James Harden to miss game vs. Suns?

James Harden was a late scratch from Saturday’s loss at Golden State, sidelined by a right hand strain that hadn’t appeared on the injury report an hour earlier. “James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days at least,” coach Steve Nash said before the Nets’ 110-106 loss to the Warriors. “He thought it was nothing and then it really flared up this morning when he woke up. Obviously irritated but what he was feeling [Friday] and [Saturday] morning he woke up with some irritation so he had a scan.” -via New York Post / January 30, 2022