Pacers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (18-32) play against the Dallas Mavericks (21-21) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 29, 2022
Indiana Pacers 64, Dallas Mavericks 76 (Q3 10:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock went 5-5 from the field and 3-3 from deep en route to 14 points in the second quarter alone.
Bullock’s 14 points tie the most in any quarter of his career (14 vs. UTA, 1/5/19; 14 at DET, 4/3/21). pic.twitter.com/ZjbhWR7xs8 – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Domantas Sabonis seems no worse for wear after the sprained ankle. He’s been dominant the last game and a half. Pacers have set a high asking price for him in a trade, rightly so. – 8:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
domas in the first half.👀
15 pts.
10 reb.
7 ast. pic.twitter.com/PifnwPh01Z – 8:21 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka with the filthy stepback to beat the buzzer 🥶🎯
pic.twitter.com/oxzdG7vsaL – 8:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: Mavs 72, #Pacers 60
Dallas closed on a 15-5 run, capped off by a buzzer-beating corner 3 from none other than Luka Doncic. He’s got 22 pts, 6 asts and 4 rebs.
Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana with 15. Chris Duarte and Duane Washington each have 10. – 8:15 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’re ballin’. 24 minutes left.
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/4c60tdON1P – 8:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
I would talk up the Luka-to-Dwight Powell lob we just saw in Dallas a few moments ago …. but if I tweet it people will just say it’s mid and that I am wrong (and too old to say mid). – 8:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to Mavericks-Pacers because of right knee soreness dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No love from Luka Doncic toward Rick Carlisle after Doncic blocked Caris LeVert’s driving layup. As Carlisle was calling for a foul, Doncic looked over at Carlisle and shook his head sternly saying, “AIN’T NO FOUL, RICK! AIN’T NO FOUL!” #Pacers – 8:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Luka Doncic (22pts) drills a corner 3 as the first half expired. Mavs used a 11-2 run in the final minute for a 72-60 lead.
Another big night for Sabonis, who has 15-10-7. Duate and Washington Jr. both have 10pts. Pacers have never led. – 8:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas puts up a 72-spot on Indiana in the first half. Earlier this week the Pacers allowed 158 points to Charlotte. – 8:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
double-double for Domas💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ExOvtrs011 – 8:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka launches from the corner at the halftime buzzer. Mavericks go up 72-60 at the break. Big finish to the half included a Doncic blocked shot and big plays by Reggie Bullock. – 8:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka corner 3 at the halftime buzzer because of course. Welcome back, Rick. – 8:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
THE @AACENTER IS ROCKIN’!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iqRzcCuiDj – 8:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Sabonis having himself a night: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists in just 18 minutes. – 8:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just missed two free throws and the Mavericks botched a fast break. The Pacers scored and it’s 57-55 Mavs with 2 minutes left in the half. – 8:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of the game with right knee soreness, per Mavs PR. Certainly helps the #Pacers‘ chances of winning. – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right knee and is out for the rest of the game. – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis is out the rest of the game due to right knee soreness, per Mavs. – 8:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana. – 8:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against Indiana. – 8:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Birthday boy Maxi Kleber (30) has seven points, seven rebounds as the Mavericks are up 53-45 with 5:12 still left in the first half. – 7:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kleber gets a tip on on a missed Luka free throw and the #Pacers call timeout. Mavs lead 53-45 with 5:12 left in the half. – 7:57 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
He makes it look soooo easy 👌
@AcmeBrick | @Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/vlsk2p3tf9 – 7:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane dunk! He’s got 10 points.
📸: by me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/RS8KWaDUdh – 7:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he’s got 10 points in the first two minutes of the second quarter.🤩
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Rl6ykRSf8C – 7:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington has 10 points off the bench after that last 3. He’s SO confident after playing so much lately. Crazy to think he’s on a two-way contract. #Pacers – 7:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: Mavs 34, #Pacers 23
Luka Doncic has 14 points, five assists and the three rebounds.
Domantas Sabonis has eight points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle sheds a few tears after his former team, the #Mavs, showed this dedication video for him on the scoreboard.
Carlisle won the franchise’s only title alongside Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 and built a Hall of Fame resume in Dallas.
Forever stamped. pic.twitter.com/jD1Ceyjt1U – 7:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 34-23 after a quarter. Luka again plays all 12 minutes. Finishes with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds. – 7:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not that he needed it, but Rick Carlisle getting a reminder from Luka Doncic of what a Doncic roll looks like. First quarter: Played all 12 minutes, 14 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
For a second straight game, Luka played all 12 mins in the first quarter.
