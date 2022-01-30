Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Rickey Green and more

shares
January 30, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Patrick Mills No. 50 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danilo Gallinari with 1,378 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Love
Kyrie Irving No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of CJ McCollum with 1,289 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Terry Porter
Stephen Curry No. 67 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rickey Green with 1,350 steals. He’s now 1 away from Charles Oakley
Al Horford No. 84 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Wayne Embry with 7,546 rebounds. He’s now 46 away from Chris Bosh
Andre Drummond No. 94 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Chris Dudley with 1,028 blocks. He’s now tied with Robin Lopez
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jae Crowder with 1,094 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Maurice Williams
Jimmy Butler No. 131 in steals now
Moved ahead of Larry Hughes with 1,095 steals. He’s now 2 away from Andrei Kirilenko
PJ Tucker No. 199 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Shawn Marion with 794 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Robert Horry and Ben McLemore
Jayson Tatum No. 220 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Salmons and Steve Kerr with 728 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Hubert Davis
Fred VanVleet No. 226 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Knight, Austin Rivers, Keith Bogans and Dominique Wilkins with 716 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Charlie Villanueva
Al Horford No. 227 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 12,714 points. He’s now 26 away from Johnny Newman
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“…when you look at me and Steph I just feel like we’re able to do things out there that keeps the normal person walking down the street, gives them hope that basketball can be for them as well.”
-#nets more from Kyrie Irving on his special bond with #warriors Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/uKZOV6dJQ9
– 1:14 AM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Kyrie went on a soliloquy about how much he respects Steph. A key part: “I just feel like we’re able to do things out there that keeps the normal person walking down the street, gives them hope that basketball can be for them as well. He’s just able to do so many special things” – 12:38 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on Warriors’ fans booing him: “This crowd, we know each other well. It’s not any surprise when I come in here. Different arena, obviously. But it’s still the same court & group of fans that have a reason to cheer for their team. They’ve been very successful.” – 12:30 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on the Warriors: “They’re legends. They got a few legends on their team. They’re making high-level basketball plays.” – 12:26 AM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
VanVleet on Siakam: “He’s been at an all-NBA level for a while now. He carries a huge load for our franchise and he takes a lot of heat when he doesn’t play well, that’s the way it goes, but he’s been playing at a really high level on both ends of the floor.” – 12:08 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“I love Steph Man, the guy has completely revolutionized the game….but when he caught fire man, everybody was on notice…you wouldn’t be a true student of the game if you’re not watching somebody like that.”
-Kyrie Irving on the thrill of competing against Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/Xy50o5hRET
– 12:05 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“Some people are gonna agree, and some people are gonna disagree. He’s entitled to his opinion and I respect it.”
-Kyrie Irving on people who disagree he should have been allowed to play in GSW tonight due to vaccination status – 11:58 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving said the late foul call on him could’ve gone either way, but he did see on replay that his foot was in the way and he inadvertently tripped Klay Thompson. He admitted “That’s going to be a foul any day of the week, any game. Sorry.” #Nets #NBA #Warriors
– 11:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Fred VanVleet: “You know me, man. Hey, it was only 53 (minutes)… I’m sure I would’ve been a lot more tired if we lost.” – 11:54 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says respects people who disagree he should have been allowed to play in San Francisco tonight. – 11:54 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
I thought Bam gave Miami some really good energy in those OT’s on the boards and defensively
But Bam and PJ Tucker should not have the same # of field goal attempts on a 7 quarter night – 11:53 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“We can’t be fragile….there’s no time to be fragile.”
Says Kyrie Irving when asked about the current four game losing streak. Says it’s not the first time he, James Harden or Steve Nash have lost a few in a row before. – 11:53 PM
Sopan Deb
@SopanDeb
The Nets tanking to get out of home court advantage in the playoffs so Irving can play is one of the most amazing things in the history of the league. – 11:26 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Why didn’t Steve Nash challenge that late foul call on Kyrie Irving? Hesitates. “I’ll get someone in trouble if I say why…A little bird said don’t challenge it.” Said refs told him it was “100 percent” a foul. #Nets #Warriors
– 11:20 PM
Vivek Jacob
@vivekmjacob
Jimmy Butler was the only Heat player over 50 minutes.
