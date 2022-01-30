Goran Dragic 'almost certain' to be traded before deadline

January 30, 2022

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow vs. ATL, Toronto lists their injury report as:
OUT:
Khem Birch (nose fracture)
Goran Dragic (not with team)
Isaac Bonga (G League assignment)
David Johnson (G League assignment) – 4:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Question for Kings fans: if you could get out of the last two years of the Hield deal for free would you do it? Or would you need real value attached?
If so, I wonder if there’s a 3-way where THT goes to Toronto, Dragic’s expiring+some seconds go to Sac and the Lakers get Hield. – 12:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors should trade Dragic and a first for Norm, just because it would be hilarious. What do you do with the tribute video? – 11:41 AM
Goran Dragic @Goran_Dragic
May your special day be blessed with all the good vibes you spread out into the world. Happy birthday, @RadeFilipovich 🙌🏼🥳🍻🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/9k9s0nBOdO7:08 PM

According to NBA insider Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Dragic has a preference, which is to join fellow Slovanian star Luka Doncic, in Dallas. Writes Winderman: “The sense is Goran works his way toward his preferred (and most viable) option of the Mavericks, to close out the season alongside Slovenian compatriot Luka Doncic. … Goran already has proven amenable to a bench role, something he thrived in with the Heat.” -via Sports Illustrated / December 6, 2021
Michael Grange: Further to this comment from the Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic, my understanding is this is a long-term play. Nothing is locked, but Dragic will likely remain in Slovenia attending to family matters and training until trade deadline and/our buyout market heats up: -via Twitter @michaelgrange / November 28, 2021
Trading Dragic will be no easy task as his large salary complicates any deal. Surely a buyout is in consideration, but they’ll likely hold onto him through the trade deadline in case a deal comes. Even if there isn’t a team interested in trading for Dragic’s contract, it could be used as part of a larger deal where his new team potentially buys him out if they aren’t an ideal situation for him. -via HoopsHype / November 11, 2021

