Daily statistical milestones: Hassan Whiteside moves past Andrew Bogut and more

January 29, 2022
January 29, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Chris Paul No. 37 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 1,532 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Tim Hardaway
CJ McCollum No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving with 1,288 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Terry Porter
Terrence Ross No. 79 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dennis Scott with 1,215 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Marco Belinelli
Hassan Whiteside No. 82 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andrew Bogut with 1,092 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Al Jefferson
Evan Fournier No. 82 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,181 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Wayne Ellington
Al Horford No. 84 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Ervin Johnson with 1,089 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andrew Bogut
Carmelo Anthony No. 89 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki with 1,211 steals. He’s now tied with Mitch Richmond
Russell Westbrook No. 94 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 7,354 rebounds. He’s now 25 away from Gus Johnson
Rudy Gay No. 96 in points now
Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 17,190 points. He’s now 41 away from Jeff Malone
Jrue Holiday No. 100 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Russell Westbrook
Joe Ingles No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jeff Green
Kemba Walker No. 128 in assists now
Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 3,889 assists. He’s now 10 away from Micheal Ray Richardson
Jimmy Butler No. 131 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Darrell Walker and Moses Malone with 1,092 steals. He’s now tied with Larry Hughes
Zach LaVine No. 146 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tim Thomas with 964 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Vladimir Radmanovic
DeMar DeRozan No. 157 in assists now
Moved ahead of Pete Maravich with 3,570 assists. He’s now 21 away from Paul Westphal
Justin Holiday No. 161 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 917 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud
Eric Bledsoe No. 162 in steals now
Moved ahead of Corey Brewer, Stephon Marbury and Paul Westphal with 1,025 steals. He’s now tied with Tim Duncan and Mickey Johnson
Eric Bledsoe No. 163 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jalen Rose with 3,533 assists. He’s now 8 away from Vlade Divac
Devin Booker No. 164 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 903 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Rasual Butler
DeMarcus Cousins No. 168 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Ron Harper with 730 blocks. He’s now 9 away from David Greenwood
Carmelo Anthony No. 174 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 3,403 assists. He’s now 33 away from Eddie Johnson
Terry Rozier No. 180 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 851 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Eric Bledsoe and Arron Afflalo
Nerlens Noel No. 187 in blocks now
Moved ahead of George Gervin with 671 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Dennis Johnson and Christian Laettner
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 194 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Nenê with 5,833 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Neil Johnston
Ben McLemore No. 197 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Shawn Marion with 795 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Robert Horry
PJ Tucker No. 199 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Martell Webster with 791 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shawn Marion
Louis Williams No. 204 in steals now
Moved ahead of George Gervin and Draymond Green with 942 steals. He’s now 2 away from Adrian Dantley
Carmelo Anthony No. 204 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 630 blocks. He’s now tied with DeSagana Diop
Marcus Smart No. 215 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 736 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Monta Ellis
Nikola Jokic No. 215 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 3,026 assists. He’s now tied with Shaquille O’Neal
Kemba Walker No. 219 in steals now
Moved ahead of Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris with 918 steals. He’s now 4 away from Spud Webb
Jayson Tatum No. 223 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Davis Bertans with 724 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from John Salmons and Steve Kerr
Hassan Whiteside No. 234 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Larry Johnson and Swen Nater with 5,303 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Xavier McDaniel
Doug McDermott No. 238 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mike James and Chandler Parsons with 689 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bobby Jackson
Kent Bazemore No. 240 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mike James, Chandler Parsons, Byron Russell and Garrett Temple with 688 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bobby Jackson and Doug McDermott
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 241 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mark Aguirre with 2,875 assists. He’s now 17 away from Brent Barry and Carl Braun
Duncan Robinson No. 248 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Danny Ferry
Reggie Jackson No. 248 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 2,849 assists. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“I get it. Nobody ever wants to be embarrassed. I wasn’t trying to embarrass him. I’m trying to get by him.”
