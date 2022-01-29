LeBron James out for third consecutive game with knee soreness

Bill Oram: Lakers list LeBron James as out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Will be his third straight game sidelined by left knee soreness. Anthony Davis is questionable.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. Hawks on Sunday, day-to-day with knee issue
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
No Lebron tomorrow vs the Hawks…
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is listed as out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
Anthony Davis is questionable, while Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook are probable. – 5:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report for game at Atlanta Sunday: LeBron James (left knee soreness) is out.
Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is questionable.
Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness) are probable. – 5:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his third straight game with soreness is his left knee Sunday in Atlanta, the Lakers announced. – 5:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
We’ve all been lucky to be alive to watch some of the GOATS in their respective sports during their primes and extended primes (edited list)
Tom Brady
MJ
Kobe
LeBron
Steph Curry
Gretzky
Ovechkin
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Rafa Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tiger Woods
Messi
Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/c8a71uhh0t – 4:44 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst guys for assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assist):
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 0.43
Anthony Edwards – 0.44
Jayson Tatum – 0.46
Jrue Holiday – 0.46
Ricky Rubio – 0.47
Julius Randle – 0.48
LeBron James – 0.49
DeMar DeRozan – 0.49
Fred VanVleet – 0.49 – 3:40 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Chris Paul last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 14 AST
Paul is the fifth player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles after turning 36 years old:
8 – LeBron James
5 – Jason Kidd
2 – Wilt Chamberlain
2 – Kobe Bryant
2 – Paul – 11:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Here’s the full explanation from an amused Austin Reaves on how he turned into a meme for the first time when LeBron sent out his post:
nba.com/lakers/news/re… – 1:42 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I know @Mike Trudell did a TV segment on it tonight, but postgame I asked Austin Reaves about his meme, in which he and LeBron were discussing an ATO: “It just caught me off guard. I didn’t realize I did it. But I definitely got in the locker room and the phone was blowing up.” – 11:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on meme with LeBron: “I think it was just a big misunderstanding. … He just caught me off guard. … I thought it was funny.” – 10:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel: “We were a frustrated team last night. You can become disconnected. I’ve seen it over the years.”
While the Lakers did not win, Vogel says he saw a lot of positive spirit and resilience from the group without LeBron and AD, and that the huddles were very passionate. – 10:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose 117-114 in Charlotte after Russell Westbrook’s potential game-winning 3 misses. Westbrook, playing his first game as a Laker with neither LeBron or AD in the lineup, scored a season-high 35p on 12-of-23 shooting with 5a – 10:27 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The “let’s sit AD and Bron tonight and try to build up Westbrook’s trade value so the Knicks might be dumb enough to trade for him” strategy is going great for the Lakers right now. – 10:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I never thought Austin Reaves would Wally Pipp BOTH LeBron and A.D., but here we are. BK – 10:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
WHY LEBRON JAMES AND ANTHONY DAVIS ARE ANCHORS FOR THE LAKERS AND THEY’RE BETTER WITHOUT THEM MY COLUMN… BK – 9:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves notched his 3rd bucket of the game to trim Charlotte’s lead down to 5 early in the 2nd Q.
Speaking of Reaves – he told me what was said leading up to the meme with LeBron in Brooklyn, and we’ll detail later in the 2nd Q on the @SpectrumSN broadcast. – 8:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Hornets 31, Lakers 21
A rough start on both ends for the Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk. They shot 30% from the floor and 54.5% at the FT line (7 of 12). Carmelo Anthony leads them with 6 points. Charlotte has 14 points in the paint. – 8:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
9 year old: “Wow, the Lakers are getting killed.”
Me: “Yeah. But LeBron and Anthony Davis aren’t playing.”
9 year old: “Oh. So basically, they were already bad and now they’re just getting worse.”
Ouch.
BK – 8:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have struggled considerably on both ends of the court without LeBron and AD, falling behind 23-8 into the 2nd time out of the 1st Q.
They’re 2 for 14 from the field, and 3 for 8 at the FT line. – 8:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a brand new starting lineup. I believe this is the first game when *both* LeBron and Anthony Davis have been out: pic.twitter.com/drOniLyYR8 – 7:01 PM
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said LeBron is still experiencing some soreness in his knee, and Davis has some soreness in his wrist. As for Sunday in Atlanta: “Hopefully we get them both back,” Vogel said, but the medical staff will see how they both feel tomorrow. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 28, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (R wrist) and LeBron James (L knee) are both out. Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook will play. -via Twitter @mcten / January 28, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question. -via Twitter @mcten / January 27, 2022