Timberwolves vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 28, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 66, Phoenix Suns 74 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Short-handed Wolves down 8 at halftime in Phoenix
Of note: KAT, Naz, Nowell and Ant all picked up 3 first half fouls, and KAT also has a tech – 10:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 74, MIN 66
Booker: 20 Pts, 7-14 FG
Paul: 15 Pts, 9 Ast, 4 Reb
Bridges: 14 Pts, 4-5 FG
Edwards: 16 Pts, 5-11 FG – 10:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pretty good half of basketball from both sides. Impressive from Minnesota after playing the Warriors last night. Suns already have 4 players in double figures and are up 8. Timberwolves’ Nowell, Edwards, Towns and Reid all have 3 fouls. – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Towns foul, tech.
Paul misses tech FT though.
Makes both FTs from the foul.
#Suns up 74-66 at halftime. – 10:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
My Minnesota girlfriend, who knows nothing about basketball, about Karl-Anthony Towns: “That’s our best player?”
Me: “For now, yeah.”
Her: “Awww…sad!” – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker for 3, puts #Suns up 3, but on that drive and kick by Bridges, he could easily try to finish that the rim.
2:57 left in half. – 10:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That last Devin Booker shot was a real-life “HE’S ON FIRE” type of bucket – 10:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’ll be very OK with Taurean Prince being on the Wolves past the trade deadline – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tie game at 53-53, until Booker pullup jumper. Has 16. #Suns up two. – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Wainright and Biyombo – 9:54 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wow what a pass from Taurean Prince. I didn’t know he had that in his bag. – 9:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Most games with 3+ steals by a rookie in Pelicans history:
Chris Paul – 28
Anthony Davis – 10
Herb Jones – 10 – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I know Chris Paul is shooting 33.1% from 3, which is below is his career average of 37%, but dude, can’t leave the guy that open.
#Suns up 10 as Paul has five. 9:41 left in 1st half. – 9:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Ish hustle 🏃♂️
Landry feed ➡️🏀
Bismack finish 😤
What a play. pic.twitter.com/y8PMklEZ3G – 9:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 40-32.
Edwards and Towns lead the way for Minnesota with 8 points apiece.
Vanderbilt grabbed a game-high 4 rebounds in the quarter, the 15th time this season with 4+ rebounds in the first quarter. – 9:41 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Utah Jazz just committed their 13th turnover and the Grizzlies now have 16PTS off of their turnovers.
(Jazz average 13 turnovers per game this season and there is 5 min left in the 3rd qtr) – 9:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley both out, Chris Finch is rotating Jaylen Nowell, Anthony Edwards and Jordan McLaughlin at point tonight.
Nowell — first 4.5 minutes of the 1st
Ant — next 2.5 minutes
McLaughlin — final 5 minutes – 9:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves trail the Suns 40-32 after one. Booker with 14 and Bridges with 11. Phoenix with just one turnover against a defense that needs them to thrive. – 9:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 40, MIN 32
Booker: 14 Pts, 5-11 FG
Bridges: 11 Pts, 3-3 FG
Biyombo: 7 Pts, 3 Reb
Edwards: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG – 9:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Not sure how that Beasley basket was allowed.
He got up off one knee and scored and didn’t appear to dribble the ball.
#Suns up seven. – 9:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate has scored or set up nine of the Rockets’ 11 points to start the second half, cutting the lead to eight. He also has four fouls. With Porter out, Rockets need the ball in his hands. – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 32-25 as Booker and Bridges each have 11 on 7-of-11 shooting.
Phoenix 64.7% FG (3-of-5 from 3). T-Wolves are 11th in defensive rating, but Suns are having their way on the offensive end.
Could easily hit 40 by the end of the 1st quarter. – 9:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A lil behind the back to the jam.
@Chris Paul ➡️ @Bismack Biyombo pic.twitter.com/SWLAiTrRkP – 9:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 letting ’em fly early from downtown pic.twitter.com/uQgyTjAG1h – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul no-look passes in transition >>>
Really fun pace to this one early – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker in transition. Has nine.
Timeout T-Wolves.
#Suns up 25-18 with 5:48 left in 1st quarter. Have seven fast-break points already.
Paul with five assists. – 9:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are up to 9 fastbreak points in the first 6 minutes of the game. Second straight game where they’ve emphasized getting on out and running to start the night. – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges 11 of the team’s 21 on 3-of-3 shooting (1-of-1 from 3).
