 of 21 FG’s, with 12 boards, 4 blocks, 2 steals and 1 assist in 33 minutes:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said they don’t know about the availability for tomorrow night’s B2B at Charlotte yet, for either LeBron or AD. – 10:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Good team effort from the Sixers tonight, who won this easily even with Anthony Davis going off in the first half
phillyvoice.com/sixers-lakers-… – 9:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers fall in Philly, 105-87, drop to 2-2 on six-game trip. CHA tomorrow and ends in ATL on Sunday. AD 31p on 14-of-21 12r 4b 2s; Russ 20p on 9-of-15 4r 6tos; Monk 11p on 3-of-13 5a 2s; Melo 9p on 4-of-11. – 9:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers since 2018-19:
127-76 (.626) with LeBron
28-43 (.394) without LeBron
They are 19-17 with him and 5-8 without him this season. pic.twitter.com/PTMj2glhqZ – 9:48 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers lose to the Sixers, 105-87…Really good to see Anthony Davis get going (31pts 12rebs 4blks)…Hopefully Bron can go tomorrow
Next up, Lakers vs the Hornets…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t care if most of the roster sucked. Anthony Davis was awesome. That’s a really positive sign moving forward. – 9:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 105, Lakers 87. Embiid with 26-9-7. Harris with 23-5-4. Maxey with 14-7-9. Lakers got 31 and 12 from AD with LeBron out but shot just 6-of-29 from 3-point land.
Up next for the Sixers: Saturday vs. Sacramento – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD second game back:
31 PTS
12 REB
4 BLK
14-21 FG pic.twitter.com/NA7lGYfz7G – 9:43 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Opposing Cs against the 76ers in the previous 7:
Time Lord: 12 points and 14 boards
Yurtseven: 22 and 11
Montrezl Harrell: 18 and 7
Mo Bamba: 32 and 4
Ivica Zubac: 12 and 10
Jakob Poeltl: 25 and 10
Willy Hernangomez: 29 and 10
Anthony Davis with 29 and 10 with 2 mins left in 3Q – 9:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Another swat on Embiid from Davis. This is the AD that can be potentially transformative for the Lakers. Transformative enough? Who knows? But he’s gotta be this guy for the Lakers to turn it around and really threaten for a title. BK – 9:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s been a familiar feeling since LeBron’s heater, but watching Anthony Davis block Embiid while staying with him on a drive, seeing his 29-point, 10-rebound stat line midway through the third — it’s going to be a shame if/when the Lakers can’t pull it out with his effort. – 9:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
This AD performance, on both ends, has been incredible.
(It also doesn’t help that Korkmaz isn’t in the same zip code chasing Monk around these screens. Keeps putting Embiid in a tough spot.) – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis just swatted Embiid for a second time tonight, as he continues to look terrific individually (29 points, 10 boards, 3 blocks in 26 minutes).
LAL haven’t had a chance to pair this version of AD with LeBron yet this season. – 9:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The fan vote, in order of the top 10: LeBron, Steph, Durant, Giannis, Jokic, DeMar, Embiid, Ja, Wiggins, Paul George. – 9:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some dude in the crowd just yelled “LeBron! My kids can’t eat ’cause I bought these tickets!” (He came out to the bench at the start of the second half) – 9:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An impressive performance from Anthony Davis has come mostly with Joel Embiid on him. Embiid’s been dominating the NBA for the last month and change (35 ppg), but Davis is 12 for 16 for 27 points with 7 boards and 2 blocks.
Embiid has 13, 6 and 5, but his Sixers lead 67-58. – 8:56 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: LeBron James & Kevin Durant are back to captain NBA All-Star Game starting lineups @PostSports https://t.co/KuORwfVhjX pic.twitter.com/5PHdylbXqU – 8:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 54, Lakers 48. AD with 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Embid with 13-6-4. Harris with 11-3-3. Sixers have forced 11 LA turnovers but have turned those into just four points, primarily because they also have eight giveaways. – 8:32 PM
Halftime: Sixers 54, Lakers 48. AD with 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Embid with 13-6-4. Harris with 11-3-3. Sixers have forced 11 LA turnovers but have turned those into just four points, primarily because they also have eight giveaways. – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Unbelievable first half from Anthony Davis, who Embiid has played well against in his career: 23 points on 10-13 shooting. A nice mix of easy ones from his teammates but also a few tough, well-contested mid-rangers.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting, ties Michael Jordan’s record nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 8:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD (23 points, 5 boards, 2 blocks) out-dueled Joel Embiid (13 points, 6 boards) in the first half, hitting 10 of 13 FG’s, including 7 for 7 in the paint, plus 3 jump shots.
