James Harden out against Warriors

Shams Charania: Nets say James Harden is out for tonight’s game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in GSW: Irving, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Claxton. James Harden is out. – 8:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Harden is OUT tonight against the Warriors, per Nets – 7:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden (right hand strain) will miss tonight’s game at Golden State.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden (right hand strain) is out for the #Nets vs the #Warriors. – 7:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say James Harden will miss tonight’s game vs the Warriors because of a right hand strain – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets say James Harden is OUT tonight due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say James Harden is out for tonight’s game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure, there’s stuff on the MRI so he’s feeling something and feeling a strain and like I said it’s been bothering him like he was like ‘eh, it’s nothin,’ now it’s a little more than nothing….”
-Steve Nash on Harden’s hand, Now listed GTD – 7:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said James Harden’s right hand has been bothering him for some time and that it flared up yesterday morning. Said Harden will be a game time decision, but at least right now, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play. – 7:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said Harden’s been dealing with some discomfort in the hand for a few days — it felt worse this morning. Nash said Harden got an MRI on the hand that came back clean, but there is some “irritation” in there. – 7:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Nash said James Harden had been feeling some discomfort in his hand for a while but thought it was fine. The hand flared up this morning and scans revealed he suffered a hand strain.
He’s a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden had an MRI on his hand. It’s clean from serious injury but his hand is strained says Steve Nash. – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Harden: “James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days, and he thought it was nothing…This morning he woke up with some irritation.” #Nets – 7:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
First James Harden missed a game due to hamstring tightness. Now he’s questionable today against the Warriors with what the team has called a right hand strain. – 6:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say James Harden is questionable tonight against Golden State due to a right hand strain. – 6:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden has a right hand strain and is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. – 6:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game vs Golden State because of a right hand strain – 6:52 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Fred VanVleet
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/Xq0DtrHQtT – 10:40 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Taylor Jenkins neck and neck with Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone on “Best Beard Ever”. And before you argue with me, both James Harden and Dusty Hill from ZZ Top are far too unruly to claim the top spot. #bestbeardsever – 10:25 PM
More on this storyline
Dave Early: “The hammy I believe is resolved,” says Steve Nash on James Harden’s left hamstring tightness which kept him out of the Denver game. Says James got some shots up and felt great aside from the hand. -via Twitter @DavidEarly / January 29, 2022
Mark Medina: Steve Nash said James Harden woke up today with some “irritation” in his right hand. MRI revealed he has a strain Nash said Harden remains a game-time decision. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / January 29, 2022
Brian Lewis: James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game at the #Warriors with a right hand strain. #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 29, 2022