Kings vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (18-32) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (19-19) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday January 29, 2022
Sacramento Kings 54, Philadelphia 76ers 39 (Q2 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings able to convert 16 points off the Sixers’ 12 turnovers thus far. – 8:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with their largest lead – up 17 now with 4:00 to play in the 2nd quarter. Philly has turned the ball over 12 times already – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are already up to 16 assists. Just 1 turnover. 4 minutes left in the 2Q. – 8:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is having unEmbiidlike performance this far. The Sixers standout has 5 points on 0-for-4 shooting. He is 5 of 6 from the foul line, tho. – 8:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
So, this is what the Sixers look like when Embiid struggles. He’s missed his first four shots and Philly trails 45-31 with less than five to play in the first half. – 8:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sac has outscored the Sixers 14-3 so far in the second and leads 45-30. – 8:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers down 12 (40-28) to an inferior team (the Kings). Rinse. Repeat. – 8:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Some boos for the Sixers, who trail 40-28 after a driving Tyrese Haliburton layup.
They’ve got 10 turnovers within the first 15 minutes. Kings have none. – 8:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are fired up and playing fast. They lead the Sixers 40-28 with 9:11 remaining in the 2Q. – 8:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Seven steals for the Kings with 10:12 remaining in the second quarter. Active hands. 9 turnovers for the Sixers. – 8:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers had seven turnovers to the Kings’ zero in that first quarter. That’s how you shoot 59 percent and trail by four. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kings 31, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Sixers were uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball, with seven turnovers. Kings turned those into seven points and got eight more FG attempts. Harris with 9 on 4-of-5 shooting and 3 rebounds. Embiid if 0-of-2 from floor. – 8:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings come out firing in Philly, lead the Sixers 31-27 after 1Q. Barnes leads with 10 points. Davion Mitchell has 8. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before the game the they would need to throw a bunch of different looks at Embiid tonight. They’ve had multiple bodies swarming him, which has led to two early turnovers but also two assists (including one to Green for a corner 3) – 7:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is playing very well early. 10 points in the first 7 minutes. – 7:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In the podcast from yesterday, @James Edwards III and I chatted about the Woj report on the Kings being out on Simmons.
It’s always been a bit tough for me to find the deal that makes sense for both Sacramento and Philly there. I explain why.
https://t.co/XTvCgKrTGV pic.twitter.com/qZHUiazrLI – 7:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley with a big swat. Kings are running two players at Embiid almost every time. – 7:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a quick 3-pointer for @Davion Mitchell‘s 3rd career-start 👌 pic.twitter.com/b4yyEzQtDm – 7:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with back-to-back triples. 9-4 Kings. Good ball movement from Kings early. – 7:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid needs 32 points to tie Steve Mix for 15th on the 76ers all-time points list at 7,559. – 7:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the Curry is about to be extra spicy tonight.🌶️
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @James Edwards III IS HERE!
We run through some NBA Trade Deadline News/Notes (including Simmons/Kings dead?).
Then, we go through All-star starters, and make our picks for All-Star reserves.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
YOUTUBE: https://t.co/RBptcNkdJT pic.twitter.com/wzHYvkCc2l – 7:12 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“what should the kings do at the trade deadline?” pic.twitter.com/JoiFbnBEVX – 7:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/0RjfPxClMY – 7:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/iNDdKVU4uX – 7:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. 76ers:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers – 1/29:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
it’s 21 degrees but this drip keeps us warm 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/KqmlOTT0A0 – 7:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu is available for the Kings tonight in Philly – 7:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Philadelphia 76ers – 1/29:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Chimezie Metu (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE – 7:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala won’t travel on this upcoming Houston, San Antonio road trip. Scrimmaged yesterday and felt good, per Kerr, and new plan is to have him return on Thursday at home vs Kings. – 6:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouknowFlow: #Sixers swingman Danny Green, who has 3,783 career three-point attempts, needs one more to tie Jason Williams for 50th on the #NBA all-time three-point attempts list. – 6:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“It