Chris Paul on Taurean Prince pushing him in the back late in Friday’s win after he dribbled the ball between Prince’s legs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9z5wbYVT20
– 1:07 AM
Justin Garcia
@tmjgarcia
The Bucks are 3-0 this season when Giannis, Khris and Jrue each score 20+
They’re 11-5 all-time including 3-0 in the playoffs last year – 12:50 AM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Final: Bucks 123, Knicks 108.
Knicks fall to 23-27 on the season, now 12th in the Eastern Conference.
• Fournier 25-7-3
• Barrett 23-4-3
• Randle 9-11-3
• Antetokounmpo 38-13-5
• Holiday 24-5-10 – 12:44 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Nine days ago, Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook in crunch time. On Friday, he said he trusted Westbrook on a potential game-winner.
It was signs like that which made the Lakers feel that their loss to Charlotte actually saw them build: ocregister.com/2022/01/28/lak…
– 12:33 AM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Bucks lead the Knicks 93-88.
• Barrett 18-4-3, 5-18 FGs
• Fournier 17 & 4
• Grimes 11 pts
• Antetokounmpo 26-8-4
• Holiday 22 pts, 8 asts – 12:05 AM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
After three quarters, the Bucks lead, 93-88.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 26/8/4, plus 3 blocks.
Jrue Holiday up to 22/2/8.
The Bucks’ defense will have to get enough stops to close this one out. The offense is fine. – 12:04 AM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Chris Paul and Devin Booker jokingly acted like they did not know that they are now one win away from clinching a spot in the All-Star Game for the coaching staff when they are in fact very much aware of it. – 12:04 AM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday just hit one of the more preposterous jumpers I’ve ever seen.
Stepped back to the baseline against Mitchell Robinson and put it 15 feet in the air over the top of the backboard. – 11:45 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7-for-9 and has 21 points. Jrue Holiday is 6-for-10 and has 18 points. Khris Middleton is 6-for-12 or 14 points. #Bucks
lead 77-72. – 11:40 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Chris Paul essentially said, the hell with this, let me get this steal, hold the ball and wait to get fouled.
Splits FTs. #Suns
up 129-122 with 48.7 seconds left. Timeout T-Wolves – 11:23 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Halftime. Bucks lead the Knicks 67-63.
• Barrett 13-3-2
• Fournier 10 pts
• Grimes 11 pts
• Walker 6-3-4
• Antetokounmpo 17-4-3
• Holiday 14 pts, 5 asts
Bucks shooting 57-45-80. Knicks shooting 54-47-89. – 11:18 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Russell Westbrook on the tech issued to Miles Bridges: I think he was trying to say I was too small or something. And he and I know that ain’t the case. – 11:07 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Every 3 Jrue Holiday has hit tonight has been absolutely filthy. Just hit a hesi stepback in transition and he’s up 14 points on the night (4-4 from 3).
Bucks up, 50-36, with 8:53 left in the first half. As a team, Milwaukee is shooting 70.4 percent from the field. – 10:55 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
With his third 3-pointer, #Bucks
point guard Jrue Holiday passes Milwaukee basketball legend and former #Knicks
all-star Latrell Sprewell (and Randy Foye) for 100th on the all-time made threes list. – 10:51 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Bucks lead the Knicks 39-30.
• Fournier 8 pts
• Walker 6 pts
• Randle 0-4-2
• Antetokounmpo 13-3-2
• Holiday 8 pts, 4 asts – 10:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
Frank Vogel made a point of praising Westbrook’s leadership in the first half when the game looked out of hand, talking a lot during huddles about coverages, schemes, where to screen, etc. Described him as “very determined tonight.” AK – 10:40 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he “really wants to credit” Russell Westbrook for his leadership tonight. “He was very determined tonight.” – 10:39 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Per Lakers PR: Russell Westbrook tonight became the first Laker with 30 points in a half since Kobe Bryant had 38 in the second half of his final game – 10:35 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Lakers lose 117-114 in Charlotte after Russell Westbrook’s potential game-winning 3 misses. Westbrook, playing his first game as a Laker with neither LeBron or AD in the lineup, scored a season-high 35p on 12-of-23 shooting with 5a – 10:27 PM
Allen Sliwa
@AllenSliwa
Appreciate the fight from this Lakers team tonight, but it wasn’t enough…Hornets over the Lakers 117-114…Russ 35pts (30 in the 2nd half), Melo 19pts 5rebs 5ast, Reaves 16pts 8rebs…
Next game for the LakeShow, in Atlanta on Sunday…
@ESPNLosAngeles
– 10:24 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Final: Hornets 117, Lakers 114.
