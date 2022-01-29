Daily statistical milestones: Hassan Whiteside moves past Andrew Bogut and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Chris Paul No. 37 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 1,532 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Tim Hardaway

CJ McCollum No. 60 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving with 1,288 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Terry Porter

Terrence Ross No. 79 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dennis Scott with 1,215 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Marco Belinelli

Hassan Whiteside No. 82 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andrew Bogut with 1,092 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Al Jefferson

Evan Fournier No. 82 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,181 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Wayne Ellington

Al Horford No. 84 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Ervin Johnson with 1,089 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andrew Bogut

Carmelo Anthony No. 89 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki with 1,211 steals. He’s now tied with Mitch Richmond

Russell Westbrook No. 94 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Larry Nance with 7,354 rebounds. He’s now 25 away from Gus Johnson

Rudy Gay No. 96 in points now

Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 17,190 points. He’s now 41 away from Jeff Malone

Jrue Holiday No. 100 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Russell Westbrook

Joe Ingles No. 115 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jeff Green

Kemba Walker No. 128 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 3,889 assists. He’s now 10 away from Micheal Ray Richardson

Jimmy Butler No. 131 in steals now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Darrell Walker and Moses Malone with 1,092 steals. He’s now tied with Larry Hughes

Zach LaVine No. 146 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tim Thomas with 964 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Vladimir Radmanovic

DeMar DeRozan No. 157 in assists now

Moved ahead of Pete Maravich with 3,570 assists. He’s now 21 away from Paul Westphal

Justin Holiday No. 161 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 917 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud

Eric Bledsoe No. 162 in steals now

Moved ahead of Corey Brewer, Stephon Marbury and Paul Westphal with 1,025 steals. He’s now tied with Tim Duncan and Mickey Johnson

Eric Bledsoe No. 163 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose with 3,533 assists. He’s now 8 away from Vlade Divac

Devin Booker No. 164 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 903 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Rasual Butler

DeMarcus Cousins No. 168 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Ron Harper with 730 blocks. He’s now 9 away from David Greenwood

Carmelo Anthony No. 174 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 3,403 assists. He’s now 33 away from Eddie Johnson

Terry Rozier No. 180 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins with 851 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Eric Bledsoe and Arron Afflalo

Nerlens Noel No. 187 in blocks now

Moved ahead of George Gervin with 671 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Dennis Johnson and Christian Laettner

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 194 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Nenê with 5,833 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Neil Johnston

Ben McLemore No. 197 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Shawn Marion with 795 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Robert Horry

PJ Tucker No. 199 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Martell Webster with 791 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shawn Marion

Louis Williams No. 204 in steals now

Moved ahead of George Gervin and Draymond Green with 942 steals. He’s now 2 away from Adrian Dantley

Carmelo Anthony No. 204 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 630 blocks. He’s now tied with DeSagana Diop

Marcus Smart No. 215 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 736 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Monta Ellis

Nikola Jokic No. 215 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 3,026 assists. He’s now tied with Shaquille O’Neal

Kemba Walker No. 219 in steals now

Moved ahead of Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris with 918 steals. He’s now 4 away from Spud Webb

Jayson Tatum No. 223 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Davis Bertans with 724 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from John Salmons and Steve Kerr

Hassan Whiteside No. 234 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Larry Johnson and Swen Nater with 5,303 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Xavier McDaniel

Doug McDermott No. 238 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mike James and Chandler Parsons with 689 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bobby Jackson

Kent Bazemore No. 240 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mike James, Chandler Parsons, Byron Russell and Garrett Temple with 688 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bobby Jackson and Doug McDermott

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 241 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mark Aguirre with 2,875 assists. He’s now 17 away from Brent Barry and Carl Braun

Duncan Robinson No. 248 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 676 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Danny Ferry

Reggie Jackson No. 248 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 2,849 assists. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson


Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “I get it. Nobody ever wants to be embarrassed. I wasn’t trying to embarrass him. I’m trying to get by him.”
Chris Paul on Taurean Prince pushing him in the back late in Friday’s win after he dribbled the ball between Prince’s legs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9z5wbYVT201:07 AM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia The Bucks are 3-0 this season when Giannis, Khris and Jrue each score 20+
They’re 11-5 all-time including 3-0 in the playoffs last year – 12:50 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Final: Bucks 123, Knicks 108.
Knicks fall to 23-27 on the season, now 12th in the Eastern Conference.
• Fournier 25-7-3
• Barrett 23-4-3
• Randle 9-11-3
• Antetokounmpo 38-13-5
• Holiday 24-5-10 – 12:44 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Nine days ago, Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook in crunch time. On Friday, he said he trusted Westbrook on a potential game-winner.
It was signs like that which made the Lakers feel that their loss to Charlotte actually saw them build: ocregister.com/2022/01/28/lak…12:33 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin These two.
Chris Paul X Devin Booker = nine straight wins for #Suns pic.twitter.com/zHK8ZtAgBF12:12 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz Through three quarters, the Bucks lead the Knicks 93-88.
• Barrett 18-4-3, 5-18 FGs
• Fournier 17 & 4
• Grimes 11 pts
• Antetokounmpo 26-8-4
• Holiday 22 pts, 8 asts – 12:05 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm After three quarters, the Bucks lead, 93-88.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 26/8/4, plus 3 blocks.
Jrue Holiday up to 22/2/8.
The Bucks’ defense will have to get enough stops to close this one out. The offense is fine. – 12:04 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul and Devin Booker jokingly acted like they did not know that they are now one win away from clinching a spot in the All-Star Game for the coaching staff when they are in fact very much aware of it. – 12:04 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Apparently Holiday and Fournier challenged each other to a trick shot contest – 11:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Jrue Holiday just hit one of the more preposterous jumpers I’ve ever seen.
Stepped back to the baseline against Mitchell Robinson and put it 15 feet in the air over the top of the backboard. – 11:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7-for-9 and has 21 points. Jrue Holiday is 6-for-10 and has 18 points. Khris Middleton is 6-for-12 or 14 points. #Bucks lead 77-72. – 11:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse CP3 had 14 assist and 2 turnovers tonight.
He’s averaging 10.2 assists and 2.3 turnovers this season, his highest AST/TOV ratio since 2014-15.
He’s 36 years old. pic.twitter.com/5jgi4EvTQR11:40 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher Wow! So Suns up 8 when the spread is 8.5.
Chris Paul gets the board to dribble it out, but nutmegs Prince. That may have upset Prince to foul him.
Suns win by 10 and cover!! pic.twitter.com/BtNnv8GzXp11:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse Bismack Biyombo last 6 games:
14.8 PPG
10.8 RPG
67.9 FG%
The CP3 effect. pic.twitter.com/ColI07oIIT11:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Lmao Chris Paul forever – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Chris Paul essentially said, the hell with this, let me get this steal, hold the ball and wait to get fouled.
Splits FTs. #Suns up 129-122 with 48.7 seconds left. Timeout T-Wolves – 11:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson That’s now 18 career triple-doubles for Chris Paul. Third with the Suns. – 11:22 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Halftime. Bucks lead the Knicks 67-63.
• Barrett 13-3-2
• Fournier 10 pts
• Grimes 11 pts
• Walker 6-3-4
• Antetokounmpo 17-4-3
• Holiday 14 pts, 5 asts
Bucks shooting 57-45-80. Knicks shooting 54-47-89. – 11:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook almost pulled it off solo tonight.
35 PTS
1 TOV
12-23 FG
3-7 3P
He had more points than the other 4 Lakers starters combined (22). pic.twitter.com/V6zMrAM2hk11:15 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russell Westbrook on the tech issued to Miles Bridges: I think he was trying to say I was too small or something. And he and I know that ain’t the case. – 11:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook: “I thought tonight was a good sign of our character.” – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet That Chris Paul pass just made me laugh like Santa Claus in public. Dude is unreal – 11:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Every 3 Jrue Holiday has hit tonight has been absolutely filthy. Just hit a hesi stepback in transition and he’s up 14 points on the night (4-4 from 3).
Bucks up, 50-36, with 8:53 left in the first half. As a team, Milwaukee is shooting 70.4 percent from the field. – 10:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Jrue Holiday is 5-for-5, including 4-for-4 from behind the three-point line. He has 14 points and 4 assists as the #Bucks lead 50-36.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel10:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski With his third 3-pointer, #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday passes Milwaukee basketball legend and former #Knicks all-star Latrell Sprewell (and Randy Foye) for 100th on the all-time made threes list. – 10:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Jrue Holiday won a title and a gold medal last year but he’s still soo underrated. – 10:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Giannis Antetokounmpo had 13 points and Jrue Holiday added 8 points and 4 assists as the #Bucks lead the #Knicks 39-30 after one. – 10:44 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Through one quarter, the Bucks lead the Knicks 39-30.
