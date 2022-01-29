Pacers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

January 29, 2022

By |

Game streams

The Indiana Pacers (18-32) play against the Dallas Mavericks (21-21) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 29, 2022

Indiana Pacers 64, Dallas Mavericks 76 (Q3 10:03)

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock went 5-5 from the field and 3-3 from deep en route to 14 points in the second quarter alone.
Bullock’s 14 points tie the most in any quarter of his career (14 vs. UTA, 1/5/19; 14 at DET, 4/3/21). pic.twitter.com/ZjbhWR7xs88:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Domantas Sabonis seems no worse for wear after the sprained ankle. He’s been dominant the last game and a half. Pacers have set a high asking price for him in a trade, rightly so. – 8:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
domas in the first half.👀
15 pts.
10 reb.
7 ast. pic.twitter.com/PifnwPh01Z8:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka with the filthy stepback to beat the buzzer 🥶🎯
pic.twitter.com/oxzdG7vsaL8:20 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Mavs 72, #Pacers 60
Dallas closed on a 15-5 run, capped off by a buzzer-beating corner 3 from none other than Luka Doncic. He’s got 22 pts, 6 asts and 4 rebs.
Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana with 15. Chris Duarte and Duane Washington each have 10. – 8:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’re ballin’. 24 minutes left.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/4c60tdON1P8:15 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
I would talk up the Luka-to-Dwight Powell lob we just saw in Dallas a few moments ago …. but if I tweet it people will just say it’s mid and that I am wrong (and too old to say mid). – 8:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to Mavericks-Pacers because of right knee soreness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No love from Luka Doncic toward Rick Carlisle after Doncic blocked Caris LeVert’s driving layup. As Carlisle was calling for a foul, Doncic looked over at Carlisle and shook his head sternly saying, “AIN’T NO FOUL, RICK! AIN’T NO FOUL!” #Pacers8:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Luka Doncic (22pts) drills a corner 3 as the first half expired. Mavs used a 11-2 run in the final minute for a 72-60 lead.
Another big night for Sabonis, who has 15-10-7. Duate and Washington Jr. both have 10pts. Pacers have never led. – 8:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Mavs up 72-60 at the break in Dallas. It was 61-57 with 84 seconds to go in this half, then the Mavs scored a rapid 11 points to close the frame. Pacers defense continues to stink recently. – 8:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas puts up a 72-spot on Indiana in the first half. Earlier this week the Pacers allowed 158 points to Charlotte. – 8:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
double-double for Domas💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ExOvtrs0118:10 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka launches from the corner at the halftime buzzer. Mavericks go up 72-60 at the break. Big finish to the half included a Doncic blocked shot and big plays by Reggie Bullock. – 8:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka corner 3 at the halftime buzzer because of course. Welcome back, Rick. – 8:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
LUUUKAAAAA BUZZER BEATER AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! – 8:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
NOW THAT’S HOW YOU CLOSE OUT A HALF! – 8:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
THE @AACENTER IS ROCKIN’!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iqRzcCuiDj8:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sabonis having himself a night: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists in just 18 minutes. – 8:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka is 2-7 from the line. – 8:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duarte up to 10 points after that layup. #Pacers8:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just missed two free throws and the Mavericks botched a fast break. The Pacers scored and it’s 57-55 Mavs with 2 minutes left in the half. – 8:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Porzingis is out the rest of the game with right knee soreness. – 8:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of the game with right knee soreness, per Mavs PR. Certainly helps the #Pacers‘ chances of winning. – 8:03 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Kristaps Porzingis has right knee soreness and his night is over, per the Mavs – 8:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right knee and is out for the rest of the game. – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis is out the rest of the game due to right knee soreness, per Mavs. – 8:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana. – 8:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana. – 8:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
duane takes it to the hoop! 😤 pic.twitter.com/fEBYOf5u807:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Birthday boy Maxi Kleber (30) has seven points, seven rebounds as the Mavericks are up 53-45 with 5:12 still left in the first half. – 7:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kleber gets a tip on on a missed Luka free throw and the #Pacers call timeout. Mavs lead 53-45 with 5:12 left in the half. – 7:57 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
He makes it look soooo easy 👌
@AcmeBrick | @Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/vlsk2p3tf97:52 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