#Suns up 23-18 – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges with 9. Booker with 5.
#Suns up 15-10 as Biyombo has their other point. – 9:17 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
This Suns/Timberwolves jersey combo is the worst I’ve seen in a very long time. pic.twitter.com/LSmjJ6tnqj – 9:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal with tonight’s first bucket of the evening. pic.twitter.com/1diJbjX2cx – 9:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
perfect way to begin your first NBA start. pic.twitter.com/wp3mruveLH – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vanderbilt on Booker. Keep close eye on this. #Suns #Timberwolves tied at 7-7 – 9:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaylen Nowell picks up 2 quick fouls in 1:31 to start here. – 9:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
McDaniels on CP3
Vanderbilt on Booker
I heavily doubt the Suns are ever going to face that much size and length on those two guys the rest of the season. – 9:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
FIRST CAREER START FOR @Jaylen Nowell pic.twitter.com/LhcwznPnKo – 9:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves guarding Chris Paul and Devin Booker with the 6’10 Jaden McDaniels and 6’9 Jarred Vanderbilt. – 9:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
McDaniels starts on Chris Paul. Last time these two squared off Finch mentioned Paul told him re: McDaniels “Who is that? He can really guard.” – 9:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
never a dull moment around Ant 😂 pic.twitter.com/f7exVthMcf – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
C.J. McCollum down after a Jae’Sean Tate drive. McCollum called for the foul but officials checking video. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns nine deep for 2nd straight game.
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Bench: Elfrid Payton, Landry Shamet, Jalen Smith, Ish Wainright.
Won at Utah with nine guys Wednesday night.
Timberwolves on 2nd of back-to-back. Lost at Golden State. – 8:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Back to Back jacks by White…Bulls 27-18..4 min left 1st. Vooch 8pts 3 assists. – 8:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards by position this season (per CTG)…
PG (132 minutes): -23.2
SG (996 minutes): +3.6
SF (351 minutes): +18.5
It’ll be interesting to see how much Finch goes to Ant at point tonight with DLo and Pat Bev both out. – 8:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics get outscored 10-0 in last 2:20 of 2Q, trail #Hawks 62-47 at half. They worked to cut the deficit to 5 before just losing all control in final 2 min. – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell is getting his first start of his career tonight (in place of the injured D’Angelo Russell).
Nowell’s numbers since Christmas…
Minutes: 21.5
Points: 12.5 (20.9 per 36 mins)
Rebounds: 3.3 (5.6 per 36)
Assists: 3.3 (5.5 per 36)
3P%: 32.1%
2P%: 60.9%
TS%: 58.9% – 8:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Starters vs Wolves
▪️ @Chris Paul
▪️ @Devin Booker
▪️ @Mikal Bridges
▪️ Cam Johnson
▪️ @Bismack Biyombo – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell are AVAILABLE.
D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion) and Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain) are OUT vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/kNEG6slfY1 – 8:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Suns
Booker under 29.5 pts
– He’s averaging 25 (no Pat Bev isn’t worth 5)
Biyombo under 22.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Think foul trouble is likely
Ant over 31.5 pts + rebs + asts
– Usage will be high
Bridges over 1.5 blks + steals
– Wolves don’t have PGs – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with the 6-4 Jae’Sean Tate on seven-footer Jusuf Nurkic. Looks like the plan is to have Wood double him in the post. – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder getting up shots pregame with wrap on left wrist. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YiTnQSahNI – 8:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder getting shots up in his normal spot. Has the wrist taped and wrapped up. pic.twitter.com/GUsgvr88jY – 8:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 52 points in the Warriors’ win over the Timberwolves, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards: “I do believe the shooting improvement is real.”
Edwards over his last 12 games…
3P%: 40.9%
2P%: 57.3%
TS%: 63.0%
USG%: 26.1%
Points: 24.4
Rebounds: 3.9
Assists: 3.6 – 7:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Next up: Suns basketball.
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/3b0XHkrQHR – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said when he came into league that Chris Paul was the hardest player to guard in the last 5-6 minutes of the game.
