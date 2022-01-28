Rival teams believe Kings would be open to trading De'Aaron Fox

There is a sense among some rival executives that Fox remains gettable. Road losses in Boston and Atlanta by a combined 70 points this week haven’t done much to alter that perception.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hawks Hater De’Aaron Fox not playing this game has made things easier. Well, after the first quarter anyway. – 9:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kings are playing without De’Aaron Fox and on the second night of a back-to-back, but they lead the Hawks, 33-21, after the first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kings, without De’Aaron Fox and having lost by 53 last night, have come out scrapping early. They’re up 18-13 halfway through the quarter. Davion Mitchell already has 10 points. – 7:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled De’Aaron Fox out vs. the Hawks. He will miss his third game due to left ankle soreness. Rookie Davion Mitchell will make his second start of the season.
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A little sneak preview of my conversation with Sam Amick, who discusses De’Aaron Fox’s diminishing value around the NBA, saying he hasn’t been “special” for the Kings, compared to other guys like Ja Morant.
Full episode of Locked On Kings drops in 15 minutes! pic.twitter.com/G5OH3emF3t – 6:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox will be a game time decision. Chimezie Metu will not play in Atlanta – 6:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just wrapped up a podcast recording with Sam Amick. He had some interesting things to say about the pressure on Monte McNair, and why Tyrese Haliburton has more value around the league than De’Aaron Fox.
Pod dropping this evening! – 5:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Tyrese Haliburton says he won’t let losing culture change him; De’Aaron Fox, Chimezie Metu, Terence Davis injury status vs. Hawks
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Atlanta after taking a big spill last night. He has a sore right wrist. De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Chimezie Metu (ankle) are both questionable. – 1:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis is out vs. the Hawks tonight due to right wrist soreness. De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Chimezie Metu (knee) are questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is probable for Atlanta. De’Andre Hunter (back) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (illness) are questionable. – 1:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Kings starters:
Richaun Holmes
Marvin Bagley
Harrison Barnes
Terence Davis
Tyrese Haliburton
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are both OUT for Sacramento. – 7:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox missing his 2nd game in a row with trade rumors running wild.
Kings are teasing us. pic.twitter.com/ewqhO6tucM – 6:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
De’Aaron Fox and Chimezie Metu are OUT for the Kings at the Celtics tonight. – 6:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Chimezie Metu (knee) are out vs. the Celtics tonight. – 6:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will not play in Boston. – 6:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox will not play today against the Celtics after missing last game with a sore left ankle. – 6:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated with the latest on the status of De’Aaron Fox, Damian Jones and Chimezie Metu for tonight’s Kings-Celtics game.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:16 PM
Several Kings players have heard their names come up in reported trade talks, including Fox, Haliburton, Holmes, Hield, Barnes and Marvin Bagley III. The organization would prefer to continue building around Fox and Haliburton, but even Fox admitted anything can happen before the trade deadline. -via Sacramento Bee / January 26, 2022
There has been a lot of talks recently about Simmons and the Kings, specifically when it comes to De’Aaron Fox, but there is no guarantee that a deal gets done despite Morey’s connection with Kings GM Monte McNair. Morey on that situation: I can tell you that for sure, there are deals with the Sacramento Kings that I think would work. Will those deals ever happen? I have no idea. Are there just trade deals with the Kings? Probably not. Is it multiple teams? Probably, but for sure there are deals that are possible that would go over our line. -via Sixers Wire / January 20, 2022