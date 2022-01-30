Clippers vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-26) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-22) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 42, Charlotte Hornets 33 (Q2 06:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Stop 🛑 and Pop 🟢
@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Tb7tTn0J6z – 1:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Charlotte shooting still in hell, but now Clippers are taking advantage of it.
Ibaka has 6 points off bench, and Jackson is in double figures with 11 for his best start of the week.
Clippers up 39-31 with 7:44 left in first half. – 1:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey said “it’s awesome to go through this [with the fellow rookies]” says Tre Mann is “an elite shot creator.” – 1:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jack Smithwick is our January Hugo’s Little Hero! Hugo’s Little Hero presented by @COKECCBCC spotlights local youth, supported by @BeeMighty, who have encountered challenges & persevered as NICU grads.💜
#SwarmToServe | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/J2G05ERdo3 – 1:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jay Scrubb getting the Doc Rivers x rookie T Mann end of quarter tribute seconds – 1:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Charlotte shot 32.1% FGs, still lead 25-24 at the end of one. Considering Clippers shot 43.5% FGs, an ominous start for the road team on this matinee Sunday. Only one turnover for Charlotte, a team that does not turn the ball over. Ball has 3 dimes – 1:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 12 down ✔️
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LDNsmeLgOl – 1:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers led 24-18 with a minute left in the first – but they’re down 25-24 going into the second. Still, anything beside a double-digit deficit almost feels like a lead.
Luke Kennard’s wish Friday: “Hopefully these last few games we can start the game a little better.” – 1:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
For a team with very little going offensively that quarter I thought LaMelo Ball was fantastic breaking down the Clippers defense – 1:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pass ↗️ Pass ↘️ Swish 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/IfXHXwocid – 1:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
May be interesting to some:
Luke Kennard has made as many 3s with the Clippers as … Marcus Morris Sr. – 1:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe is guarding Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/eXDE729Rpg – 1:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
AND ☝️
@James Bouknight | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/aF7Une2lkz – 1:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Okay in a more positive Spectrum Center development, they have the Super Mario World castle track for defense.
Clippers up 17-14 with 3:50 left in opening quarter. pic.twitter.com/hIHWv5xWdS – 1:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said it’ll be “fluid” as to who starts in SGA’s absence. He said nothing changes as to what they want to see out of Giddey, Mann and the other guards. – 1:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A hot cup of Coffey to start your morning. ☕👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/TnIjp14KFA – 1:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some of the league’s toughest wifi in the league 😅😅 It would be Spectrum Center…
Anyways, Clippers take an early 11-7 lead with 7:08 left in first quarter as James Borrego uses a timeout early.
Clippers having Coffey start on Ball and Mann start on Bridges. – 1:18 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Miles Bridges offensive tools continue to become more and more unique. pic.twitter.com/VkTMI2zCip – 1:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Early hoops for your Sunday 🙌
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Los Angeles Clippers
⏰ – 1 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/YHmEEVPJLa – 12:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work.
🕧10:00AM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/TmaA8tEflR – 12:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame reps.
🕧10:00AM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/uEkXqUKlX1 – 12:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
There’s always a way to succeed! Let’s keep it going! 🤟
@GEICO | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/r2r7J1zq23 – 12:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Don’t underestimate this Clippers team. They’re missing some key players but Ty Lue is a heck of a coach and has these guys playing hard and smart basketball – 12:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Prep work.
🕧10:00AM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/tbx0V91mUB – 12:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs LAC
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/cQT3hcck5l – 12:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that he and Serge Ibaka are on same page as far as his spot in the rotation. It’s still 3 centers in first half, but Lue didn’t feel like it made sense to have Ibaka out there with Clippers down big in Miami. – 11:50 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Hornets vs. Clippers game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
BTW
Tyronn Lue says Chiefs x Rams.
And bets are on table with Luke Kennard 🐅 – 11:43 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. will start after missing 4 of last 6 games, takes over for Nicolas Batum (back) I Charlotte – 11:34 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
My Sunday plays – You’re welcome💰
NCAA
Purdue -9
Cinci -5.5
Marquette +2.5
Marquette ML
NBA
Lakers ML
Hornets -6
Cavs -8
NFL
Rams -2.5
Chiefs -6.5
OBJ o4.5 receptions pic.twitter.com/P1PzVWssH4 – 11:33 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Hornets vs. Clippers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:24 AM
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Hornets vs. Clippers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:24 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Hornets Coach James Borrego on Zoom reflecting on the Clippers’ Comeback Knack: “They’re gonna challenge us to play for 48 minutes. … the goal is to build a lead against this team and we know they’re not gonna die. Our guys are aware of it.” – 11:18 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for availability with Coach JB! 🎙 #LACvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:17 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ Game Day in Charlotte.
🕧 10:00AM PT
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/us6WpLdt2a – 11:02 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s end the weekend like we started it 💪
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/OgrfPDsaFQ – 9:00 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s KIDS DAY at the Hive presented by @NovantHealth! 🐝
@Ticketmaster | 🎟️: https://t.co/CTW0yQo4O2 pic.twitter.com/UW9TMYBsfu – 8:00 AM
