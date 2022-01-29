Nets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (29-19) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday January 29, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 49, Golden State Warriors 62 (Q3 10:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If Brooklyn loses tonight at Golden State, the first-round draft pick they owe the #Rockets will go from #23 to #21, and Dallas will be a half-game behind them.
The Nets have had issues this year. It’s not impossible for this pick to finish in the late teens. – 9:53 PM
If Brooklyn loses tonight at Golden State, the first-round draft pick they owe the #Rockets will go from #23 to #21, and Dallas will be a half-game behind them.
The Nets have had issues this year. It’s not impossible for this pick to finish in the late teens. – 9:53 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
You can mock Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star starter selection but can’t question how much GSW has been the best move for his career. Being in an environment/culture built around joy & playing with Steph has removed the burden of being a cornerstone. All he has to do is show up & hoop. – 9:53 PM
You can mock Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star starter selection but can’t question how much GSW has been the best move for his career. Being in an environment/culture built around joy & playing with Steph has removed the burden of being a cornerstone. All he has to do is show up & hoop. – 9:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 54, Nets 47
-Shocker: Have been much better without Steph/Klay
-Wiggins (17pts, 7rebs, 2blks, 2stls, +20) has been terrific
-GP2 and Poole (10pts) making positive plays
-Curry 2 points, -10, Thompson 5 points, -13 – 9:41 PM
At the half: Warriors 54, Nets 47
-Shocker: Have been much better without Steph/Klay
-Wiggins (17pts, 7rebs, 2blks, 2stls, +20) has been terrific
-GP2 and Poole (10pts) making positive plays
-Curry 2 points, -10, Thompson 5 points, -13 – 9:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 54-47 on the Nets. Wiggins (17 points on 7-for-11 shooting) doing the heavy lifting as Steph Curry (2 points on 1-for-7 shooting) and Klay Thompson (5 points on 1-for-6 shooting) struggle mightily. – 9:39 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors up 54-47 on the Nets. Wiggins (17 points on 7-for-11 shooting) doing the heavy lifting as Steph Curry (2 points on 1-for-7 shooting) and Klay Thompson (5 points on 1-for-6 shooting) struggle mightily. – 9:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson go a combined 2/13 shooting in the first half, but defense remains steady, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combine for 27 points and Warriors lead Nets 54-47. – 9:39 PM
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson go a combined 2/13 shooting in the first half, but defense remains steady, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combine for 27 points and Warriors lead Nets 54-47. – 9:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Warriors lead the Nets 54-47. Brooklyn rallied to take the lead but fell off towards the end of the second quarter. The Splash Brothers have been relatively quiet. Is that sustainable? Nets offense seems patchy to me. Needs to find a rhythm. – 9:39 PM
Halftime: Warriors lead the Nets 54-47. Brooklyn rallied to take the lead but fell off towards the end of the second quarter. The Splash Brothers have been relatively quiet. Is that sustainable? Nets offense seems patchy to me. Needs to find a rhythm. – 9:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Warriors 54, Nets 47
Some valiant runs by the Nets, who were powered by 11 each from Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills, but the Warriors have a lot of firepower. Steph Curry & Klay Thompson are just 2-of-13 combined, but Andrew Wiggins is 7/11 for 17 points. – 9:38 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors 54, Nets 47
Some valiant runs by the Nets, who were powered by 11 each from Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills, but the Warriors have a lot of firepower. Steph Curry & Klay Thompson are just 2-of-13 combined, but Andrew Wiggins is 7/11 for 17 points. – 9:38 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Andrew Wiggins was hesitant to get vaccinated but decided to get the 💉 so he could compete for his team, which currently has the 2nd best record in the NBA
Meanwhile, ABC just showed a calendar of the games Kyrie Irving isn’t eligible for, including 7 of the Nets last 8… – 9:38 PM
Andrew Wiggins was hesitant to get vaccinated but decided to get the 💉 so he could compete for his team, which currently has the 2nd best record in the NBA
Meanwhile, ABC just showed a calendar of the games Kyrie Irving isn’t eligible for, including 7 of the Nets last 8… – 9:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole makes two free throws to give the Warriors 10 points for the second quarter. The Nets have scored 23 and lead 43-41, 4:33 – 9:30 PM
Jordan Poole makes two free throws to give the Warriors 10 points for the second quarter. The Nets have scored 23 and lead 43-41, 4:33 – 9:30 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After seizing a 13-point lead early in the second quarter, the Warriors gave up a 19-4 to dig a 2-point hole. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are a combined 2-for-13 from the field. – 9:28 PM
After seizing a 13-point lead early in the second quarter, the Warriors gave up a 19-4 to dig a 2-point hole. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are a combined 2-for-13 from the field. – 9:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph and Klay are a combined 2-for-13. Nets are hanging in there — they are outscoring Warriors 16-4 on 2nd chance points. – 9:27 PM