Minutes for the Raptors starters reads 54-56-56-57-56
Please get them some help – 11:18 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Nash said he was told by the officials that it was absolutely a foul by Kyrie on Klay at the end. That is why he chose not to challenge the play. – 11:13 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Steve Nash on not challenging the foul call on Kyrie Irving down the stretch: “I don’t want anybody to get in trouble. A little birdie said don’t challenge.” – 11:12 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Minutes for the Raptors starters tonight:
Siakam – 56:31
Anunoby – 55:49
Barnes – 56:20
Trent Jr. – 55:39
VanVleet – 53:31
All five went the distance from at least 8:44 to play in regulation through all three overtime periods. – 11:12 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
‘Topes win 124-120. Best game of the year. 33 for Trent, 21-13-6-4-4 for Siakam, huge shots for VanVleet down that stretch. What a game. – 11:09 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Laborious but successful seven-game homestand for the Warriors: 6-1 record. Only loss was to a Pacers team without its starters. Steph Curry struggled to find his shot. No Draymond Green. Klay Thompson gaining a rhythm. Depth/defense continues to show. Great week for Wiggins. – 11:08 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Warriors beat the Nets 110-106. Weird game with a weird ending. We’ll ask Nash about challenging that call on Kyrie Irving. Irving had 32 points tonight and carried BK down the stretch. We’ll see about all the injuries as well. – 11:07 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
FINAL: Warriors escape with the 110-106 win over the Nets. After totaling just 12 points through the first three quarters, Curry and Thompson combined for 23 in the fourth. – 11:06 PM
Marc J. Spears
@MarcJSpears
Nets say Kyrie Irving has scored a season-high 32 points, eclipsing his previous high of 30 points in his last game played on 1/23 at Minnesota. – 10:59 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kessler Edwards chased Stephen Curry around screens and prevented him from getting the ball, then switched onto Kevon Looney and blocked him at the rim. Impressive performance from the rookie, who is bringing the 3-and-D dynamic this Nets team has needed all season. – 10:47 PM
Ryan Wolstat
@WolstatSun
Jimmy Butler has the fourth triple-double against the Raptors this season. Butler also had the third a couple of weeks ago. Tobias Harris and Kevin Durant have also done it. Russell Westbrook also did it twice within a month (plus a day) last season against the Raptors. – 10:43 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills drills a corner 3 and then finds James Johnson the next time down to tie the game at 93 with 6:17 left. Golden State calls timeout. Completely forgot Kenny Atkinson is on their staff. – 10:37 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Timeout, Warriors: Patty Mills hits a 3, James Johnson gets a transition bucket and we’ve got a tie game, 93 apiece, with 6:17 to go in the 4th quarter. Kyrie Irving’s got 27 points and the Warriors are sending extra bodies at him. If he keeps getting help, the Nets can win this. – 10:37 PM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum on Robert Williams: “It’s incredible. Just what he brings us every night.”
Tatum said Williams is “starting to realize how important to us that he is and us going forward and what we ultimately want to accomplish.” – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Rob Williams: “He’s been great. He’s a key to where we want to go this season. And that three he took (big smile). We’ve been on him, because he practices them. If he had made that, we would have gone crazy.” – 10:34 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the All-Star voting: “I appreciate everyone who voted for me. I got KD, Giannis and Embiid in front of me for the next few years. That’s a task I look forward to. I appreciate everyone who votes for me or buys that #0 jersey.” – 10:31 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum didn’t hear what the courtside fan said. He said he just heard Marcus Smart ask the fan to keep it about basketball. Tatum said he doesn’t get involved in that, beyond waving at kids who yell his name. – 10:29 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Warriors 78-76. Kyrie is rallying the Nets. Has 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Had a pair of back-to-back 3s, including a four-point play. – 10:21 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Kyrie trying to pull the Nets back into this one down the stretch. He’s got 25 points and just drove right by Klay for two more. The Nets bench is into it now — everybody is standing up on the side. The momentum has turned. – 10:19 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
After taking a 72-53 lead with 7:20 left, the Warriors give up a 19-4 run to let the Nets back within 4. Would help Golden State a lot of Steph Curry or Klay Thompson could knock down a shot. – 10:19 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Love or loathe Kyrie, he sure knows how to play. Making clutch 3’s. Driving baseline past Klay. Keeping the underhanded Nets in the game. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Wolstat
@WolstatSun
What a weird play. Looked like OG Anunoby both planted wrong and buckled a bit but also got pushed a bit by PJ Tucker. – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s got back-to-back 3s, and this one’s a 4-point play. Irving is on fire here at the end of the third quarter and the Nets have made this a two-possession game. – 10:17 PM
Doug Smith
@SmithRaps
PJ Tucker seemed to knock OG Anunoby down into a travel call with 30.8 seconds left and Heat up 2
Seems odd – 10:15 PM
Tom Westerholm
@Tom_NBA
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 25 points or more in the same game four times since Christmas Day. They did just twice prior. – 10:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
122 of PJ Tucker’s 137 3PA this season have come from the corners, where he’s shooting a ridiculous 47%. He’s 3-for-5 from there tonight, including what may have been the dagger. Best in the business. – 10:13 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry hasn’t gone more than a few minutes without shaking or rubbing his right hand. Has 5 points in 21 minutes, on 2/9 shooting.
