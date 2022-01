Justin Holiday plans to remain unvaccinated

After missing the Pacers’ past five games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Justin Holiday — who said he is and will remain unvaccinated — returned to practice Sunday. Holiday entered the protocols Nov. 30. Per league rules, a player or coach with the virus must isolate for a minimum of 10 days or register two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart to come back sooner. Holiday spent the full time in isolation. -via Indianapolis Star / January 29, 2022