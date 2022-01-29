Raptors vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (23-23) play against the Miami Heat (17-17) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 29, 2022
Toronto Raptors 22, Miami Heat 18 (Q1 03:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo’s second basket moved him past Bimbo Coles for 16th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
P.J. will take that
Jimmy will score that pic.twitter.com/bOsjakn1yQ – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Two PJ Tucker baseline drive and kicks to start for a Gabe Vincent corner three
Such a valuable asset for a corner specialist – 8:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat letting Toronto pick their defensive matchups with the soft switching
Gabe Vincent three on other end off nice Tucker drive and kick – 8:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle & Caleb’s pregame one on ones are so pure pic.twitter.com/b5ngh7sZiE – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler could stand alone for Heat at NBA All-Star Game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has Duncan Robinson’s revival answered any lingering Heat questions? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat teammates covering for Kyle Lowry on the court, concerned for him off the court sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Brian Grant for 17th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list, at 312. Also, tonight is the 750th regular-season appearance for P.J. Tucker, the 150th for Tyler Herro and the 100th for Gabe Vincent. – 7:50 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Before it gets started in Miami, here’s a little check-in on Rexdale’s favourite son
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s once again Butler, Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson and Vincent as the starting five the Heat. – 7:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This game feels like a Max Strus night
Much like I’ve said I like Duncan’s matchup recently before games, I like Strus’ tonight
Against a switch heavy Raptors team, you’re going to see him in his base set a ton, slip screens and relocation to opposite wing
Looks will be there – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
VanVleet is good to go for Raptors. Toronto starting lineup tonight in Miami: VanVleet, Trent Jr., Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam. – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet is available and starting for the Raptors in Miami tonight along with Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam. – 7:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors say Fred VanVleet is probable tonight vs. Heat pending pregame workout. Jimmy Butler, who was listed as probable, will play. – 6:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Per the Heat quote sheet from Erik Spoelstra’s pregame news conference … pic.twitter.com/mW1ak8wibM – 6:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is probable vs. Heat, says Nurse. Pre-game workout will determine. – 6:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse says VanVleet is looking “probable” for tonight in Miami, will be a game-time call though. – 6:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (sore right knee) is “looking like he’s probable” to return tonight vs. Heat. Still going through a final test pre-game. – 6:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jimmy Butler, who was probable with a toe injury, will play for the HEAT™ tonight. Okpala, Lowry, Morris, Oladipo are out. – 6:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#TORvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Raptors. – 6:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst eFG% on pullups this season (min 100 FGA, 119 qualifiers):
Jalen Suggs- 28.2
Eric Bledsoe- 31.6
Anthony Davis- 34.3
Cam Reddish- 34.3
Gary Harris- 35
Lonnie Walker IV- 35
Kyle Kuzma- 35.3
OG Anunoby- 35.4
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 36.1
Jerami Grant- 36.3
RJ Barrett- 36.7 – 5:05 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst TS% on drives (among top 50 in drives):
Rick Rubio- 45.3
Tyrese Haliburton- 45.6
Josh Giddey- 46.2
Devin Booker- 47.6
Tyler Herro- 48.2
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 49.5
Reggie Jackson- 49.9
LaMelo Ball- 50.1
RJ Barrett- 50.3
Lu Dort- 51.6
Franz Wagner- 52.1
Trae Young- 52.4 – 4:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’m a little late the always excellent annual trade deadline primer by @BlakeMurphyODC. Raptors fans — and now @Sportsnet — are lucky to have him: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ra… – 4:45 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven out of the Heat’s rotation for now, but staying ready: ‘I don’t want to lose a beat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat teammates not rushing Kyle Lowry and just ‘want him and his family to be OK’ – 4:04 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst guys for assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assist):
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 0.43
Anthony Edwards – 0.44
Jayson Tatum – 0.46
Jrue Holiday – 0.46
Ricky Rubio – 0.47
Julius Randle – 0.48
LeBron James – 0.49
DeMar DeRozan – 0.49
Fred VanVleet – 0.49 – 3:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Josh Pastner hit the nail on the absolute head today with a great response to a question from @InsideTheU.
Put simply, he says Miami needs to be promoting Jim Larrañaga’s accomplishments more.
He is 100% correct. – 3:36 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on catch-and-shoot FGAs this season (min 150 FGA, 90 qualifiers):
Keldon Johnson (!) – 71.2 (!)
Anfernee Simons – 70.2
Fred VanVleet – 69.9
Harrison Barnes – 67.0
Luke Kennard – 66.6
Patty Mills – 66.3
Andrew Wiggins – 65.9
Malik Monk – 65.4
Anthony Edwards – 64.5 – 3:22 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on wide-open FGAs this season (min 80 FGA):
Anfernee Simons- 80.7 (!)
Luke Kennard- 75.5
ALL-STAR STARTER Andrew Wiggins- 75.4
Lonzo Ball- 73
Nic Batum- 72.3
Duncan Robinson- 71.3
Carmelo Anthony- 70.9
Patty Mills- 70
Mike Muscala- 70
Malik Monk- 70
Grant Williams- 70 – 3:09 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Between Tom Brady’s first start and his retirement, he won 7 Super Bowl rings and the Miami Dolphins never won a single playoff game.
Among the saddest statistics in all of professional sports.
@5ReasonsSports – 3:01 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Heat staying afloat without Kyle Lowry #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:56 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Vitals for Raptors vs. Heat at FTX Arena #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:28 PM