Warriors 74, Nets 56, 5:50 Q3 – 10:07 PM
Ky Carlin
@Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers liked the way Seth Curry played tonight. He said he let the game come to him. It was tough for him to get into a rhythm with the team canceling shootaround this morning. #Sixers
– 10:05 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are a combined 4-for-19. I would not have expected them to shoot like that and for the Nets to be still be down 19. – 10:04 PM
Doug Smith
@SmithRaps
Raptors were plus-11 with VanVleet on bench to start second quarter
He’s resting now to start the fourth as well – 9:48 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler up to 29 points, but Heat down 85-75 to Raptors going into fourth. Adebayo one rebound from a double-double. (Although a video review could change score.) – 9:43 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 54, Nets 47
-Shocker: Have been much better without Steph/Klay
-Wiggins (17pts, 7rebs, 2blks, 2stls, +20) has been terrific
-GP2 and Poole (10pts) making positive plays
-Curry 2 points, -10, Thompson 5 points, -13 – 9:41 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 54-47 on the Nets. Wiggins (17 points on 7-for-11 shooting) doing the heavy lifting as Steph Curry (2 points on 1-for-7 shooting) and Klay Thompson (5 points on 1-for-6 shooting) struggle mightily. – 9:39 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson go a combined 2/13 shooting in the first half, but defense remains steady, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combine for 27 points and Warriors lead Nets 54-47. – 9:39 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Warriors 54, Nets 47
Some valiant runs by the Nets, who were powered by 11 each from Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills, but the Warriors have a lot of firepower. Steph Curry & Klay Thompson are just 2-of-13 combined, but Andrew Wiggins is 7/11 for 17 points. – 9:38 PM
Ryan McDonough
@McDNBA
Andrew Wiggins was hesitant to get vaccinated but decided to get the 💉 so he could compete for his team, which currently has the 2nd best record in the NBA
Meanwhile, ABC just showed a calendar of the games Kyrie Irving isn’t eligible for, including 7 of the Nets last 8… – 9:38 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Yeah this looks like second night of back to back
Other than Jimmy Butler, everybody else seems kind of out of it – 9:32 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
After seizing a 13-point lead early in the second quarter, the Warriors gave up a 19-4 to dig a 2-point hole. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are a combined 2-for-13 from the field. – 9:28 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Timeout, Warriors: The Nets have come back to take a 41-39 lead here at the Chase Center. Patty Mills missed his first 5 threes but made 3 out of 4 and now has 11 points. The Nets have found balance here in the 2nd quarter: Their efficiency & rebounds are up, turnovers are down. – 9:26 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
Final: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97
Alvarado 19 pts (career-high) & 4 stls
Hernangomez 14 pts
Hart 10 pts & 13 rebs
Tatum and Brown combined for 69 points in an easy win over the shorthanded Pels. The Pels are now 2-11 in games BI has missed this season. – 9:19 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 107-97
Tatum – 40/8/7, 3 steals
Brown – 31 points
Rob – 8/16/4/1/4
Smart – 11 assists
Richardson – 10 points
Celtics – 53.1% shooting
Alvarado – 19 points
Hernangomez – 14 points
Hart – 10/13/2, 3 steals
Pelicans – 8-33 three-pointers
Pelicans – 15 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Pelicans 107-97. 38 points for Tatum, 31 points for Brown, season-high 12 assists for Marcus Smart. – 9:18 PM
Christian Clark
@cclark_13
Final: Celtics 107, Pelicans 97
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 69 points.
New Orleans is 2-11 in games without Brandon Ingram this season.
