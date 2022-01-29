Justin Holiday plans to remain unvaccinated

James Boyd: More #Pacers trade talk info from @MikeAScotto. One thing to keep in mind with Justin Holiday is that he’s unvaccinated and plans to remain unvaccinated, so any team that plays in a city with a vaccine mandate would most likely not make a move for him.
Source: Twitter @RomeovilleKid
Source: Twitter @RomeovilleKid
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers outlast Thunder in OT thanks to Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:46 PM
#Pacers outlast Thunder in OT thanks to Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 11:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 113, OKC 110 OT.
WHAT. A. GAME.
Domantas Sabonis with 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in his return, his fifth triple-double of the season.
Justin Holiday scored 22 points and came up clutch down the stretch. – 10:44 PM
Final: #Pacers 113, OKC 110 OT.
WHAT. A. GAME.
Domantas Sabonis with 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in his return, his fifth triple-double of the season.
Justin Holiday scored 22 points and came up clutch down the stretch. – 10:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Wild sequence of events leads to Justin Holiday being fouled, up 1.
He made both FTs, so it’s a Pacers’ three-point lead with 6.5 seconds left.
Do the Pacers foul here? – 10:39 PM
Wild sequence of events leads to Justin Holiday being fouled, up 1.
He made both FTs, so it’s a Pacers’ three-point lead with 6.5 seconds left.
Do the Pacers foul here? – 10:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Justin Holiday makes both. #Pacers lead 113-110 with 6.5 seconds left in OT. – 10:38 PM
Justin Holiday makes both. #Pacers lead 113-110 with 6.5 seconds left in OT. – 10:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Mike Muscala just missed a BUNNY to potentially win the game. #Pacers grab the rebound and Justin Holiday gets fouled.
Indiana leads 111-110 with 6.5 seconds left in OT. Holiday to shoot two free throws. – 10:37 PM
Mike Muscala just missed a BUNNY to potentially win the game. #Pacers grab the rebound and Justin Holiday gets fouled.
Indiana leads 111-110 with 6.5 seconds left in OT. Holiday to shoot two free throws. – 10:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis scores a layup, and then Justin Holiday rips Lu Dort fort a breakaway layup. #Pacers lead 111-110 with 40.8 seconds left. WOW. – 10:33 PM
Sabonis scores a layup, and then Justin Holiday rips Lu Dort fort a breakaway layup. #Pacers lead 111-110 with 40.8 seconds left. WOW. – 10:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Justin Holiday 3 just cut the lead to one. OKC calls timeout up 82-81 with 9:19 left in the period. #Pacers – 9:55 PM
Justin Holiday 3 just cut the lead to one. OKC calls timeout up 82-81 with 9:19 left in the period. #Pacers – 9:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Thunder up 54-51 at half, scoring 38pts in the paint.
A bit concerning that Duarte and LeVert have two points each at halftime. They’re a combined 2 for 10. These are games both should have 20+.
Justin Holiday has 10pts, Dort with 11. – 9:00 PM
Thunder up 54-51 at half, scoring 38pts in the paint.
A bit concerning that Duarte and LeVert have two points each at halftime. They’re a combined 2 for 10. These are games both should have 20+.
Justin Holiday has 10pts, Dort with 11. – 9:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Well, it’s good to have Sabonis back. He drops a dime to Justin Holiday for a reverse dunk. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
Well, it’s good to have Sabonis back. He drops a dime to Justin Holiday for a reverse dunk. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back after missing four straight games with a sprained left ankle) – 7:52 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis (back after missing four straight games with a sprained left ankle) – 7:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/O6eM5Rzi1I – 6:54 PM
Skills and drills with Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/O6eM5Rzi1I – 6:54 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking two second-round picks for Justin Holiday. In three seasons with the Pacers, Holiday is shooting nearly 39 percent from 3-point range.
👉🏼 https://t.co/dGgm2zTQsl pic.twitter.com/XKDYaxB0P5 – 11:32 AM
Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking two second-round picks for Justin Holiday. In three seasons with the Pacers, Holiday is shooting nearly 39 percent from 3-point range.
👉🏼 https://t.co/dGgm2zTQsl pic.twitter.com/XKDYaxB0P5 – 11:32 AM
More on this storyline
After missing the Pacers’ past five games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Justin Holiday — who said he is and will remain unvaccinated — returned to practice Sunday. Holiday entered the protocols Nov. 30. Per league rules, a player or coach with the virus must isolate for a minimum of 10 days or register two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart to come back sooner. Holiday spent the full time in isolation. -via Indianapolis Star / January 29, 2022
When asked if he plans to get vaccinated in the future, the nine-year NBA veteran — whose younger brother, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, is vaccinated and was a part of an NBA COVID-19 PSA — said he doesn’t. “Right now I don’t,” Holiday said. “I mean, yeah, right now I don’t. I don’t see how me getting (COVID-19) changes that.” -via Indianapolis Star / January 29, 2022
Indiana also has other rotation guys that are available. Pacers swingmen Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are also available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. According to rival executives, Indiana is seeking two second-round picks for Holiday. In three seasons with the Pacers, Holiday is shooting just under 39 percent from three-point range. -via HoopsHype / January 26, 2022