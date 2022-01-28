Pistons vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-36) play against the Orlando Magic (40-40) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
Detroit Pistons 51, Orlando Magic 67 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Magic 67, Pistons 51. Detroit’s bench cut the deficit down to 7, and then the starters checked in and Orlando closed the quarter with a 13-4 run.
Lyles, McGruder: 10 points
Hayes: 7 points, 3 assists – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Magic 67, Pistons 51. Detroit’s bench cut the deficit down to 7, and then the starters checked in and Orlando closed the quarter with a 13-4 run.
Lyles, McGruder: 10 points
Hayes: 7 points, 3 assists – 8:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Halftime.
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 10 PTS / 3-7 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 3 AST / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/i6kf4M3mjD – 8:13 PM
Halftime.
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 10 PTS / 3-7 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 3 AST / 2-4 FG pic.twitter.com/i6kf4M3mjD – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 67, Detroit 51 pic.twitter.com/CF8g8NwNWE – 8:13 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 67, Detroit 51 pic.twitter.com/CF8g8NwNWE – 8:13 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 67, Pistons 51
Franz Wagner – 17 pts, 2 rebs
Gary Harris – 10 pts
Magic shooting 57.9% FG | 66.7% 3PT
Pistons shooting 32.6% FG | 40% 3PT
Points in the Paint: Orlando 28, Detroit 16
Fastbreak Points: Orlando 12, Detroit 5 – 8:12 PM
Halftime: Magic 67, Pistons 51
Franz Wagner – 17 pts, 2 rebs
Gary Harris – 10 pts
Magic shooting 57.9% FG | 66.7% 3PT
Pistons shooting 32.6% FG | 40% 3PT
Points in the Paint: Orlando 28, Detroit 16
Fastbreak Points: Orlando 12, Detroit 5 – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Magic 67, Pistons 51
Trey Lyles: 10 points
Killian Hayes: 7p, 3a
Rodney McGruder: 10p – 8:12 PM
HALFTIME: Magic 67, Pistons 51
Trey Lyles: 10 points
Killian Hayes: 7p, 3a
Rodney McGruder: 10p – 8:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 67, Pistons 51
F. Wagner: 17 points, 2 rebounds
Harris: 10 points
Lyles: 10 points
McGruder: 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
Magic shooting 57.9% from the field, compared to 32.6% for the Pistons. – 8:11 PM
Halftime: Magic 67, Pistons 51
F. Wagner: 17 points, 2 rebounds
Harris: 10 points
Lyles: 10 points
McGruder: 10 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
Magic shooting 57.9% from the field, compared to 32.6% for the Pistons. – 8:11 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
would love to see a @Mike Prada deep dive on how Franz Wagner uses his stride to create scoring angles around the rim and in traffic – 8:07 PM
would love to see a @Mike Prada deep dive on how Franz Wagner uses his stride to create scoring angles around the rim and in traffic – 8:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cade Cunningham is finally on the board after hitting two FTs. He is 0-8 from the field so far. – 8:06 PM
Cade Cunningham is finally on the board after hitting two FTs. He is 0-8 from the field so far. – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good bench minutes gives Detroit a chance to have a manageable deficit going into half. Starters gotta do something in these last few minutes. – 8:01 PM
Good bench minutes gives Detroit a chance to have a manageable deficit going into half. Starters gotta do something in these last few minutes. – 8:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian going’ to work on both ends 💪
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/NkUnOFiy05 – 7:54 PM
