Teams calling San Antonio about Dejounte Murray's availability

Zach Lowe: I’ve also heard that people are calling the Spurs and trying to see if they can get Derrick white or even Dejounte Murray
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Thing I’m surprised by: How did Dejounte Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards all get more player votes for All-Star starter than Donovan Mitchell? Mitchell only got one more vote than Desmond Bane! pic.twitter.com/Smt20ySK2i – 1:13 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I’m not chasing it. I’m just being Dejounte.”
Spurs notebook opens with a look at Dejounte Murray matching David Robinson as the club’s all-time triple-double king, and what comes next:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte Murray’s initial reply to being asked about tying David Robinson for most triple doubles in franchise history:
“First, I was horrible. I think I was horrible just starting off slow….I could have been absolutely better from start to finish.” – 11:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte Murray on Spurs giving Grizzlies extra possessions:
“I kept trying to preach to everybody when I was in the game or out of the game, we are getting the stops, it’s just that we aren’t securing the basketball. It made it tough for us.” – 11:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Me and DeMar talk everyday. That’s my brother, that’s my family. Nothing changed, just the teams.” – Dejounte Murray on staying close with DeMar DeRozan, even after DeRozan went to another team. – 11:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We’re getting the stops, it’s just we’re not securing the basketball.” – Dejounte Murray on how critical securing defensive rebounds and not allowing second chance points can be. – 11:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“DJ’s grown into that closer role. That used to be DeMar.” – Poeltl on Dejounte Murray being the Spurs’ closer now that DeRozan is in Chicago.
DeRozan returns Friday to face the Spurs in the first matchup between the Spurs and Bulls – 11:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray has tied David Robinson for the most triple-doubles in Spurs franchise history (14).
He has 10 triple-doubles this season, doubling the previous Spurs record (Robinson with 5). pic.twitter.com/31QHCUkMdE – 11:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Last 5 minutes. Tie game. Dejounte Murray is picking Ja Morant up at halfcourt. Ja is one of the league’s best clutch scorers. Murray is one of the NBA’s most disruptive defenders. Here we go.🍿 – 10:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
David Robinson isn’t sitting in his usual seat, but I’m sure he’s happy for Dejounte Murray.
They now share the franchise record for career triple-doubles with 14 after Murray notched his 10th of the season. – 10:41 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dejounte Murray is one rebound from equaling David Robinson’s franchise mark of 14 triple-doubles.
He hasn’t shot it well (2 of 11) and Spurs are down five in the fourth quarter, but he is grinding. – 10:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“It’s kind of like a video game for him right now.”
Only one player in the Western Conference is averaging at least 19 points and nine assists: Dejounte Murray. How passing helps makes Murray’s All-Star case. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
5 Questions with @PoundingtheRock featuring @N_Magaro on Dejounte Murray, the direction of the Spurs, and more. https://t.co/uLeN33wxSv pic.twitter.com/ZeUvYvzexB – 8:01 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s definitely setting the tone,” said Coach Pop of Dejounte Murray’s leadership and play on the court. – 10:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte Murray could eclipse his career high of 15 assists tonight, depending on how much Pop wants to play him in the 4Q. He’s got 10 to go along with his 19 points. – 9:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Podcast: Are Rockets’ recent wins a sign of improvement? Plus @danielle_lerner and I chat about the Rockets homestand, relationship of Kevin Porter Jr. and Dejounte Murray and of course, a bit more trade deadline stuff houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:38 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, From Seattle’s South End to a hug in San Antonio, why Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. relishes relationship with Spurs’ Dejounte Murray houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:32 AM
More on this storyline
Other teams believe the Hawks could draw an even higher return. Jerami Grant has been frequently mentioned as a primary trade target for the Hawks this deadline, and Atlanta placed a call to San Antonio about Derrick White, sources said. The Spurs and Mavericks have been considered Collins suitors dating back to the 2020 offseason. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022