Steph and Klay are a combined 2-for-13. Nets are hanging in there — they are outscoring Warriors 16-4 on 2nd chance points. – 9:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Warriors: The Nets have come back to take a 41-39 lead here at the Chase Center. Patty Mills missed his first 5 threes but made 3 out of 4 and now has 11 points. The Nets have found balance here in the 2nd quarter: Their efficiency & rebounds are up, turnovers are down. – 9:26 PM
Timeout, Warriors: The Nets have come back to take a 41-39 lead here at the Chase Center. Patty Mills missed his first 5 threes but made 3 out of 4 and now has 11 points. The Nets have found balance here in the 2nd quarter: Their efficiency & rebounds are up, turnovers are down. – 9:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin out here in San Fran catching touchdown passes like he thinks he’s Jerry Rice. #nets #warriors – 9:25 PM
Blake Griffin out here in San Fran catching touchdown passes like he thinks he’s Jerry Rice. #nets #warriors – 9:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Irving finds Blake Griffin for a layup to put the Nets up 41-39 with 6:16 left in the first half. – 9:24 PM
Irving finds Blake Griffin for a layup to put the Nets up 41-39 with 6:16 left in the first half. – 9:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills got one to drop and now he’s on fire. He’s made 3 of his last 4 from downtown, and the Nets now have a 39-37 lead. – 9:23 PM
Patty Mills got one to drop and now he’s on fire. He’s made 3 of his last 4 from downtown, and the Nets now have a 39-37 lead. – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
oh, it’s like that @Andrew Wiggins!? pic.twitter.com/VBsqHoVXyK – 9:18 PM
oh, it’s like that @Andrew Wiggins!? pic.twitter.com/VBsqHoVXyK – 9:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Warriors: The Nets aren’t going away, and now we’ve got a 37-33 game. – 9:18 PM
Timeout, Warriors: The Nets aren’t going away, and now we’ve got a 37-33 game. – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets note that Kyrie Irving has set a season-high for free-throws made & attempted (seven) in the first half – 9:17 PM
Nets note that Kyrie Irving has set a season-high for free-throws made & attempted (seven) in the first half – 9:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Golden State’s defense is stellar. But Brooklyn’s ball movement is all the way on the opposite end of that spectrum. #Nets – 9:14 PM
Golden State’s defense is stellar. But Brooklyn’s ball movement is all the way on the opposite end of that spectrum. #Nets – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is probably a record for them but @tps_hsbb has three alums on the court right now in Kyrie Irving, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jonathan Kuminga. Wonder if that’s a record for any HS come to think of it. – 9:14 PM
This is probably a record for them but @tps_hsbb has three alums on the court right now in Kyrie Irving, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jonathan Kuminga. Wonder if that’s a record for any HS come to think of it. – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Warriors are making the Nets earn every basket. Nothing is easy. – 9:14 PM
The Warriors are making the Nets earn every basket. Nothing is easy. – 9:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
14 points
& 5 rebounds
& 2 steals
& 2 blocks
& a dime
in 12 minutes of action for No. 22 pic.twitter.com/j5pYa061Dp – 9:10 PM
14 points
& 5 rebounds
& 2 steals
& 2 blocks
& a dime
in 12 minutes of action for No. 22 pic.twitter.com/j5pYa061Dp – 9:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andrew Wiggins has 15 points and five boards in the first quarter for the #Warriors. He shot 6-of-9, including a nasty putback dunk with some impressive hops. #Nets – 9:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins has 15 points and five boards in the first quarter for the #Warriors. He shot 6-of-9, including a nasty putback dunk with some impressive hops. #Nets – 9:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins with a All-Star-statement first quarter: 14 points, 6/9 FG, 2/3 3p, a rousing folo slam, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals and generally stellar defense
Warriors 31, Nets 20 – 9:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins with a All-Star-statement first quarter: 14 points, 6/9 FG, 2/3 3p, a rousing folo slam, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals and generally stellar defense
Warriors 31, Nets 20 – 9:10 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors up 31-20 on the Nets. Really nice first quarter from Wiggins, who has 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. – 9:09 PM
END OF Q1: Warriors up 31-20 on the Nets. Really nice first quarter from Wiggins, who has 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have an eFG of 34% in the first quarter. No wonder they only have 20 points. – 9:09 PM
The Nets have an eFG of 34% in the first quarter. No wonder they only have 20 points. – 9:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coughed up an 18-5 run, and trail 31-20 after one. They’ve shot just .318 against the #warriors defense, and 1-of-7. Patty Mills is 0-for-5 from the floor. – 9:09 PM
#Nets coughed up an 18-5 run, and trail 31-20 after one. They’ve shot just .318 against the #warriors defense, and 1-of-7. Patty Mills is 0-for-5 from the floor. – 9:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Warriors lead the Nets 31-20. Andrew Wiggins has 14 points and is putting on a show. Kyrie Irving with just five points and Nic Claxton with seven. Awful first quarter for Brooklyn offensively. Shot 32 percent from the field, 1-for-7 from 3. – 9:08 PM
End of the first quarter: Warriors lead the Nets 31-20. Andrew Wiggins has 14 points and is putting on a show. Kyrie Irving with just five points and Nic Claxton with seven. Awful first quarter for Brooklyn offensively. Shot 32 percent from the field, 1-for-7 from 3. – 9:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andrew Wiggins’ head was at the top of the box for that putback dunk and it punctuated a quarter where he’s got 14 points and 5 rebounds.
