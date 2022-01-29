Joel Embiid betting favorite to win MVP

Less than 2 weeks after being a 50-1 longshot to win NBA MVP, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid is now the favorite (+260) at Caesars Sportsbook. Embiid, listed at 50-1 on January 16, is in the midst of a 16-game stretch in which he is averaging 34 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Sixers big man vaulted former MVPs Stephen Curry (+300) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+325) in the last few days. Denver Nuggets All-NBA big man and last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic has the fourth-best odds at +400 while Memphis Grizzlies rising star Ja Morant is fifth at +1400.
Source: David Bearman @ ESPN
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 50 – Fact or Fake News: Does Joel Embiid have a legitimate chance to be MVP?
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
This is Giannis’ 13th 30/10 game this season – most in the NBA. Joel Embiid is next with 11 – 12:25 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lead 76ers past Lakers, 105-87 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 11:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
If Joel Embiid can stay healthy, he’s the runaway MVP this season. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/2KFTDh2Uqp – 10:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid explains why he paid $2,000 fine for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado’s technical foul inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 5:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lead #76ers past #Lakers, 105-87 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, whether Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid needs a rest, and a fan incident’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8714020337 – 3:53 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Two great NBA videos out today on @ringer…
@J. Kyle Mann’s analysis of Klay Thompson with the best intro: youtu.be/aio3Lv74NHU
@BillSimmons’ video essay on the weird career of Joel Embiid: youtu.be/flIQINwrJfM
Please be sure to subscribe to both Ringer and Bill on YouTube! – 2:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Star starters, according to the players’ vote:
Ja Morant
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Draymond Green
Nikola Jokic
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid – 1:20 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The story of Joel Embiid is littered with what-ifs, almosts, and holy s—s. And while most of that was due to circumstances beyond his control, it’s important to understand just how inconceivable his career has been.
So how did we get here? youtu.be/flIQINwrJfM – 1:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Ho-hum win for the Sixers against the Lakers last night. And despite playing his worst game in a while, Joel Embiid’s improved floor game was important.
That’s the type of game that he may not have been capable of in past years: theathletic.com/3098150 – 12:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
“He didn’t back down, and I respected that. I liked that about him.
ICYMI, Joel Embiid on why he paid Jose Alvarado’s fine for the double techs they picked up:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 11:43 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.48
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.32
3. Joel Embiid: 15.01
4. LeBron James: 14.86
5. Stephen Curry: 14.04
6. Kevin Durant: 13.98
7. Trae Young: 13.75
8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/08NlUXFoSJ – 10:40 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Morning newsletter sent out to subscribers:
Quick thoughts on:
* Maxey’s career-high in assists
* Maybe the best game of the season from the Sixers’ off-ball cutters.
* The Lakers team building self own
* On Embiid’s lack of rest.
More: dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 10:26 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Even when Joel Embiid plays “terrible,” his description for how he played last night, his evolution as a player and leader is still on display for the Sixers phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-mv… – 10:15 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A lot of KAT, 3-point problems + a DLo injury
On today’s show:
– KAT uses footwork and power to dominate Embiid-style
– Losing DLo to injury
– Why there aren’t easy answers with Beasley at the trade deadline
– Why it’s fine to compare Vanderbilt to Rodman
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wol… – 10:03 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a spat on Tuesday, Joel Embiid and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were hit with double techs. Embiid explains why he paid Alvarado’s fine in the aftermath. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/28/joe… via @SixersWire – 9:37 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is 1 of the more dominant players in the game and he got the respect of Anthony Davis and the Lakers after a win on Thursday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/28/ant… via @SixersWire – 9:33 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris lead 76ers past Lakers, 105-87 inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 7:24 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Longest streaks of 25+ pts in Sixers history:
Allen Iverson – 27 games(2001)
Joel Embiid – 16 games & counting – 6:50 AM
