James Harden to miss game vs. Suns?

Harden’s status for Tuesday’s game at NBA-leading Phoenix is up in the air. Nash had no clarity after Saturday’s loss. “I do not,” Nash said. “We’ll have to see how it settles, but we’re hopeful.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ James Harden late scratch because of a right hand strain nypost.com/2022/01/30/net… via @nypostsports – 1:37 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story from San Francisco, the injuries and losses continue for the Nets as James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge both have ailments. On the court, Kyrie Irving’s performance wasn’t enough: theathletic.com/3100865/2022/0… – 1:24 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors hosted the Nets in prime time on Saturday, James Harden was ruled out due to a right hand strain. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/29/inj… – 1:00 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We can’t be fragile….there’s no time to be fragile.”
Says Kyrie Irving when asked about the current four game losing streak. Says it’s not the first time he, James Harden or Steve Nash have lost a few in a row before. – 11:53 PM
“We can’t be fragile….there’s no time to be fragile.”
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Incredibly frustrating to go 5-1 in NBA tonight with lone loser a 5% play on GSW/Nets total. News of no Harden came awfully late and to hear hand has been an issue he’s been dealing with but hadn’t reported because he thought it was no big deal is lame. Goes down as an L. Furious – 11:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Nash said he’s “hopeful” that James Harden will play against Phoenix on Tuesday – 11:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash has no update yet on LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) or James Harden (hand) for Tuesday at the #Suns. – 11:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is “hopeful” James Harden will play in Phoenix. Isn’t sure on LaMarcus Aldridge. Said he doesn’t think James Johnson’s ankle is bad given he was able to finish the game. – 11:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Injured Nets guard James Harden was moving his injured right hand in a rotating fashion left to right as if he was trying to stretch it out as he walked into the locker room post game. – 11:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving since coming back (8 games):
24.5 PPG
5.1 RPG
5.4 APG
49/37/96%
He had 32/7/7 tonight and almost won in Golden State without KD and Harden. pic.twitter.com/7dbm9lN1v7 – 11:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has been called for offensive fouls on plays like this one this season. But here Curry draws 2 big free throws.
pic.twitter.com/2mM9ilzE0V – 10:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andrew Wiggins’ head was at the top of the box for that putback dunk and it punctuated a quarter where he’s got 14 points and 5 rebounds.
The Warriors are up 31-20, as expected, against a Nets team without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Joe Harris. – 9:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Rough first quarter for Nets without Harden. Kyrie is just 1-for-3 — and got a lot of boos after being introduced.
Patty Mills is 0-for-5. Nets just 6/20 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Not a lot of answers offensively. – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson is your backup point guard with Irving off the floor and Harden out. – 9:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chase Center. Last time I was in SF, I learned the country was shutting down upon landing. Nets-Warriors about to tip. No James Harden. What a week for him. Will see if Kyrie Irving can lead BK to a win without him. Updates to come. – 8:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden out for Nets against Warriors due to hand injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/29/jam… – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in GSW: Irving, Mills, Bembry, Edwards and Claxton. James Harden is out. – 8:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Harden is OUT tonight against the Warriors, per Nets – 7:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say James Harden (right hand strain) will miss tonight’s game at Golden State.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden (right hand strain) is out for the #Nets vs the #Warriors. – 7:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say James Harden will miss tonight’s game vs the Warriors because of a right hand strain – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets say James Harden is OUT tonight due to a right hand strain. – 7:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure, there’s stuff on the MRI so he’s feeling something and feeling a strain and like I said it’s been bothering him like he was like ‘eh, it’s nothin,’ now it’s a little more than nothing….”
-Steve Nash on Harden’s hand, Now listed GTD – 7:28 PM
“Clean of the bad stuff but a strain for sure, there’s stuff on the MRI so he’s feeling something and feeling a strain and like I said it’s been bothering him like he was like ‘eh, it’s nothin,’ now it’s a little more than nothing….”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said James Harden’s right hand has been bothering him for some time and that it flared up yesterday morning. Said Harden will be a game time decision, but at least right now, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play. – 7:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said Harden’s been dealing with some discomfort in the hand for a few days — it felt worse this morning. Nash said Harden got an MRI on the hand that came back clean, but there is some “irritation” in there. – 7:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Nash said James Harden had been feeling some discomfort in his hand for a while but thought it was fine. The hand flared up this morning and scans revealed he suffered a hand strain.
He’s a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden had been feeling some discomfort in his hand for a while but thought it was fine. The hand flared up this morning and scans revealed he suffered a hand strain.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden had an MRI on his hand. It’s clean from serious injury but his hand is strained says Steve Nash. – 7:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Nash said James Harden woke up today with some “irritation” in his right hand. MRI revealed he has a strain Nash said Harden remains a game-time decision. – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Harden: “James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days, and he thought it was nothing…This morning he woke up with some irritation.” #Nets – 7:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
First James Harden missed a game due to hamstring tightness. Now he’s questionable today against the Warriors with what the team has called a right hand strain. – 6:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say James Harden is questionable tonight against Golden State due to a right hand strain. – 6:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden has a right hand strain and is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. – 6:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game vs Golden State because of a right hand strain – 6:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden is questionable for tonight’s game at the #Warriors with a right hand strain. #Nets #NBA – 6:52 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Top guys for potential assist per pass made (among top 50 in potential assist):
Chris Paul – 0.34
Trae Young – 0.32
DeMar DeRozan – 0.30
Luka Doncic – 0.30
James Harden – 0.30
Jrue Holiday – 0.29
Dejounte Murray – 0.28
Ja Morant – 0.27
Giannis – 0.27
Brandon Ingram – 0.26 – 3:48 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Fred VanVleet
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/Xq0DtrHQtT – 10:40 AM
James Harden was a late scratch from Saturday’s loss at Golden State, sidelined by a right hand strain that hadn’t appeared on the injury report an hour earlier. “James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days at least,” coach Steve Nash said before the Nets’ 110-106 loss to the Warriors. “He thought it was nothing and then it really flared up this morning when he woke up. Obviously irritated but what he was feeling [Friday] and [Saturday] morning he woke up with some irritation so he had a scan.” -via New York Post / January 30, 2022
That scan was an MRI exam, which ruled out anything catastrophic but did reveal the strain. “[It was] clean of the bad stuff, but a strain for sure. There’s stuff on the MRI, so he’s feeling something and feeling the strain, and like I said it’s been bothering [him],” Nash said. “But he was like, ‘It’s nothing.’ And now it’s a little more than nothing. He woke up with a marked difference in the hand.” -via New York Post / January 30, 2022
Shams Charania: Nets say James Harden is out for tonight’s game vs. Warriors due to a right hand strain. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 29, 2022