LAL battled back from 20 down in the 3rd Q to have a chance to tie or win the game in the final seconds, but Westbrook missed a 3 with 0.7 seconds left.
He’d scored 16 of his 35 points in the 4th Q before that miss, and finished 3 of 7 from 3. – 10:24 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Final: Hornets 117, Lakes 114
Russell Westbrook’s game-winning 3-point attempt misses. The Lakers fall to 24-26 at the 50-game mark. They’re 2-3 on their six-game road trip. Westbrook had a season-high 35 points — including 30 in the second half.
Up next: at Atlanta on Sunday. – 10:23 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
And of course Westbrook refuses to drive with the Lakers down 2 in that spot. Yes, he made a couple of 3s late, but he can’t settle for that shot. – 10:21 PM
Adam Spolane
@AdamSpolane
Whenever the Blazers need a bucket they just give the ball to McCollum or Simons and it works out. Both have been terrific tonight – 10:17 PM
Bobby Marks
@BobbyMarks42
The 2nd half right now is the 2016-17 version of Russell Westbrook.
But here’s the issue
Russ + role players = ⭐️
Russ + All-Stars = 😡 – 10:16 PM
J. Michael Falgoust
@ThisIsJMichael
National announcers gotta stop avoid criticizing Westbrook by saying, “He plays hard. He earns his money.” It’s not about that. It’s about playing smart. He’s feeling it tonight, but no one, not even his most fierce detractor, believes he doesn’t play hard. C’mon – 10:16 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Westbrook has 10 straight points (35 total) here to keep LAL alive, but Ish Smith’s 9th and 10th FG’s in 12 attempts have Charlotte still up 3 with 52.8 seconds to play.
Russ has 16 points in the 4th Q. – 10:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
Melo actually pointed Stanley Johnson to the middle spot to screen for Russ, who noticed, and was patient. Nice bit of team-wide communication to help get Russ to the line. AK – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Just brought to my attention by a follower: Carmelo Anthony scored his 28,000th point on that technical free throw. – 10:05 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Miles was just whistled for a technical foul for arguing a foul call. #Hornets
clinging to a 105-101 lead after Carmelo Anthony makes the free throw. – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Miles Bridges hit with a tech. That’s a tough one, as Melo sinks it and makes it a 4-point game with 4:22 left. – 10:01 PM
Spencer Percy
@QCHspencer
Charlotte finally loads up defensively v. Westbrook and makes him see multiple bodies on the drive, following the explosive 3Q from Russ. Small-ball unit w/ PJW at 5 should be a good fix on both ends to get #Hornets
to the finish line. – 9:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Blazers 91, Rockets 85 after 3. Rockets trailed by as much as 18. Got a jolt from Martin, Christopher. Rotation change with Augustin in rather than Brooks. Mathews with 19, Wood with 14p, 15r. McCollum with 19. – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
I know Chris Paul is shooting 33.1% from 3, which is below is his career average of 37%, but dude, can’t leave the guy that open.
#Suns
up 10 as Paul has five. 9:41 left in 1st half. – 9:46 PM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Just 16 minutes so far for Al Horford. If he doesn’t get back in, will be the least he’s played in any game this season. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL entered the 3rd Q trailing by 16, then 20 … before a big run over the final 9 minutes.
Charlotte’s intensity waned, and LAL took advantage. The deficit is just 2, at 87-85.