The Warriors are up 31-20, as expected, against a Nets team without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Joe Harris. – 9:08 PM
Andrew Wiggins’ head was at the top of the box for that putback dunk and it punctuated a quarter where he’s got 14 points and 5 rebounds.
The Warriors are up 31-20, as expected, against a Nets team without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Joe Harris. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Big first quarter for Andrew Wiggins: 14 points, five rebounds, 6/9 FG, hit a couple 3s, closed the quarter with a one-hand putback dunk. Warriors up 31-20 on the Nets. – 9:08 PM
Big first quarter for Andrew Wiggins: 14 points, five rebounds, 6/9 FG, hit a couple 3s, closed the quarter with a one-hand putback dunk. Warriors up 31-20 on the Nets. – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Let me know when y’all ready to throw Ja Morant’s layup package/finishing in the discussion with Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry as the best in the NBA. I’m ready to talk about it when y’all are. 😶🌫️ – 9:07 PM
Let me know when y’all ready to throw Ja Morant’s layup package/finishing in the discussion with Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry as the best in the NBA. I’m ready to talk about it when y’all are. 😶🌫️ – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mills, Johnson, Thomas, Aldridge and Brown are the Nets’ second string tonight. – 9:07 PM
Mills, Johnson, Thomas, Aldridge and Brown are the Nets’ second string tonight. – 9:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Rough first quarter for Nets without Harden. Kyrie is just 1-for-3 — and got a lot of boos after being introduced.
Patty Mills is 0-for-5. Nets just 6/20 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Not a lot of answers offensively. – 9:06 PM
Rough first quarter for Nets without Harden. Kyrie is just 1-for-3 — and got a lot of boos after being introduced.
Patty Mills is 0-for-5. Nets just 6/20 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Not a lot of answers offensively. – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Warriors 26-18 with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving is 1-for-3 to start while Patty Mills is 0-for-5. Nets shooting just 30 percent as a team and 14 from 3. Andrew Wiggins has 12 points. – 9:03 PM
Nets trail the Warriors 26-18 with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving is 1-for-3 to start while Patty Mills is 0-for-5. Nets shooting just 30 percent as a team and 14 from 3. Andrew Wiggins has 12 points. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson is your backup point guard with Irving off the floor and Harden out. – 9:01 PM
James Johnson is your backup point guard with Irving off the floor and Harden out. – 9:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins has 12 points in the 1st quarter alone. – 9:01 PM
All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins has 12 points in the 1st quarter alone. – 9:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Two fouls on Curry in first 9 minutes, the second with Damion Lee at the scorer’s table to check for Steph – 9:00 PM
Two fouls on Curry in first 9 minutes, the second with Damion Lee at the scorer’s table to check for Steph – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As soon as @Nick Friedell said “James Johnson to the rescue, as usual,” Johnson gets an and-one dunk continuation call. – 9:00 PM
As soon as @Nick Friedell said “James Johnson to the rescue, as usual,” Johnson gets an and-one dunk continuation call. – 9:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Among what Warriors fans are saying while Kyrie Irving was at the free-throw line. One fan: “Get Vaxxed!” Another fan: “Why aren’t you boosted, Kyrie?” – 8:58 PM
Among what Warriors fans are saying while Kyrie Irving was at the free-throw line. One fan: “Get Vaxxed!” Another fan: “Why aren’t you boosted, Kyrie?” – 8:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins has really been shooting the ball. He started tonight’s game 4-of-5 from the field with 9 points. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Wiggins has really been shooting the ball. He started tonight’s game 4-of-5 from the field with 9 points. – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
2⃣2⃣ with the rack attack
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/eIkXCykAq0 – 8:56 PM
2⃣2⃣ with the rack attack
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/eIkXCykAq0 – 8:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas, James Johnson and LaMarcus Aldridge are Nash’s first set of reserves. – 8:55 PM
Cam Thomas, James Johnson and LaMarcus Aldridge are Nash’s first set of reserves. – 8:55 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond and Andre are out and Moody and Chiozza are on a G League assignment, so there’s room on the bench for James Wiseman to sit. – 8:53 PM
Draymond and Andre are out and Moody and Chiozza are on a G League assignment, so there’s room on the bench for James Wiseman to sit. – 8:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Warriors are now sending two at Kyrie Irving or Patty Mills when they have the ball. Mills passes to Kessler Edwards, who travels on the first dribble. This is where it begins. – 8:52 PM
The Warriors are now sending two at Kyrie Irving or Patty Mills when they have the ball. Mills passes to Kessler Edwards, who travels on the first dribble. This is where it begins. – 8:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: Impressive start for the Nets considering who is not available for them. Brooklyn leads, 11-9, at the 7:36 mark. Whether they can sustain this level remains to be seen, but it’s a promising beginning to the first quarter. #Nets – 8:49 PM
Timeout, Steve Nash: Impressive start for the Nets considering who is not available for them. Brooklyn leads, 11-9, at the 7:36 mark. Whether they can sustain this level remains to be seen, but it’s a promising beginning to the first quarter. #Nets – 8:49 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Mike Breen: “How about the emotion of Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star? What a wonderful moment for Wiggins, and he’s going to be a starter.”
Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson: *Pure silence* – 8:47 PM
Mike Breen: “How about the emotion of Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star? What a wonderful moment for Wiggins, and he’s going to be a starter.”
Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson: *Pure silence* – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving trying to go head-to-head with Steph Curry like it’s the 2016 NBA Finals – 8:46 PM
Kyrie Irving trying to go head-to-head with Steph Curry like it’s the 2016 NBA Finals – 8:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving getting booed on every touch, finishes with an and-1. Early 11-5 lead for BK. – 8:46 PM
Kyrie Irving getting booed on every touch, finishes with an and-1. Early 11-5 lead for BK. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More boos for Kyrie Irving, who had Steph Curry in an iso from the same spot he hit the Game 7 winner. He took Curry off the dribble and finished at the basket, and one. Crowd silenced. – 8:46 PM
More boos for Kyrie Irving, who had Steph Curry in an iso from the same spot he hit the Game 7 winner. He took Curry off the dribble and finished at the basket, and one. Crowd silenced. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kessler Edwards opens the seal hitting an open 3 off a Kyrie Irving feed to give the Nets a 3-0 lead to start this one. – 8:41 PM
Kessler Edwards opens the seal hitting an open 3 off a Kyrie Irving feed to give the Nets a 3-0 lead to start this one. – 8:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
808 career regular-season games played.
The most EVER by a Golden State Warrior.
Salute, @Stephen Curry 👏 pic.twitter.com/4JyxRedBrd – 8:41 PM
808 career regular-season games played.
The most EVER by a Golden State Warrior.
Salute, @Stephen Curry 👏 pic.twitter.com/4JyxRedBrd – 8:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Huge boos for Kyrie Irving from Warriors fans. Loudest boos since Boston. – 8:36 PM
Huge boos for Kyrie Irving from Warriors fans. Loudest boos since Boston. – 8:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors fans greeting Kyrie Irving with a lot of boos during starting lineup intros – 8:36 PM
Warriors fans greeting Kyrie Irving with a lot of boos during starting lineup intros – 8:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lot of places to blame for that first half (pretty much anyone but Harris and Green), but Maxey and Curry got cooked by Mitchell and Haliburton.
Korkmaz lost Haliburton off ball for a 3, too. Guard defense isn’t a strength of this team but that was particularly rough. – 8:34 PM
Lot of places to blame for that first half (pretty much anyone but Harris and Green), but Maxey and Curry got cooked by Mitchell and Haliburton.
Korkmaz lost Haliburton off ball for a 3, too. Guard defense isn’t a strength of this team but that was particularly rough. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chase Center. Last time I was in SF, I learned the country was shutting down upon landing. Nets-Warriors about to tip. No James Harden. What a week for him. Will see if Kyrie Irving can lead BK to a win without him. Updates to come. – 8:34 PM
Greetings from Chase Center. Last time I was in SF, I learned the country was shutting down upon landing. Nets-Warriors about to tip. No James Harden. What a week for him. Will see if Kyrie Irving can lead BK to a win without him. Updates to come. – 8:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Andre Iguodala, who has missed the about half the season with various injuries: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:33 PM
The latest on Andre Iguodala, who has missed the about half the season with various injuries: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Other than Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving is the only other point guard in the NBA who can consistently dribble, attack and finish with the off-hand without going back to the dominant hand. Ja is as good as I’ve seen at that. Crazy skill. – 8:29 PM
Other than Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving is the only other point guard in the NBA who can consistently dribble, attack and finish with the off-hand without going back to the dominant hand. Ja is as good as I’ve seen at that. Crazy skill. – 8:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden out for Nets against Warriors due to hand injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/29/jam… – 8:28 PM
James Harden out for Nets against Warriors due to hand injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/29/jam… – 8:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Saturday night hoops.
Let’s go, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VjxrZKXwdn – 8:18 PM
Saturday night hoops.
