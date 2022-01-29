Deandre Ayton returning soon?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns center Deandre Ayton could return soon to play
Suns center Deandre Ayton could return soon to play
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams confirmed Deandre Ayton is seeing incremental progress each day in his recovery from the ankle sprain. Said it’s unfortunate and is what it is with how injuries are a part of the game. They still maintain a cautious mindset with injuries. – 2:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Getting back in increments and hopefully will be back soon.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (ankle) #Suns – 2:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We only get to see a snippet of practices, but we didn’t see Deandre Ayton shooting with JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo when we came in today – 1:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith took a shot to the face from Karl-Anthony Towns on that last play. Deandre Ayton came out to check on him from the bench – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams had no update on Deandre Ayton.
Hasn’t done any on-court work.
As for Jae Crowder (wrist) and JaVale McGee (sore knee), they have “taken some steps.”
Williams said Crowder had “decent” workout yesterday, but added they’re being cautious with him and McGee. #Suns pic.twitter.com/f9DFYSrNUr – 7:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said it’s “good to see that progress is being made,” but didn’t have a concrete update on Deandre Ayton. Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee had good workouts, but Monty had conversations with both about being aware of the big picture given this stage of their careers – 7:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton still has not done any court work yet. – 7:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee getting shots up with a sleeve on that left leg. Still no Deandre Ayton with this group post-practice/shootaround pic.twitter.com/MjayRHBLn1 – 12:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns breakdown #NBAAllStar West frontcourt starter vote:
Deandre Ayton 6th player (25%) 10th fan (50%) 9th media (25%)
Weighted score 8.75
Mikal Bridges 15th player (25%), 18th fan (50%) 9th media (25%).
Weighted score 15
LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins starters pic.twitter.com/AyUzZfgMfW – 8:38 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton finished 6th in the player voting for the Western Conference frontcourt starters. 10th in fan vote. No media votes. – 8:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Draymond Green
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (ankle), Jae Crowder (wrist), JaVale McGee (sore knee) and Cameron Payne (wrist) OUT for Friday’s game vs. Minnesota.
Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee) are OUT as well.
#Suns #Timberwolves – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ injury report remains the same for tomorrow: No Ayton, Crowder, McGee, Payne, Saric, Nader or Kaminsky – 6:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No new additions to the Suns’ injury report and the same names are out. That’s no Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and JaVale McGee, plus Abdel Nader, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky are still out. – 6:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 50 #Jazz 48 H
PHX: Booker 26 (10-of-15 FGs). Rest of Suns (11-of-26). Led by as many as 21.
UTA: Clarkson 10 (9 Jazz players have scored). 19 bench points.
Ayton (ankle), McGee (knee), Payne (wrist), Crowder (wrist), Mitchell (concussion protocols) and Gobert (calf) OUT. – 11:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns up 50-48 at the half. Tremendous 2Q from the Jazz, who outscored the Suns 30-11 in the quarter, and it was a real team effort. Suns can go on these scoring droughts without Ayton, it feels like — they become really perimeter dependent. – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo getting the start tonight as Deandre Ayton (ankle) and JaVale McGee (sore knee) are out. #Suns – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams addresses JaVale McGee (knee soreness) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) injury status. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zt3I45AOjv – 8:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said JaVale McGee’s injury flared up in the last game and the Suns are being cautious with him. Deandre Ayton is still day-to-day, they’ll have an update on him when they return to Phoenix – 8:41 PM