Westbrook’s up to 19 points, with subs ‘Melo going for 18, Reaves 10 and Bazemore 13. – 9:39 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Third quarter: Hornets 87, Lakers 85
After trailing by 16 points at halftime, the Lakers rallied to make this a game in the fourth. Russell Westbrook has 19 points and 5 assists. Carmelo Anthony has 18 points. The Lakers are +12 without a traditional center on the floor. – 9:38 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
That was such a long stretch of minutes for Melo to start the half. Wonder how the team holds up with Ariza swapping in. He had some OK stretches in the first half. – 9:35 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
Awww mane Ref you gargbage for calling that
Ja Morant caught a body & Adams gets called for a foul that Hassan Whiteside actually commuted🥴 – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
With Grayson Allen eligible, the #Bucks
have a “normal” starting lineup tonight – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Allen. – 9:34 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Westbrook and ‘Melo have led a comeback that has LAL, suddenly, within 1 point with 2:11 left in the 3rd Q after an and-1 from Russ.
They trailed 73-53 early in the 3rd Q, and it’s now 82-21. – 9:32 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Some fan sitting next to Da Baby is getting the Lakers riled up. Feels like a purple shirt guy moment. Carmelo Anthony said something to him after he drained a a 3-pointer to cut the #Hornets
lead to 82-78. DeAndre Jordan was barking at him during a timeout. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony’s 3 cuts the Lakers’ deficit to four points, 82-78, with 2:37 left in the third quarter. The Lakers have outscored the Hornets 26-17 in the frame. – 9:29 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Four point game after a great swing of ball movement for a Melo three. He has 18 points. The Lakers have been making a move with Stanley Johnson and Melo as the bigs, allowing Russ to play in some space. – 9:29 PM
Dan Savage
@Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 119, Pistons 103
Franz Wagner – 24 pts
Terrence Ross – 21 pts
Mo Bamba – 18 pts, 10 rebs
Chuma Okeke – 17 pts, 6 rebs
Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 6 rebs, 8 asts
Magic shoot 50% FG | 48% 3PT – 9:28 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Some better energy from LAL in the last few minutes allowed them to trim a 20-point deficit in half, at 79-69 into a time out. Ellington has 3 triples after hitting a pair in the 3rd, and ‘Melo 13 points off the bench. – 9:20 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
McDaniels on CP3
Vanderbilt on Booker
I heavily doubt the Suns are ever going to face that much size and length on those two guys the rest of the season. – 9:12 PM
Spencer Percy
@QCHspencer
Honestly, I feel bad for Russell Westbrook. Dude won the MVP. I’ve never been a very big Russ guy, but tough to see players of his ilk come to this point of their career. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Terrence Ross reminding teams what he could bring as a trade deadline acquisition. Magic will happily watch him play like this for another week or so. – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Tonight is on national 📺, which may help Jrue Holiday’s all-star case:
“Now he’s on a team…where they’ve won. They’re on TV most of the time so we all get to see him more and his resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
– 9:02 PM
Cody Taylor
@CodyTaylorNBA
The Human Torch is lit! Terrence Ross has three 3s in the 4th quarter to extend the Magic lead to a game-high 24 points. Ross is up to 18. – 9:01 PM
Chris Haynes
@ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers spokesperson confirmed to @YahooSports
that following investigation, fan who made disparaging remarks toward Carmelo Anthony is banned indefinitely from all future Sixers games and events at Wells Fargo Center. Second fan suspended for remainder of season. – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin #Suns
nine deep for 2nd straight game.
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Bench: Elfrid Payton, Landry Shamet, Jalen Smith, Ish Wainright.
Won at Utah with nine guys Wednesday night.
