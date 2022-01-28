Lonzo Ball undergoes knee surgery

KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball surgery had no surprises, went well. Per Billy Donovan.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Two more things after listening to Donovan’s pregame. The fact Lonzo Ball remains on the 6-8 week timeline is significant. As Donovan previously mentioned, surgeons didn’t fully know extent of meniscus damage until they began surgery. – 7:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball’s meniscus surgery went well this morning, per Billy Donovan ahead of tonight’s game. Still weeks of recovery ahead for Ball before any potential return. – 7:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Bulls are favored by 1.5 tonight in San Antonio.
The Bulls are 4-6 in their last 10 games.
The Spurs are 3-7 in their last 10.
Both teams will be without 5 players each.
Bulls: Lonzo, Caruso, Jones Jr., Simonovic, Williams
Spurs: KBD, Primo, Collins, Wieskamp, Cacok – 8:29 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball is scheduled for surgery on Friday.
Derrick Jones Jr. will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks to see if he can play with a splint on his fractured finger, which could speed up his return. – 6:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will be Friday morning, per Billy Donovan. Then, his 6-8 week clock begins – 6:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The updated 6-8 week club for the Bulls:
Derrick Jones – right index finger
Alex Caruso – right wrist
Lonzo Ball – left knee – 8:56 AM
Darnell Mayberry: Lonzo Ball will have surgery Friday, Bulls coach Billy Donovan says. -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / January 26, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Still no set date on Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery, but Billy Donovan says it will take place some time later this week -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 24, 2022