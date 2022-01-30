Blazers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-28) play against the Chicago Bulls (18-18) at United Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 108, Chicago Bulls 124 (Q4 05:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White just drew a T as I was composing a Tweet about how much he has improved at attacking closeouts. Nice of him to save me a Tweet and pack both into one. – 5:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls: 31 assists, 5 turnovers
This is 13th time Bulls have 30 or more assists. – 5:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green was in visible pain before Billy Donovan called a timeout. He’s coming out but staying on the sidelines with a towel over his head while holding his right upper ribs. – 5:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
once down 18, what a comeback in progress here. Blazers trying to replicate what they did to the Bulls in Portland. – 5:18 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Tony Snell shot 57% from 3 last season & it seems like every shot I’ve seen him take this season has had no chance of going in. – 5:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan called that timeout to check on Javonte Green, who has been grimacing for several possessions. – 5:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green hurt himself during that last defensive possession, grabbing at his chest. #Bulls – 5:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
To the 4th we go.
Nikola Vucevic: 20 pts, 12 reb
Zach LaVine: 20 pts, 3 threes
DeMar DeRozan: 18 pts, 9 ast pic.twitter.com/6yJdBN8X6H – 5:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Blazers have hit 17 of 33 3-pointers, but #Bulls lead 104-92 at the end of 3. LaVine & Vuc 20 pts, DeRozan 18. Bulls are shooting 56.3% – 5:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 104-92 after 3. LaVine and Vucevic each with 20. Vucevic with 12 rebounds. Ayo is one assist away from tying his career high with 10 assists. – 5:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Last chance to make a run.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/RN0wLFz4D6 – 5:13 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 104, Blazers 92: end of third quarter. 22 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 20 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 17 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 apiece for @Jusuf Nurkic and @Robert Covington. – 5:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Either team has played much defense tonight — both teams shooting better than 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from three — so Portland being down 12, while not ideal, isn’t exactly devastating – 5:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🗣 AND-ONEEEEEEE
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/MhiAOU8YqS – 5:11 PM
🗣 AND-ONEEEEEEE
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic pulls into tie with Giannis and Jarrett Allen for 6th in NBA with 26 double-doubles. – 4:57 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green with 16 pts, most he’s scored as a Bull. Career-high is 23 with Celtics. #Bulls up by 13, mid-3rd. – 4:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
WOO goes the dynamite!
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/RhGhZMPbyN – 4:48 PM
WOO goes the dynamite!
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 73-65 at half. 4 double figure scorers. Vucevic 14-7, DeRozan 13-8 assists. Zach- 13 pts Ayo- 5 assists White- 11pts – 4:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Points are being scored 👀
Nikola Vucevic: 14 pts, 7 reb
DeMar DeRozan: 13 pts, 8 ast
Zach LaVine: 13 pts, 2 ast pic.twitter.com/39128oeW9i – 4:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in Chicago.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jKJSukpqDe – 4:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
A 44-point second quarter has Bulls ahead of Blazers 73-65 at the half
Vucevic leads way with 14-7-2. LaVine had 13 points and two 3s. DeRozan has 13 points (on perfect 5-5 shooting) and 8 assists – 4:30 PM
A 44-point second quarter has Bulls ahead of Blazers 73-65 at the half
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls 73, Blazers 65: halftime. 17 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Norman Powell. 16 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 4:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Starting to think Chauncey needs to hire Ben Wallace as his defensive coordinator. #Bulls lead Portland 73-65 at half. Vuc 14, LaVine & DeRozan 13 each, White 11. Powell has 17 for Blazers. – 4:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMAR TO ZACH.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/TbBhQfZvcj – 4:30 PM
DEMAR TO ZACH.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan and LaVine just hit another gear at the end of the half. Both started out slow in scoring (although assisting heavily) but they’ve now combined for 25 points. – 4:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 73, Trail Blazers 65 at half
Vucevic 14 pts, 7 rebs
DeRozan 13 pts, 8 assists
LaVine 13 pts
White 11 pts
Bulls have 21 assists already
Powell 17 pts – 4:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Inside out ball movement feels much improved in this game for the Bulls. The guards have been whipping passes in and out with Vooch to help flip flop this Portland defense, a big factor in regaining the lead here in the second quarter. – 4:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
VOOCH TWO-HAND JAM.
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/xq0hxsHjVl – 4:26 PM
VOOCH TWO-HAND JAM.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Vucevic out here making the Doug McDermott trade look good. Vuc has 12 & 7, Nurkic 5 & 1.
