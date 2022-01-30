Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-19) play against the Detroit Pistons (37-37) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 55, Detroit Pistons 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham has yet to score in the first half against #Cavs. He’s 0-8 from the field. – 7:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Really good read by Stew there to get Cade an open 3-point look. Both have had rough starts. – 7:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are down by four and only two starters have scored, and they’ve only scored eight points. – 6:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A 7-foot, 20-year-old rookie? Yup.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WovsSP0X83 – 6:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I also just realized that Hamidou Diallo is playing without the mask for the first time in months. – 6:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Evan Mobley just pulled off a 19-foot step back against tough defense…
He’s gonna be the freaking boogeyman – 6:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson’s career high is 31.
That might change tonight. Cavs have no answer for him. – 6:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Started slow but we’re right here in it.
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 13 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 4-4 FG
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 5 PTS / 4 REB / 2-3 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey & @Trey Lyles with 3 PTS each pic.twitter.com/lX2VELjlYF – 6:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🅿️erfect from the field in Q1
@BallySportsDET | @Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/sYDntJoQuu – 6:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs lead the Pistons, 29-24, at the end of the first quarter. Pistons went to the bench early, following Cleveland’s 15-0 start. The Pistons bench scored 21 of their 24 points in the first quarter. Evan Mobley led the Cavs with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. – 6:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Pistons 29-24 after Evan Mobley made 1 of his free throws. Cavs had a 15-0 run through the first 4 minutes of the game. Cavs shot 13-of-27 (48.1%) from the field and 1-of-7 (14.3%) from 3.
Mobley with a team-high 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 6:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Cavs 29, Pistons 24. Frank Jackson (13) and Rodney McGruder (5) saved Detroit from scoring less than 10 points in the first quarter. – 6:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Cavs 29, Pistons 24. Cleveland opened the game with a 15-0 run. Frank Jackson checked in midway through the quarter and is a massive part Detroit is back in this game.
Jackson: 13 points, 4-4 overall, 3-3 from 3
McGruder: 5 points, 4 rebounds – 6:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Challenge Evan Mobley at your own risk.
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yixNIIedMi – 6:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson just hit a heat check from 3. He has 12 points and three 3-pointers in six minutes. Pistons just cut a 15-point deficit to three, 26-23 – 6:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are now down just four because Frank Jackson brought his strap to work. – 6:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson has given the Pistons a needed offensive lift. Hit a 3 and completed a 3-point play on back-to-back possessions. Assisted McGruder for a layup. Pistons are on a 12-2 run and have cut the deficit to 5, after falling behind 15-0 – 6:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank and Saddiq have given the Pistons some life. Good passing from Cade early on, too. – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have forced the Pistons to call two timeouts in the first 4 minutes. Cavs lead 15-0 – 6:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey calls timeout after Dean Wade hits a 3. Cavs are up 9-0. Pistons got off to a cold start against Orlando on Friday and are suffering another cold start right now – 6:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Interesting that #Cavs are putting Dean Wade on rookie Cade Cunningham early on. They want size on Cade and Wade has been getting some of these tougher matchups lately. – 6:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Darius Garland is shifty. Cavs have score the first six points of the game – 6:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
There’s snow place like home on a Sunday. ❄️
@UWMLife | @UWMlending pic.twitter.com/zB3ESxcklh – 6:10 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee and Cassius Stanley from the Motor City Cruise. – 6:08 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
GAMETIME BABY!
#Cavs #pistons tip off right now on @BallySportsCLE ! pic.twitter.com/8fceEgyPbX – 6:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ready for some hometown hoops at @LCArena_Detroit 🏠
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/kF9MMqWP3g – 5:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🔟 over the last 9 games:
19.9 PPG
11.8 APG
4.4 RPG
7 Double-Doubles
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4SzPNgr4F8 – 5:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Arik Armstead shouts out Sacramento before the NFC Championship. More on my Instagram story: Sean.Cunningham pic.twitter.com/5eTMMwy46d – 5:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/aiqnleEkyS – 5:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starters in the Motor City! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cp4YObWWhH – 5:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic pulls into tie with Giannis and Jarrett Allen for 6th in NBA with 26 double-doubles. – 4:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for some Sunday basketball 🏀 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RkDyJsNdDO – 4:53 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Former TOR asst coach (current DET asst) JD DuBois posted this on his IG.
https://t.co/ClJMecgcov
This happened Fri in ORL.