Let’s go, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VjxrZKXwdn – 8:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr believed the Nets handling Kyrie Irving as a part-time player “is much harder” than integrating Klay Thompson back. Given Kerr’s experience as a player and coach for talented teams, I asked him if talent is enough to overcome continuity issues pic.twitter.com/6WGMMGaySV – 8:16 PM
Steve Kerr believed the Nets handling Kyrie Irving as a part-time player “is much harder” than integrating Klay Thompson back. Given Kerr’s experience as a player and coach for talented teams, I asked him if talent is enough to overcome continuity issues pic.twitter.com/6WGMMGaySV – 8:16 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/qRrKbCE7q3 – 8:08 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/qRrKbCE7q3 – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’m sorry Nets fans. With *this* roster against *these* Warriors, brace for the worst. – 8:07 PM
I’m sorry Nets fans. With *this* roster against *these* Warriors, brace for the worst. – 8:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Love what you do 😃
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/CZXDGqsixx – 8:07 PM
Love what you do 😃
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/CZXDGqsixx – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in GSW: Irving, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Claxton. James Harden is out. – 8:05 PM
Nets starters in GSW: Irving, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Claxton. James Harden is out. – 8:05 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Carlisle on Kidd: “He’s done a tremendous job. I thought he was a high impact coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. But his history here as a player that was drafted here, he’s a Hall of Fame player on a championship team here. They’re a major threat in the West.” – 8:02 PM
Carlisle on Kidd: “He’s done a tremendous job. I thought he was a high impact coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. But his history here as a player that was drafted here, he’s a Hall of Fame player on a championship team here. They’re a major threat in the West.” – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight against the Warriors:
– Kyrie Irving
– Patty Mills
– DeAndre’ Bembry
– Kessler Edwards
– Nic Claxton – 8:01 PM
Nets starters tonight against the Warriors:
– Kyrie Irving
– Patty Mills
– DeAndre’ Bembry
– Kessler Edwards
– Nic Claxton – 8:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving being a part-time player: “It hasn’t been as strange for our group. It hasn’t been strange at all in some weird way. It actually feels normal because we’ve had so many interruptions and injuries.” – 7:55 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving being a part-time player: “It hasn’t been as strange for our group. It hasn’t been strange at all in some weird way. It actually feels normal because we’ve had so many interruptions and injuries.” – 7:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Harden is OUT tonight against the Warriors, per Nets – 7:52 PM
James Harden is OUT tonight against the Warriors, per Nets – 7:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden (right hand strain) will miss tonight’s game at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:50 PM
The Nets say James Harden (right hand strain) will miss tonight’s game at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden (right hand strain) is out for the #Nets vs the #Warriors. – 7:50 PM
James Harden (right hand strain) is out for the #Nets vs the #Warriors. – 7:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say James Harden will miss tonight’s game vs the Warriors because of a right hand strain – 7:49 PM
Nets say James Harden will miss tonight’s game vs the Warriors because of a right hand strain – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets say James Harden is OUT tonight due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM
Nets say James Harden is OUT tonight due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say James Harden is out for tonight’s game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM
Nets say James Harden is out for tonight’s game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry said hello pregame to Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/7NBzkW7746 – 7:47 PM
Steph Curry said hello pregame to Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/7NBzkW7746 – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
this duo man 💧
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ovEzyvM804 – 7:43 PM
this duo man 💧
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ovEzyvM804 – 7:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
One hour ’til showtime ⚡️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/StqtSqJSJh – 7:30 PM
One hour ’til showtime ⚡️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/StqtSqJSJh – 7:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure, there’s stuff on the MRI so he’s feeling something and feeling a strain and like I said it’s been bothering him like he was like ‘eh, it’s nothin,’ now it’s a little more than nothing….”
-Steve Nash on Harden’s hand, Now listed GTD – 7:28 PM
“Clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure, there’s stuff on the MRI so he’s feeling something and feeling a strain and like I said it’s been bothering him like he was like ‘eh, it’s nothin,’ now it’s a little more than nothing….”
-Steve Nash on Harden’s hand, Now listed GTD – 7:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the Curry is about to be extra spicy tonight.🌶️
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/tfYqZgAmRJ – 7:22 PM
the Curry is about to be extra spicy tonight.🌶️
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/tfYqZgAmRJ – 7:22 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nets pic.twitter.com/DhGSVgZQks – 7:21 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nets pic.twitter.com/DhGSVgZQks – 7:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DEFENSE ➡️ OFFENSE
@ArrowExt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/qlf45F3hrh – 7:20 PM
DEFENSE ➡️ OFFENSE
@ArrowExt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/qlf45F3hrh – 7:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will Warriors-Nets game tonight become what we see in the NBA Finals? I discuss that and more on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT – 7:14 PM
Will Warriors-Nets game tonight become what we see in the NBA Finals? I discuss that and more on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT – 7:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
the work before the work
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/vDF1fXqZoF – 7:14 PM
the work before the work
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/vDF1fXqZoF – 7:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Nash on why Kyrie Irving’s status as a part-time player hasn’t been much different than having guys in and out of the lineup with injuries pic.twitter.com/2zQcE168kh – 7:11 PM
Steve Nash on why Kyrie Irving’s status as a part-time player hasn’t been much different than having guys in and out of the lineup with injuries pic.twitter.com/2zQcE168kh – 7:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said James Harden’s right hand has been bothering him for some time and that it flared up yesterday morning. Said Harden will be a game time decision, but at least right now, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play. – 7:09 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden’s right hand has been bothering him for some time and that it flared up yesterday morning. Said Harden will be a game time decision, but at least right now, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play. – 7:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said Harden’s been dealing with some discomfort in the hand for a few days — it felt worse this morning. Nash said Harden got an MRI on the hand that came back clean, but there is some “irritation” in there. – 7:08 PM
Nash said Harden’s been dealing with some discomfort in the hand for a few days — it felt worse this morning. Nash said Harden got an MRI on the hand that came back clean, but there is some “irritation” in there. – 7:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Nash said James Harden had been feeling some discomfort in his hand for a while but thought it was fine. The hand flared up this morning and scans revealed he suffered a hand strain.