#Bulls have pulled out to 64-55 lead, still time left in 2ndQ – 4:25 PM
Vucevic out here making the Doug McDermott trade look good. Vuc has 12 & 7, Nurkic 5 & 1.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan defends the mental toughness of Nikola Vucevic, and reminds the critics how important the big man is to the team.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/3… – 4:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
THE CHEMISTRY.
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Xb9kAvH7VH – 4:22 PM
THE CHEMISTRY.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Fantastic sequence from Vucevic, who played strong D on Nurkic at one end and converted 3-point play through traffic at other. – 4:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Big question in this game is which player will get to 30 first — McCollum or Norman Powell? #Bulls defense showing no improvement so far, but they’re only down 1 – 4:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Coby White has hit 3 3-ptrs in a row tp put #Bulls up 43-42. He did that in San Antonio too, then was mostly quiet rest of game.
This one is going to hit the over with ease. – 4:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby is cookin!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/4anRbIJGUq – 4:09 PM
Coby is cookin!
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bulls with four-straight makes from three — with Coby White converting three of those — put up 14 points in the first two and a half minutes of the second quarter. – 4:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White has three 3s in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter to put Bulls ahead by one. Another shootout loading – 4:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Quite the shootout at the United Center. Defense optional.
Coby White has drained 3 3s in quick succession in 2nd quarter. – 4:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White getting his long-range shot back into business again this game, hitting three straight 3-pointers to open the second quarter.
It’s not doing much to quell the Blazers, however, who are on pace to score 130+ tonight. – 4:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have allowed 130 or more points 3 times in January. Portland on pace to score 140 after 1 quarter.
Bulls are trying to get to .500 for month. They haven’t had a losing month this season. – 4:03 PM
Bulls have allowed 130 or more points 3 times in January. Portland on pace to score 140 after 1 quarter.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Potrtland up 35-29 after 1. Blazers 7-11-3s. McCollum and Simons=17pts. Green and Vucevic each with 7. – 4:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Before the Caruso injury in MIL, #Bulls were giving up 11.3 3-ptrs per game. Since then, teams have hit 12, 16, 12, 16 and now Portland went 7 for 11 in the 1stQ.
Blazers lead 35-39, could have been lot worse. McCollum leads all scorers with 9 – 4:02 PM
Before the Caruso injury in MIL, #Bulls were giving up 11.3 3-ptrs per game. Since then, teams have hit 12, 16, 12, 16 and now Portland went 7 for 11 in the 1stQ.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One quarter in.
Vucevic/Green: 7 pts each pic.twitter.com/rYneL590XN – 4:02 PM
One quarter in.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Every starter has hit a 3.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/IgW1fxwDjh – 4:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 35, Bulls 29: end of first quarter. 9 points, 4 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 3 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Robert Covington. POR shooting 68 percent, CHI 55 percent. – 4:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch with the swooping jam.
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/Yv6qQGwHpt – 3:58 PM
Vooch with the swooping jam.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Morning cup of coffee with a dash of Kareem ☕
@CJ McCollum | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/Kuyn2R5l85 – 3:52 PM
Morning cup of coffee with a dash of Kareem ☕
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Two frustrated timeouts from Billy Donovan already in this first quarter
Blazers have 26 points and are 6/7 from 3 after seven minutes. Donovan called help rotations and closing out to 3-point line two areas Bulls defense must be better before game – 3:51 PM
Two frustrated timeouts from Billy Donovan already in this first quarter
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Not exactly the defensive response Billy Donovan sought. Obviously, this Trail Blazers’ shooting (83.3%) is unsustainable. But Nurkic is setting some crushing screens and Bulls’ rotations are slow. – 3:51 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers shooting better than 80 percent from both the field and from three, and it’s still going up – 3:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls still struggling to turn off the 3-point faucet. Portland has hit 5 of 6 from long range to open the game. – 3:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine has now made 665 3-pointers as a Bull, passing Scottie Pippen for 3rd all-time in franchise history behind Kirk Hinrich (1,049) and Ben Gordon (770). – 3:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Portland drains 4 -early first quarter 3s…up 16-13 7:29 left 1st quarter. – 3:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan takes an early timeout after the Blazers sink four 3-pointers to quickly jump out to a 16-13 lead. – 3:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo out here hustling to start the game!
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/LwPAZaglA6 – 3:44 PM
Ayo out here hustling to start the game!