Completely reprehensible action from the fan(s).
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain), Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) and Josh Hart (left knee sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland, per the Pelicans. – 4:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Jerami Grant will be back before the trade deadline. He said he talked to Jerami about. Said he’s “paying it no mind.” – 4:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the team is trying to get Grant and Olynyk’s conditioning level up so they can return, and hopes Grant will be back before the trade deadline. Doesn’t think the deadline is a factor in Grant not returning yet. – 4:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas all questionable for Monday’s game at Cleveland
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 4:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Grant and Olynyk are a couple of conditioning days away from returning. – 4:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey isn’t surprised by Evan Mobley’s season. “You saw what he’s doing now and he’s still not a finished product. He hasn’t stretched the floor like he will be able to. Strength is a factor, he will grow into his body … he has every skill that you look for in a big man.” – 4:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on CoJo today vs. younger years: “He’s more aggressive.” Casey said he wants him to be more aggressive in getting the ball to give Cade, who has the best defender on him, a rest every now and then. – 4:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cory Joseph’s strong stretch of basketball: “He’s more aggressive, and I want him to be more aggressive. If Cade is having a tough time because he’s having the best defender on him, go get the ball and be aggressive.” – 4:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Make sure you stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour to shoot a few hoops 🏀
The #Pistons Dancers and Extreme team will also be hanging out along with a D.J.! Doors open at 4:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/RuZSvywrfV – 3:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Helped outscore the Bucks’ second unit, 57-15 💪
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 3:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI: #Cavs trade targets. Whether they should consider dealing Collin Sexton or Isaac Okoro. Jose Calderon’s role. And the luxury tax component. It’s the latest Hey, Chris!
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/w… – 3:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Justise Winslow is in his back-to-basket bag, Luke Kennard is polishing that invite reel for Cleveland, and Brandon Boston continues to dunk. Borrego decides it is dammit time, has already brought Melo back in, and now calls timeout with 9:20 left.
Clippers lead 93-78. – 2:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Before the #Pistons tip off at home tonight vs. the Cavs, catch the @MotorCityCruise game with this Facebook livestream.
📺 𝗧𝘂𝗻𝗲-𝗶𝗻 » https://t.co/Qd4Ia8OSF1 pic.twitter.com/sSytWfGztd – 2:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🔊 @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine love what they’re seeing from Cleveland but say there’s one piece they can trade for at the deadline that would take them to the next level.
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3uOPivu9p1 – 2:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Keep it rollin’ in the Motor City!
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
🕕 6:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/smwqmT28j8 – 2:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There was never really a doubt about this but #Cavs Lauri Markkanen (ankle) is officially listed OUT for today. – 2:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 We’re doing a 20% off sale on the entire site today! 🚨
🔗: https://t.co/ono7yZIc91 pic.twitter.com/LF1YKtfvcU – 1:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Detroit pregame meal courtesy of Redsmoke pic.twitter.com/bODbwE9q68 – 12:57 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Lovable long-time vet @Cedi Osman could have told @ElalcaldeRafa and I to “get lost” in at least four different languages instead of joining Wine & Gold radio this week — but he didn’t. Wanna get ready for #Cavs-Pistons with some good vibes?
LISTEN: 🎧 https://t.co/7nrO8mm0mS pic.twitter.com/saKIAoJwLK – 12:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: #Cavs Collin Sexton pops by. Plus, Hayden and I discuss how *real* a miraculous recovery for Sexton would be & the luxury tax impacting trade talks
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/t… – 12:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🏀🎉 Join us in wishing @Jalen Rose a very Happy Birthday! 🏀🎉 pic.twitter.com/ynOtG3sbd4 – 12:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Good things happen when teams unite. 🤝
Limited edition Juicy Asap from @saucybrewworks is hitting shelves and @RMFieldHouse soon! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/NCxGCqPtWY – 12:00 PM