He’s a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden had been feeling some discomfort in his hand for a while but thought it was fine. The hand flared up this morning and scans revealed he suffered a hand strain.
He’s a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden had an MRI on his hand. It’s clean from serious injury but his hand is strained says Steve Nash. – 7:06 PM
James Harden had an MRI on his hand. It’s clean from serious injury but his hand is strained says Steve Nash. – 7:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Nash said James Harden woke up today with some “irritation” in his right hand. MRI revealed he has a strain Nash said Harden remains a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden woke up today with some “irritation” in his right hand. MRI revealed he has a strain Nash said Harden remains a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Harden: “James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days, and he thought it was nothing…This morning he woke up with some irritation.” #Nets – 7:05 PM
Steve Nash on Harden: “James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days, and he thought it was nothing…This morning he woke up with some irritation.” #Nets – 7:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kyrie Irving debuts the upcoming Kyrie Low 5, drafting off of the Kyrie Infinity’s design language. pic.twitter.com/2a11GBP0sr – 7:04 PM
Kyrie Irving debuts the upcoming Kyrie Low 5, drafting off of the Kyrie Infinity’s design language. pic.twitter.com/2a11GBP0sr – 7:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors went after Patty Mills in free agency this past summer before he decided on Brooklyn. Steve Kerr: “Seems like our kind of guy. I’m a huge fan. Great player, leader. – 7:00 PM
The Warriors went after Patty Mills in free agency this past summer before he decided on Brooklyn. Steve Kerr: “Seems like our kind of guy. I’m a huge fan. Great player, leader. – 7:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
First James Harden missed a game due to hamstring tightness. Now he’s questionable today against the Warriors with what the team has called a right hand strain. – 6:59 PM
First James Harden missed a game due to hamstring tightness. Now he’s questionable today against the Warriors with what the team has called a right hand strain. – 6:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala, initially scheduled to travel with Warriors on Sunday for the Monday-Tuesday b2b in Texas, will now stay in the Bay Area, per Steve Kerr. The thought is he might be a go next Thursday at Chase Center – 6:59 PM
Andre Iguodala, initially scheduled to travel with Warriors on Sunday for the Monday-Tuesday b2b in Texas, will now stay in the Bay Area, per Steve Kerr. The thought is he might be a go next Thursday at Chase Center – 6:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Kerr said what the Nets are doing in trying to re-integrate Kyrie Irving is much tougher than bringing Klay Thompson back after such a long time away. Cites lack of continuity, and the unprecedented situation overall as the greatest hurdles. – 6:58 PM
Steve Kerr said what the Nets are doing in trying to re-integrate Kyrie Irving is much tougher than bringing Klay Thompson back after such a long time away. Cites lack of continuity, and the unprecedented situation overall as the greatest hurdles. – 6:58 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala scrimmaged yesterday and looked good, Steve Kerr said. But he won’t travel with the team for their back-to-back road trip @ Rockets and Spurs. Since he wouldn’t have played in both games, team thought it would be better for him to stay. Kerr expects him back Thurs. – 6:56 PM
Andre Iguodala scrimmaged yesterday and looked good, Steve Kerr said. But he won’t travel with the team for their back-to-back road trip @ Rockets and Spurs. Since he wouldn’t have played in both games, team thought it would be better for him to stay. Kerr expects him back Thurs. – 6:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andre Iguodala will not travel on this road trip. Warriors optimistic he’ll be ready by next home game. Scrimmaged yesterday and looked good, but team is being cautious with him. – 6:56 PM
Andre Iguodala will not travel on this road trip. Warriors optimistic he’ll be ready by next home game. Scrimmaged yesterday and looked good, but team is being cautious with him. – 6:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Warriors coach Steve Kerr on #Nets navigating Kyrie Irving’s part-time status: “What Brooklyn’s dealing with is unprecedented…and it can’t be easy.” – 6:55 PM
#Warriors coach Steve Kerr on #Nets navigating Kyrie Irving’s part-time status: “What Brooklyn’s dealing with is unprecedented…and it can’t be easy.” – 6:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala won’t travel on this upcoming Houston, San Antonio road trip. Scrimmaged yesterday and felt good, per Kerr, and new plan is to have him return on Thursday at home vs Kings. – 6:55 PM
Andre Iguodala won’t travel on this upcoming Houston, San Antonio road trip. Scrimmaged yesterday and felt good, per Kerr, and new plan is to have him return on Thursday at home vs Kings. – 6:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say James Harden is questionable tonight against Golden State due to a right hand strain. – 6:54 PM
Nets say James Harden is questionable tonight against Golden State due to a right hand strain. – 6:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden has a right hand strain and is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. – 6:52 PM
Nets say James Harden has a right hand strain and is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. – 6:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game vs Golden State because of a right hand strain – 6:52 PM
Nets say James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game vs Golden State because of a right hand strain – 6:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game at the #Warriors with a right hand strain. #Nets #NBA – 6:52 PM