Killian going’ to work on both ends 💪
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/NkUnOFiy05 – 7:54 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
The Lakers only need to go 2-32 the rest of the way to outdo Magic Johnson’s coaching record… – 7:53 PM
The Lakers only need to go 2-32 the rest of the way to outdo Magic Johnson’s coaching record… – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
got ’em on that stepback @Gary Harris pic.twitter.com/DNSb7zHEln – 7:51 PM
got ’em on that stepback @Gary Harris pic.twitter.com/DNSb7zHEln – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The good news is that the Pistons are moving and scoring the ball much better this quarter. The bad news is that they’re down 18. We’ll see if they can mount a comeback – 7:50 PM
The good news is that the Pistons are moving and scoring the ball much better this quarter. The bad news is that they’re down 18. We’ll see if they can mount a comeback – 7:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy Butler is currently having a season that only the following players have done before
-Larry Bird
-Magic Johnson
-Michael Jordan
-LeBron James
-James Harden
@CoupNBA shows what has Jimmy heading towards a potential #NBAAllStar appearance and All-NBA Team – 7:47 PM
Jimmy Butler is currently having a season that only the following players have done before
-Larry Bird
-Magic Johnson
-Michael Jordan
-LeBron James
-James Harden
@CoupNBA shows what has Jimmy heading towards a potential #NBAAllStar appearance and All-NBA Team – 7:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
boy, I sure hope tonight’s Is This Anything? does not portend a dim social-media influencer future for Franz Wagner 30 years down the line – 7:47 PM
boy, I sure hope tonight’s Is This Anything? does not portend a dim social-media influencer future for Franz Wagner 30 years down the line – 7:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian has scored or assisted Detroit’s first five points of the second quarter so far – 7:43 PM
Killian has scored or assisted Detroit’s first five points of the second quarter so far – 7:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s 1 in the books.
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 3 PTS / 1-2 FG pic.twitter.com/lWrYNVwoL3 – 7:37 PM
That’s 1 in the books.
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 3 PTS / 1-2 FG pic.twitter.com/lWrYNVwoL3 – 7:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are pouring it on against the Pistons, building a 39-19 edge after the first quarter. 13-8 advantage on the glass, shooting nearly 70 percent. It’s all clicking. – 7:37 PM
the Magic are pouring it on against the Pistons, building a 39-19 edge after the first quarter. 13-8 advantage on the glass, shooting nearly 70 percent. It’s all clicking. – 7:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Magic 39, Pistons 19. Detroit is shooting 6-24 overall. Orlando is 15-22. Yep.
Diallo has six points and is 2-2 from 3. Bey has five points – 7:37 PM
End of 1: Magic 39, Pistons 19. Detroit is shooting 6-24 overall. Orlando is 15-22. Yep.
Diallo has six points and is 2-2 from 3. Bey has five points – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 39, Detroit 19 pic.twitter.com/Wzcog3TGWr – 7:37 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 39, Detroit 19 pic.twitter.com/Wzcog3TGWr – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic dominated the Pistons in the first quarter. Lead 39-19. Led by as many as 21.
Franz: 13 points (5-of-7 shooting)
Four Magic players each have 5 points.
Orlando’s shooting 68.2% from the field and 66.7& (4 of 6) on 3s. – 7:36 PM
Magic dominated the Pistons in the first quarter. Lead 39-19. Led by as many as 21.
Franz: 13 points (5-of-7 shooting)
Four Magic players each have 5 points.