10 points already here for Duane Washington Jr in the second quarter. He’s feeling it, again. His offensive highs are really impressive. – 7:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane dunk! He’s got 10 points.
📸: by me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/RS8KWaDUdh7:50 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he’s got 10 points in the first two minutes of the second quarter.🤩
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Rl6ykRSf8C7:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington has 10 points off the bench after that last 3. He’s SO confident after playing so much lately. Crazy to think he’s on a two-way contract. #Pacers7:45 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i’ve honestly never seen a player who plays quite like josh green does. been fascinating to watch him these past couple months. – 7:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: Mavs 34, #Pacers 23
Luka Doncic has 14 points, five assists and the three rebounds.
Domantas Sabonis has eight points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
This man 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳 find you 👀 pic.twitter.com/nDcsGMqn4V7:42 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Mavs up on the Pacers 34-23 after one quarter. Doncic had 14-3-5 in the first quarter and controlled everything. Dallas hit 5 threes. – 7:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle sheds a few tears after his former team, the #Mavs, showed this dedication video for him on the scoreboard.
Carlisle won the franchise’s only title alongside Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 and built a Hall of Fame resume in Dallas.
Forever stamped. pic.twitter.com/jD1Ceyjt1U7:41 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 34-23 after a quarter. Luka again plays all 12 minutes. Finishes with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds. – 7:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not that he needed it, but Rick Carlisle getting a reminder from Luka Doncic of what a Doncic roll looks like. First quarter: Played all 12 minutes, 14 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds.
Dallas 34, Indiana 23. – 7:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
For a second straight game, Luka played all 12 mins in the first quarter.
He’s up to 14 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists already. – 7:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Oshae Brissett rejects an Isaiah Jackson screen, resets with a pass, attacks off the dribble and draws a foul. I think, as a 23-year old, he sometimes gets overlooked in any Pacers rebuilding plans. Tonight is just his 80th NBA game. – 7:38 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks had a nice tribute to former coach Rick Carlisle prior to tonight’s game against the Pacers. @NBA pic.twitter.com/acquhVzJKR7:37 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson with two put-backs so far. He jumps so effortlessly. #Pacers7:36 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka has 13-3-5 in 9 minutes. – 7:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
all you gotta do is @Justin Holiday and he’ll knock it down.😏 pic.twitter.com/DsVJMQ46i27:32 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo I gotta be sitting next to the most enthusiastic Mavs fans in this arena. Lol they scream every time Luka BREATHES!! – 7:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka is just shredding his former coach’s team. He’s got 13 points, four assists, three rebounds in the first nine minutes. Mavericks are up 28-19. – 7:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson is the first big off the bench for the #Pacers. He had a DNP last night. – 7:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s personal tribute to Rick is scoring, like, all of the points. – 7:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Luka is on fire. He’s got 13 points so far. – 7:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka out here droppin’ dimes left and right – 7:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis is hoopin’. He has all eight points for the #Pacers so far. – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
quick six points from @Domantas Sabonis to start us off tonight! 👏
Watch the game on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/UVG6aeSbNp pic.twitter.com/hOxBaU59Yq7:21 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to a fast start. They clearly want to run on the Pacers, who went to overtime Friday night to win at Oklahoma City. Mavs up 14-8 early. – 7:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Mavs jump out to a 14-6 lead on the #Pacers. Luka Doncic doing whatever he wants. – 7:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Luka absolutely torching the Pacers early – 7:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle calls a timeout 4 mins in to try to quell Luka and KP’s early roll.
That’s a first … for him. – 7:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Back to current reality for Rick Carlisle: Early time out, Dallas leads 14-6. – 7:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Thank you, Coach Carlisle.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/t2n1fHXLPv7:15 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle emotional reaction to the Mavs’ pregame video tribute in his return to Dallas: pic.twitter.com/m3VwvOfEg87:13 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wonderful couple of minutes, Mavericks honor Rick Carlisle with a video montage of his 13 seasons here. pic.twitter.com/LgFffQpTbU7:11 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle was in tears after the Mavs played a touching tribute video before his return game in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/GjK6W3IhFx7:11 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rick Carlisle watches the end of the Mavericks’ pregame tribute to his 13 years in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/gDZH5Ne0PK7:10 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let’s run it back.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/fQ96i6IXOO6:42 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/mqhJKn9hof6:40 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Tonight we welcome back the winningest coach in Mavs history.