Jose Alvarado had 19 points and 4 steals. – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
Pelicans are down some guys, but this is a nice win for the Celtics in the second half of a road back-to-back. Dominant performances by Tatum, Brown and Robert Williams to wrap up a 3-1 week. Miami will be in Boston Monday. – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
This is probably a record for them but @tps_hsbb
has three alums on the court right now in Kyrie Irving, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jonathan Kuminga. Wonder if that’s a record for any HS come to think of it. – 9:14 PM
Tim Reynolds
@ByTimReynolds
24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a block by halftime, this season:
Nikola Jokic
And tonight, Jimmy Butler
(Also until tonight, nobody has done all that in the first half for the Heat in the digital play-by-play era that started in 1996.) – 9:12 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Warriors lead the Nets 31-20. Andrew Wiggins has 14 points and is putting on a show. Kyrie Irving with just five points and Nic Claxton with seven. Awful first quarter for Brooklyn offensively. Shot 32 percent from the field, 1-for-7 from 3. – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole
@DamichaelC
Let me know when y’all ready to throw Ja Morant’s layup package/finishing in the discussion with Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry as the best in the NBA. I’m ready to talk about it when y’all are. 😶🌫️ – 9:07 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Rough first quarter for Nets without Harden. Kyrie is just 1-for-3 — and got a lot of boos after being introduced.
Patty Mills is 0-for-5. Nets just 6/20 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Not a lot of answers offensively. – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Tonight is the fourth time Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have gone for 30 or more points in the same game.
That tied Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 for the most games of 30 or more in the same outing. – 9:04 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Warriors 26-18 with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving is 1-for-3 to start while Patty Mills is 0-for-5. Nets shooting just 30 percent as a team and 14 from 3. Andrew Wiggins has 12 points. – 9:03 PM
Andrew Lopez
@_Andrew_Lopez
From @ESPNStatsInfo
: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each have 30+ points tonight. It is the 4th time this season they have each scored 30 points in a game.
That matches Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 for the most such games in a season in Celtics history. – 9:03 PM
Doug Smith
@SmithRaps
Jimmy Butler’s chewing the Raptors up at the moment
He’s got 24 and Raptors lead 59-53 at halftime
Trent’s got 16 for Toronto – 9:02 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Among what Warriors fans are saying while Kyrie Irving was at the free-throw line. One fan: “Get Vaxxed!” Another fan: “Why aren’t you boosted, Kyrie?” – 8:58 PM
Abby Chin
@tvabby #Celtics
start the 4th quarter by doubling up the #Pelicans
10-5. Udoka going with the starters, plus Josh Richardson instead of Al Horford, and they’ve have taken control of this game back. – 8:56 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Probably not enough time, but Tatum is on triple-double watch:
28 points
7 rebounds
6 assists
Also, 2 steals and only 2 turnovers. – 8:54 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
The Warriors are now sending two at Kyrie Irving or Patty Mills when they have the ball. Mills passes to Kessler Edwards, who travels on the first dribble. This is where it begins. – 8:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
VanVleet just got more than 6 minutes of rest and the Raptors were +11 with him on the bench. Huge. Great stuff from that hybrid unit. – 8:50 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
When’s the last time the Raptors rest VanVleet for more than 6 minutes to start the 2nd? Even 5? – 8:49 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
Boston was firmly in control of this game, and then a 36-point third quarter for New Orleans let the Pelicans get back into it. Still, New Orleans has no way to stop either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, who have gotren whatever they’ve wanted. – 8:49 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 78-70 after three
Tatum – 28/7/4
Brown – 24 points
Rob – 13 rebounds
Smart – 8 assists
Celtics – 51.7% shooting
Celtics – 13 turnovers
Alvarado – 17 points
Temple – 12 points
Hernangomez – 10 points
Pelicans – 6-27 three-pointers
Pelicans – 10 turnovers – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Looks like @adaniels33
was wise to get to the team store and buy a Jose Alvarado jersey while there are still some left. Crowd loved his drive past Horford for a difficult layup. Somehow #Pelicans
are only down 8 going into 4Q. Alvarado 17 pts – 8:47 PM
Christian Clark
@cclark_13
Not sure how Jose Alvarado got that one to fall over Al Horford. He’s got 17 points, a career high, headed into the fourth quarter. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
More boos for Kyrie Irving, who had Steph Curry in an iso from the same spot he hit the Game 7 winner. He took Curry off the dribble and finished at the basket, and one. Crowd silenced. – 8:46 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Grizzlies 30, Wizards 15
Caldwell-Pope: 7 pts.
Morant: 10 pts., 1 asst.
Second-chance points: Grizzlies 14, Wizards: 0
Points off turnovers: Grizzlies 9, Wizards 5 – 8:35 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler 5 of 5 from the field in the first
Looked super good finishing around the rim
Focus is slowing down Gary Trent, but soft switching limiting locking in on that matchup – 8:34 PM
Rich Hoffman
@rich_hofmann
Lot of places to blame for that first half (pretty much anyone but Harris and Green), but Maxey and Curry got cooked by Mitchell and Haliburton.