Orlando’s shooting 68.2% from the field and 66.7& (4 of 6) on 3s. – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 39, Pistons 19
F. Wagner: 13 points
Diallo: 6 points
Cade has started off 0-7 from FG. – 7:36 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 39, Pistons 19
F. Wagner: 13 points
Diallo: 6 points
Cade has started off 0-7 from FG. – 7:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 39, Pistons 19
Franz Wagner – 13 pts
Magic shoot 68.2% FG | 66.7% 3PT
Pistons shoot 25% FG | 33.3% 3PT
Points in the paint: Orlando 20, Detroit 4 – 7:36 PM
End 1Q: Magic 39, Pistons 19
Franz Wagner – 13 pts
Magic shoot 68.2% FG | 66.7% 3PT
Pistons shoot 25% FG | 33.3% 3PT
Points in the paint: Orlando 20, Detroit 4 – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
have a quarter, rook 🤩
13 PTS
5-7 FG
+10 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/EamR4pF3an – 7:35 PM
have a quarter, rook 🤩
13 PTS
5-7 FG
+10 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/EamR4pF3an – 7:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade with the right dime at the right time⏱
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/1V2WBVwkPJ – 7:35 PM
Cade with the right dime at the right time⏱
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/1V2WBVwkPJ – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
fancy finish @Cole Anthony 🤌
📺: https://t.co/ftIjCnI0Dz pic.twitter.com/KM223DrpiC – 7:33 PM
fancy finish @Cole Anthony 🤌
📺: https://t.co/ftIjCnI0Dz pic.twitter.com/KM223DrpiC – 7:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gary harris is going to have a moment in the postseason. look forward to seeing who trades for him – 7:32 PM
gary harris is going to have a moment in the postseason. look forward to seeing who trades for him – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Gary Harris gets a 3-pointer and layup, and the Pistons are down 16. Pistons are getting smoked by Michigan and MSU alums right now – 7:32 PM
Gary Harris gets a 3-pointer and layup, and the Pistons are down 16. Pistons are getting smoked by Michigan and MSU alums right now – 7:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Frank Jackson brought the T-Macs to Orlando pic.twitter.com/kMPnyU7D9F – 7:30 PM
Frank Jackson brought the T-Macs to Orlando pic.twitter.com/kMPnyU7D9F – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cole Anthony’s “give a shit” factor so much. He wants to beat you and want you to know about it. And, for the most part, it comes within the team game. He’s not just about getting his.
It’s going to be fun to watch how the Magic guard situation shakes out. Lots of talent. – 7:29 PM
I love Cole Anthony’s “give a shit” factor so much. He wants to beat you and want you to know about it. And, for the most part, it comes within the team game. He’s not just about getting his.
It’s going to be fun to watch how the Magic guard situation shakes out. Lots of talent. – 7:29 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Cole Anthony uses the hesitation dribble, gets to the basket, absorbs contact, and finishes. Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/m5FlW6BS7z – 7:28 PM
Cole Anthony uses the hesitation dribble, gets to the basket, absorbs contact, and finishes. Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/m5FlW6BS7z – 7:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This has been Detroit’s worst first quarter in a minute. Magic are up 26-14, and Cole Anthony will shoot a free throw after the break – 7:28 PM
This has been Detroit’s worst first quarter in a minute. Magic are up 26-14, and Cole Anthony will shoot a free throw after the break – 7:28 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner fires off 13 first-quarter points for the @Orlando Magic before being subbed out with 3:46 left in their opening frame against the @Detroit Pistons. – 7:26 PM
Franz Wagner fires off 13 first-quarter points for the @Orlando Magic before being subbed out with 3:46 left in their opening frame against the @Detroit Pistons. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I still don’t know what to make of Mo Bamba. He’s improved quite a bit, especially with game-to-game effort. There’s not as many empty minutes from him now. But is that a contract push thing or do you feel comfortable paying him like he’s this, plus improving? – 7:25 PM
I still don’t know what to make of Mo Bamba. He’s improved quite a bit, especially with game-to-game effort. There’s not as many empty minutes from him now. But is that a contract push thing or do you feel comfortable paying him like he’s this, plus improving? – 7:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ok rooks 👀
📺: https://t.co/ftIjCnI0Dz pic.twitter.com/QHWJH61AiQ – 7:23 PM
ok rooks 👀
📺: https://t.co/ftIjCnI0Dz pic.twitter.com/QHWJH61AiQ – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I can’t believe how good Franz Wagner has been this season. Thought his peak would look similar to Nic Batum, and he’s going to be better than that. Always fascinating to see guys exceed expectations like this – 7:22 PM
I can’t believe how good Franz Wagner has been this season. Thought his peak would look similar to Nic Batum, and he’s going to be better than that. Always fascinating to see guys exceed expectations like this – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,179 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:22 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,179 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wendell Carter can really pass the ball. Really starting to see those pre-draft Al Horford comps now. – 7:18 PM