Timberwolves on 2nd of back-to-back. Lost at Golden State. – 8:56 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Halftime: Hornets 65, Lakers 49
Kent Bazemore leads LA with 13 points. The starting lineup has struggled mightily. Each starter has a double-digit negative plus-minus, led by Russell Westbrook’s team-worst -27 mark. LA is shooting just 38.6%. Dwight Howard is a DNP-CD so far. – 8:48 PM
Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers #Sixers
fan Mike Murphy has been banned indefinitely from all future 76ers’ games as well as future events at the Wells Fargo Center, according to a team source. The source confirmed an investigation over Murphy’s incident Thursday with Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony. – 8:38 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
A 76ers spokesperson told ESPN that an investigation conducted in the last 24 hours since the Sixers-Lakers game resulted in the fan who targeted Carmelo Anthony being banned indefinitely from all future 76ers games, as well as all future events at Wells Fargo Center. – 8:37 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau says he’s rolling with the same starting lineup today against the Bucks:
Kemba Walker
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Lots of applause for Rudy Gay, who spoke at shootaround about his love for Memphis, and how it will always mean so much to him as his first NBA stop. – 8:28 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
During that FT break, Rudy Gay came off the bench to come over and talk to Trent, point something out to him – 8:25 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Bench is powering the team to come back in this second quarter: It’s 33-28 Hornets, and Melo, Reaves, Ariza and Bazemore(!!) have combined for 22 of the Lakers’ points. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
A 7-2 run from the Lakers has cut their deficit to just five, 33-28, with 10:39 left in the second quarter. Some spirited play from the second-unit group of Melo, Ariza, Bazemore, Reaves and THT. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL’s bench has been better than the makeshift starters tonight, with ‘Melo hitting 2 FG’s plus 2 FT’s, and Reaves and Bazemore each converting a FG, as LAL trails 26-17. – 8:11 PM
James Plowright
@British_Buzz
First possession of Ball on Westbrook and he commits a foul with Russ shooting a midrange J, been mostly hidden on Ellington so far. – 7:59 PM
Abby Chin
@tvabby
Al Horford’s defense on Trae Young just now was a thing of beauty. Wow! How many big men in the league can do that?!? – 7:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
Not sure I’d count on them to win me an NBA basketball game, but I would absolutely trust the firm of Westbrook, Ellington, Bradley, Johnson and Jordan with all of my legal needs. BK – 7:42 PM
Adam Wexler
@AdamJWexler #Rockets
starters vs Blazers: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Green (KPJ in health & safety protocols)
Blazers starters: Covington, Powell, Nurkic, Simons, McCollum – 7:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard
@KLChouinard
Starters:
Kevin Huerter
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Trae Young
Robert Wiliams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hawks – State Farm Arena – January 28, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/UGqrkpVX8t
– 7:07 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Wiliams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:05 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Lakers starters vs. Charlotte:
DeAndre Jordan
Stanley Johnson
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:01 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are out. Davis is dealing with soreness in his wrist; James still has soreness in his knee.
Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley are in tonight in Charlotte. – 6:03 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Status updates for tonight’s Lakers game at Charlotte…
LeBron James: out
Anthony Davis: out
Russell Westbrook: in
Avery Bradley: in – 6:02 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
JaVale McGee and Ish Wainright both agreed with Chris Paul’s sentiment after Wednesday’s win that it doesn’t at all feel like the Suns only have 9 guys active because of how involved in the game the guys on the bench are.
McGee: “Everyone is locked in, 1-15.” – 2:33 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.” – 1:45 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL’s injury report for Charlotte on Friday night includes several updates from last game:
OUT
– Monk (left groin soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
– LeBron (left knee soreness)
– AD (right wrist soreness)
– Westbrook (right knee soreness)
– Bradley (stomach illness) – 1:43 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Joe Ingles was rocking some crocs post-shootaround today, augmented by some design additions from his kids, and a coffee cup sticker sent to him by a friend. He readily acknowledged they aren’t cool, but claims they are the comfiest footwear ever. pic.twitter.com/3JoGMB5zrP
– 1:40 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Rudy Gay didn’t initially remember his late-game exchange with Quin Snyder against Phoenix, then said it was a big nothing: “Me? Did I? Ohhhhhh … It happens. It happens. It’s basketball. He’s still my coach. I still play here. We talk. Things happen during a game. It’s cool.” – 1:33 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“Rudy Gay finally realized that. He tried to stop in the middle of the paint on a fast break. I ran full speed into him. I’ve been watching him play. He’s a big guy, but I ran full speed into him. He said, ‘Damn bro.'”
Ish Wainright on guys realizing how big, strong he is. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jWQwN7Z0hz
– 1:32 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Ish Wainright said it’s every game now when an opposing player is impressed by his strength since he’s new in the league. Rudy Gay gave him a “dang bro” after Wainright drove into him at full speed. Eric Paschall tried to post him up (and failed) and told him “bro you are strong” – 1:25 PM