Korkmaz lost Haliburton off ball for a 3, too. Guard defense isn’t a strength of this team but that was particularly rough. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chase Center. Last time I was in SF, I learned the country was shutting down upon landing. Nets-Warriors about to tip. No James Harden. What a week for him. Will see if Kyrie Irving can lead BK to a win without him. Updates to come. – 8:34 PM
Damichael Cole
@DamichaelC
Other than Ja Morant, Kyrie Irving is the only other point guard in the NBA who can consistently dribble, attack and finish with the off-hand without going back to the dominant hand. Ja is as good as I’ve seen at that. Crazy skill. – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler has been taking it right into the teeth of the defense to start this one
Important against this Raptors team – 8:24 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr believed the Nets handling Kyrie Irving as a part-time player “is much harder” than integrating Klay Thompson back. Given Kerr’s experience as a player and coach for talented teams, I asked him if talent is enough to overcome continuity issues pic.twitter.com/6WGMMGaySV
– 8:16 PM
Damichael Cole
@DamichaelC
That was a scary fall for Steven Adams. Caldwell-Pope fell right onto leg. Right in brand, Steven Adams bends down to tie his shoe and stays in the game. – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Our girl Carli turned two today! She’s got all the poodle personality, but loves to retrieve like a golden. Also, she’s easily the smartest dog we’ve ever owned. Keeps us on our toes!
And she loves her brother Tatum, who is starting to get big now! pic.twitter.com/YVDPK5Mjmz
– 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk
@BradyHawk305
Two PJ Tucker baseline drive and kicks to start for a Gabe Vincent corner three
Such a valuable asset for a corner specialist – 8:14 PM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
Pelicans showed heart in trimming a 19-point deficit to 7 early in 2nd quarter, but Celtics closed out first half on a 24-12 run.
Halftime score: 52-34.
Jayson Tatum (21 points) and Jaylen Brown (17 points) have dominated. Jose Alvarado only Pelican in double figures with 10. – 8:04 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Celtics 52, Pelicans 34
Alvarado 10 pts
Hernangomez 8 pts
Hart 5 pts & 8 rebs
Tatum and Brown combined to score 38 points as Boston dominated the half in just about every way. NOLA shot 29.5 percent from the field, 2-19 on 3s. It’s ugly in the SKC right now – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 52-34 at the half
Tatum – 21 points
Brown – 17 points
Rob – 10 rebounds, 2 blocks
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Alvarado – 10 points
Hernangomez – 8 points
Pelicans – 29.5% shooting
Pelicans – 2-19 three-pointers
Pelicans – 6 turnovers – 8:03 PM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Two games after nearly beating the Kings by themselves, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are outscoring the Pelicans 38-34 at halftime by themselves. – 8:00 PM
Clay Bailey
@claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. WIzards. For Wash: Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie.
Grizz staring Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordinly. – 7:57 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving being a part-time player: “It hasn’t been as strange for our group. It hasn’t been strange at all in some weird way. It actually feels normal because we’ve had so many interruptions and injuries.” – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax
@sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5s for tonight’s game
Wizards: Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuz, Bryant
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Konchar, Trip, Adams – 7:42 PM
Andrew Lopez
@_Andrew_Lopez
The 15 points is tied for the Pels 3rd-lowest scoring quarter of the season.
Reminder: In their three lowest-scoring 1Qs of the year (14, 16 and 16), the Pels came back to win.
They need to slow down Jaylen Brown (12) and Jayson Tatum (11) for that to happen tonight. – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 27-15 after one
Brown – 12 points
Tatum – 11 points
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Hernangomez – 6 points
Alvarado – 3 points
Pelicans – 21.7% shooting
Pelicans – 1-12 three-pointers
Pelicans – 3 turnovers – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starting lineup will be different tonight in Memphis. Wes Unseld Jr. will go with Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is going to have logged a full Tour de France by the end of the season, with as much time as he spends on the bike. – 7:30 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum already have 22 of Boston’s first 26 points (Brown still has a free throw coming after that and-one).
The Pels have 8 as a team. – 7:27 PM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Al Horford does so much right on defense. Knows when to shade over, when not to provide help, when to switch, when to lay back. Such a smart player. – 7:22 PM
Jay King
@ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum (11 points) and Jaylen Brown (five) have all of the Celtics’ points so far. Together, they are up 16-4 on the Pelicans. – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Herb Jones was all over Tatum, but Tatum buried the fallaway anyway.
