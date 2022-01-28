Pistons vice chairman open to immediate Jerami Grant trade

Some rival clubs are now describing what amounts to a split within the organization about keeping or trading Grant … with Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said to be open to an immediate trade.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson (right lumbar spine tightness) is questionable tonight. Jerami Grant (return to competition reconditioning) and Kelly Olynyk (health and safety protocols) are still out. – 1:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
What can the Pistons realistically get back in a Jerami Grant trade? I looked at three recent deals that are similar, and what the Pistons should be prioritizing
What can the Pistons realistically get back in a Jerami Grant trade? I looked at three recent deals that are similar, and what the Pistons should be prioritizing
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant has exited health and safety protocols and is in the reconditioning program – 12:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
Kings reportedly pursuing one of Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Can AD save the Lakers, Harden-Simmons buzz, Pistons plans for Jerami Grant, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 10:00 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
New episode of @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about James Harden cooling on BKN, Jerami Grant drawing interest around the league and the Hawks maybe looking to move John Collins. We’re closing in on 15K subscribers. Put us over the top!
Atlanta, I’m told, is not actively pursuing Grant (with the obligatory caveat thrown in that there is still time for that stance to change). -via marcstein.substack.com / January 28, 2022
Zach Lowe on the Hawks: They’ve been linked in recent reports to Jerami Grant. Personally, I think that’s old intel based on what I’ve heard and that they are not in on Jerami Grant right now. -via Spotify / January 28, 2022
Jovan Buha: From what I heard, it does sound like Jerami (Grant) is probably staying put and not going to LA. If he’s moved, he’ not going to LA. -via Spotify / January 27, 2022