But Philly was +15 from three, and holds a 54-48 lead. – 8:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
AD putting on a show. Up to 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting. And would probably have more if he hadn’t needed to leave in the first to have that wrist attended to. He’s keeping the Lakers in this. – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most times leading the All-Star vote overall:
9 — Michael Jordan
9 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/gVpc6lJue5 – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anthony Davis has to lead the league in locker room visits per 48 minutes. – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (right wrist) is available to return to the game. They’ll take another look at halftime. – 8:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis scored 10 pts on 5-of-8 shooting in the game’s first nine minutes. He went back to the Lakers’ locker room for a bit but just rejoined the team on the bench right before the 1st Q closed. – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sure, LeBron isn’t playing but we’re about to witness Drummond-Dwight minutes. Can’t say TNT isn’t getting its money’s worth tonight. – 7:55 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline NBA All-Star starters.
zagsblog.com/2022/01/27/ste… – 7:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
how many people are going to bet the Lakers tonight because Chuck just screamed LEBRON IS PLAYING before the commercial?
(he’s not playing) – 7:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:
WEST
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
EAST
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Trae Young
DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star game.
West: Steph, CP (kept going back and forth on either CP or Morant), LeBron, Draymond, Jokic. East: LaVine, DeRozan, Durant, Giannis, Embiid – 7:18 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:
Western:
G: Steph Curry
G: Ja
F: Draymond
F: LeBron
F: Jokic
Eastern:
G: Trae
G: Derozan
F: Embiid
F: Giannis
F: Durant
And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
2022 NBA All-Star starters:
EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo
WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.
As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar DeRozan is heading to his fifth All-Star Game. LeBron James is the West captain … again … 4-0 as a captain. KD captain of the East. – 7:13 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star Game starters
Western Conference
Captain: LeBron James
– Stephen Curry
– Nikola Jokic
– Ja Morant
– Andrew Wiggins
Eastern Conference
Captain: Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant is the captain from the East opposite LeBron James. – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
West All-Star starters
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
LeBron James
No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
West All-Star Game starters:
Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:
•Stephen Curry
•LeBron James
•Nikola Jokić
•Ja Morant
•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.
He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 West All-Star starters:
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Western Conference All-Star starters:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant – 7:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
About that game tipping off in 30 minutes:
Vogel stays small, starting Malik Monk in LeBron’s place, leaving Anthony Davis as the man on Embiid. – 7:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. – 7:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will both a starter and the team captain for the Western Conference All-Stars – 7:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It comes as no surprise that Lakers forward LeBron James was named the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (illness) will indeed start against the LeBron-less Lakers.
Danny Green (hip) is returning after missing the past seven games, coming off the bench. Doc Rivers said he’ll be limited to about 15 minutes. – 7:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron as the leading all-star vote getter at 37 is so incredible. he makes greatness look easy. – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Vote-getting leaders – and captains: Lebron James in the West. Durant was the leader in the third round of voting in the East with Giannis close to him – 7:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James will captain the Western Conference All-Star team. – 7:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
AD at center for LAL, Monk takes LeBron’s spot and Harris will play for Philly pic.twitter.com/UdMnk4jzsi – 7:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris is starting for the 76ers tonight. He’d been questionable with a non-COVID illness. No LeBron James for the Lakers. – 7:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is starting at center against Joel Embiid. Malik Monk replaces LeBron in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Kk9cbwXAue – 7:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/leb… – 6:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:
EAST
Darius Garland
Fred VanVleet
DeMar DeRozan
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
WEST
Steph Curry
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert
*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trying to look on the bright side of LeBron missing the game tonight… maybe that opens the door for some THT showcase minutes when Russ is out. – 6:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is 105 points away from overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all-time points in NBA history including playoffs.
Depending on how many games he misses, he could achieve that feat 7 games from now…
When the Lakers play the Bucks, the team that drafted Kareem. pic.twitter.com/urxDdb9fOC – 6:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lots of gold LeBron and Kobe jerseys in the crowd tonight. But shoutout to the dude with an orange Syracuse Melo jersey. That’s a good deep cut. – 6:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. 76ers on Thursday, day-to-day with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James (left knee soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/WrgICWpyc9 – 6:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points per game, easily the most in NBA history by a player in his 19th season or later.
He could go scoreless in 10 straight games and still be averaging more points than anyone ever in Year 19 or later. – 6:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will play tonight, his second game back from his knee injury.
Prior to tonight’s game, LeBron and AD had played only 25 of the last 98 games together. – 6:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Lakers coach Frank Vogel: ‘I do expect to see Dwight (Howard) in there some (at backup center) with LeBron out.’ #Sixers – 6:06 PM
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said LeBron is still experiencing some soreness in his knee, and Davis has some soreness in his wrist. As for Sunday in Atlanta: “Hopefully we get them both back,” Vogel said, but the medical staff will see how they both feel tomorrow. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 28, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. -via Twitter @mcten / January 27, 2022