For those who haven’t watch much, Herb Jones is already pushing All-Defense levels as a rookie. He’s terrific. – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
VanVleet is good to go for Raptors. Toronto starting lineup tonight in Miami: VanVleet, Trent Jr., Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam. – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith
@SmithRaps
VanVleet is available and starting for the Raptors in Miami tonight along with Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Boston ran their typical opening set: Tatum backscreening for Rob. But Smart threw it to where not even Rob could catch it. – 7:12 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
The Warriors went after Patty Mills in free agency this past summer before he decided on Brooklyn. Steve Kerr: “Seems like our kind of guy. I’m a huge fan. Great player, leader. – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Steve Kerr said what the Nets are doing in trying to re-integrate Kyrie Irving is much tougher than bringing Klay Thompson back after such a long time away. Cites lack of continuity, and the unprecedented situation overall as the greatest hurdles. – 6:58 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pelicans starters:
Willy Hernangomez
Herbert Jones
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Devonte’ Graham – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Raptors say Fred VanVleet is probable tonight vs. Heat pending pregame workout. Jimmy Butler, who was listed as probable, will play. – 6:39 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Pelicans – Smoothie King Center – January 29, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
New Orleans – Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier NO: Ingram, Valanciunas, Williamson pic.twitter.com/VWjOSIenSX
– 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (sore right knee) is “looking like he’s probable” to return tonight vs. Heat. Still going through a final test pre-game. – 6:33 PM
Eric Koreen
@ekoreen
Jimmy Butler, who was probable with a toe injury, will play for the HEAT™ tonight. Okpala, Lowry, Morris, Oladipo are out. – 6:21 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on pull-ups this season (min 100 FGA, 199 qualifiers):
Mike Conley- 59.3
Seth Curry- 55.8
Jrue Holiday- 54.8
Terry Rozier- 54.7
Darius Garland- 53.5
Desmond Bane- 53.0
Tyrese Haliburton- 52.7
Chris Paul- 52.6
Kelly Oubre- 52.1
Kevin Durant- 52.0
DeMar DeRozan- 51.4 – 5:02 PM
Jorge Sierra
@hoopshype
Biggest difference between best and second-best player on a team, per @Alberto de Roa
‘s Global Rating
Nikola Jokic-Aaron Gordon: 14.54
Joel Embiid-Tobias Harris: 9.38
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jrue Holiday: 8.51
Stephen Curry-Andrew Wiggins: 7.69
Trae Young-John Collins: 7.50 – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria
@AdamZagoria
We’ve all been lucky to be alive to watch some of the GOATS in their respective sports during their primes and extended primes (edited list)
Tom Brady
MJ
Kobe
LeBron
Steph Curry
Gretzky
Ovechkin
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Rafa Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tiger Woods
Messi
Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/c8a71uhh0t
– 4:44 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Worst guys for assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assist):
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 0.43
Anthony Edwards – 0.44
Jayson Tatum – 0.46
Jrue Holiday – 0.46
Ricky Rubio – 0.47
Julius Randle – 0.48
LeBron James – 0.49
DeMar DeRozan – 0.49
Fred VanVleet – 0.49 – 3:40 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on catch-and-shoot FGAs this season (min 150 FGA, 90 qualifiers):
Keldon Johnson (!) – 71.2 (!)
Anfernee Simons – 70.2
Fred VanVleet – 69.9
Harrison Barnes – 67.0
Luke Kennard – 66.6
Patty Mills – 66.3
Andrew Wiggins – 65.9
Malik Monk – 65.4
Anthony Edwards – 64.5 – 3:22 PM
Michael Gallagher
@MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on wide-open FGAs this season (min 80 FGA):
Anfernee Simons- 80.7 (!)
Luke Kennard- 75.5
ALL-STAR STARTER Andrew Wiggins- 75.4
Lonzo Ball- 73
Nic Batum- 72.3
Duncan Robinson- 71.3
Carmelo Anthony- 70.9
Patty Mills- 70
Mike Muscala- 70
Malik Monk- 70
Grant Williams- 70 – 3:09 PM
Kevin Pelton
@kpelton
This week’s #peltonmailbag
takes a look at whether Steph Curry’s cool shooting in January is cause for concern, plus your questions on the accuracy of the NBA’s injury reports and the highest % of points in a game scored by a player: es.pn/3HfrVFs
(ESPN+) – 2:02 PM