He’s up to 14 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists already. – 7:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks had a nice tribute to former coach Rick Carlisle prior to tonight’s game against the Pacers. @NBA pic.twitter.com/acquhVzJKR – 7:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson with two put-backs so far. He jumps so effortlessly. #Pacers – 7:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
all you gotta do is @Justin Holiday and he’ll knock it down.😏 pic.twitter.com/DsVJMQ46i2 – 7:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo I gotta be sitting next to the most enthusiastic Mavs fans in this arena. Lol they scream every time Luka BREATHES!! – 7:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka is just shredding his former coach’s team. He’s got 13 points, four assists, three rebounds in the first nine minutes. Mavericks are up 28-19. – 7:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson is the first big off the bench for the #Pacers. He had a DNP last night. – 7:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s personal tribute to Rick is scoring, like, all of the points. – 7:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
What a 🔥 dime for the birthday boy
@Luka Doncic @Maxi Kleber pic.twitter.com/YrM6F7TJdF – 7:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sabonis is hoopin’. He has all eight points for the #Pacers so far. – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
quick six points from @Domantas Sabonis to start us off tonight! 👏
Watch the game on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/UVG6aeSbNp pic.twitter.com/hOxBaU59Yq – 7:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to a fast start. They clearly want to run on the Pacers, who went to overtime Friday night to win at Oklahoma City. Mavs up 14-8 early. – 7:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Mavs jump out to a 14-6 lead on the #Pacers. Luka Doncic doing whatever he wants. – 7:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle calls a timeout 4 mins in to try to quell Luka and KP’s early roll.
That’s a first … for him. – 7:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Back to current reality for Rick Carlisle: Early time out, Dallas leads 14-6. – 7:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle emotional reaction to the Mavs’ pregame video tribute in his return to Dallas: pic.twitter.com/m3VwvOfEg8 – 7:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wonderful couple of minutes, Mavericks honor Rick Carlisle with a video montage of his 13 seasons here. pic.twitter.com/LgFffQpTbU – 7:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle was in tears after the Mavs played a touching tribute video before his return game in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/GjK6W3IhFx – 7:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rick Carlisle watches the end of the Mavericks’ pregame tribute to his 13 years in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/gDZH5Ne0PK – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Caris LeVert
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let’s run it back.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/fQ96i6IXOO – 6:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/mqhJKn9hof – 6:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Tonight we welcome back the winningest coach in Mavs history.
Welcome back, Coach Carlisle. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/gHZ42V3Iht – 6:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. Brogdon is on Day 8 of his right Achilles rehab. Two more days until we get an update. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/I6Srwu74eO – 6:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle on if he’s gotten emotional: “Not yet. We’ll see, we’ll see, but it’s so familiar driving here today from the house and stuff like that.” #Pacers – 6:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle on his return to Dallas: “What’s it like? It’s great. It’s a little bit of an unusual day, but it’s great to be back. It’s great to see my family for a couple days, and it’ll be great to see a lot of special people, who were a big part of my experience.” #Pacers – 6:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (right ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (left ankle) are both available tonight against the Mavs. #Pacers – 6:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle raved about Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson as developmental success stories that have become outstanding players. Credited former Mavs player development director Mike Procopio. @HoopConsultants – 5:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis is IN tonight against the Mavs. Chris Duarte is a game-time decision, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rick Carlisle lavished praise on Jason Kidd and called the Mavericks “a major threat” in the West. – 5:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle, returning to Dallas for the first time since his departure, says Jason Kidd “has done a tremendous job,” particularly with adjustments during the season. “They’re a major threat in the West.” – 5:38 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Updates on Chris Duarte, Goga Bitadze and SGA. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) won’t play tonight in Dallas.
Sabonis, who played 44mins in his return from a left ankle sprain, is questionable. And so is Chris Duarte (right ankle sprain). – 4:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Dallas (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Domantas Sabonis – Questionable (left ankle sprain)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/WSQLwo36zF – 4:13 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers reportedly asking two first-round picks for Caris LeVert
sportando.basketball/en/pacers-repo… – 3:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We’re teaming up with @MichelobULTRA to host a MOVEMENT Live workout and yoga at @GainbridgeFH on Wednesday, February 9! 💪
Secure your spot » https://t.co/A90p1adhQd pic.twitter.com/BC3ALVmCKX – 3:37 PM
We’re teaming up with @MichelobULTRA to host a MOVEMENT Live workout and yoga at @GainbridgeFH on Wednesday, February 9! 💪
Secure your spot » https://t.co/A90p1adhQd pic.twitter.com/BC3ALVmCKX – 3:37 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who’s coming to Maxi’s birthday party at the @aacenter tonight? 🥳
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/E9eI0CSwTJ – 3:00 PM
Who’s coming to Maxi’s birthday party at the @aacenter tonight? 🥳
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/E9eI0CSwTJ – 3:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Injury Update per Thunder PR: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right ankle sprain in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. He will be re-evaluated post All-Star break. – 2:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right ankle sprain in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. He will be re-evaluated post All-Star break, per the Thunder. – 2:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Per the Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained a right ankle sprain in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. He will be re-evaluated post All-Star break. – 2:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs enter a critical stretch starting tonight vs IND as 7 of their next 8 are @aacenter (Won 7 of last 8 at home) and only 2 of those 8 (PHI & MIA) are .500+ teams. Sitting in on @BallySportsSW this weekend. Victor & Brad on @theeagledallas 6:12 tip. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30 – 1:27 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at @aacenter TONIGHT outside Section 117 to grab one of 100 limited edition Game Day prints!
Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation.
Arrive early to purchase!
@MichaelsStores | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/9f1aviRut2 – 1:00 PM
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at @aacenter TONIGHT outside Section 117 to grab one of 100 limited edition Game Day prints!
Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation.
Arrive early to purchase!
@MichaelsStores | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/9f1aviRut2 – 1:00 PM