Welcome back, Coach Carlisle. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/gHZ42V3Iht6:30 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. Brogdon is on Day 8 of his right Achilles rehab. Two more days until we get an update. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/I6Srwu74eO6:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
deep in the heart of Texas.🤠 pic.twitter.com/JmbTGBKd5P6:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle on if he’s gotten emotional: “Not yet. We’ll see, we’ll see, but it’s so familiar driving here today from the house and stuff like that.” #Pacers6:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle on his return to Dallas: “What’s it like? It’s great. It’s a little bit of an unusual day, but it’s great to be back. It’s great to see my family for a couple days, and it’ll be great to see a lot of special people, who were a big part of my experience.” #Pacers6:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (right ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (left ankle) are both available tonight against the Mavs. #Pacers6:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle raved about Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson as developmental success stories that have become outstanding players. Credited former Mavs player development director Mike Procopio. @HoopConsultants5:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis is IN tonight against the Mavs. Chris Duarte is a game-time decision, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers5:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Rick Carlisle is filled with emotion being back in Dallas today – he’s given praise pregame to many people that he crossed paths with while coaching the Mavericks. It’s his first time back coaching against the Mavs since his 13 year stint with the franchise. – 5:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“Domas I believe will be in, Chris I believe is going to play,” Rick Carlisle says of Duarte and Sabonis pregame. Wasn’t 100% sure on either player, though. – 5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rick Carlisle lavished praise on Jason Kidd and called the Mavericks “a major threat” in the West. – 5:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle, returning to Dallas for the first time since his departure, says Jason Kidd “has done a tremendous job,” particularly with adjustments during the season. “They’re a major threat in the West.” – 5:38 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Updates on Chris Duarte, Goga Bitadze and SGA. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar4:27 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Goga Bitadze’s sore foot will keep him out tonight in Dallas. He suffered the injury last night vs OKC.
Chris Duarte and Domantas Sabonis are questionable. – 4:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) won’t play tonight in Dallas.
Sabonis, who played 44mins in his return from a left ankle sprain, is questionable. And so is Chris Duarte (right ankle sprain). – 4:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Dallas (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Domantas Sabonis – Questionable (left ankle sprain)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/WSQLwo36zF4:13 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers reportedly asking two first-round picks for Caris LeVert
sportando.basketball/en/pacers-repo…3:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We’re teaming up with @MichelobULTRA to host a MOVEMENT Live workout and yoga at @GainbridgeFH on Wednesday, February 9! 💪
Secure your spot » https://t.co/A90p1adhQd pic.twitter.com/BC3ALVmCKX3:37 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who’s coming to Maxi’s birthday party at the @aacenter tonight? 🥳
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/E9eI0CSwTJ3:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Injury Update per Thunder PR: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right ankle sprain in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. He will be re-evaluated post All-Star break. – 2:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right ankle sprain in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. He will be re-evaluated post All-Star break, per the Thunder. – 2:05 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right ankle sprain in last night’s game against the Pacers. He’ll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. – 2:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Per the Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right ankle sprain in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. He will be re-evaluated post All-Star break. – 2:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs enter a critical stretch starting tonight vs IND as 7 of their next 8 are @aacenter (Won 7 of last 8 at home) and only 2 of those 8 (PHI & MIA) are .500+ teams. Sitting in on @BallySportsSW this weekend. Victor & Brad on @theeagledallas 6:12 tip. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30 – 1:27 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at @aacenter TONIGHT outside Section 117 to grab one of 100 limited edition Game Day prints!
Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation.
Arrive early to purchase!
@MichaelsStores | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/9f1aviRut21:00 PM

