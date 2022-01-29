Cole Anthony to participate in Slam Dunk contest

Shams Charania: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is committing to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. At 6-foot-3, Anthony has had some explosive dunks and is having a breakout sophomore season (18 PPG, 6 RPG, 6 APG).
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Cole Anthony commits to All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk contest orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:13 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Cole Anthony is committing to participate in this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/JLatyhDlod – 10:53 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is committing to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. At 6-foot-3, Anthony has had some explosive dunks and is having a breakout sophomore season (18 PPG, 6 RPG, 6 APG). – 10:34 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 119, Pistons 103
Franz Wagner – 24 pts
Terrence Ross – 21 pts
Mo Bamba – 18 pts, 10 rebs
Chuma Okeke – 17 pts, 6 rebs
Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 6 rebs, 8 asts
Magic shoot 50% FG | 48% 3PT – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cole Anthony’s “give a shit” factor so much. He wants to beat you and want you to know about it. And, for the most part, it comes within the team game. He’s not just about getting his.
It’s going to be fun to watch how the Magic guard situation shakes out. Lots of talent. – 7:29 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Cole Anthony uses the hesitation dribble, gets to the basket, absorbs contact, and finishes. Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/m5FlW6BS7z – 7:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This has been Detroit’s worst first quarter in a minute. Magic are up 26-14, and Cole Anthony will shoot a free throw after the break – 7:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba will start tonight vs. the Pistons. – 5:21 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 2:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced. – 2:05 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Magic guard Cole Anthony fined $25,000 for directing profane language and derogatory remarks at a referee, per NBA. pic.twitter.com/U0Vk7Tmkc2 – 2:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the league announced.
The incident happened in Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. – 2:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25K for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/oeQd26yJQy – 2:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official, league says. – 2:01 PM