Years later, nothing has changed. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wwg4ZyQUpb – 7:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says D’Angelo Russell is “day to day” with his shin contusion. Finch said, “hopefully he’s ready to go” for Sunday’s game against Utah. – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
D’Angelo Russell (shin) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) both out tonight. #Suns #Timberwolves out. pic.twitter.com/5h5mxcVvSN – 7:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said D’Angelo Russell is out tonight, Patrick Beverley is out and it appears Jarred Vanderbilt is a game-time decision. Injuries piling up a bit for the Wolves. Finch said it appears Russell’s injury is more day to day, shouldn’t cost much time. – 7:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says D’Angelo Russell is OUT tonight
Chris Finch says Jarred Vanderbilt is a game-time decision
Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley is OUT tonight – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams had no update on Deandre Ayton.
Hasn’t done any on-court work.
As for Jae Crowder (wrist) and JaVale McGee (sore knee), they have “taken some steps.”
Williams said Crowder had “decent” workout yesterday, but added they’re being cautious with him and McGee. #Suns pic.twitter.com/f9DFYSrNUr – 7:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said it’s “good to see that progress is being made,” but didn’t have a concrete update on Deandre Ayton. Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee had good workouts, but Monty had conversations with both about being aware of the big picture given this stage of their careers – 7:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton still has not done any court work yet. – 7:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Karl-Anthony Towns on returning this season after having COVID-19 for a second time: “The first time I got it in January, I lost 50 pounds. That was not very fun. This time, I only lost 18-20. It was easier to get back into the rhythm.” on.nba.com/3G8ztsf – 7:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💭 Unnecessary player awards
💭 The state of the Timberwolves
💭 Flowers for the Cavs and their exuberant roster
#TheAnswer with @ChrisRyan77 and @Seerat Sohi: open.spotify.com/episode/7dyFI4… – 6:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams closer to securing #NBAAllStar head coach nod as #Suns two wins away from having best record in West at Feb. 6 cutoff date.
Phoenix (38-9) has three-game lead on Golden State (36-13) with five left. #Warriors have four left. https://t.co/mf3plr6xac via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/rzqCwkLrZY – 6:34 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 50 – Useful or Useless stat: Devin Booker is shooting 62.5% in the clutch, 45.5% from three and the @Phoenix Suns are 15-3 in clutch games.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues
#NBA #Booker #Suns pic.twitter.com/VZ2jQw7hSG – 5:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Suns will host a Black History Monty mural unveiling and dedication at the Footprint Center. It will be one of 28 murals around the Valley “honoring the past, present and future of Black history.” – 5:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Damion Lee on Draymond’s TNT deal: “I just hope he doesn’t get hit with any tampering fines like he did a few years ago with the whole D-Book situation.” – 4:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Q&A: Karl-Anthony Towns talks about how his season, how it measures up against other bigs and overcoming COVID-19 for the second time https://t.co/8XKgsoGBTs pic.twitter.com/u6gPd1wTv6 – 4:42 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
WNBA News: Free agent star Angel McCoughtry has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Lynx, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 4:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell (shin contusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (midfoot sprain) and Patrick Beverley (ankle sprain) are all listed as questionable for Friday’s game in Phoenix. – 4:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Timberwolves still have the incentive, fit, desire and relationship to go all in for Ben Simmons.
Sky is the limit for an Ant, KAT, D-Lo, Simmons quartet. – 3:55 PM
The Timberwolves still have the incentive, fit, desire and relationship to go all in for Ben Simmons.
Sky is the limit for an Ant, KAT, D-Lo, Simmons quartet. – 3:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves list D’Angelo Russell as questionable for tonight’s game in Phoenix after suffering a left shin contusion during Thursday’s loss in Golden State – 3:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
I remember Chris talking about writing this book when I was his student in 2018…
Today I get to start reading it. 🤓
So excited for this and you, @Chris Herring! One of the all-time good humans in this business. pic.twitter.com/h07DAK2ztW – 3:50 PM
I remember Chris talking about writing this book when I was his student in 2018…
Today I get to start reading it. 🤓
So excited for this and you, @Chris Herring! One of the all-time good humans in this business. pic.twitter.com/h07DAK2ztW – 3:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/qZgIKUWgcU – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Once considered risky NBA lottery pick, #Suns‘ shooting star Cam Johnson channeling his inner Klay Thompson usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday – 3:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
HE’S ON FIRE! 🔥
Get the Book & CP3 NBA Jam shirt as tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/o8rrrC0ynf – 3:09 PM