Wendell Carter can really pass the ball. Really starting to see those pre-draft Al Horford comps now. – 7:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic are off to a 12-8 lead as the Pistons call timeout. Franz Wagner has 6 points and Jalen Suggs has 4 to lead Orlando. – 7:18 PM
The Magic are off to a 12-8 lead as the Pistons call timeout. Franz Wagner has 6 points and Jalen Suggs has 4 to lead Orlando. – 7:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pistons and Magic have tipped off pic.twitter.com/wjZnl3ALv8 – 7:11 PM
The Pistons and Magic have tipped off pic.twitter.com/wjZnl3ALv8 – 7:11 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic have built such a lead in the “reverse standings” that I don’t know tonight’s game qualifies as a, ahem, must-lose – 7:02 PM
the Magic have built such a lead in the “reverse standings” that I don’t know tonight’s game qualifies as a, ahem, must-lose – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 28 vs Detroit
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FVpHyhUC7c – 6:42 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 28 vs Detroit
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FVpHyhUC7c – 6:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5⃣ in the 4⃣0⃣7⃣🌞
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/CT2u1Hidk4 – 6:40 PM
First 5⃣ in the 4⃣0⃣7⃣🌞
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/CT2u1Hidk4 – 6:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Hall of Famer Ben Wallace is with the Pistons on their road trip in Orlando. – 6:24 PM
Hall of Famer Ben Wallace is with the Pistons on their road trip in Orlando. – 6:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner and Markelle Fultz getting up shots pregame.
Wagner’s averaged 12.2 points in 17 minutes over his last 7 games. Fultz remains sidelined.
Magic-Pistons tips off in less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/Khrnze8Eye – 6:20 PM
Moe Wagner and Markelle Fultz getting up shots pregame.
Wagner’s averaged 12.2 points in 17 minutes over his last 7 games. Fultz remains sidelined.
Magic-Pistons tips off in less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/Khrnze8Eye – 6:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Goin’ to work in Orlando 🛠
@Frank Jackson
@Isaiah Stewart
@SaddiqBey
@Cade Cunningham
@Cassius Stanley
@Luke Garza
ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:14 PM
Goin’ to work in Orlando 🛠
@Frank Jackson
@Isaiah Stewart
@SaddiqBey
@Cade Cunningham
@Cassius Stanley
@Luke Garza
ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Friday Fits💧
#UltraDrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/pxbTD6TOfc – 6:06 PM
Friday Fits💧
#UltraDrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/pxbTD6TOfc – 6:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/rB51IrHFs7 – 5:55 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/rB51IrHFs7 – 5:55 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey on Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner:
I think Jamahl has done a heck of a job with them. … I’m sure he is seeing some growth. I know we’re seeing growth with our young guys; it doesn’t equal wins. I think (growth) is the most important thing. – 5:54 PM
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey on Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner:
I think Jamahl has done a heck of a job with them. … I’m sure he is seeing some growth. I know we’re seeing growth with our young guys; it doesn’t equal wins. I think (growth) is the most important thing. – 5:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚔 Watch out for the Motorcade! 🚔
@Cade Cunningham has taken his skills to another level setting a new career-high in both points and blocks during his last game played
#Pistons Hit presented by @Draftkings pic.twitter.com/IxI2EYVUdm – 5:42 PM
🚔 Watch out for the Motorcade! 🚔
@Cade Cunningham has taken his skills to another level setting a new career-high in both points and blocks during his last game played
#Pistons Hit presented by @Draftkings pic.twitter.com/IxI2EYVUdm – 5:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson will play tonight. He was listed as questionable. – 5:41 PM
Josh Jackson will play tonight. He was listed as questionable. – 5:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Josh Jackson will play tonight. Was listed as questionable. – 5:40 PM
Casey said Josh Jackson will play tonight. Was listed as questionable. – 5:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on how Jerami Grant’s handling trade rumors: “He’s older, he’s 27. He’s seen trade rumors before and he’s been a pro. He’s working his behind off now with the COVID situation, reconditioning, and hasn’t had one moment of a negative attitude. He’s been a pro.” – 5:37 PM
Dwane Casey on how Jerami Grant’s handling trade rumors: “He’s older, he’s 27. He’s seen trade rumors before and he’s been a pro. He’s working his behind off now with the COVID situation, reconditioning, and hasn’t had one moment of a negative attitude. He’s been a pro.” – 5:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba will start tonight vs. the Pistons. – 5:21 PM
Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba will start tonight vs. the Pistons. – 5:21 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 50 vs DETROIT
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:20 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 50 vs DETROIT
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Fact: The best date nights involve watching the #Pistons.