is a sore ankle. That’s been it. He dresses, he tries it, and then he’s really the only one that knows the pain threshold of where it is or anything. So, yeah, all it is is an ankle right now, so there’s not anything else going on.” – Alvin Gentry on De’Aaron Fox’s ankle – 6:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Don’t know how long he’ll be out. It is a sore ankle. That’s been it. He dresses, he tries it and then he’s really the only one that knows the pain threshold of where it is or anything. All it is is an ankle right now, there’s not anything else going on.” -Gentry on De’Aaron Fox – 6:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry says there’s nothing more to De’Aaron Fox’s ankle other than soreness. Treatment continues, he’s warmed up each of the past few games in hopes to play but has been unable to. – 6:18 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Kings coach Alvin Gentry, asked how much the impending Feb. 10 trade deadline is impacting his team: ‘I can’t answer that. … These couple weeks there’s going to be (rumors) out there nobody’s talked about.’ #Sixers – 6:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Gentry, it’s still just a sore ankle for De’Aaron Fox. Nothing more. He doesn’t have an idea of how long he’ll be out of action. – 6:14 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Kings coach Alvin Gentry on longtime buddy Doc Rivers: ‘I have a special relationship with Doc and always will.’ – 6:13 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Kings coach Alvin Gentry: ‘Thybulle reminds me (defensively) of Michael Cooper.’ #Sixers – 6:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Kings coach Alvin Gentry: ‘Thybulle has got to be, if not the best, one of the top 2 (wing defenders) in the league.’ #Sixers – 6:06 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Kings coach Alvin Gentry: ‘I think the thing that makes (Joel Embiid) so tough is he’s a really skilled basketball player for a big guy and has a really high basketball IQ.’ #Sixers – 6:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Kings coach Alvin Gentry: De’Aaron Fox is out tonight vs #Sixers – 6:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox is out of action again today in Philly. He’s missed the last three games with a sore left ankle. – 6:04 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be out for today’s game against the Sixers. – 6:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox is out for today’s game in Philadelphia. Chimezie Metu is a game time decision. – 6:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be out again vs. the 76ers tonight after missing the past three games due to left ankle soreness. Chimezie Metu (knee) will be a gametime decision. – 6:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
We’ve now got a basketball court down for the back half of today’s Wells Fargo Center doubleheader.
No shootaround or walkthrough today for the Sixers, who are getting set to play the 18-32 Kings: pic.twitter.com/BApsTOwL11 – 6:03 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry will play and start tonight – 5:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton was absolutely beside himself when Robert Woodard II took the first bite of his Philly cheesesteak from the middle 😂 pic.twitter.com/hMRRep6w0H – 5:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
WFC transitioning from #Flyers game to tonight’s #Sixers-#Kings contest pic.twitter.com/u5NWMh9AjR – 5:04 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on pull-ups this season (min 100 FGA, 199 qualifiers):
Mike Conley- 59.3
Seth Curry- 55.8
Jrue Holiday- 54.8
Terry Rozier- 54.7
Darius Garland- 53.5
Desmond Bane- 53.0
Tyrese Haliburton- 52.7
Chris Paul- 52.6
Kelly Oubre- 52.1
Kevin Durant- 52.0
DeMar DeRozan- 51.4 – 5:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Biggest difference between best and second-best player on a team, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Nikola Jokic-Aaron Gordon: 14.54
Joel Embiid-Tobias Harris: 9.38
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jrue Holiday: 8.51
Stephen Curry-Andrew Wiggins: 7.69
Trae Young-John Collins: 7.50 – 4:53 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst TS% on drives (among top 50 in drives):
Rick Rubio- 45.3
Tyrese Haliburton- 45.6
Josh Giddey- 46.2
Devin Booker- 47.6
Tyler Herro- 48.2
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 49.5
Reggie Jackson- 49.9
LaMelo Ball- 50.1
RJ Barrett- 50.3
Lu Dort- 51.6
Franz Wagner- 52.1
Trae Young- 52.4 – 4:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Flyers games wrapped up, #Sixers and #Kings tipping off in a few hours pic.twitter.com/E7GwW3EgT1 – 4:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“Logically speaking, there’s no reason that we should have pet dogs, and cats, and fishes, and hamsters. They don’t do anything.”
Listen to the full episode of The Big Niang Theory for the context of @Matisse Thybulle‘s spicy take. 😂🐶
Listen & follow: https://t.co/uEFzRZ1Ggj pic.twitter.com/n1FNTMjO9q – 4:07 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on catch-and-shoot FGAs this season (min 150 FGA, 90 qualifiers):
Keldon Johnson (!) – 71.2 (!)
Anfernee Simons – 70.2
Fred VanVleet – 69.9
Harrison Barnes – 67.0
Luke Kennard – 66.6
Patty Mills – 66.3
Andrew Wiggins – 65.9
Malik Monk – 65.4
Anthony Edwards – 64.5 – 3:22 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst eFG% on wide-open FGAs this season (min 80 FGA):
Julius Randle- 37.2 (!)
Josh Giddey- 37.4
Chimezie Metu- 38.4
Giannis- 39.8
Isaac Okoro- 40.0
Davion Mitchell- 40.3
Dennis Schroder- 40.6
Chuma Okeke- 42.7
Darius Bazley- 44.4
Jae’Sean Tate- 44.6
De’Anthony Melton- 44.8 – 3:13 PM
