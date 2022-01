Derrick Rose to return soon after All-Star break

How many more surgeries can Rose’s spirit — his spirit, not his body — handle? The basketball he’s played before and around his injuries has been strong but doesn’t this wear on him? Last year, he was a big part of us being successful after we added Derrick and Taj [Gibson]. You hate to see anybody get hurt, and he’s been through a lot of different things, but he understands what he has to go to come back. And hopefully he’ll come back and be able to help at the end of the year. He’s been through it so many times. He’s mentally tough. He’s handled adversity quite well. And he was playing great basketball, so there’s a confidence that goes with that. Now he just has to take his time, go through his rehab, study his game, study the other teams and be ready when he comes back. -via NBA.com / January 7, 2022