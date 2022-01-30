Heat rookie Omer Yurtseven enters COVID protocols

Ira Winderman: Heat center Omer Yurtseven has entered NBA health-and-safety protocols, likely leaving him away from the team for at least the next three games. Kyle Lowry remains away from the team for personal reasons.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A quick break from Burrow and Mahomes to point out Jimmy Butler is now questionable for the Heat tomorrow night in Boston. East-leading Miami already without Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and Omer Yurtseven.
Celtics listing Romeo Lanford as questionable. pic.twitter.com/7yZhBWMaeK – 5:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler questionable, Kyle Lowry still out, Omer Yurtseven in protocols as Heat begins trip tomorrow vs. Celtics. Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The expectation is the Heat will likely bring back Chris Silva on another 10-day contract as a COVID-19 replacement with Omer Yurtseven entering protocols. Silva’s current 10-day deal expires today. – 4:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Omer Yurtseven in NBA protocols, the Heat again become eligible to have a replacement player on a 10-day contract. Chris Silva, whose latest 10-day is expiring, is on the trip today with the Heat to Boston. – 4:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Celtics with a sprained right ankle.
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 4:49 PM
Jimmy Butler is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Celtics with a sprained right ankle.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Heat winning shot that wasn’t, ‘The head coach got in the way’; Omer Yurtseven enters protocols; Kyle Lowry again out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat center Omer Yurtseven has entered NBA health-and-safety protocols, likely leaving him away from the team for at least the next three games. Kyle Lowry remains away from the team for personal reasons. (1/2) . . . – 4:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven not traveling with the team to Boston today. Yurtseven has entered health and safety protocols. – 4:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven are not traveling with Miami today to Boston for the start of the trip. – 4:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Omer Yurtseven out of the Heat’s rotation for now, but staying ready: ‘I don’t want to lose a beat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:13 AM
Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins said Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson have both been cleared from health and safety protocols. Jones is listed as out while Anderson is questionable. Jenkins mentioned conditioning as to why Jones is still listed as out. Anderson will go though pregame warmups. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 29, 2022
Jim Owczarski: Forgot to note that Lindell Wigginton exited the league’s health and safety protocol the other day for the #Bucks -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / January 28, 2022