• Fournier 8 pts
• Walker 6 pts
• Randle 0-4-2
• Antetokounmpo 13-3-2
• Holiday 8 pts, 4 asts – 10:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Frank Vogel made a point of praising Westbrook’s leadership in the first half when the game looked out of hand, talking a lot during huddles about coverages, schemes, where to screen, etc. Described him as “very determined tonight.” AK – 10:40 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel says he “really wants to credit” Russell Westbrook for his leadership tonight. “He was very determined tonight.” – 10:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Per Lakers PR: Russell Westbrook tonight became the first Laker with 30 points in a half since Kobe Bryant had 38 in the second half of his final game – 10:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers lose 117-114 in Charlotte after Russell Westbrook’s potential game-winning 3 misses. Westbrook, playing his first game as a Laker with neither LeBron or AD in the lineup, scored a season-high 35p on 12-of-23 shooting with 5a – 10:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Blazers 124, Rockets 110: FINAL. 27 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 25 points, 13 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 26 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 16 points, 5 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks for @Holla_At_Rob33. – 10:27 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov Wonder what Miles Bridges said to Russell Westbrook after that 3 didn’t go. He had something to say at half court. – 10:25 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Appreciate the fight from this Lakers team tonight, but it wasn’t enough…Hornets over the Lakers 117-114…Russ 35pts (30 in the 2nd half), Melo 19pts 5rebs 5ast, Reaves 16pts 8rebs…
Next game for the LakeShow, in Atlanta on Sunday…
@ESPNLosAngeles10:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Final: Hornets 117, Lakers 114.
LAL battled back from 20 down in the 3rd Q to have a chance to tie or win the game in the final seconds, but Westbrook missed a 3 with 0.7 seconds left.
He’d scored 16 of his 35 points in the 4th Q before that miss, and finished 3 of 7 from 3. – 10:24 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone Russell Westbrook tried to go for the win and came up short. pic.twitter.com/HPPaQ8cZ0S10:23 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Hornets 117, Lakes 114
Russell Westbrook’s game-winning 3-point attempt misses. The Lakers fall to 24-26 at the 50-game mark. They’re 2-3 on their six-game road trip. Westbrook had a season-high 35 points — including 30 in the second half.
Up next: at Atlanta on Sunday. – 10:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps And of course Westbrook refuses to drive with the Lakers down 2 in that spot. Yes, he made a couple of 3s late, but he can’t settle for that shot. – 10:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Whenever the Blazers need a bucket they just give the ball to McCollum or Simons and it works out. Both have been terrific tonight – 10:17 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 The 2nd half right now is the 2016-17 version of Russell Westbrook.
But here’s the issue
Russ + role players = ⭐️
Russ + All-Stars = 😡 – 10:16 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael National announcers gotta stop avoid criticizing Westbrook by saying, “He plays hard. He earns his money.” It’s not about that. It’s about playing smart. He’s feeling it tonight, but no one, not even his most fierce detractor, believes he doesn’t play hard. C’mon – 10:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Hassan Whiteside hasn’t been perfect tonight, but I think he’s battling well. – 10:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Russell Westbrook has a season-high 35 points (12-21 FGs, 3-6 3PT, 8-10 FTs) tonight. – 10:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Just your classic “Russell Westbrook vs. Ish Smith” game. AK – 10:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook has 10 straight points (35 total) here to keep LAL alive, but Ish Smith’s 9th and 10th FG’s in 12 attempts have Charlotte still up 3 with 52.8 seconds to play.
Russ has 16 points in the 4th Q. – 10:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Melo actually pointed Stanley Johnson to the middle spot to screen for Russ, who noticed, and was patient. Nice bit of team-wide communication to help get Russ to the line. AK – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Just brought to my attention by a follower: Carmelo Anthony scored his 28,000th point on that technical free throw. – 10:05 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone Miles was just whistled for a technical foul for arguing a foul call. #Hornets clinging to a 105-101 lead after Carmelo Anthony makes the free throw. – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Miles Bridges hit with a tech. That’s a tough one, as Melo sinks it and makes it a 4-point game with 4:22 left. – 10:01 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer Charlotte finally loads up defensively v. Westbrook and makes him see multiple bodies on the drive, following the explosive 3Q from Russ. Small-ball unit w/ PJW at 5 should be a good fix on both ends to get #Hornets to the finish line. – 9:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Blazers 91, Rockets 85: end of third quarter. 19 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 18 points, 10 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 17 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 16 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. @Holla_At_Rob33 with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks. – 9:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Blazers 91, Rockets 85 after 3. Rockets trailed by as much as 18. Got a jolt from Martin, Christopher. Rotation change with Augustin in rather than Brooks. Mathews with 19, Wood with 14p, 15r. McCollum with 19. – 9:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory Most games with 3+ steals by a rookie in Pelicans history:
Chris Paul – 28
Anthony Davis – 10
Herb Jones – 10 – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin I know Chris Paul is shooting 33.1% from 3, which is below is his career average of 37%, but dude, can’t leave the guy that open.
#Suns up 10 as Paul has five. 9:41 left in 1st half. – 9:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russ, Melo at the scorer’s table getting set to check in. – 9:45 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing Just 16 minutes so far for Al Horford. If he doesn’t get back in, will be the least he’s played in any game this season. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL entered the 3rd Q trailing by 16, then 20 … before a big run over the final 9 minutes.
Charlotte’s intensity waned, and LAL took advantage. The deficit is just 2, at 87-85.
Westbrook’s up to 19 points, with subs ‘Melo going for 18, Reaves 10 and Bazemore 13. – 9:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Third quarter: Hornets 87, Lakers 85
After trailing by 16 points at halftime, the Lakers rallied to make this a game in the fourth. Russell Westbrook has 19 points and 5 assists. Carmelo Anthony has 18 points. The Lakers are +12 without a traditional center on the floor. – 9:38 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon That was such a long stretch of minutes for Melo to start the half. Wonder how the team holds up with Ariza swapping in. He had some OK stretches in the first half. – 9:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies Awww mane Ref you gargbage for calling that
Ja Morant caught a body & Adams gets called for a foul that Hassan Whiteside actually commuted🥴 – 9:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC Steven Adams just got called for an offensive foul for being pulling down by Hassan Whiteside. Lots of boos. – 9:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski With Grayson Allen eligible, the #Bucks have a “normal” starting lineup tonight – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Allen. – 9:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook and ‘Melo have led a comeback that has LAL, suddenly, within 1 point with 2:11 left in the 3rd Q after an and-1 from Russ.
They trailed 73-53 early in the 3rd Q, and it’s now 82-21. – 9:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone Some fan sitting next to Da Baby is getting the Lakers riled up. Feels like a purple shirt guy moment. Carmelo Anthony said something to him after he drained a a 3-pointer to cut the #Hornets lead to 82-78. DeAndre Jordan was barking at him during a timeout. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Carmelo Anthony’s 3 cuts the Lakers’ deficit to four points, 82-78, with 2:37 left in the third quarter. The Lakers have outscored the Hornets 26-17 in the frame. – 9:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Four point game after a great swing of ball movement for a Melo three. He has 18 points. The Lakers have been making a move with Stanley Johnson and Melo as the bigs, allowing Russ to play in some space. – 9:29 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage Final: Magic 119, Pistons 103
Franz Wagner – 24 pts
Terrence Ross – 21 pts
Mo Bamba – 18 pts, 10 rebs
Chuma Okeke – 17 pts, 6 rebs
Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 6 rebs, 8 asts
Magic shoot 50% FG | 48% 3PT – 9:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul no-look passes in transition >>>
Really fun pace to this one early – 9:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Some better energy from LAL in the last few minutes allowed them to trim a 20-point deficit in half, at 79-69 into a time out. Ellington has 3 triples after hitting a pair in the 3rd, and ‘Melo 13 points off the bench. – 9:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson McDaniels on CP3
Vanderbilt on Booker
I heavily doubt the Suns are ever going to face that much size and length on those two guys the rest of the season. – 9:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Wolves guarding Chris Paul and Devin Booker with the 6’10 Jaden McDaniels and 6’9 Jarred Vanderbilt. – 9:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine McDaniels starts on Chris Paul. Last time these two squared off Finch mentioned Paul told him re: McDaniels “Who is that? He can really guard.” – 9:11 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer Honestly, I feel bad for Russell Westbrook. Dude won the MVP. I’ve never been a very big Russ guy, but tough to see players of his ilk come to this point of their career. – 9:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad Man, Westbrook. – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Terrence Ross reminding teams what he could bring as a trade deadline acquisition. Magic will happily watch him play like this for another week or so. – 9:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa Terrence Ross has three 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth, and Orlando is on a 27-11 run. Pistons are down 101-77. – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Carmelo Anthony is starting the second half in place of Stanley Johnson. – 9:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Tonight is on national 📺, which may help Jrue Holiday’s all-star case:
“Now he’s on a team…where they’ve won. They’re on TV most of the time so we all get to see him more and his resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…9:02 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage Yeah, you might not want to sag off of Terrence Ross. – 9:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII We deserve Terrence Ross playoff minutes. – 9:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA The Human Torch is lit! Terrence Ross has three 3s in the 4th quarter to extend the Magic lead to a game-high 24 points. Ross is up to 18. – 9:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Philadelphia 76ers spokesperson confirmed to @YahooSports that following investigation, fan who made disparaging remarks toward Carmelo Anthony is banned indefinitely from all future Sixers games and events at Wells Fargo Center. Second fan suspended for remainder of season. – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen C.J. McCollum down after a Jae’Sean Tate drive. McCollum called for the foul but officials checking video. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns nine deep for 2nd straight game.
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Bench: Elfrid Payton, Landry Shamet, Jalen Smith, Ish Wainright.
Won at Utah with nine guys Wednesday night.
Timberwolves on 2nd of back-to-back. Lost at Golden State. – 8:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Hassan Whiteside finally checking back in after playing the opening 6:47. – 8:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Halftime: Hornets 65, Lakers 49
Kent Bazemore leads LA with 13 points. The starting lineup has struggled mightily. Each starter has a double-digit negative plus-minus, led by Russell Westbrook’s team-worst -27 mark. LA is shooting just 38.6%. Dwight Howard is a DNP-CD so far. – 8:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers #Sixers fan Mike Murphy has been banned indefinitely from all future 76ers’ games as well as future events at the Wells Fargo Center, according to a team source. The source confirmed an investigation over Murphy’s incident Thursday with Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony. – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Blazers 32, Rockets 20: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 assist/rebound/steal for @Anfernee Simons. 8 points, 2 assists for @CJ McCollum. 5 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. Blazers end quarter on 11-2 run to take a 12-point lead. – 8:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten A 76ers spokesperson told ESPN that an investigation conducted in the last 24 hours since the Sixers-Lakers game resulted in the fan who targeted Carmelo Anthony being banned indefinitely from all future 76ers games, as well as all future events at Wells Fargo Center. – 8:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Tom Thibodeau says he’s rolling with the same starting lineup today against the Bucks:
Kemba Walker
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 8:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Ish Smith and Russell Westbrook trash talk 🥰 – 8:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Lots of applause for Rudy Gay, who spoke at shootaround about his love for Memphis, and how it will always mean so much to him as his first NBA stop. – 8:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz During that FT break, Rudy Gay came off the bench to come over and talk to Trent, point something out to him – 8:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Bench is powering the team to come back in this second quarter: It’s 33-28 Hornets, and Melo, Reaves, Ariza and Bazemore(!!) have combined for 22 of the Lakers’ points. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha A 7-2 run from the Lakers has cut their deficit to just five, 33-28, with 10:39 left in the second quarter. Some spirited play from the second-unit group of Melo, Ariza, Bazemore, Reaves and THT. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely We got the “You’re-A-Traitor” chants breaking out by #Hawks fans directed towards ex-Atlanta star Al Horford. – 8:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL’s bench has been better than the makeshift starters tonight, with ‘Melo hitting 2 FG’s plus 2 FT’s, and Reaves and Bazemore each converting a FG, as LAL trails 26-17. – 8:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz First possession of Ball on Westbrook and he commits a foul with Russ shooting a midrange J, been mostly hidden on Ellington so far. – 7:59 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan pick and pop 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x1vB4ni1pV7:56 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely Tech called on @Trae Young who was visibly bothered by the no-call when he tried to lean in and draw contact vs ex-Hawk Al Horford. Tatum makes the free throw, Boston up 14-13. – 7:56 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby Al Horford’s defense on Trae Young just now was a thing of beauty. Wow! How many big men in the league can do that?!? – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Hawks are getting a lot of good looks early when Boston switches. Most coming against Williams and Horford. – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said when he came into league that Chris Paul was the hardest player to guard in the last 5-6 minutes of the game.
