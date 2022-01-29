Wizards vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (23-25) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (17-17) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday January 29, 2022
Washington Wizards 10, Memphis Grizzlies 26 (Q1 04:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steven Adams has 8 rebounds and there is 4:08 left in the 1st qtr… – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
MONEY BALL 👀
@Desmond Bane // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/dK3z9M0in0 – 8:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant drills the step-back 3 and hits a dance move to celebrate. We need that highlight @PhillipDean_ – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson is checking in, after the missing the last 5 games due to being in health and safety protocols – 8:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
see a bucket. get a bucket des.
7 outta the gate for @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/9kQRqAVcbv – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
These are not the same Grizzlies Washington faced the first time around. – 8:18 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Thomas Bryant. Two fouls in three minutes. He stays in the game. – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That was a scary fall for Steven Adams. Caldwell-Pope fell right onto leg. Right in brand, Steven Adams bends down to tie his shoe and stays in the game. – 8:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant picking up right where he left off. Five points to start the game. – 8:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES.
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/S3X2J998FZ – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @Washington Wizards
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯@Desmond Bane
🐚@konchjitty55
🦄@Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/5OGPC8ORzt – 8:06 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. WIzards. For Wash: Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie.
Grizz staring Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordinly. – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
A very good evening from Memphis where the Grizzlies face the visiting Washington Wizards. Blowing the whistles to control the game are John Goble, Derrick Collins and Evan Scott. Paging @badunclep . I’m sure you endorse this trio of officials. – 7:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington has 10 points off the bench after that last 3. He’s SO confident after playing so much lately. Crazy to think he’s on a two-way contract. #Pacers – 7:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Left unanswered by this starting lineup change is whether Wes Unseld Jr. will shorten the rotation. It would seem that he’ll stop using the three-center rotation he’s employed since Thomas Bryant returned from knee rehab on Jan. 12. But we’ll see. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5s for tonight’s game
Wizards: Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuz, Bryant
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Konchar, Trip, Adams – 7:42 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Final: Washington 77, Utah 73.
That’s 10 straight losses dating back to a Dec. 21 home win over Fresno State.
Utes had multiple chances to get out of there with a win. – 7:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starting lineup will be different tonight in Memphis. Wes Unseld Jr. will go with Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. – 7:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The prep work is well underway.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/fagKFKvE2m – 7:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff has that different type of bounce 👀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1ohUFKnuJr – 7:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes.
📍 Memphis
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Canadian tuxedo vibes 🦄
@cintronworld | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/tsu2bq4Efl – 6:54 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr surprised me with his answer; he’s hoping his team feeds off the crowd of Memphis when asking him the importance of getting the crowd out of the game.
I asked him what’s a first-quarter “key” that should be sustained throughout the game “Aggression.” – 6:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. trying to take the Memphis crowd out of the game: “I don’t know if you can, honestly. Some places are just harder to play than others.” – 6:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Which color scheme are you rocking with?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/2JdpZod9A2 – 6:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson have both been cleared from health and safety protocols. Jones is listed as out while Anderson is questionable. Jenkins mentioned conditioning as to why Jones is still listed as out. Anderson will go though pregame warmups. – 6:22 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert is out and not with the team (same as Friday in Memphis) for Sundays game against the TWolves. Donovan Mitchell is questionable and Trent Forrest is questionable. – 6:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Washington 34, Utah 30.
Utes had trouble getting over the hump there late. – 5:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The next Black Owned DMV Spotlight, presented @CapitalOne, is @TheFurloughCake!
Founded by sisters Nikki and Jaqi, when life gave them lemons they made lemon cheesecake!
Stop by their store in National Harbor for a sweet treat or order online. – 5:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Life is too short to play zone, but that’s what Washington is opting to do at the outset at HecEd. – 5:09 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst eFG% on pullups this season (min 100 FGA, 119 qualifiers):
Jalen Suggs- 28.2
Eric Bledsoe- 31.6
Anthony Davis- 34.3
Cam Reddish- 34.3
Gary Harris- 35
Lonnie Walker IV- 35
Kyle Kuzma- 35.3
OG Anunoby- 35.4
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 36.1
Jerami Grant- 36.3
RJ Barrett- 36.7 – 5:05 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on pull-ups this season (min 100 FGA, 199 qualifiers):
Mike Conley- 59.3
Seth Curry- 55.8
Jrue Holiday- 54.8
Terry Rozier- 54.7
Darius Garland- 53.5
Desmond Bane- 53.0
Tyrese Haliburton- 52.7
Chris Paul- 52.6
Kelly Oubre- 52.1
Kevin Durant- 52.0
DeMar DeRozan- 51.4 – 5:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just reached Memphis on the trade deadline guide I’m working on and under assets I had no choice but to list “basically the entire roster.” – 4:48 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah this afternoon at Washington: Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen, Lazar Stefanovic, Marco Anthony, Branden Carlson.
Carlson back into the starting lineup in his second game back. Dusan Mahorcic is shelved.
Utes went small pretty often at Wazzu the other night. – 4:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies lead the @NBA in both steals per game (10.2) and blocks per game (6.4).
The Grizzlies are on pace to become the third team since 1982-83 to lead the league in both categories (2016-17 Warriors, 2007-08 Nuggets).
h/t @Sportradar pic.twitter.com/hA1EoMKVNw – 4:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. in January has more blocks (50) than fouls committed (49). Playing elite defense without fouling is taking his game to a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/ch0y6EvbHB – 4:29 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah announces an indefinite suspension of Dusan Mahorcic, who did not play in the second half the other night at Washington State. pic.twitter.com/6mwN6GKnAk – 4:01 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Measure success by the people around me!
So if one person in the gang down bad we all down bad! – 3:32 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst eFG% on wide-open FGAs this season (min 80 FGA):
Julius Randle- 37.2 (!)
Josh Giddey- 37.4
Chimezie Metu- 38.4
Giannis- 39.8
Isaac Okoro- 40.0
Davion Mitchell- 40.3
Dennis Schroder- 40.6
Chuma Okeke- 42.7
Darius Bazley- 44.4
Jae’Sean Tate- 44.6
De’Anthony Melton- 44.8 – 3:13 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Which Wizards player has been impacted the most by the increased depth of the roster? – 2:11 PM
