Kristaps Porzingis leaves game with knee soreness

Marc Stein: Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
The Mavs are 12-3 in 2022, only second to the Suns.
Luka averaging 25/10/9
Porzingis averaging 26/7
Brunson averaging 15p/6a
They have league’s best defense in that span. pic.twitter.com/YKDJZKHC9c – 9:26 PM
The Mavs are 12-3 in 2022, only second to the Suns.
Luka averaging 25/10/9
Porzingis averaging 26/7
Brunson averaging 15p/6a
They have league’s best defense in that span. pic.twitter.com/YKDJZKHC9c – 9:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to Mavericks-Pacers because of right knee soreness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:11 PM
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to Mavericks-Pacers because of right knee soreness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of the game with right knee soreness, per Mavs PR. Certainly helps the #Pacers‘ chances of winning. – 8:03 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of the game with right knee soreness, per Mavs PR. Certainly helps the #Pacers‘ chances of winning. – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right knee and is out for the rest of the game. – 8:01 PM
Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right knee and is out for the rest of the game. – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis is out the rest of the game due to right knee soreness, per Mavs. – 8:01 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is out the rest of the game due to right knee soreness, per Mavs. – 8:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana. – 8:01 PM
Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana. – 8:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis on @1053thefan about his improved post offense this season: “Getting the green light on posting up, that’s important. And then knowing that I will get the ball in the post, putting in more work, and also my teammates trusting me.” – 3:35 PM
Kristaps Porzingis on @1053thefan about his improved post offense this season: “Getting the green light on posting up, that’s important. And then knowing that I will get the ball in the post, putting in more work, and also my teammates trusting me.” – 3:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis on @1053thefan about the Mavs on a 12-3 run with strong defense since New Year’s Eve: “The moment that our offense picks up, it’s going to be really special.” – 3:31 PM
Kristaps Porzingis on @1053thefan about the Mavs on a 12-3 run with strong defense since New Year’s Eve: “The moment that our offense picks up, it’s going to be really special.” – 3:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kelly AuCoin was in the Moda house Wednesday night. Rockin’ his Blazers jacket. He had some choice seats.
@KellyAuCoin77 may or may not have been trash talking Porzingis. But if he was, it had no impact. Blazers lost. pic.twitter.com/hQyG3hoUzP – 1:48 PM
Kelly AuCoin was in the Moda house Wednesday night. Rockin’ his Blazers jacket. He had some choice seats.
@KellyAuCoin77 may or may not have been trash talking Porzingis. But if he was, it had no impact. Blazers lost. pic.twitter.com/hQyG3hoUzP – 1:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs forward Kristaps Porzingis fined $15k for kicking ball into stands
sportando.basketball/en/mavs-forwar… – 9:49 AM
Mavs forward Kristaps Porzingis fined $15k for kicking ball into stands
sportando.basketball/en/mavs-forwar… – 9:49 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis in the first quarter had a plus-minus of plus-15. Since then he’s minus-17. – 12:01 AM
Porzingis in the first quarter had a plus-minus of plus-15. Since then he’s minus-17. – 12:01 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs came out angry and hurt vs shorthanded POR, put up 40 in the 1st, led by as many as 18. POR a 14-5 run to end the half, Mavs 68-59. Porzingis 16 (14 in 1st qtr) Doncic 10 pts/9 asst. All 10 pts in 1st. – 11:15 PM
Mavs came out angry and hurt vs shorthanded POR, put up 40 in the 1st, led by as many as 18. POR a 14-5 run to end the half, Mavs 68-59. Porzingis 16 (14 in 1st qtr) Doncic 10 pts/9 asst. All 10 pts in 1st. – 11:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks had a sensational opening quarter, leading 41-25. Luka and Porzingis combined for 24 points. Mavericks shooting 65 percent and clearly aren’t happy about the blowout last night at Golden State. – 10:42 PM
Mavericks had a sensational opening quarter, leading 41-25. Luka and Porzingis combined for 24 points. Mavericks shooting 65 percent and clearly aren’t happy about the blowout last night at Golden State. – 10:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Last time in Portland, Kristaps Porzingis set his season high with 34 points.
Tonight KP’s already up to 14 points in 9 mins and will almost for sure surpass that tonight if he plays long enough. – 10:33 PM
Last time in Portland, Kristaps Porzingis set his season high with 34 points.
Tonight KP’s already up to 14 points in 9 mins and will almost for sure surpass that tonight if he plays long enough. – 10:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Updated: Our story on Porzingis’ fine for kicking the ball into the stands with Jason Kidd’s comments on why he has never done that.
mavs.com/kp-fined/ – 10:14 PM
Updated: Our story on Porzingis’ fine for kicking the ball into the stands with Jason Kidd’s comments on why he has never done that.
mavs.com/kp-fined/ – 10:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
POR starters: N Powell, Snell, Nurkic, McCollum, Simons
9:10 tip @theeagledallas @BallySportsSW – 9:41 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
POR starters: N Powell, Snell, Nurkic, McCollum, Simons
9:10 tip @theeagledallas @BallySportsSW – 9:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The only player remaining on either team from the last time the Knicks won in Miami is Udonis Haslem. The Heat that night started Dragic, McGruder, Babbitt, Richardson, Whiteside. The Knicks started Baker, Vujacic, Porzingis, Hernangomez, Lee. – 8:22 PM
The only player remaining on either team from the last time the Knicks won in Miami is Udonis Haslem. The Heat that night started Dragic, McGruder, Babbitt, Richardson, Whiteside. The Knicks started Baker, Vujacic, Porzingis, Hernangomez, Lee. – 8:22 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis’ right knee is the one that had the lateral meniscus injury that required surgery after the 2019-20 season. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 29, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis will miss his second straight game due to right toe soreness. Jason Kidd said Porzingis is “improving.” Decision for him to sit tonight was made after his pregame routine. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 23, 2021