Submit your best date night selfie at a Pistons game in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/MvuY8io0u1 – 5:00 PM
Fact: The best date nights involve watching the #Pistons.
Submit your best date night selfie at a Pistons game in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/MvuY8io0u1 – 5:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs on tonight’s matchup against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons 🔉 pic.twitter.com/5p4NfJKPIF – 4:15 PM
Jalen Suggs on tonight’s matchup against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons 🔉 pic.twitter.com/5p4NfJKPIF – 4:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
See you tonight, @Orlando Magic.
📺 : @BallySportsDET | 7PM pic.twitter.com/pxaOaigg35 – 3:01 PM
See you tonight, @Orlando Magic.
📺 : @BallySportsDET | 7PM pic.twitter.com/pxaOaigg35 – 3:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 2:23 PM
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 2:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In honor of @MIABabyFace’s “FACE” album, we’re dropping some wavy artwork for #FanArtFriday today! 🌊
Click the 🔗 in bio to submit your #PistonsArt to be featured on our social channels 🎨 pic.twitter.com/UGvJcksFsf – 2:15 PM
In honor of @MIABabyFace’s “FACE” album, we’re dropping some wavy artwork for #FanArtFriday today! 🌊
Click the 🔗 in bio to submit your #PistonsArt to be featured on our social channels 🎨 pic.twitter.com/UGvJcksFsf – 2:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced. – 2:05 PM
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced. – 2:05 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Magic guard Cole Anthony fined $25,000 for directing profane language and derogatory remarks at a referee, per NBA. pic.twitter.com/U0Vk7Tmkc2 – 2:03 PM
Magic guard Cole Anthony fined $25,000 for directing profane language and derogatory remarks at a referee, per NBA. pic.twitter.com/U0Vk7Tmkc2 – 2:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced.
The incident happened in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. – 2:02 PM
Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced.
The incident happened in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. – 2:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25K for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/oeQd26yJQy – 2:02 PM
Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25K for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/oeQd26yJQy – 2:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, league says. – 2:01 PM
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, league says. – 2:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“People didn’t expect us to be here. But I like that we’re hungry, that we feel like we’re underdogs. –@Kevin Love
📝 @Joe Gabriele analyzes where the Cavs currently stand as they prep for game #50 on Sunday in Detroit nba.com/cavaliers/feat… – 2:00 PM
“People didn’t expect us to be here. But I like that we’re hungry, that we feel like we’re underdogs. –@Kevin Love
📝 @Joe Gabriele analyzes where the Cavs currently stand as they prep for game #50 on Sunday in Detroit nba.com/cavaliers/feat… – 2:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
when Jermaine pulled up in the O
happy birthday @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/ckjUP7JJQS – 1:55 PM
when Jermaine pulled up in the O
happy birthday @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/ckjUP7JJQS – 1:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson (right lumbar spine tightness) is questionable tonight. Jerami Grant (return to competition reconditioning) and Kelly Olynyk (health and safety protocols) are still out. – 1:03 PM
Josh Jackson (right lumbar spine tightness) is questionable tonight. Jerami Grant (return to competition reconditioning) and Kelly Olynyk (health and safety protocols) are still out. – 1:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner over his last three games:
18.0 PTS
5.7 AST
62.9% FG on 11.7 attempts per game
42.9% 3P
🔥 pic.twitter.com/LGC6tm1KbI – 1:01 PM
Franz Wagner over his last three games:
18.0 PTS
5.7 AST
62.9% FG on 11.7 attempts per game
42.9% 3P
🔥 pic.twitter.com/LGC6tm1KbI – 1:01 PM