James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game at the #Warriors with a right hand strain. #Nets #NBA – 6:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bjelica (back spasms) is out for the #Warriors today vs. the #Nets. – 6:50 PM
Bjelica (back spasms) is out for the #Warriors today vs. the #Nets. – 6:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors-Nets game offers the exceedingly rare: Two starting backcourts facing off, with all four guards destined for the Hall of Fame nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:36 PM
Warriors-Nets game offers the exceedingly rare: Two starting backcourts facing off, with all four guards destined for the Hall of Fame nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight for the Warriors. Back spasms. First game he’s missed this season. Forces the Warriors to go even smaller vs Nets. Minutes bump likely for Kuminga, JTA, Payton. – 6:34 PM
Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight for the Warriors. Back spasms. First game he’s missed this season. Forces the Warriors to go even smaller vs Nets. Minutes bump likely for Kuminga, JTA, Payton. – 6:34 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1970, Warriors Legend and Hall of Famer Al Attles took over as player-coach for the Warriors, replacing George Lee. In Attles’ first game at the helm, the Warriors fell to the SuperSonics, 105-101, at Seattle. pic.twitter.com/Y9cpMw5MUG – 6:25 PM
On this date in 1970, Warriors Legend and Hall of Famer Al Attles took over as player-coach for the Warriors, replacing George Lee. In Attles’ first game at the helm, the Warriors fell to the SuperSonics, 105-101, at Seattle. pic.twitter.com/Y9cpMw5MUG – 6:25 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This is why Golden State has a chance”
@Greg Anthony explains why he loves what he sees in the Warriors pic.twitter.com/oOgiVrV1fZ – 6:19 PM
“This is why Golden State has a chance”
@Greg Anthony explains why he loves what he sees in the Warriors pic.twitter.com/oOgiVrV1fZ – 6:19 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Today’s Nike Kyrie’s for @Kyrie Irving!
#NBAKicks #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/phGeWXsasO – 6:16 PM
Today’s Nike Kyrie’s for @Kyrie Irving!
#NBAKicks #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/phGeWXsasO – 6:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Inside #Nets draft steal Kessler Edwards’ emergence and shot-doctor sessions with Kyle Korver nypost.com/2022/01/29/net… via @nypost – 6:01 PM
Sports+: Inside #Nets draft steal Kessler Edwards’ emergence and shot-doctor sessions with Kyle Korver nypost.com/2022/01/29/net… via @nypost – 6:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica is listed as questionable due to back spasms for Saturday’s contest against the Nets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/29/inj… – 6:00 PM
Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica is listed as questionable due to back spasms for Saturday’s contest against the Nets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/29/inj… – 6:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry will play and start tonight – 5:50 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry will play and start tonight – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The hometown kid @Ish Smith broke down last night’s home victory against LA.
@Waste_Pro_USA | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/CI6NH9QZXb – 5:04 PM
The hometown kid @Ish Smith broke down last night’s home victory against LA.
@Waste_Pro_USA | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/CI6NH9QZXb – 5:04 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on pull-ups this season (min 100 FGA, 199 qualifiers):
Mike Conley- 59.3
Seth Curry- 55.8
Jrue Holiday- 54.8
Terry Rozier- 54.7
Darius Garland- 53.5
Desmond Bane- 53.0
Tyrese Haliburton- 52.7
Chris Paul- 52.6
Kelly Oubre- 52.1
Kevin Durant- 52.0
DeMar DeRozan- 51.4 – 5:02 PM
Best eFG% on pull-ups this season (min 100 FGA, 199 qualifiers):
Mike Conley- 59.3
Seth Curry- 55.8
Jrue Holiday- 54.8
Terry Rozier- 54.7
Darius Garland- 53.5
Desmond Bane- 53.0
Tyrese Haliburton- 52.7
Chris Paul- 52.6
Kelly Oubre- 52.1
Kevin Durant- 52.0
DeMar DeRozan- 51.4 – 5:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Biggest difference between best and second-best player on a team, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Nikola Jokic-Aaron Gordon: 14.54
Joel Embiid-Tobias Harris: 9.38
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jrue Holiday: 8.51
Stephen Curry-Andrew Wiggins: 7.69
Trae Young-John Collins: 7.50 – 4:53 PM
Biggest difference between best and second-best player on a team, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Nikola Jokic-Aaron Gordon: 14.54
Joel Embiid-Tobias Harris: 9.38
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jrue Holiday: 8.51
Stephen Curry-Andrew Wiggins: 7.69
Trae Young-John Collins: 7.50 – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
We’ve all been lucky to be alive to watch some of the GOATS in their respective sports during their primes and extended primes (edited list)
Tom Brady
MJ
Kobe
LeBron
Steph Curry
Gretzky
Ovechkin
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Rafa Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tiger Woods
Messi
Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/c8a71uhh0t – 4:44 PM
We’ve all been lucky to be alive to watch some of the GOATS in their respective sports during their primes and extended primes (edited list)
Tom Brady
MJ
Kobe
LeBron
Steph Curry
Gretzky
Ovechkin
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Rafa Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tiger Woods
Messi
Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/c8a71uhh0t – 4:44 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies lead the @NBA in both steals per game (10.2) and blocks per game (6.4).
