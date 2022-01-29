Julius Randle on Knicks: 'I still want to be a part of it'

But standing in the catacombs of Fiserv Forum on Friday morning after the shootaround to prep for that night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Randle insisted he would not change a thing and has no intention of bailing on his commitment to the Knicks. “I wouldn’t change it,” he said. “I still want to be a part of it. I still want to see this thing through. I still want to be a part of trying to bring a championship to the Knicks. “So I’m not going to be happy and be all about it when things are good and just because it’s not necessarily going the way I want it to or the team wants it, to run and hide. I’m still behind this. I’m still sticking it through.”
Source: RICK BRAND @ Newsday
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Again, it’s not just the poor play from Julius Randle that has infuriated Knicks fans.
Watch this clip from last night.
Randle sees Obi Toppin fall to the floor but refuses to help him up.
Can’t talk about being a leader and then act like that…
pic.twitter.com/RsXQ7YE6Ye – 10:01 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle is more likely to score fewer than 10 points (7) than more than 30 points (5) this season.
He has more digits on his new contract (9) than games with better than 50 FG% (6) this season. pic.twitter.com/CdvHArcxnf – 12:42 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Julius Randle scored his first basket of the game at the 1:58 mark of the first half – #Bucks lead 64-58. – 11:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius this morning on Giannis: “It’s always a challenge. It’s always something I look forward to, and I’m excited to challenge myself.” First quarter: Giannis 5-for-5, 13 points. Randle 0-for-2, 0. – 10:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Julius Randle is 0-for-2 with four rebounds for the #Knicks and he played the entire quarter. – 10:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As he and the team struggle, Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Despite struggles Randle insists he won’t bail on commitment to Knicks
Randle said he wouldn’t change his decision to sign a four-year contract extension and is still committed to bringing a title to New York. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
“I still wanna see this thing through. I still wanna be a part of helping trying to bring a championship to the Knicks.”
Julius Randle is trekking through a gloomy month, but he’s not counting himself or the Knicks out.
Story: https://t.co/qZV9NYTVEu pic.twitter.com/qIBX9AF5VL – 3:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, Julius Randle, trade deadline, Tom Thibodeau, some Knicks’ reaction to Kemba Walker benching, James Harden and more on The Putback with @Stefan Bondy, @AshNicoleMoss and @CWilliamson44. Full show: https://t.co/40FXTZHxMU pic.twitter.com/Oygr4wncX5 – 1:02 PM
It has been a topsy-turvy season so far for the New York Knicks — and it could be even wilder. According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, at least one team who have reached out to the Knicks ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 10 came away “with the impression that Julius Randle would be available for the right return.” -via Clutch Points / January 27, 2022
SNY: @IanBegley talks with @JeaneCoakley about frustration in the Knicks’ locker room, Julius Randle possibly being available for the right package at the trade deadline, and the 76ers potentially making a run at James Harden this summer: -via Twitter / January 27, 2022