Years later, nothing has changed. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wwg4ZyQUpb7:44 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Not sure I’d count on them to win me an NBA basketball game, but I would absolutely trust the firm of Westbrook, Ellington, Bradley, Johnson and Jordan with all of my legal needs. BK – 7:42 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #Rockets starters vs Blazers: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Green (KPJ in health & safety protocols)
Blazers starters: Covington, Powell, Nurkic, Simons, McCollum – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Green, Gordon.
Trail Blazers starters: Covington, Powell, Nukic, Simons, McCollum. – 7:32 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah Exchange between Rudy Gay and Quin Snyder was ‘just basketball’ https://t.co/eLy6935rKt pic.twitter.com/3QW43F14m47:30 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC Watching Rudy Gay warm up and had a flashback. Kids LOVED Rudy Gay in Memphis. Pre-Ja, I’d be willing to say he was one of the most thrilling/exciting players to watch hoop here. Even more than the Core Four. IYKYK. pic.twitter.com/AY6WpysdZX7:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Wendell Carter can really pass the ball. Really starting to see those pre-draft Al Horford comps now. – 7:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Starters:
Kevin Huerter
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Trae Young
Robert Wiliams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Celtics at Hawks – State Farm Arena – January 28, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/UGqrkpVX8t7:07 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe Starters for #Hawks: Young, Huerter, Hunter, Collins, Capela. Danilo Gallinari is active.
#Celtics: Smart, Brown, Tatum Horford, RWilliams. – 7:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Wiliams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Lakers starters vs. Charlotte:
DeAndre Jordan
Stanley Johnson
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski “I wouldn’t say that I’m necessarily underappreciated because basketball, it is a game and it is a sport but it is also entertainment. And I’m not flashy.” – Jrue Holiday Will the coaches send the #Bucks guard to his first #AllStar game in 9 years? jsonline.com/story/sports/n…6:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley WILL play, however. – 6:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis and LeBron James are out. Davis is dealing with soreness in his wrist; James still has soreness in his knee.
Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley are in tonight in Charlotte. – 6:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play. – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Status updates for tonight’s Lakers game at Charlotte…
LeBron James: out
Anthony Davis: out
Russell Westbrook: in
Avery Bradley: in – 6:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski “His resume starts looking sexier than it did when he was in New Orleans.”- Dwyane Wade
“He’s playing an all-star level basketball…you can never find a point guard nowadays that can do it both ways.”- Giannis
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has made his case
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…5:32 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA LeBron, AD, and Westbrook are questionable tonight vs. the Hornets.
Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/BxSbgL8ckd5:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson JaVale McGee and Ish Wainright both agreed with Chris Paul’s sentiment after Wednesday’s win that it doesn’t at all feel like the Suns only have 9 guys active because of how involved in the game the guys on the bench are.
McGee: “Everyone is locked in, 1-15.” – 2:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.” – 1:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL’s injury report for Charlotte on Friday night includes several updates from last game:
OUT
– Monk (left groin soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
– LeBron (left knee soreness)
– AD (right wrist soreness)
– Westbrook (right knee soreness)
– Bradley (stomach illness) – 1:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Joe Ingles was rocking some crocs post-shootaround today, augmented by some design additions from his kids, and a coffee cup sticker sent to him by a friend. He readily acknowledged they aren’t cool, but claims they are the comfiest footwear ever. pic.twitter.com/3JoGMB5zrP1:40 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Rudy Gay didn’t initially remember his late-game exchange with Quin Snyder against Phoenix, then said it was a big nothing: “Me? Did I? Ohhhhhh … It happens. It happens. It’s basketball. He’s still my coach. I still play here. We talk. Things happen during a game. It’s cool.” – 1:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Rudy Gay finally realized that. He tried to stop in the middle of the paint on a fast break. I ran full speed into him. I’ve been watching him play. He’s a big guy, but I ran full speed into him. He said, ‘Damn bro.'”
Ish Wainright on guys realizing how big, strong he is. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jWQwN7Z0hz1:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Ish Wainright said it’s every game now when an opposing player is impressed by his strength since he’s new in the league. Rudy Gay gave him a “dang bro” after Wainright drove into him at full speed. Eric Paschall tried to post him up (and failed) and told him “bro you are strong” – 1:25 PM