The Grizzlies are on pace to become the third team since 1982-83 to lead the league in both categories (2016-17 Warriors, 2007-08 Nuggets).
h/t @Sportradar pic.twitter.com/hA1EoMKVNw – 4:37 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies lead the @NBA in both steals per game (10.2) and blocks per game (6.4).
The Grizzlies are on pace to become the third team since 1982-83 to lead the league in both categories (2016-17 Warriors, 2007-08 Nuggets).
h/t @Sportradar pic.twitter.com/hA1EoMKVNw – 4:37 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Monta Ellis pic.twitter.com/iLfmoJKf54 – 4:31 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Monta Ellis pic.twitter.com/iLfmoJKf54 – 4:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Noah, who is currently in the hospital following a stem cell transplant, might have the best GPII dunk impression we’ve seen yet.
Yesterday, he was surprised by the one and only @Garydwayne ahead of his 10th birthday.
#DubNation, join us in wishing Noah a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! pic.twitter.com/T3iR55ON66 – 4:01 PM
Noah, who is currently in the hospital following a stem cell transplant, might have the best GPII dunk impression we’ve seen yet.
Yesterday, he was surprised by the one and only @Garydwayne ahead of his 10th birthday.
#DubNation, join us in wishing Noah a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! pic.twitter.com/T3iR55ON66 – 4:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
First ABC Saturday showcase game of the season should have been awesome. Instead, it’s kind of “Warriors” vs “Nets”. Oh well. – 3:50 PM
First ABC Saturday showcase game of the season should have been awesome. Instead, it’s kind of “Warriors” vs “Nets”. Oh well. – 3:50 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on catch-and-shoot FGAs this season (min 150 FGA, 90 qualifiers):
Keldon Johnson (!) – 71.2 (!)
Anfernee Simons – 70.2
Fred VanVleet – 69.9
Harrison Barnes – 67.0
Luke Kennard – 66.6
Patty Mills – 66.3
Andrew Wiggins – 65.9
Malik Monk – 65.4
Anthony Edwards – 64.5 – 3:22 PM
Best eFG% on catch-and-shoot FGAs this season (min 150 FGA, 90 qualifiers):
Keldon Johnson (!) – 71.2 (!)
Anfernee Simons – 70.2
Fred VanVleet – 69.9
Harrison Barnes – 67.0
Luke Kennard – 66.6
Patty Mills – 66.3
Andrew Wiggins – 65.9
Malik Monk – 65.4
Anthony Edwards – 64.5 – 3:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stephen Curry enters tonight having played 807 career games, which is tied with Chris Mullin for the most in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/llWp8Vs849 – 3:20 PM
Stephen Curry enters tonight having played 807 career games, which is tied with Chris Mullin for the most in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/llWp8Vs849 – 3:20 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on wide-open FGAs this season (min 80 FGA):
Anfernee Simons- 80.7 (!)
Luke Kennard- 75.5
ALL-STAR STARTER Andrew Wiggins- 75.4
Lonzo Ball- 73
Nic Batum- 72.3
Duncan Robinson- 71.3
Carmelo Anthony- 70.9
Patty Mills- 70
Mike Muscala- 70
Malik Monk- 70
Grant Williams- 70 – 3:09 PM
Best eFG% on wide-open FGAs this season (min 80 FGA):
Anfernee Simons- 80.7 (!)
Luke Kennard- 75.5
ALL-STAR STARTER Andrew Wiggins- 75.4
Lonzo Ball- 73
Nic Batum- 72.3
Duncan Robinson- 71.3
Carmelo Anthony- 70.9
Patty Mills- 70
Mike Muscala- 70
Malik Monk- 70
Grant Williams- 70 – 3:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
With Klay’s return, Golden State’s Splash Bros. are back in business.
📺: https://t.co/OJAmHRk7b6 pic.twitter.com/bMqPhfM6vT – 3:06 PM
With Klay’s return, Golden State’s Splash Bros. are back in business.
📺: https://t.co/OJAmHRk7b6 pic.twitter.com/bMqPhfM6vT – 3:06 PM