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu sparks the opening plays of the day for the Bulls, scoring the opening basket then tipping a steal to assist Javonte Green for a dunk. – 3:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Portland on bum-ass team alert … we call this the Bulls getting the bye Sunday. – 3:38 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My thoughts on Bulls defense missing Caruso:
The best defense in the league (GSW) has a 103.9 defensive rating. Worst is 116.3 (HOU).
Bulls defensive rating with Alex Caruso
on court: 105.4
off court: 114.3 – 3:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in Chi-Town.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/7J0t3iAmFa – 3:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar wearing the “Tinker Hatfield” Kobe 11 Lows today vs. Portland.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/jhUuSumWeV – 3:06 PM
DeMar wearing the “Tinker Hatfield” Kobe 11 Lows today vs. Portland.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Today’s starters vs. Portland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5ClMvbG8Lp – 3:00 PM
Today’s starters vs. Portland.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Chicago Bulls
⌚️ 12:30PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/ie6EJ2ypdl – 2:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Javonte Green’s PT restriction will go up “a few minutes” today vs. POR. Was 24-26 vs. SAS (he played 23)
If no incident through ORL game on Tues, restriction will likely be lifted. Bulls have tread lightly with groin strain that cost Green 12 games – 2:25 PM
Billy Donovan said Javonte Green’s PT restriction will go up “a few minutes” today vs. POR. Was 24-26 vs. SAS (he played 23)
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls vs. Blazers today at 2:30 p.m. Bulls don’t have to worry about any Damian Lillard daggers this time. He’s out with a core muscle injury. Coby White’s pal Nassir Little has a left labrum tear. What did they do to these guys’ shoulders at UNC? – 2:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is still getting conditioning back after missing 5 games with knee soreness
Noted that LaVine hasn’t shot ball to his standard in 3 games since return (43.1% FG, 6/25 3P), but “that’s the last thing I worry about with him.” Likes shots he’s taking – 2:11 PM
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is still getting conditioning back after missing 5 games with knee soreness
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Who scheduled Blazers at Bulls for the same day as the NFL’s conference title games, let alone at the same time as the AFC championship game. And why did they assume that the Chicago Bears would not be playing the NFC title game at this very time as Bulls vs. Blazers?
The nerve! – 2:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Best brunch food? Discuss ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ARWRC8Hrhx – 2:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. Blazers at home today, and we’re giving away another @goaawol crewneck.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck! pic.twitter.com/6WLft5YuUp – 1:30 PM
It’s Bulls vs. Blazers at home today, and we’re giving away another @goaawol crewneck.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Today’s in-stadium giveaway = 🔥
This @BMOHarrisBank hat was designed by Chicago-based artist Steve Seeley.
We’re also giving away three hats on social – tell us where you’d rep this hat for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/KJe9Hs1pni – 12:00 PM
Today’s in-stadium giveaway = 🔥
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Trail Blazers game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:54 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron had an MRI on his knee that revealed “general swelling,” and that he returned to L.A. yesterday to get treatment. Vogel said he’ll be out as long as there’s swelling in the knee.
He didn’t rule out a return for Portland (Wednesday), but it’s day to day. – 11:35 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Trail Blazers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:34 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron James has already gone back to LA to get a head start on getting his swelling down. He got an MRI, but it’s just swelling as far as they can see. As long as there’s swelling, he’s not going to play.
Lakers’ next game is Wednesday against Portland at home. – 11:34 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
nba.com/bulls/news/chu…. Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @nba news, notes and scores – 11:30 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Covington (right knee), Powell (left knee contusion); & Smith Jr. (right ankle; right knee) are probable
Elleby (left hamstring), Little (left shoulder), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nance Jr. (right knee) & Zeller (right knee) are out for today’s game – 11:14 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ART ❤️
In honor of our Bulls Kid Nation game today, take a look at the winners of our kids drawing contest 🎨
@BMOHarrisBank | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/iBGvlrJ0dO – 11:00 AM
ART ❤️
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Ohio State at Purdue, 12 ET (CBS)
Marquette at Providence, 12:30 (FS1)
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 (BTN)
Saint Peter’s at Iona, 1 (ESPN+)
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 (ESPN2)
Bengals-Chiefs, 3 (CBS)
49ers-Rams, 6:30 (FOX) – 10:21 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“ONIONS, BABY, ONIONS.”
RT to wish @Chuck Swirsky a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/hYNJD3gw8B – 10:00 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Brunch with the Blazers.
🏀 #RipCity vs @Chicago Bulls
🏟️ @UnitedCenter
⌚ 12:30PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/RVNhUZWKuL – 9:49 AM
