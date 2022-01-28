Teams don't believe Daryl Morey is bluffing about keeping Ben Simmons

I can’t find a team out there these days that believes Morey is bluffing about keeping Simmons past the deadline to A) first make what sounds to outsiders as a rather hopeless attempt to convince Simmons to rejoin the team for a playoff drive and B) more importantly retain Simmons to offer him as the centerpiece of offseason trade pitches for the likes of Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and, of course, Brooklyn’s James Harden
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
BetOnLine.ag lists the @Portland Trail Blazers as the second-most likely landing spot for 76ers’ Ben Simmons before the trade deadline at 7-2. @Sacramento Kings are 1st (3-1) and @Jaryd Wilson 3rd at 4-1.
Doesn’t project whom the Blazers give up to acquire Simmons, however.
#RipCity – 12:26 PM
BetOnLine.ag lists the @Portland Trail Blazers as the second-most likely landing spot for 76ers’ Ben Simmons before the trade deadline at 7-2. @Sacramento Kings are 1st (3-1) and @Jaryd Wilson 3rd at 4-1.
Doesn’t project whom the Blazers give up to acquire Simmons, however.
#RipCity – 12:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
At this point I’m pretty confident Ben Simmons to Sacramento isn’t happening. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
As much as I’ve wanted a swing for the fences move, going all-in for a small chance at the…PLAY IN…isn’t it.
Trade for good fit pieces, hard workers & picks. – 12:12 PM
At this point I’m pretty confident Ben Simmons to Sacramento isn’t happening. And I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
As much as I’ve wanted a swing for the fences move, going all-in for a small chance at the…PLAY IN…isn’t it.
Trade for good fit pieces, hard workers & picks. – 12:12 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers should try to add one of these playmakers at the Feb. 10 trade deadline even if Ben Simmons isn’t involved: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL pic.twitter.com/djrViY7Vvj – 12:05 PM
#NBA column: The #Sixers should try to add one of these playmakers at the Feb. 10 trade deadline even if Ben Simmons isn’t involved: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL pic.twitter.com/djrViY7Vvj – 12:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Even if the #Sixers don’t trade Ben Simmons at the deadline, they should add a playmaker to bolster the bench: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL #76ers pic.twitter.com/15wSUe2cG9 – 6:45 AM
#NBA column: Even if the #Sixers don’t trade Ben Simmons at the deadline, they should add a playmaker to bolster the bench: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL #76ers pic.twitter.com/15wSUe2cG9 – 6:45 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
TNT analyst Charles Barkley feels bad for Joel Embiid; says 76ers must play or trade Ben Simmons to become ‘true contenders’ for first NBA championship since 1983
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:16 AM
TNT analyst Charles Barkley feels bad for Joel Embiid; says 76ers must play or trade Ben Simmons to become ‘true contenders’ for first NBA championship since 1983
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:16 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Shaquille O’Neal calls out ‘crybaby’ Ben Simmons amid holdout from 76ers: ‘I don’t respect him’
cbssports.com/nba/news/shaqu… – 1:28 AM
Shaquille O’Neal calls out ‘crybaby’ Ben Simmons amid holdout from 76ers: ‘I don’t respect him’
cbssports.com/nba/news/shaqu… – 1:28 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With a chance the #Sixers will trade Ben Simmons by Feb. 10, here are the #Sixers’ all-time best deadline deals, including the blockbuster 2001 swap with the #Hawks for Dikembe Mutombo (for subscribers): https://t.co/UR2PDRKtwz #76ers pic.twitter.com/txB6VzN2vn – 12:45 AM
#NBA column: With a chance the #Sixers will trade Ben Simmons by Feb. 10, here are the #Sixers’ all-time best deadline deals, including the blockbuster 2001 swap with the #Hawks for Dikembe Mutombo (for subscribers): https://t.co/UR2PDRKtwz #76ers pic.twitter.com/txB6VzN2vn – 12:45 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers need to add a playmaker at Feb. 10 trade deadline even if Ben Simmons isn’t traded: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL pic.twitter.com/fCABQQI80i – 11:55 PM
Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers need to add a playmaker at Feb. 10 trade deadline even if Ben Simmons isn’t traded: https://t.co/uSLKL9GgaL pic.twitter.com/fCABQQI80i – 11:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: A layer on the Sixers looming decision on Ben Simmons: Joel Embiid is having the kind of season that shouldn’t go to waste si.com/nba/2022/01/28… – 11:50 PM
Column: A layer on the Sixers looming decision on Ben Simmons: Joel Embiid is having the kind of season that shouldn’t go to waste si.com/nba/2022/01/28… – 11:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The All-Star votes from players also shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
Ben Simmons received 2 votes. John Wall received 1.
They have played 0 minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/uVGItdTT0i – 10:06 PM
The All-Star votes from players also shouldn’t be taken too seriously.
Ben Simmons received 2 votes. John Wall received 1.
They have played 0 minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/uVGItdTT0i – 10:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Even if the #Sixers don’t trade Ben Simmons at the deadline, here are some guards they could target: https://t.co/gBzqMeKTnc #76ers pic.twitter.com/LYTRpQQg4N – 9:49 PM
#NBA column: Even if the #Sixers don’t trade Ben Simmons at the deadline, here are some guards they could target: https://t.co/gBzqMeKTnc #76ers pic.twitter.com/LYTRpQQg4N – 9:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ben Simmons got two votes from players to be an All-Star starter. So did Grayson Allen. – 8:18 PM
Ben Simmons got two votes from players to be an All-Star starter. So did Grayson Allen. – 8:18 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“I would go to Daryl Morey and say ‘pick 4 on my team, and you can have them.'”
@Sean Cunningham joined us to talk about the deadline and he gave his thoughts on Ben Simmons.
🔊: https://t.co/CX5rAuHIeh
📺: https://t.co/y4dk9oextS pic.twitter.com/mm5P1afmJ3 – 4:18 PM
“I would go to Daryl Morey and say ‘pick 4 on my team, and you can have them.'”
@Sean Cunningham joined us to talk about the deadline and he gave his thoughts on Ben Simmons.
🔊: https://t.co/CX5rAuHIeh
📺: https://t.co/y4dk9oextS pic.twitter.com/mm5P1afmJ3 – 4:18 PM
More on this storyline
Longtime Trail Blazers executive Joe Cronin was elevated to the interim general manager role after Neil Olshey’s firing in early December. With Lillard’s future still uncertain, he needs to upgrade this roster to calm those waters. Sources say Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are the types of talents that would achieve that goal, but it remains to be seen if Cronin can pull something like that off. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022
League sources remain adamant to MassLive that the Celtics are not considering deals involving Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum at the trade deadline. The team is also committed to starting center Robert Williams, who inked a four-year extension with the franchise last offseason, per sources. -via Booth Newspapers / January 18, 2022
Main Rumors, Daryl Morey, Trade, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards