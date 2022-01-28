Pacers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (17-32) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-33) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
Indiana Pacers 15, Oklahoma City Thunder 10 (Q1 05:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
up first!
⚡️ @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
⚡️ @luthebeast
⚡️ @Josh Giddey
⚡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
⚡️ @Tre Mann
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/HPkK9aJJfY – 8:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
OKC calls timeout. #Pacers lead 13-7 after a corner 3 from Torrey Craig. Domantas Sabonis with the hockey assist. – 8:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, it’s good to have Sabonis back. He drops a dime to Justin Holiday for a reverse dunk. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis scores the first bucket of the night on a jump hook. Chris Duarte adds a midrange jumper. #Pacers up 4-0. – 8:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Pacers rookie Chris Duarte is older than every Thunder starter.
(Assist to @CrainNBA) – 8:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green’s playing-time restriction is 24-26 minutes tonight, per Billy Donovan. Will “move up incrementally” moving forward
Green was on a 22-25 minute limit in first two games back from groin strain. Played 25 vs. OKC, 24 vs. TOR – 8:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tonight’s view featuring Jeremy Lamb. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/B9PfYdjU5w – 8:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Interesting… – 8:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Pacers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Mann
– Dort
– Robinson-Earl – 8:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back after missing four straight games with a sprained left ankle) – 7:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“The next couple of games, we got to come out with a different mindset. That cannot happen again.”
Pacers had a much-needed practice on Thursday. Then, Sabonis and a few others spoke about their humiliating loss.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-after… – 7:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
We’ll find out soon if Domantas Sabonis will return from his left ankle sprain and play against his former team. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fthEF1xwI0 – 7:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/O6eM5Rzi1I – 6:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain) is a game-time decision. He went through pregame walkthrough, and Rick Carlisle said he thinks Sabonis will play but couldn’t say definitively. #Pacers – 6:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on holding starters “I don’t want to set a long term expectations that I’m always going to establish starters.” Says he isn’t trying to gain the competitive edge against Indiana but “at a future point in time” they might want to do that. – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Theo Maledon being in the rotation tonight “maybe, yeah.” – 6:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Three years ago: Victor Oladipo has surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured right quad tendon.
He played just 28 more games with the Pacers, then was dealt to Houston, then Miami. – 6:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Gideon Hamilton (@WWLSPlayback) and @Royce Young are back on the Thunder radio call tonight.
Was happy to share Gideon’s story:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 6:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
How Mike Muscala is managing a lingering ankle injury oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tomorrow is (finally) the Mavs-Rick Carlisle reunion, so I caught up with Rick this afternoon before the Pacers get to Dallas.
Here’s our Q&A on the “almost impossible” task of how he’s game-planning vs. Luka Doncic and the surging Mavs: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Join #Pacers alum Darnell Hillman at Brothers Bar & Grill Downtown for tomorrow night’s game as part of our Pacers Bar Network presented by @coronaextrausa.
We’ll be giving away tickets and other prizes, while supplies last! Details: https://t.co/ZT5hArDEkk pic.twitter.com/lOTzIFFBux – 4:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
All season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has strolled into arenas wearing 2Pac t-shirts. In honor of @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s love for ‘Pac, here’s an eight-song soundtrack to the All-Star candidate’s prolific and poetic 2021-22 Thunder season 💿 ⤵️ – 3:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Mentoring is something that’s very important in this world. Bringing up the youth and [guiding] them.”
@Keifer Sykes on the importance of having positive role models 💯 #NationalMentoringMonth pic.twitter.com/VkiWDcjLIZ – 2:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following a hard-fought battle against the Bulls on Monday where the Thunder nearly overcame a 28-point deficit, the team utilized the three days to rest, recharge and soak up two strong practices.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/w0ybpA0kZG pic.twitter.com/bmaEV77m7T – 2:16 PM
